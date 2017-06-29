Eduyot (Testimonios)

TESTIMONIOS (eduyot) El nombre de este tratado «Testimonios» obedece al hecho de que muchas de las normas legales en él co...
TESTIMONIOS - eduyot Capítulo 1 l. Samay dice: a todas las mujeres1 les basta el momento (en el que se dan cuenta de su im...
Ed 1, 3-5 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin de emplear las expresiones de su maestro5• Samay enseña: nueve kab. Los sabios, en...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 1, 9-11 seca. R. Aquiba dice: todos los actos que le conciernen pueden rea- lizarse en estado de i...
Ed 1, 12-13 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin impureza mientras que la escuela de Hilel la declara no suscepti- ble. Samay dic...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 1, 14-2, 1 para su crecimiento y multiplicación, tal como está escrito: no lo creó para que fuese ...
Ed 2, 2-4 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin con el que hizo el baño de inmersión en aquel día una lámpara devenida impura por ...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 2, 5-7 que pueda ser recogida con el trigo, pertenece al propietario: en caso contrarío, a los pob...
Ed 2, 8-10 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin pasa por encima de panes de ofrenda, en caso de haber duda de si (el cuerpo muert...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 3,1 Capítulo III. l. Si una de las cosas que contaminan debajo de la tienda88 es dividida89 e intr...
Ed 3, 2-6 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin 2. Alimentos97 separados no se unen98. Esta es la opinión de R. Dosa ben Arquinas....
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 3, 7-10 da cautiva y que es pura, puede comer, porque• la misma boca que prohíbe es la que declara...
Ed 3, 11-4, 2 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin eran rigurosos consigo mismos, pero indulgentes con Israel para que cociesen p...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 4, 3-6 que, si lo hace, ha de tener ya preparada la tierra. Sin embargo, están de acuerdo en que, ...
Ed 4, 7-8 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin considera como puro133 • Si uno se unge con óleo puro y luego deviene impuro, si d...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed4, 9-11 mientras que la escuela de Hilel las declara aptas. Si contraen el matrimonio del levirato,...
Ed 4, 12-5, 1 Orden cuarto: Darios - nesiqin Samay enseña que ha de continuar como nazir todavía treinta días15S, mientras...
Tescimonios - eduyol Ed 5, 2-3 acción de gracias166 o sin acción de gracias. Tal es la enseñanza de la escuela de Samay. L...
Ed 5, 4-6 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin de Hilel la más severa. Según la enseñanza178 de la escuela de Samay, el libro de ...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 5, 7 mí que se retractó para obtener un oficio. Declaró190 impuro el pelo residuaP91 y la sangre a...
Ed 6, 1-2 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin recomendarte». Le volvió a decir: «¿encontraste quizá en mí una causa (de queja)?»...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 6, 3 está sobre él, por contacto indirecto21 comunique impureza a ali- mentos y bebidas216, impure...
Ed 6, 3 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin impuro. Le respondieron: no, si tú has declarado impuro al hueso, como del tamaño de...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 7, 1-4 argüís así de un cadáver, donde se puede hablar de «mayor parte», o de «cuarto», o de «putr...
Ed 7, 5-8 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin 5. R Josué y R Yaqim, de Hadar, testificaron que si un jarro conteniendo las ceniz...
Testimonios - eduyot Ed 7, 9-8, 2 que el de la de los tintares no es susceptible, mientras que otros afirmaban exactamente...
Ed 8, 3-6 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin se había escondido262 y que no había devenido impura. Les dijeron los sabios: si c...
Testinwnios - eduyot Ed 8, 7 cortinas272 , así como las cosas menos santas273 y el segundo diezmo a pesar de que no haya m...
