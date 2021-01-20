Practica 5 densidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
practicas para calcular la densidad aparente con el metodo de la parafina para determinar el volumen de los suelos e utilizar utencilios practicos

  1. 1. 1 UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA METROPOLITANA DIVISIÓN DE CBS-DEPARTAMENTO DE BIOLOGÍA LABORATORIO DE EDAFOLOGÍA PROFESOR M. EN C. SERGIO ROMERO VALLEJO PRACTICA 5 CARACTERIZACIÓN FÍSICA DE SUELOS PARTE I NOTA IMPORTANTE: ES CONVENIENTE DAR LECTURA PREVIA A LA PRÁCTICA, DEBIDO A QUE ANTES DE INICIAR LOS TRABAJOS SE DEBE SOLICITAR TODO EL MATERIAL Y EQUIPOS NECESARIOS PARA REALIZAR ESTA. SE REQUIERE LLEGAR CON LA LISTA COMPLETA. Propósito de ésta práctica: Conocer y observar varios ejemplos de estructura de suelo, realizar la determinación de la densidad de partícula (densidad aparente), bulk density (densidad real), porosidad en los suelos y observar los efectos de la compactación del suelo sobre estas propiedades. Objetivos de la Instrucción: TODAS LAS RESPUESTAS ENTREGARLAS EN EL REPORTE 1. Defina los siguientes términos: estructura de suelo, tipo estructural o forma de la estructura, consistencia del suelo, densidad real, densidad de partícula, picnómetro, Pw (RESPONDER COMO PREGUNTAS EN EL REPORTE). 2. Tómese un agregado del suelo mediante un pequeño hilo amarrado y sumérjalo dentro de parafina líquida previamente fundida, determine la densidad real del agregado. Describa los efectos de la parafina en los poros del suelo o del efecto que tiene la capa de parafina sobre el ped y cuál su influencia en los cálculos de la densidad real. 3. A partir de los datos obtenidos mediante la técnica de la parafina, calcule la densidad real del suelo. 4. Describa un método para determinar la densidad real de muestras no alteradas obtenidas directamente de peds del suelo colectados en campo. 5. Obtenga los datos para su determinación, calcule la densidad real, la densidad de partículas y la porosidad 6. Determine el porcentaje de humedad en una muestra de suelo húmedo sobre la base de peso seco (Pw). Proporcione los valores de Pw, densidad real, y densidad de partícula, al mismo tiempo calcule el porcentaje de aire por volumen en el suelo húmedo. 7. A partir de los datos obtenidos del empleo de un picnómetro utilizado para determinar la densidad de partícula, calcule ésta. 8. Distinga entre valores probables y no deseados para la densidad real, densidad de partícula y porcentaje de porosidad en los suelos. 9. Describa los efectos de: materia orgánica compactación y arado sobre la densidad real, densidad de partícula y porosidad.
  2. 2. 2 I. Introducción Al elaborar pequeñas bolas de suelo o al amasar éste, se puede notar que el mismo puede ser algo pegajoso, otros lo son más pegajosos, los hay plásticos y con algunos no se puede hacer mucho, es decir se desbaratan sin poder llegar a formar figuras con ellos. Las partículas individuales primarias tienen algún tipo de arreglo natural (grumos) y en ciertos casos llegan a formar agregados secundarios, a estos los llamamos agregados del suelo, los cuales no son otra cosa que arreglos macroscópicos de formas definidas más o menos geométricas capaces de mantener su forma durante su manipulación. Las muestras arenosas carecen de estructura debido a que cada partícula se mantiene independiente por no existir coherencia; en cambio los suelos arcillosos son compactados y estructurados por la fuerte coherencia entre las partículas que tienden a constituirse en grumos. Así entre estos dos extremos se puede encontrar desde una estructura granular simple, pasando por la nuciforme hasta la de bloques o prismas bien estructurados, los tamaños pueden variar desde los muy pequeños hasta los gruesos o muy gruesos, es decir desde los milímetros hasta un par de decímetros. En otros casos la estructura adquiere forma de láminas o de columnas. En la estructura podemos señalar el grado el tamaño y el desarrollo que en su conjunto son útiles para distinguir los horizontes del suelo, dichas características pueden ser muy marcadas o pobremente diferenciables. Entre las diferentes causas que participan para mantener la coherencia de las partículas se encuentra el humedecimiento y secado, así como el congelamiento y deshielo, las raíces de las plantas y la actividad animal, la materia orgánica, el tipo de sales, los carbonatos y los sulfatos; otras como la actividad mecánica del hombre causa el reacomodo de las partículas o bien su desagregación por rompimiento de los agregados, el impacto de las gotas de lluvia también interviene en la desagregación, por lo tanto el arrastre por agua y el movimiento de partículas por el aire son determinantes en el resultado final, ya sea en el rearreglo o la destrucción de los agregados. II. Definiciones a. Porciento del espacio poroso (porosidad) se puede calcular mediante la siguiente ecuación: % de espacio poroso = 100 -        100 aparente densidad real densidad b. Densidad real – Peso seco en la estufa del suelo dividido entre el volumen total, expresado en gramos por cm cúbico. c. Densidad aparente - Peso seco en la estufa del suelo dividido entre el volumen de partícula ( densidad), expresado en gramos por cm cúbico.
