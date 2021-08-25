Usabilidade em Aplicativos - Webdesign - 2021-02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
USABILIDADE Em aplicativos RENATO MELO - 2021
O QUE É USABILIDADE?
USABILIDADE AS 6 REGRAS
#1 – Seja Objetivo Por que o Chrome se tornou mais utilizado que o Internet Explorer? o fato de que o primeiro consegue se...
#2 – Menos é Mais Um aplicativo com excesso de botões e funcionalidades confunde o usuário e, muito provavelmente, será pr...
#3 – Deixe sua marca Seu aplicativo deve conter um diferencial que o destaque em meio às outras opções em seu nicho.
#4 – Cuide do seu layout Dê especial atenção na composição das cores e fontes. Uma interface visualmente agradável pode co...
#5 – Seja responsivo O aplicativo não deve rodar bem somente no seu celular. Há vários tipos de tela, proporções e dimensõ...
#6 – Vá direto ao ponto Especificidade é a palavra- chave! Foque na tarefa à qual o app se propõe a executar e não inclua ...
USABILIDADE OS ERROS MAIS COMUNS
#1 – Fazer pra iPhone e esquecer do Android Android e iOS são duas plataformas extremamente diferente. Não é simplesmente ...
#2 – Não fazer o cliente baixar e voltar Estudos mostram que você pode perder de 80 a 90% dos seus usuários se não está li...
#3 – Não ter Arquitetura Simples Quando um usuário entra em um app, ele precisa entender como circular dentro dele, para q...
#4 – Dificultar a criação de conta Um formulário simples, um processo rápido de cadastro ou até mesmo logar com o Facebook...
#5 – Falta de testes As empresas fazem testes com equipes e funcionários internos, porém esquecem de testar com pessoas de...
#6 – Não rodar na vertical e horizontal Se você pensa primeiro na horizontal, você começou errado. O vertical é o modo nat...
#7 – Se basear no computador Não dá para confiar na tela do computador. Leve em conta tamanho dos textos, contraste, taman...
USABILIDADE UBER
USABILIDADE STREAMING
1ª DOBRA
2ª DOBRA
USABILIDADE SNAPCHAT
NÃO É POR QUE DEU CERTO QUE ESTÁ TUDO CERTO!
SNAPCHAT: Usuário Novo 1 - Manter a imagem pressionada até o tempo de visualização acabar; 2 - Algumas imagens, se o usuár...
AO CONTRÁRIO DO TIKTOK, SNAPCHAT FOI RAPIDAMENTE ENGOLIDO PELO INSTAGRAM. FALTA DE UX!
USABILIDADE CLUBHOUSE
CLUBHOUSE DÁ UMA AULA DE EXPERIÊNCIA PARA USUÁRIOS E CRIADORES DE CONTEÚDO.
ÁUDIO: PODE SER CONSUMIDO A QUALQUER MOMENTO, JUNTO COM OUTRAS TAREFAS.
PROCURAR CONVERSAS DE ACORDO COM SEUS INTERESSES E NAVEGAR POR SALAS EM ANDAMENTO.
PONTOS NEGATIVOS: FAKE NEWS OU QUALIDADE DE UMA SALA, JÁ QUE É IMPREVISÍVEL. SEGURANÇA E PRIVACIDADE TAMBÉM.
CRIADORES DE CONTEÚDO SE EXPRESSAM MELHOR POR ÁUDIO: EMOÇÕES, SENTIMENTOS, DIRECIONAMENTOS (SARCASMO, IRONIA).
USABILIDADE WAZE
SIMPLES E FUNCIONAL. DÁ PARA MELHORAR?
WAZE: ROTAS SEGURAS Muitas vezes o aplicativo induz o condutor a trafegar por ruas perigosas, expondo-os a riscos potencia...
WAZE: ROTAS SEGURAS API integrado com notícias ou cadastro de ocorrências ou a comunidade Waze poderia marcar alterações d...
RADARES O motorista não recebe alertas chamativos, tem que prestar atenção no caminho e na tela do aplicativo a todo momen...
MUDANÇAS + SINAL SONORO
USABILIDADE Em aplicativos RENATO MELO - 2021
Usabilidade em Aplicativos - Webdesign - 2021-02

  1. 1. USABILIDADE Em aplicativos RENATO MELO - 2021
  2. 2. O QUE É USABILIDADE?
  3. 3. USABILIDADE AS 6 REGRAS
  4. 4. #1 – Seja Objetivo Por que o Chrome se tornou mais utilizado que o Internet Explorer? o fato de que o primeiro consegue ser o mais objetivo quanto possível. Ao abri-lo, o usuário se depara apenas com a barra de navegação, já integrada ao mecanismo de busca. Todas as outras funcionalidades ficam no background do layout.
  5. 5. #2 – Menos é Mais Um aplicativo com excesso de botões e funcionalidades confunde o usuário e, muito provavelmente, será preterido em função de outros mais bem projetados nesse aspecto.
  6. 6. #3 – Deixe sua marca Seu aplicativo deve conter um diferencial que o destaque em meio às outras opções em seu nicho.