Eduyot (Testimonios)

  1. 1. TESTIMONIOS (eduyot) El nombre de este tratado «Testimonios» obedece al hecho de que muchas de las normas legales en él contenidas fueron testimo- niadas por los sabios ante el tribunal de Yavne. De hecho muchas halajot se introducen con la fórmula: Rabí... testifica. En el Talmud babilónico es llamado bejirta («el elegido»). Este término es inter- pretado por algunos como «el excelente», debido al carácter obliga- torio que tienen aquí todas las decisiones. Otros lo entienden en el sentido de «lo selecto», en cuanto que en este ·tratado se contendría una selección de las decisiones principales de la Misná. Esto explica el carácter misceláneo de los Testimonios. Según una «baraíta» recogida en el Talmud babilónico, este tra- tado «Eduyot» fue enseñado en el día en que R. Elazar ben Azarías fue elegido como presidente de la academia de Yavne. Quizá en aquella sesión se pusieron las bases del tratado que sería comple- mentado posteriormente. El tratado tiene ocho capítulos: Cap. I: Casos en que los sabios se apartan de las opiniones de Samay y de Hile!, casos en los que la escuela de Samay se aparta de Samay, disputas entre Samay e Hile!, casos en los que la escuela de Hile! adoptó las opiniones de la escuela de Samay. Cap. II: Testimonios de R. Janina, R. Ismael, R. Aquiba. Cap. III: Testimonios de R. Dosa bar Arquinas, R. Sadoq, R. Gama- liel, R. Elazar ben Azarías (y la opinión contraria de los sabios). Caps. W - V Controversias entre la escuela de Samay y la de Hile!, y en las que la escuela de Samay, en contra de lo habitual, adopta el punto de vista más indulgente y la de Hile! el más severo. Caps. VI - VIII: Tradiciones y testimonios de diversos rabíes. 787
  2. 2. TESTIMONIOS - eduyot Capítulo 1 l. Samay dice: a todas las mujeres1 les basta el momento (en el que se dan cuenta de su impureza). Hile!" enseña: (se ha de con- siderar impura) desde el (último) examen al siguiente examen, incluso cuando medien entre ellos muchos días. Los sabios, en cam- bio, afirman: no es ni según la enseñanza de (Samay) ni según la enseñanza de (Hilel), sino que (ha de considerarse impura) desde esta hora del día (a la anterior) hora del día cuando esto es menor (que el tiempo) entre el examen (anterior) y el examen (presente) o desde un examen a otro cuando (el tiempo intermedio) es menor de veinticuatro horas. En las mujeres que tienen un período esta- ble, les basta su tiempo. La que se sirve de paños, esto se computa como si fuera un examen y puede disminuir tanto el intervalo de las veinticuatro horas como el que media entre un examen y otro. 2. Samay enseña: a partir de un kab (de masa) se ha de apar- tar la masa de la ofrenda2 • Hilel dice: a partir de dos. Los sabios, en cambio, afirman: no es ni conforme a la enseñanza de (Samay) ni tampoco a la de (Hilel), sino que a partir de kab y medio se está obligado a apartar la masa de la ofrenda. Luego que se agranda- ron las medidas, se estableció que se está obligado a partir de los cinco cuartos de kab. R. Yosé dice: con cinco cuartos, se está exen- to; con cinco cuartos y algo más, se está obligado. 3. Hilel enseña: un hin3 lleno de agua sacada artificialmente hace inválido el baño ritual4 • (Así fue dicho) porque cada cual ha 1.1' Hile/ enseña: La escuela de Hile/ enseña l. Que tienen menstruación y están sujetas a las prescripciones de pureza de Lev 15, 19ss. Cf. Ned 1, 1, donde se repite esta misná. 2. Núm 15, 20; Hal 2, 6. 3. Un hin es igual a tres kab e igual a doce log. 4. Cf. Lev 11 , 36. El baño debía contener al menos 40 seás de agua «manadera» o equiparable. La norma aquí contenida se aplica cuando el baño no tiene los 40 seás de aguas manaderas exigidas. 789
  3. 3. Ed 1, 3-5 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin de emplear las expresiones de su maestro5• Samay enseña: nueve kab. Los sabios, en cambio, afirman: no es ni según la enseñanza de uno ni del otro; pero cuando vinieron dos tejedores de la puer- ta del estiércol de Jerusalén6 y testimoniaron en nombre de Sema- yas y de Abtalión que tres log de agua sacada artificialmente hacen inválido el baño ritual, los sabios confirmaron su opinión. 4. ¿Para qué se recuerdan las enseñanzas de Samay y de Hilel vanamente?7 • Para enseñar a las generaciones venideras que nadie debe persistir en sus enseñanzas, ya que los propios padres del mundo no persistieron en sus enseñanzas. 