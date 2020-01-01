Testes de Usabilidade - Webdesign - Aula 9 - 2020-01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TÉCNICAS DE USABILIDAD E RENATO MELO - 2020
USABILIDADE Erros
1) FEEDBACK
até 0,1s: ideia de continuidade até 1s: delay percebido, mas ok depois de 10s: o usuário muda de tarefa. O USUÁRIO NÃO QUE...
Mais de 2 segundos para abrir um site e ele já é penalizado no ranking de buscas (SEO) O QUE O GOOGLE DIZ?
47% dos consumidores esperam que a página carregue em 2 segundos ou menos. CONSUMIDORES
40% dos consumidores não irão esperar mais do que 3 segundos pelo carregamento de uma página. Depois disso eles irão aband...
52% dos consumidores afirmam que a velocidade está diretamente associada com a fidelidade a um determinado site. CONSUMIDO...
A CADA 100 MILISSEGUNDOS DE TEMPO DE CARREGAMENTO DE PÁGINA REDUZ 1% DE VENDAS NA AMAZON. AMAZON
AO AUMENTAR O CARREGAMENTO DO SITE DE 0.4 PARA 0.9 SEGUNDOS, PERDEU 20% DA RECEITA EM PUBLICIDADE, GOOGLE
2) PÁGINAS DE ERRO O usuário deve saber o que está acontecendo em uma linguagem fácil. O usuário deve saber que a culpa nã...
3) ERROS DE FORMULÁRIO Nome: Endereço: CEP: CPF: Telefone: Renato Melo Rua dos Bobos, número zero 01234-000 12345678900 48...
3) DADOS DO FORMULÁRIO Remover um único campo do formulário (telefone) foi capaz de aumentar as conversões em 167%. A taxa...
4) CAIXA DE BUSCA
5) ETAPAS DO SEU SITE 1. Escolhas dos produtos 2. Cadastro ou login 3. Entrega e embalagem 4. Pagamento
USABILIDADE Testes
TESTE COM USUÁRIOS! Nunca mencione a palavra teste, ela assusta as pessoas.
Maior controle de dados e variáveis; Mais fácil de envolver o cliente; Maior custo Usuário pode se sentir desconfortável C...
Mais barato; Usuário se sente mais a vontade; Mais próximo de seu uso real; Menor controle dos dados e variáveis Dificulda...
Laboratório Medir performance (tempo, número de erros) Produção acadêmica (maior “aceitação” científica para teses, artigo...
USABILIDADE Avaliação Heurística
Jakob Nielsen, o pai da usabilidade
1.Visibilidade do status do seu site • Você tem uma página de erro 404? • Toda e qualquer ação realizada tem um feedback c...
2. Seu site x mundo real • O estilo da comunicação do site é a mesma do seu usuário? • O visual do seu site é parecido com...
3. Controle e liberdade para o usuário • Seu site tem um breadcrumb (navegação por páginas) que funciona? • Dentro de pági...
4. Consistência e padronização • Todas as telas seguem o mesmo padrão visual? • Todas as ações estão com os seus significa...
5. Prevenção de Erros • Todos os links e ações estão funcionando e direcionando/fazendo o que é para ser feito? • Quando t...
6. Reconhecimento x Memorização • Os elementos do site (textos, menu, imagens…) estão no mesmo local entre uma tela e outr...
7. Eficiência e flexibilidade de uso • Os atalhos do teclado estão funcionando nos formulários do seu site? – teste o “tab...
8. Estética e design minimalista • O objetivo do seu site está evidente? • Os textos estão objetivos e claros? • O visual ...
9. Reconhecer e ajudar nos erros • Você mostra ao usuário porque o erro aconteceu? • As mensagens de erro estão claras? • ...
10. Ajuda, FAQ e documentação • Os textos estão de fácil entendimento? • Caso preciso, você fornece canais de ajuda? – com...
USABILIDADE Pesquisas
Perguntas abertas são aquelas que permitem ao participante responder da forma que quiser, no formato que quiser, e com a p...
Perguntas fechadas são aquelas que podem ser respondidas com um “Sim? ou “Não”, ou outra opção sugerida. Perguntas abertas...
Perguntas fechadas funcionam melhor para questionários quantitativos (porcentagem de sim ou não). Já para usabilidade, o m...
MUDANÇAS: De: A interface agiu como esperado? Para: O que você esperava que acontecesse quando você ____?
MUDANÇAS: De: Você encontrou o que procurava? Para: Onde você encontrou o item?
MUDANÇAS: De: Você acha que usaria esse produto? Para: Como você acha que esse produto se encaixaria no seu trabalho?
MUDANÇAS: De: Você achou fácil de usar? Para: Qual a parte mais confusa da experiência?
USABILIDADE Exercício
EM GRUPOS, ACESSE O SITE DA KANUI E REPRODUZA OS TESTES: - FORMULÁRIO - FERRAMENTA DE BUSCA - TEMPO DE CARREGAMENTO - QUAN...
TÉCNICAS DE USABILIDAD E RENATO MELO - 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Testes de Usabilidade - Webdesign - Aula 9 - 2020-01