  3. 3. 3 III. Densidad aparente (Densidad de Partícula) A) Mediante el empleo de una probeta de 10 ml coloque suelo tamizado hasta llegar a la marca de la capacidad de la probeta utilizando una espátula de papel elaborada por Ud (solo 10 ml), enseguida sobre la palma de su mano extendida, golpee la base de la probeta sosteniéndola con la otra mano y dé diez golpe, observe el volumen de descenso y anote dicho valor, el cual comparará con el valor que obtendrá en el paso (B) B) La densidad aparente de la mayoría de los minerales del suelo se encuentra entre los 2.5 y 2.7 gramos por cm cúbico, el promedio está alrededor de los 2.65 y 2.7 gr /cm3 aunque existen casos de suelos muy concretos como los derivados de cenizas volcánicas que su densidad oscila entre 0.7 y 1.2 gr/cm3.En cambio la densidad de la materia orgánica es del orden de 1.2 y 1.4 gr /cm3 . La determinación de la densidad aparente requiere una medición sobre la base de una muestra secada en el horno o secada al sol durante varios días. El cálculo del volumen de las partículas del suelo se realiza pesando el agua desplazada por las partículas utilizando la gravedad específica en el botellín de un picnómetro. Un picnómetro no es más que una pequeña botella la cual se puede llenar con agua hasta una cantidad tal que es desplazado todo el aire mediante la perforación de su tapón de cristal. En campo la medición directa de esta propiedad es sumamente difícil por la dificultad para expulsar el aire contenido por la muestra, sobre todo de los micro poros. Compare ambos resultados y exprese las conclusiones a que llega. Procedimiento: a. Se pesa un picnómetro lleno con agua. b. Se expulsa casi la mitad de agua y se vuelve a pesar. c. Se adiciona una pequeña cantidad de suelo secado en el horno o secado al sol, en ambos casos la muestra se tamiza y se pesa. d. Se llena con agua a la misma temperatura original y se vuelve a pesar nuevamente. e. Se registran los pesos obtenidos en la tabla siguiente: Tabla de Datos 1.Wt botella + agua llena (gr) 2.Wt botella +agua ½ (gr) 3.Wt botella +suelo + agua ½ (gr) 4. Wt botella +suelo + agua llena (gr) 5. Peso de suelo seco en gr 6.Peso de agua desplazada por suelo (gr) 7. Volumen de agua desplazada por el suelo (cm3) 8. Densidad aparente del suelo (gr/cm3)
  4. 4. 4 Cálculos: a. El peso seco del suelo (#5) es la diferencia entre el peso de la botella llenada a la ½ de agua después de que se agregó la muestra (#3 menos #2). b. El peso del agua desplazada se obtiene agregando el peso de suelo seco en el horno (#5)al peso de la botella llena con agua (#1), y restando éste del peso de la botella conteniendo la muestra de suelo y suficiente agua para llenarla (#4). c. El volumen del agua desplazada se calcula a partir del peso del agua y su densidad, 1 gr /cm3. El volumen de (partículas) la densidad aparente es igual al volumen del agua desplazada. d. La densidad aparente se obtiene dividiendo el peso de la muestra de suelo seco en la estufa entre un volumen dado, por ejemplo 10 cc (dado por una probeta de ese volumen). IV. Densidad Real (Método de la Parafina) El método del ped sumergido en parafina es empleado para evaluar la densidad real o llamada bulk density. El principio en el que se basa este método es la flotación determinada por el agregado, es decir un cuerpo sólido sumergido en el agua es objeto de un empuje vertical ascendente igual al peso del agua desplazada por el objeto (principio de Arquímedes). El peso del agua desplazada en gramos es igual a su volumen en centímetros cúbicos (se asume que la densidad del agua es 1 gr /cm3). Cuando medimos el volumen de un agregado cubierto por parafina, sus poros quedan impermeabilizados al agua, de manera tal que el ped desplaza un volumen equivalente de agua más la capa de parafina que lo cubre. Procedimiento: a. De ser posible seleccione un agregado del suelo o una pelota compactada del mismo suelo (únicamente cuando se carezca de ejemplares de peds) , ambos previamente fueron secados en un horno. Puede emplear la pelota elaborada en la parte IV del ejercicio previo. b. Amárrelo con el hilo. c. Pese cada agregado. d. Sumérjalo en la parafina previamente fundida a 60° C y déjelo enfriar. Pese el agregado siempre y cuando esté totalmente cubierto de parafina. e. Mueva la plataforma de la balanza debajo de la charola de la balanza a la posición debajo del platillo. Coloque un recipiente de 250 ml con 150-200 ml de agua sobre la plataforma. Suspenda el agregado desde el brazo de la balanza dentro del recipiente de agua con la seguridad de que el agregado está inmerso en el agua y no toca las paredes del recipiente . f. Pese el agregado mientras está inmerso. Registre el peso. Adicionalmente dentro de una probeta del diámetro suficiente para hacer pasar el ped, coloque agua hasta una marca seleccionada por Ud, enseguida sumerja el ped suspendido del hilo y registre el volumen que desplaza al introducirlo al agua. Compare este resultado con el del procedimiento anterior. Comente los datos obtenidos.