5. ¿Por qué se menciona la opinión de un individuo entre la opinión de la mayoría siendo así que la norma legal es conforme a la mayoría? A fin de que si un tribunal acepta la opinión de un individuo, se pueda apoyar en ella, ya que un tribunal no puede anular la sentencia de otro tribunal a no ser que lo supere en sabi- duría y en número. Si lo supera en sabiduría, pero no en número o en número, pero no en sabiduría, no puede anular su sentencia, en tanto no lo supere en sabiduría y en número. 6. R. Yehudá dice: si es así, ¿para qué se recuerda la opinión de un individuo entre la opinión de la mayoría de modo vano?8 · Para que si uno dijere: «así lo he recibido», se le pueda contestar: «lo oíste conforme a la opinión de fulanito»9. 7. La escuela de Samay enseña: un cuarto de kab de huesos, sea de dos o tres muertos10• La escuela de Hilel enseña: un cuarto de kab de huesos de un mismo cadáver, ya sea de huesos que cons- tituyen la mayor parte del esqueleto o cuando son el mayor núme- ro. Samay afirma: aunque sea de un solo hueso. 8. La arveja11 de ofrenda, según la escuela de Samay, se ha de empapar y frotar en pureza12 , pero se puede dar en comida (a los animales) en estado de impureza. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, enseña: se empapan en estado de pureza y se pueden frotar y dar en comida en estado de impureza. Samay afirma: se puede comer 5. Anotación para explicar por qué Hile! usó el término hin, en desuso, y no el contemporáneo de kab. 6. En el ángulo sur-oriental. 7. En cuanto que no se sigue su opinión. 8. Cuando la opinión de un individuo es indefendible y no va a ser seguida por ningún tribunal. 9. Pero es contradicho por la mayoría. 10. Propagan impureza a todo lo que se encuentra debajo del mismo techo. Por contacto contaminan aunque no alcancen esa cantidad. 11. Habitualmente pienso de animales. Cf. MSh 2, 4. 12. Con las manos limpias. 790
  4. 4. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 1, 9-11 seca. R. Aquiba dice: todos los actos que le conciernen pueden rea- lizarse en estado de impureza13 • 9. Si14 uno cambia el valor de una selá de monedas del segun- do diezmo15 en Jerusalén, según la escuela de Samay puede cam- biar las monedas de cobre por una selá1 t>. La escuela de Hile!, en cambio, enseña: puede cambiarlo por un siclo de plata y por un siclo de monedas de cobre17 • R. Meír enseña que no se puede cam- biar plata y frutos por plata18 , mientras que los sabios, en cambio, lo declaran permitido. 10. Quien cambia en Jerusalén19 un selá del segundo diezmo, enseña la escuela de Samay que debe cambiar todo el selá por monedas de cobre20 • La escuela de Hile! enseña que puede cam- biarlo por un siclo de plata y por otro siclo en monedas de cobre. Los que juzgaban delante de los sabios21 decían: por tres denarios en plata y por un denario en monedas de cobre22• R. Aquiba ense- ña: por tres denarios en plata y, del cuarto, por plata y por un cuar- to en monedas de cobre23 • R. Tarfón dice: cuatro aspros de plata24 • Samay afirma: se deposita en una tienda y se va consumiendo lo que corresponde a su valor. 11. SF5 a una silla de novia le ha sido quitado el acolchado, según la escuela de Samay es susceptible de impureza, mientras que según la escuela de Hile! no lo es. Samay dice: también el armazón de la silla es susceptible de impureza. Si una silla es fija- da a una artesa, la escuela de Samay la declara susceptible de 13. Debido a que el pienso de los animales no está sujeto a las leyes de la ofrenda. 14. MSh 2, 8. 15. El producto del segundo diezmo solía ser rescatado inmediatamente después de su separación. Como generalmente se juntaba mucha pequeña moneda, se cambiaba ésta por piezas de mayor valor para facilitar el transporte a Jerusalén. Cf. MSh 2, 8-9. En algu- nas ediciones falta: en Jerusalén. 16. De plata, más ligera de transportar. 17. El sido valía media se/á. Si un individuo tenía media se/á en monedas de cobre, podía dar otro medio se/á de plata para recibir un se/á entero de plata. 18. No se puede cambiar medio sido de plata y medio sido de frutos por un se/á de plata. 19. En Jerusalén estaba permitido cambiar el selá de plata del segundo diezmo en pequeña moneda de cobre para ir haciendo la adquisición de alimentos. 20. Y no por piezas de plata, ya que esto podría hacer disminuir el valor del segun- do diezmo, pues obligaría a otro cambio posterior donde siempre se pierde algo. 21. Los discípulos de los sabios que se sentaban por tierra ante el tribunal (San 4, 4). 22. El se/á tenía cuatro denarios. 23. Del cuarto denario sólo podía cambiarse en pequeña moneda de cobre una cuar- ta parte. 24. El cuarto denario. Cada denario tenía cinco aspros. 25. Kel 22, 4. 791
