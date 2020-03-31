Successfully reported this slideshow.
CSS NA PRÁTICA PARA WEBDESIGNERSWEBDESIGN 2020 – RENATO MELO
INFORMAÇÕES ÚTEIS
Textos Links Estilo: Fonte Cores Alinhamhento Etc... PRINCIPAL DIFERENÇA DO HTML E DO CSS
3. ABRA O HTML E O CSS NO BLOCO DE NOTAS 1. DESCOMPACTE SEMPRE TUDO NA MESMA PASTA 2. ABRA O HTML NO NAVEGADOR
1. ABRA O BLOCO DE NOTAS 2. VÁ EM ABRIR 3. VÁ NA PASTA DOS SEUS ARQUIVOS 4. SELECIONE PARA ABRIR TODOS OS ARQUIVOS PARA AP...
SALVE O HTML OU CSS NO BLOCO DE NOTAS QUER VER COMO ESTÁ INDO AS ALTERAÇÕES? PRESSIONE A TECLA F5 NO NAVEGADOR
QUER ACHAR ALGO NO SEU CÓDIGO? Editar - Localizar
ATENÇÃO: Na Direção, cuidado com Acima e Abaixo
DIV: O nome da DIV sempre será o correspondente no css
NA PRÁTICA 8 Alterações
OS TEMPLATES TRAZEM AS DIVISÕES EM INGLÊS
NO HEAD, VAMOS ALTERAR APENAS O TÍTULO!
VAMOS PRECISAR USAR: Editar - Localizar
#ALTERAR - HTML 1. NO TÍTULO: ALTERAR COCA COLA PARA CONCURSO COCA COLA
#ALTERAR - HTML 2. NO MENU: ALTERAR HOME PARA REXONA
#ALTERAR - HTML 3. NA CHAMADA, ALTERAR PROMOÇÃO PARA CONCURSO
#ALTERAR - HTML 4. NOS TÓPICOS, ACRESCENTAR “(TODA LINHA)” DEPOIS DE MASCULINO E DEPOIS DE FEMININO.
#ALTERAR - CSS 5. ALTERAR A COR DO TEXTO “QUANTO MAIS VOCÊ SE MOVE...” PARA #137293
#ALTERAR - CSS
#ALTERAR - CSS Arquivo-css: styles.css
#ALTERAR - CSS 6. ALTERAR O TAMANHO DA FONTE DE DESODORANTES, SABONETES, ETC “DE 22PX PARA 20PX”
#ALTERAR - CSS 7. ALTERAR A COR DO “PARTICIPAR” DA FRASE VEJA COMO PARTICIPAR PARA: “#137293”
#ALTERAR - CSS Existem dois “h1”, repare no html qual será a diferença!
#ALTERAR - CSS 8. ALTERAR O TAMANHO DA FONTE DOS TEXTOS DESCRITIVOS “CONTE SUA HISTORIA, ENVIE SEU RELATO, AS 10 MELHORES ...
CSS NA PRÁTICA PARA WEBDESIGNERSWEBDESIGN 2020 – RENATO MELO
CSS No Webdesign - Aula 06 - Webdesign - 2020-01

Aplicando o CSS na Prática!

Published in: Design
CSS No Webdesign - Aula 06 - Webdesign - 2020-01