49 views

Published on

Técnicas, testes e dicas de usabilidade

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Testes de Usabilidade - Webdesign - Aula 9 - 2020-01

  1. 1. TÉCNICAS DE USABILIDAD E RENATO MELO - 2020
  2. 2. USABILIDADE Erros
  3. 3. 1) FEEDBACK
  4. 4. até 0,1s: ideia de continuidade até 1s: delay percebido, mas ok depois de 10s: o usuário muda de tarefa. O USUÁRIO NÃO QUER ESPERAR!
  5. 5. Mais de 2 segundos para abrir um site e ele já é penalizado no ranking de buscas (SEO) O QUE O GOOGLE DIZ?
  6. 6. 47% dos consumidores esperam que a página carregue em 2 segundos ou menos. CONSUMIDORES
  7. 7. 40% dos consumidores não irão esperar mais do que 3 segundos pelo carregamento de uma página. Depois disso eles irão abandonar o site. CONSUMIDORES
  8. 8. 52% dos consumidores afirmam que a velocidade está diretamente associada com a fidelidade a um determinado site. CONSUMIDORES
  9. 9. A CADA 100 MILISSEGUNDOS DE TEMPO DE CARREGAMENTO DE PÁGINA REDUZ 1% DE VENDAS NA AMAZON. AMAZON
  10. 10. AO AUMENTAR O CARREGAMENTO DO SITE DE 0.4 PARA 0.9 SEGUNDOS, PERDEU 20% DA RECEITA EM PUBLICIDADE, GOOGLE
  11. 11. 2) PÁGINAS DE ERRO O usuário deve saber o que está acontecendo em uma linguagem fácil. O usuário deve saber que a culpa não foi dele. O usuário deve conseguir voltar para o site.
  12. 12. 3) ERROS DE FORMULÁRIO Nome: Endereço: CEP: CPF: Telefone: Renato Melo Rua dos Bobos, número zero 01234-000 12345678900 48 6666-6666 Houve um erro no preenchimento do formulário. Onde?
  13. 13. 3) DADOS DO FORMULÁRIO Remover um único campo do formulário (telefone) foi capaz de aumentar as conversões em 167%. A taxa média de conversão da página foi de 20,18% para 53,90%. Pense que para cada R$ 100 investidos em mídia anteriormente, agora conseguiríamos o mesmo resultado investindo apenas R$37,45, ou então teríamos quase três vezes esse resultado se investíssemos o mesmo valor.
  14. 14. 4) CAIXA DE BUSCA
  15. 15. 5) ETAPAS DO SEU SITE 1. Escolhas dos produtos 2. Cadastro ou login 3. Entrega e embalagem 4. Pagamento
  16. 16. USABILIDADE Testes
  17. 17. TESTE COM USUÁRIOS! Nunca mencione a palavra teste, ela assusta as pessoas.
  18. 18. Maior controle de dados e variáveis; Mais fácil de envolver o cliente; Maior custo Usuário pode se sentir desconfortável Comportamento distante do seu universo real LABORATÓRIO
  19. 19. Mais barato; Usuário se sente mais a vontade; Mais próximo de seu uso real; Menor controle dos dados e variáveis Dificuldade de envolver o cliente (quem contrata) AMBIENTE DO USUÁRIO
  20. 20. Laboratório Medir performance (tempo, número de erros) Produção acadêmica (maior “aceitação” científica para teses, artigos e dissertações) Estudos permanentes com equipe dedicada (Globo) Ambiente do Usuário Obter feedback rápido Projetos com recursos reduzidos Testar conceitos e interfaces em fases iniciais de design
  21. 21. USABILIDADE Avaliação Heurística
  22. 22. Jakob Nielsen, o pai da usabilidade
  23. 23. 1.Visibilidade do status do seu site • Você tem uma página de erro 404? • Toda e qualquer ação realizada tem um feedback claro e visível? • Os links funcionam e direcionam para as páginas certas?
  24. 24. 2. Seu site x mundo real • O estilo da comunicação do site é a mesma do seu usuário? • O visual do seu site é parecido com o mundo onde o seu usuário vive? • As nomenclaturas utilizadas estão de acordo com o que o seu público entende?