  5. 5. Ed 1, 12-13 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin impureza mientras que la escuela de Hilel la declara no suscepti- ble. Samay dice: también aunque hubiera sido hecha (desde el prin- cipio) para la artesa. 12. Estas son las cosas sobre las que cambiaron de opinión los de la escuela de Hilel para enseñar conforme a las sentencias de la escuela de Samay: Si26 una mujer viene de una ciudad marítima y dice: «murió mi marido», puede volver a casarse; o «murió mi mari- do»27, puede contraer el matrimonio dellevirato28. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, dice: sólo lo hemos oído29 para el caso de una mujer que vino de la recogida de la cosecha. La escuela de Samay les rearguyó: es lo mismo que venga o de la recogida del trigo o de la aceituna o de una ciudad marítima30. Hablaron de la recogida de la cosecha como de un hecho acaecido presente. La escuela de Hilel cambió de opinión y enseñó según la escuela de Samay. La escuela de Samay enseña: puede volver a casarse y coger la dote matrimo- nial. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, dice: puede casarse de nuevo, pero no puede coger la dote matrimonial. La escuela de Samay les reargüía: si declaráis permitida la unión, que es lo más grave31, ¿no vais a declarar permitida la propiedad, que es menos importante? La escuela de Hilel les contestaba: encontramos que los hermanos no entran en la herencia a base de la sola deposición de su boca. Les dijeron los de la escuela de Samay: ¿acaso no lo aprendemos del documento matrimonial, donde está escrito: «si te esposares con otro cogerás lo que fue prescrito para ti»? La escuela de Hilel cam- bió de opinión y enseñó según la opinión de la escuela de Samay. 13. Quien32 sea mitad esclavo y mitad libre ha de servir un día al amo y otro día a sí mismo. Esta era la doctrina de la escuela de Hilel. Pero los de la escuela de Samay les dijeron: lo habéis esta- blecido bien para el amo, pero no para él mismo: (así) no puede casarse con una esclava33 ni tampoco con una mujer libre34. ¿Ha de permanecer, pues, célibe? Pero, ¿acaso no fue creado el mundo 26. Cf. Yeb 15, 1-3. 27. No dejando hijo alguno. 28. Algunos textos añaden: Esta es enseñanza de la escuela de Samay. 29. Tal doctrina, de que una mujer vino una vez de la siega y dijo que su marido había muerto a consecuencia de la mordedura de una serpiente y le permitieron volver a casarse. 30. De un país lejano. 31. Puesto que, si viviere todavía el marido, su matrimonio estaría prohibido con la pena de muerte. 32. Cf. Git 4, 5. 33. Porque es mitad libre y uno libre no puede casarse con una esclava. 34. Porque es mitad esclavo y un esclavo no puede casarse con una mujer libre. 792
  6. 6. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 1, 14-2, 1 para su crecimiento y multiplicación, tal como está escrito: no lo creó para que fuese un desierto, sino que lo formó para ser habita- do?35. Por el bien general del mundo se ha de obligar al amo a que le conceda la manumisión y a que él le escriba36 un documento por la mitad de su valor. La escuela de Hile) cambió de opinión y ense- ñó según la escuela de Samay. 14. Un recipiente de arcilla defiende todo37 (de la impureza), según la doctrina de la escuela de Hilel. La escuela de Samay ense- ña: no protege a no ser sólo a los alimentos, a las bebidas y a otros recipientes de arcilla38 . Les dijeron los de la escuela de Hile): ¿por qué? Les respondieron los de la escuela de Samay: porque es impu- ro en posesión de un hombre ignorante39 y ningún objeto impuro puede ofrecer separación (que proteja de la impureza). Les argu- yeron Jos de la escuela de Hilel: ¿acaso no declaráis puros Jos ali- mentos y bebidas que están en su interior? Les contestaron los de la escuela de Samay: si declaramos puros los alimentos y bebidas que están en su interior, los declaramos por él mismo40 ; pero si tú declaras puro el recipiente41 , lo declaras puro para ti42 y para él. La escuela de Hilel cambió de opinión y enseñó según la escuela de Samay. Capítulo II l. R. Janina4 prefecto de los sacerdotes, daba testimonio de cuatro cosas: desde que existen sacerdotes no se abstuvieron de quemar carne devenida impura con impureza derivada juntamente con carne devenida impura con impureza originaria, a pesar de que así se añadía una impureza a otra impureza. R. Aquiba decía a su vez: desde que existieron los sacerdotes no se abstuvieron jamás de encender con el aceite que se hizo inhábil debido al contacto 35. Is 45, 18. 36. El esclavo. 37. Tanto alimentos como bebidas, hombres y objetos. 38. Cf. Kel 1O, 1. 39. Que no está bien informado en la Ley y por eso no observa con rigor las leyes de pureza. De ahí que el jaber (que observa con rigor estas leyes), considere todo lo que está con «el ignorante>> como impuro. 40. Por la persona ignorante. No para el jaber, que no usa los alimentos ni bebidas ni utensilios del ignorante. 41. Con todo su contenido. 42. Que quieres observar rigurosamente las leyes de pureza. 43. Pes 1, 6. 793
