Produção de Embalagens 2 - Produção Gráfica - aula 09 - 2020-01

PRODUÇÃO DE EMBALAGENS 2 RENATO MELO - 2020
EMBALAGENS COMO MARKETING
Marketing A criação da embalagem envolve: • Design • Comunicação Visual • O comportamento do consumidor • O conhecimento d...
O feijão da Heinz foi considerado o anúncio mais marcante em 30 anos. Em 2009, três décadas depois, ressuscitaram o slogan...
Rótulo = Se tornar atrativo
Símbolo de pureza e frescor: Frutas! - Quanto mais frutas aparecem na embalagem, maior a percepção de frescor
O “frescor” e “natural” vende, não importa o produto. É um elemento poderoso da identidade visual.
Para o consumidor a embalagem é o produto • A embalagem passou a funcionar como mídia dirigida aos consumidores. • A embal...
A Nivea é uma empresa centenária. No seu primeiro ano, em 1911, seu produto Nivea Creme foi um sucesso mundial.
Cenário Nivea 2011: As tentativas de ajustes não funcionou bem, causando o que eles chamaram de “esquizofrenia visual”. Ch...
Ele se basea então no primeiro produto da marca e na sua evolução. Desde 1925 a cor e estilo são bem similares.
O conceito de minimalismo foi trazido para embalegens e tampas, formando um mar azul facilmente identificado.
E quando não há publicidade... • Pouquíssimos produtos expostos em supermercados tem apoio de propaganda. • O restante val...
EMBALAGENS CHECKLIST
#1 Chamar a atenção no ponto-de-venda
#2 Transmitir a informação básica para compreensão do que está sendo oferecido
#3 Ressaltar os atributos complementares do produto
#4 Agregar valor ao produto tornando-o mais simpático e desejável, de forma a oferecer algo que o concorrente não está ofe...
EMBALAGENS TÉCNICAS
Conversando com o consumidor • Agregar informações ao produto mostra que a empresa e o produto têm o que dizer: • receitas...
Objeto de Desejo A embalagem pode se constituir num objeto de desejo, para serem colecionadas, por exemplo. • Copos de req...
Além disso, não podemos esquecer das figurinhas, miniaturas, brinquedos e utilidades que ficam famosos por serem incluídos...
Embalagem Promocional Ocasiões que as empresas têm a oportunidade de criar novidades para aproveitar o clima de festas e o...
Além de aumentar a venda do produto, a embalagem promocional funciona como ação refrescante e revitalizante da imagem do p...
A empresa também mostra a seu público uma imagem simpática que acompanha os momentos especiais de sua vida.
EMBALAGENS RESISTÊNCIA
Com o crescimento do mercado de ecommerce e as condições péssimas de transportadoras, você deve testar muito bem sua embal...
Conheça bem seu produto, se ele precisa ser refrigerado ou em que condições ele será transportado.
EMBALAGENS CRIANDO E PRODUZINDO
#1 Crie um esboço e faça um protótipo para testes
#2 Faça um minucioso estudo sobre o produto: diferenciais de qualidade e principais atributos, incluindo seu processo de f...
#3 Conheça o público alvo
#4 Estude o mercado. O fabricante do produto deve fornecer as informações que dispuser sobre o mercado.
#5 Estude a concorrência e todos os seus passos. Onde eles estarão no futuro?
#6 Terceirize ou contrate alguém que esteja por dentro da linha de produção.
#7 Saiba os objetivos do cliente com a mudança
#8 Enxergue o que ninguém vê
#9 Desenhe de forma consciente. Design é projeto!
#10 Cuidado com as gafes
PRODUÇÃO DE EMBALAGENS 2 RENATO MELO - 2020
Produção de Embalagens 2 - Produção Gráfica - aula 09 - 2020-01
