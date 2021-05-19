You’ve had your Ancestry DNA tested with a genetic genealogy company (maybe even quite one). You’ve reviewed your ethnicity estimate and you’ve skilled your match list. Now, what does one have to do? How do you maximize your testing dollars to wring equally useful genealogical information out of your test(s)?



The solution could also be in tools at third-party websites—so, not the sites of companies offering the best DNA testing. Which offer you new ways to research your test results. This will lead you to revelations about your genealogy.