  7. 7. Ed 2, 2-4 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin con el que hizo el baño de inmersión en aquel día una lámpara devenida impura por el contacto con un muerto, a pesar de que así se añadiera una impureza a otra. 2. R. Janina4 prefecto de los sacerdotes, decía: jamás he visto que fuere llevada una piel al lugar de la cremación. R. Aquiba decía: de sus palabras aprendemos que si uno despelleja a un ani- mal primogénito y resulta que es despedazado45, los sacerdotes pue- den utilizar su piel. Los sabios, en cambio, decían: el «no hemos visto» no es ningún argumento•; se ha de llevar antes bien al lugar de la cremación. 3. Testimonió también acerca de una pequeña aldea que se encuentra en las inmediaciones de Jerusalén, donde un anciano residente en ella dejaba dinero en préstamo a todos los vecinos del pueblo, escribía con su propia mano (el documento de deuda) y otros46 lo firmaban. La cosa fue llevada ante los sabios y éstos la declararon permitida. Por la misma vía aprendes que una mujer puede escribir su propio libelo de repudio y un hombre el docu- mento del recibo47, ya que el documento del divorcio no se hace válido sino con las firmas. También dio testimonio de que si una aguja48 se encuentra en la carne (de un animal sacrificado), el cuchillo y las manos49 permanecen en estado de pureza50, mientras que la carne es impura51. Pero si se encuentra entre los excremen- tos, todo se considera puro52. 4. R. Ismael dijo tres cosas delante de los sabios en la acade- mia53 de Yavne: que si54 un huevo batido se ponía sobre hortalizas de ofrenda constituía (con ellos) una unidad; pero si55 forma una especie de sombrero no constituye una unidad; que si una espiga de la cosecha, cuya cabeza toca al trigo todavía en pie, en caso de 2.2' «no hemos visto» no es ningún argumento: Rete, «hemos visto» es la prueba 44. Zeb 12, 4. 45. Terefá 46. Los testigos. 47. El que entrega la mujer al hombre cuando le paga la dote. 48. De la que se sabe que tiene impureza de cadáver. 49. De las que no se está seguro si han tocado la aguja. 50. Según el principio establecido para la duda (cf. Toh 4, 5.11). 51. Pues que con toda certeza ha sido tocada por la aguja. 52. Puesto que se supone que la aguja no tocó la carne. 53. Lit. viña, debido a que allí se sentaban los sabios en el suelo por filas como las cepas en la viña. 54. TebY 3, 2. 55. Pea 5, 2. 794
  8. 8. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 2, 5-7 que pueda ser recogida con el trigo, pertenece al propietario: en caso contrarío, a los pobres; que sí un pequeño huerto está rodea- do de cepas entrelazadas56, en caso de que haya cabida57 en una y otra parte para el vendimiador y su cesto, puede ser sembrado58; en caso contrarío, no puede ser sembrado. 5. Tres cosas fueron dichas delante de R. Ismael, sobre las cua- les éste no declaró• ni que estuvieren prohibidas ni permitidas y que aclaró R. Josué ben Matías. Si uno abre un absceso en día de sábado, en caso de hacerlo para hacer allí una abertura59 , es culpa- ble60; pero si lo hace para dejar salir el pus, no es culpable; si uno atrapa a una serpiente en día de sábado, en caso de que se ocupa- re de ello a fin de evitar su mordedura, no es culpable; pero si lo hace con fines terapéuticos, es culpable; que sí hay recipientes iro- nios61, no son susceptibles de impureza cuandob se encuentran bajo la misma tienda donde yace un muerto62 , pero se hacen impuros si los transporta un hombre que sufre flujo63. R. Elazar ben Sadoq decía: son también puros si los transportó un hombre que sufre flujo, porque su trabajo no está ultimado64 • 6. R. Ismael dijo tres cosas, sobre las que no estuvo de acuer- do R. Aquiba. En cuanto a los ajos, agraces y grano de espigas ver- des que son triturados dentro del día, decía R. Ismael que se podía completar el trabajo después de haber oscurecido, mientras R. Aquiba afirmaba que no se podía completar. 7. Tres cosas fueron dichas delante de R. Aquiba, dos en nom- bre de R. Eliezer y una en nombre de R. Josué. Dos en nombre de R. Eliezer: que una mujer65 puede salir (en día de sábado llevando sobre la cabeza) una «ciudad de oro»66 y que los que hacen volar a las palomas67 son inhábiles para dar testimonio. Una en nombre de R. Josué: si una comadreja68 lleva en su boca un reptil muerto y 2.5' éste no declaró: no dijeron • cuando se encuentran bajo... no está ultimado] 56. Cf. Kil 4, 1; 6, 1. 57. Entre el muro y las cepas. 58. En este caso no se aplica la ley de Dt 22, 9. 59. Para que el absceso quede abierto. 60. Por estar en la categoría de trabajos prohibidos (Shab 12, 1). 61. Lectura incierta. Según algunos, recipientes «de ciudad<< o según su inventor lrón. 62. Cf. Núm 19, 14. 63. Cf. Lev 15, 12. 64. Cf. Kel 4, 4. 65. Cf. Shab 6, 1. 66. Una corona con la figura de Jerusalén. 67. San 3, 3. 68. Toh 4, 2. 795