  25. 25. 3. Controle e liberdade para o usuário • Seu site tem um breadcrumb (navegação por páginas) que funciona? • Dentro de páginas internas, tem opção de “voltar” ou outros links? • Caso tenha mais de uma, você sempre oferece todas as opções possíveis para o usuário?
  26. 26. 4. Consistência e padronização • Todas as telas seguem o mesmo padrão visual? • Todas as ações estão com os seus significados (texto e/ou ícone) e links certinhos? • A organização e ordem de leitura das coisas está fazendo sentido? – pense sempre no modelo mental dos seus usuários.
  27. 27. 5. Prevenção de Erros • Todos os links e ações estão funcionando e direcionando/fazendo o que é para ser feito? • Quando tem uma ação importante como “deletar algo”, você pergunta se ele “tem certeza” que quer fazer? – Não deixe que o usuário faça algo “sem querer”. • Você dá a opção do usuário “desfazer” alguma ação que porventura tenha feito por engano?
  28. 28. 6. Reconhecimento x Memorização • Os elementos do site (textos, menu, imagens…) estão no mesmo local entre uma tela e outra? • O caminho do breadcrumb está todo correto? • Seu site está com informações suficientes e de qualidade? – não use texto demais, as pessoas não costumam ler.
  29. 29. 7. Eficiência e flexibilidade de uso • Os atalhos do teclado estão funcionando nos formulários do seu site? – teste o “tab” e o “enter”. • Conforme as pessoas usam algumas coisas, elas vêem um conteúdo mais adequado e personalizado? • Existe um preenchimento automático a partir de dados anteriores?
  30. 30. 8. Estética e design minimalista • O objetivo do seu site está evidente? • Os textos estão objetivos e claros? • O visual está de acordo com o seu público e não está comprometendo a informação?
  31. 31. 9. Reconhecer e ajudar nos erros • Você mostra ao usuário porque o erro aconteceu? • As mensagens de erro estão claras? • Você dá uma solução a cada erro encontrado?
  32. 32. 10. Ajuda, FAQ e documentação • Os textos estão de fácil entendimento? • Caso preciso, você fornece canais de ajuda? – como chat, tutoriais, etc. • Caso necessários, o usuário tem acesso a documentações e materiais?
  33. 33. USABILIDADE Pesquisas
  34. 34. Perguntas abertas são aquelas que permitem ao participante responder da forma que quiser, no formato que quiser, e com a profundidade e duração que quiser. Perguntas abertas vs. Perguntas fechadas
  35. 35. Perguntas fechadas são aquelas que podem ser respondidas com um “Sim? ou “Não”, ou outra opção sugerida. Perguntas abertas vs. Perguntas fechadas
  36. 36. Perguntas fechadas funcionam melhor para questionários quantitativos (porcentagem de sim ou não). Já para usabilidade, o melhor é utilizar questões abertas. Perguntas abertas vs. Perguntas fechadas
  37. 37. MUDANÇAS: De: A interface agiu como esperado? Para: O que você esperava que acontecesse quando você ____?
  38. 38. MUDANÇAS: De: Você encontrou o que procurava? Para: Onde você encontrou o item?
  39. 39. MUDANÇAS: De: Você acha que usaria esse produto? Para: Como você acha que esse produto se encaixaria no seu trabalho?
  40. 40. MUDANÇAS: De: Você achou fácil de usar? Para: Qual a parte mais confusa da experiência?
  41. 41. USABILIDADE Exercício
  42. 42. EM GRUPOS, ACESSE O SITE DA KANUI E REPRODUZA OS TESTES: - FORMULÁRIO - FERRAMENTA DE BUSCA - TEMPO DE CARREGAMENTO - QUANTAS E QUAIS AS ETAPAS DE COMPRA DO SITE
  43. 43. TÉCNICAS DE USABILIDAD E RENATO MELO - 2020

×