  7. 7. #4 – Cuide do seu layout Dê especial atenção na composição das cores e fontes. Uma interface visualmente agradável pode conquistar o usuário ao primeiro contato.
  8. 8. #5 – Seja responsivo O aplicativo não deve rodar bem somente no seu celular. Há vários tipos de tela, proporções e dimensões. Certifique-se que o seu app se ajuste em qualquer situação.
  9. 9. #6 – Vá direto ao ponto Especificidade é a palavra- chave! Foque na tarefa à qual o app se propõe a executar e não inclua um canivete suíço na sua criação.
  10. 10. USABILIDADE OS ERROS MAIS COMUNS
  11. 11. #1 – Fazer pra iPhone e esquecer do Android Android e iOS são duas plataformas extremamente diferente. Não é simplesmente clonar seu app iOS para o Android.
  12. 12. #2 – Não fazer o cliente baixar e voltar Estudos mostram que você pode perder de 80 a 90% dos seus usuários se não está listado como um ‘top app’ na App Store. Uma tática de retenção são as notificações push, elas costumam aumentar em 71% nos dois primeiros meses.
  13. 13. #3 – Não ter Arquitetura Simples Quando um usuário entra em um app, ele precisa entender como circular dentro dele, para que faça o que é esperado de forma fácil e a repita: realizem uma compra, joguem um jogo, etc. Muitos aplicativos são muito bons, porém se perdem nisso.
  14. 14. #4 – Dificultar a criação de conta Um formulário simples, um processo rápido de cadastro ou até mesmo logar com o Facebook. Facilite a criação de uma conta sem que o usuário fique esperando.
  15. 15. #5 – Falta de testes As empresas fazem testes com equipes e funcionários internos, porém esquecem de testar com pessoas de fora e colher o feedback delas. Tudo deve ser avaliado: áreas de distração, tempo de cada tarefa, etc.
  16. 16. #6 – Não rodar na vertical e horizontal Se você pensa primeiro na horizontal, você começou errado. O vertical é o modo nativo de navegação e pode ser feito com uma única mão. Porém, tente também entregar uma boa versão de navegação horizontal para o seu cliente.
  17. 17. #7 – Se basear no computador Não dá para confiar na tela do computador. Leve em conta tamanho dos textos, contraste, tamanho dos botões, etc. Para testar e fazer as correções necessárias, você pode utilizar ferramentas como o LiveView (iOS) ou o Android Design Preview.
  18. 18. USABILIDADE UBER
  19. 19. USABILIDADE STREAMING
  20. 20. 1ª DOBRA
  21. 21. 2ª DOBRA
  22. 22. USABILIDADE SNAPCHAT
  23. 23. NÃO É POR QUE DEU CERTO QUE ESTÁ TUDO CERTO!
  24. 24. SNAPCHAT: Usuário Novo 1 - Manter a imagem pressionada até o tempo de visualização acabar; 2 - Algumas imagens, se o usuário soltasse antes da hora havia contratempo. Até que ele conseguisse voltar e apertar novamente o tempo acabava e ele ficava sem ler a mensagem; 3 – Problemas com a limitação de caracteres; 4 – Onde adiciono meus amigos do Facebook? 5 – Cadê minha timeline?
  25. 25. AO CONTRÁRIO DO TIKTOK, SNAPCHAT FOI RAPIDAMENTE ENGOLIDO PELO INSTAGRAM. FALTA DE UX!
  26. 26. USABILIDADE CLUBHOUSE
  27. 27. CLUBHOUSE DÁ UMA AULA DE EXPERIÊNCIA PARA USUÁRIOS E CRIADORES DE CONTEÚDO.
  28. 28. ÁUDIO: PODE SER CONSUMIDO A QUALQUER MOMENTO, JUNTO COM OUTRAS TAREFAS.
  29. 29. PROCURAR CONVERSAS DE ACORDO COM SEUS INTERESSES E NAVEGAR POR SALAS EM ANDAMENTO.
  30. 30. PONTOS NEGATIVOS: FAKE NEWS OU QUALIDADE DE UMA SALA, JÁ QUE É IMPREVISÍVEL. SEGURANÇA E PRIVACIDADE TAMBÉM.
  31. 31. CRIADORES DE CONTEÚDO SE EXPRESSAM MELHOR POR ÁUDIO: EMOÇÕES, SENTIMENTOS, DIRECIONAMENTOS (SARCASMO, IRONIA).
  32. 32. USABILIDADE WAZE
  33. 33. SIMPLES E FUNCIONAL. DÁ PARA MELHORAR?
  34. 34. WAZE: ROTAS SEGURAS Muitas vezes o aplicativo induz o condutor a trafegar por ruas perigosas, expondo-os a riscos potenciais de assaltos, violência e outros infortúnios.
  35. 35. WAZE: ROTAS SEGURAS API integrado com notícias ou cadastro de ocorrências ou a comunidade Waze poderia marcar alterações de segurança e ganhar pontos.
  36. 36. RADARES O motorista não recebe alertas chamativos, tem que prestar atenção no caminho e na tela do aplicativo a todo momento.
  37. 37. MUDANÇAS + SINAL SONORO
  38. 38. USABILIDADE Em aplicativos RENATO MELO - 2021