  9. 9. Ed 2, 8-10 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin pasa por encima de panes de ofrenda, en caso de haber duda de si (el cuerpo muerto del reptil) los tocó o no los tocó, se consideran como puros por estar en la duda. 8. R. Aquiba dijo tres cosas, en dos estuvieron de acuerdo con él y en una no: que una sandalia69 de (las que usa) el albañiF0 es susceptible de la impureza de asiento y que los restos de un horno71 deben tener al menos cuatro (palmos de alto)72 , mientras que antes decían que debían tener tres73 • Sobre estas cosas estaban de acuer- do con él. Pero sobre una cosa no estuvieron de acuerdo con él: si a una silla se le quitan dos tablas contiguas, según R. Aquiba es susceptible de impureza, mientras que según los sabios no lo es74 • 9. Solía decir: el padre conquista para el hijo belleza, fuerza, riqueza, sabiduría, años75 y el número de las generaciones que le preceden76 , de modo que éste77 es el término78 , como está escrito: llama a las generaciones desde el principio19• Aunque está escrito: los esclavizaron y los afligieron por cuatrocientos años80; también está escrito: los de la cuarta generación retornarán aquf31 • 10. Solía también decir que cinco cosas tenían doce meses de duración: el juicio de la generación del diluvio82 se prolongó por doce meses; el juicio sobre Job83 otros doce meses; el juicio sobre los egipcios otros doce meses; el juicio sobre Gog y Magog84 dura- rá otros doce meses; el juicio sobre los impíos en el infierno dura- rá otros doce meses, porque está escrito: será de un mes al (mismo) mes85 • R. Yojanán ben Nurí decía: desde Pascua a la Fiesta de las Semanas86 como está escrito: de un sábado al próximo sábado81 • 69. De madera o de paja. 70. Que utilizan la cal. 71. Que cuando estaba íntegro había contraído impureza. 72. Para que permanezcan impuros. 73. Cf. Kel 5, l. 74. Kel 22, 7. 75. Larga vida. 76. Según los comentaristas, se hace recipiendario de las promesas tras un cierto número de generaciones. 77. El hijo. 78. El fin, en cuyo tiempo se cumplen las promesas. 79. Is 41 , 4. 80. Gén 15, 13. 81. Gén 15, 16. 82. Cf. Gén 7, 11 y 8, 14. 83. Cf. Job 7, 3 en la exégesis midrásica. 84. Ez 38, 2ss. 85. Is 66, 23. De un mes al mismo mes del año siguiente. 86. Siete semanas. 87. Is 66, 23. 796
  10. 10. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 3,1 Capítulo III. l. Si una de las cosas que contaminan debajo de la tienda88 es dividida89 e introducida en una casa, según R. Dosa ben Arquinas (las cosas que están en la casa) permanecen puras, mientras que según los sabios contraen impureza90 . ¿De qué manera? Si uno toca o transporta dos trozos de carroña, cada uno como la mitad de una aceituna o si toca como la cantidad de media aceituna de un cadá- ver mientras que proyecta la sombra sobre otro trozo como el del tamaño de media aceituna o si toca un trozo como la cantidad de media aceituna mientras que otro como del tamaño de media acei- tuna proyecta su sombra sobre él o proyecta su sombra sobre dos trozos (de carroña), cada uno como del tamaño de media aceituna o proyecta su sombra sobre un trozo del tamaño de media aceitu- na mientras que otro del tamaño de media aceituna proyecta su sombra sobre él mismo, R. Dosa ben Arquinas lo declara puro, mientras que los sabios lo declaran contaminante. Pero si toca como media aceituna (de carroña), mientras que otra cosa proyec- ta su sombra sobre él y sobre otro trozo del tamaño de media acei- tuna o si proyecta su sombra sobre un trozo del tamaño de media aceituna mientras que otra cosa proyecta su sombra sobre él y sobre otro trozo del tamaño de media aceituna, permanece puro. R. Meír dice que también aquí R. Dosa ben Arquinas lo declara puro mientras que los sabios los declaran contaminante. Todo91 pro- paga impureza92 a excepción del contacto con trasporte93 o del transporte con proyección de sombra94 • Esta es la norma general: todo lo que pertenece a una misma categoría95 contamina96 ; si per- tenece a dos categorías distintas, no contaminan. 88. Descritas en parte en Ohal 2, lss. 89. De modo que cada uno por separado no alcance la cantidad mínima prescrita para que propague impureza, como, por ejemplo, si un trozo de cadáver del tamaño de una aceituna, cantidad mínima para que contamine debajo de la tienda, es dividido en dos. 90. Debido a que consideran que los dos trozos, aunque separados, se unen para el cómputo. 91. Todos aquellos casos en los que las dos mitades de una cantidad mínima se unen. 92. Según los sabios. 93. Si uno toca una mitad de la cantidad mínima y transporta o mueve a la otra mitad, en tal caso ambas mitades no se unen. 94. Si uno transporta una mitad de la cantidad mínima mientras que la otra mitad proyecta su sombra sobre él. 95. Tal como contacto con contacto, transporte con transporte, proyección de som- bra con proyección de sombra. 96. En el tan caso las dos mitades se unen para formar la cantidad mínima conta- minante. 797
