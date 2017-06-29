Makkot (Azotes)

AZOTES - makkot Capítulo 1 l. ¿Cuándo los testigos han de ser tratados como testigos fal- sos?1. (Si dicen de un sacerdote...
Mak 1, 2-6 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin 2. Si dicen: «testificamos que fulanito debe a fulanito doscien- tos sús» y resul...
A zotes - makkot Mak 1, 7-8 manque no serán ejecutados hasta que (el falso acusado) no sea matado, porque está escrito: vi...
Mak 1, 9-10 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin se aplica esto? En sentencias capitales, pero en juicios pecuniarios se sustanci...
Azotes - makkot Mak 2, 1-3 Capítulo li l. Estos son los que habrán de exiliarse29 : el que mata a otro por error. Si uno e...
Mak 2, 4-6 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin dente35 • El extranjero residente no tiene que ir al exilio sino a causa de un ex...
Azotes - makkot Mak 2, 7 de uncwn como aquél consagrado con vestidos sacerdotales o como aquél que terminó su oficio de su...
Mak 2, 8-3, 1 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin 8. Igualmente, si un homicida se exilia a una ciudad de refugio y los habitant...
Azotes - makkot Mak 3, 2-3 2. (Reciben también los azotes): el impuro que come cosas santas65, el que entra en el santuari...
Mak 3, 4-7 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin nas del Templo87 , o menos santas88 , o el segundo diezmo fuera de las murallas89...
Azotes - makkot Mak 3, 8-11 bebas!, y él bebe, se hace culpable tantas cuantas veces (es amo- nestado). 8. Si99 uno se hac...
Mak 3, 12-15 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin transgresión quebrantando dos prohibiciones, se hace una estima- ción única, re...
Azotes - makkot Mak 3, 16 de haber sido azotado será como' tu hermano. Esta es la opinión de R. Jananías ben Gamaliel. R. ...
×