  5. 5. 5 Cálculos: a. La diferencia entre el peso del agregado cubierto de parafina en el aire y su peso en el agua es el peso del agua desplazada por el agregado. Se asume que la densidad del agua es 1 gr/cm3. El valor actual es 0.9982 gr/cm3 a 20 ° C. Por consiguiente el peso el agua desplazada en gramos es igual volumen del agregado y la parafina cubierta en centímetros cúbicos. b. Para obtener el volumen de un agregado sólo reste el volumen de la parafina del agua desplazada. El volumen de la parafina se calcula dividiendo el peso de la parafina entre su densidad la cual es 0.80 gr/cm3. c. La densidad real es determinada al dividir el peso seco en el horno de la muestra de suelo entre su volumen real. La densidad de un agregado cubierto de parafina es a menudo mayor que la muestra en campo, debido a la exclusión de la ínter agregación de los poros y fisuras del ped, ya que el agregado tiende a contraerse cuando seco. Tabla de Datos *Incluye el peso del hilo. Reste el peso antes de colocar el hilo en #9 **La densidad de partícula es de 2.6 gr/cm3 Número de agregado 1.Wt del ped al aire *(gr) 2.Wt ped con parafina en aire (gr) 3.Wt ped con parafina en agua (gr) 4.Wt. de agua desplazada (gr) 5.Volumen de agua desplazada (cm3) 6.Wt. parafina (gr) 7.Volumen de la parafina (cm3) 8.Volumen del agregado (cm3) 9.Peso seco en horno del ped (gr) 10 Densidad real gr/cm3) 11 Porciento de espacio poroso** V. Densidad Real ( Muestra de suelo tamizada) La densidad real de una muestra de suelo tamizada, generalmente es menor que la muestra intacta, la diferencia entre la densidad real y la pérdida de suelo y la muestra compactada al hacer una bola, proporciona una idea del rango máximo de la densidad real para una muestra se suelo que se investiga. El porciento de espacio poroso que se calcula mediante este procedimiento es el máximo probable para este material cuando el mismo contiene el porcentaje de agua encontrado en la Parte IV del ejercicio previo. Procedimiento: a. Llene una probeta de 100 ml a la mitad con suelo de su muestra, la cual previamente fue secada y tamizada.
  6. 6. 6 b. Golpeé ligeramente la probeta contra la mesa de trabajo por tres veces y registre el volumen alcanzado por la muestra después de esta operación. c. Transfiera la muestra de la probeta a un platillo de la balanza sobre un vidrio de reloj y anote el peso. d. Calcule la densidad real de la muestra e. Calcule la porosidad de la muestra asumiendo que la densidad de partícula es de 2.6 gr/cm3. % porosidad = 100 -       100 aparente desnsidad real densidad f. Calcule el porcentaje de espacio de aire en el suelo empleando la densidad real y el porciento de espacio poroso como se ha determinado arriba asumiendo que Pw corresponde a la masa de suelo humedecida hasta el punto pegajoso (Parte IV del ejercicio previo). Porciento de aire = porciento de porosidad – porciento de volumen de agua Porciento de volumen de Agua = Pw (densidad real del suelo / densidad del agua) = Pw x (densidad real del suelo / 1 gr/cm3) Tabla de Datos 1. Volumen del suelo (cm3) 2.Peso muestra suelo (gr) 3. Densidad real muestra (gr/cm3) 4. Porciento espacio poroso muestra 5. Pw de bola preparada 6.Porciento del volumen agua 7Porciento de espacio (aire) MUY IMPORTANTE: NUNCA ARROJE MUESTRAS DE SUELO DE NINGUNA FORMA O ESTADO DIRECTAMENTE A LA TARJA , YA QUE SE OBSTRUYE EL DRENAJE. TODO RESIDUO DE SUELO DEPOSÍTELO DIRECTAMENTE AL CESTO DE BASURA. EL REPORTE SE APEGARÁ AL ESQUEMA FDEFINIDO LAS PRIMERAS PRACTICAS NO OLVIDE SU BATA, JERGA Y PAPEL PARA MANTENER LA LIMPIEZA DE LA MESA.