  11. 11. Ed 3, 2-6 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin 2. Alimentos97 separados no se unen98. Esta es la opinión de R. Dosa ben Arquinas. Los sabios, en cambio, afirman que se unen. El segundo diezmo99 se puede cambiar por moneda no acuñada. Tal es la opinión de R. Dosa. Los sabios, en cambio, afirman que no se puede cambiar. Basta inmergir las manos antes de asperjar el agua de la purificación100. Tal es la opinión de R. Dosa. Los sabios, en cambio, afirman que si las manos devienen impuras, deviene impuro el cuerpo101. 3. R. Dosa declara permitido dar a los extraños el interior de un melón y el desecho de verduras de ofrenda102• Los sabios, en cambio, lo prohíben. Si cinco ovejas103 esquiladas dan cada una mina y media de lana, están sujetas a la ley de la primicia del esqui- leo. Esta es la opinión de R. Dosa. Los sabios, en cambio, dicen: si son cinco ovejas, cualquiera que sea la cantidad que producen. 4. Todas las esteras104 no son susceptibles más que de impure- za de cadáver. Esta es la opinión de R. Dosa. Los sabios, en cam- bio, afirman que también son susceptibles de la impureza de asien- to105. Todos los trenzados son puros, a excepto de los usados para cíngulo. Esta es la opinión de R. Dosa. Los sabios, en cambio, dicen que todos son impuros a no ser los usados por los tratantes de lana. 5. La honda, cuyo receptáculo (para la piedra) está tejido, es impura. Si es de cuero106, R. Dosa ben Arquinas la declara pura107, mientras que los sabios la declaran impura. Si el lugar por donde se sujeta con los dedos está cortado, es pura; en cambio, si la mane- cilla está cortada, es susceptible de impureza. 6. Una cautiva108 puede comer ofrenda109. Esta es la opinión de R. Dosa. Los sabios, en cambio, afirman que hay cautivas que pueden comer de la ofrenda y otras que no pueden comer de ella. ¿Cómo se entiende esto? Si una mujer110 declara que ha sido lleva- 97. Pequeños trozos o frutos pequeños. 98. Para formar el mínimo de cantidad prohibida (como un huevo). 99. MSh 1, 2. 1OO. Núm 19, 17ss. Antes de tocar el agua de purificación se sumergen las manos en el baño de inmersión. Cf. Hag 2, 5. 101. De ahí que haya que inmergir a todo el cuerpo. 102. Cf. Lev 22, 1Oss. 103. Cf. Hui 11, 2. 104. Cf. Kel 24, 10; 27, 2. 105. Ya que, en caso de necesidad, sirven para lecho. 106. Cf. Kel 26, 3. 107. No susceptible de impureza. 108. Hija de un israelita laico, casada con un sacerdote. Cf. Lev 22, 12. 109. No hay que temer que haya sido violada y que con ello haya sido profanada. 110. Ket 2, 5. 798
  12. 12. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 3, 7-10 da cautiva y que es pura, puede comer, porque• la misma boca que prohíbe es la que declara permitido. Pero si hay testigos que testi- monian que'ha sido llevada en cautividad y ella afirma que es pura, no puede comer. 7. Cuatro casos dudosos111 los declara R. Josué como impuros mientras que los sabios los declaran puros. ¿De qué manera? Si uno que es impuro está en pie y otro puro pasa al lado de él o si uno puro está en pie y otro impuro pasa al lado de él o si la impu- reza está en zona de dominio privado y la cosa pura en zona de dominio público o si la cosa pura se encuentra en zona de dominio privado y la impureza en zona de dominio público, cuando existe la duda de si tocó o no tocó, de si proyectó su sombra o no pro- yectó, de si movió o no movió, según R. Josué el tal individuo es impuro, mientras que según los sabios es puro. 8. A tres cosas las declara R. Sadoq impurasm, mientras que los sabios las declaran puras: el clavo del cambista, la caja de trafi- cantes de avena y el clavo del reloj de sol. R. Sadoq las declara susceptibles de impureza, mientras que los sabios lo niegan113 • 9. Cuatro cosas114 las declara Rabán Gamaliel impuras, mien- tras que los sabios las declaran puras: la tapadera metálica del cesto que se utiliza en las casas, el colgante de la almohaza, los utensilios de metal todavía no terminados y una plancha dividida en dos par- tes iguales. Pero los sabios estaban de acuerdo con R. Gamaliel en que si la plancha está dividida en dos partes, una grande y otra menor, la grande es susceptible de impureza, mientras que la pequeña no. 10. En tres cosas115 fue Rabán Gamaliel severo, siguiendo la doctrina de la escuela de Samay: no se pueden cubrir los alimentos calientes del día festivo para el día del sábado; no se puede adere- zar ningún candelabro en día festivo y no se pueden cocer panes gruesos, sino tan sólo finos. Rabán Gamaliel dice: desde que existe la casa de mi padre no se cocieron panes gruesos sino tan sólo finos. Le dijeron: ¿qué podemos inferir de la casa de tu padre que 3.6• porque la misma boca... permitido} 111. Toh 6, 2. 112. Susceptibles de impureza. 113. Kel 12, 5. 114. Kel 12, 6. 115. Bes 2, 6. 799
  13. 13. Ed 3, 11-4, 2 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin eran rigurosos consigo mismos, pero indulgentes con Israel para que cociesen panes gruesos y pan especial?116 . 11. Pero también dijo tres cosas117 aplicando la norma más indulgente: se puede limpiar entre los divanes, se puede colocar perfume (en las brasas) en día festivo y se puede preparar cabrito asado en la noche de Pascua. Los sabios lo prohíben. 12. R. Elazar ben Azarías permitía tres cosas118 que los sabios prohibían: su vaca salía (en día de sábado) con una correa entre los cuernos, permitía cardar el ganado en día festivo y moler el pimiento en el molino adecuado. R. Yehudá dice: no se puede car- dar al ganado en día festivo porque esto puede causarle una heri- da, pero sí se le puede atusar119 • Lo sabios afirman: no se puede cardar ni tampoco atusar. Capítulo IV l. Estas son las cosas donde la escuela de Samay es indulgen- te y donde la escuela de Hilel se inclina por la sentencia más rigu- rosa. Según la escuela de Samay120 , un huevo puesto en día festivo puede ser comido (en ese mismo día), mientras que según la escue- la de Hilel no puede ser comido. La escuela de Samay dice: la leva- dura como del tamaño de una aceituna y pasta fermentada como del tamaño de un dátil. La escuela de Hilel afirma: tanto en uno como otro caso, como del tamaño de una aceituna. 2. Respecto•121 al ganado que nace en día festivo todos están de acuerdo en que está permitido122 y respecto al pollito que sale del cascarón todos están de acuerdo en que está prohibido123 • Si uno mata una bestia o un volátil en día festivo12 dice la escuela de Samay que puede cavar con un azadón y tapar (la sangre). La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, afirma que no ha de matarlos, pero 4.2' Respecto al ganado... prohibido] 116. Que era cocido sobre brasas y requería especial trabajo. 117. Bes2,7. 11 8. Bes 2, 8. 119. Con un peine que no le cause herida. 120. Bes 1, t. 121. Esta frase hasta está prohibido se omite en muchos códices. 122. Su comida en el día festivo. 123. Porque al comenzar la fiesta no estaba determinado para alimento. En el gana- do, en cambio, la cría estaba ya determinada juntamente con la madre. 124. Bes 1, 2. 800
  14. 14. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 4, 3-6 que, si lo hace, ha de tener ya preparada la tierra. Sin embargo, están de acuerdo en que, si los mata, puede cavar con su azadón y tapar (la sangre), ya que la ceniza del horno se considera como preparada. 3. La escuela de Samay enseña125 : lo que fue declarado sin pro- piedad en favor de los pobres ha de declararse sin propiedad. La escuela de Hilel dice: no ha de considerarse sin propiedad en tanto no se declare sin propiedad también a favor de los ricos como el producto del año de remisión. Si todas las gavillas del campo son de un kab y una es de cuatro kab y fue olvidada, la escuela de Samay dice que no ha de considerarse olvidada mientras que la escuela de Hilel afirma que ha de considerarse olvidada. 4. Si una gavilla126 yace junto a un muro, o junto a un madero o junto al ganado o a instrumentos (de labranza) y fue olvidada, la escuela de Samay dice que no debe ser considerada como olvida- da, mientras que la escuela de Hilel dice que se ha de considerar como olvidada. 5. De la viña del cuarto año127 , enseña la escuela de Samay que no está sujeta al quinto ni al alejamiento, mientras que la escuela de Hilel afirma que está sujeta a las leyes• del quinto y del aleja- miento. La escuela de Samay enseña que está sujeta a la ley de los gajos caídos y de los racimos de la rebusca128 • Los pobres pueden redimirlos para sí mismos129• La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, afir- ma que todo es para el lagar130 • 6. En cuanto al cántaro de aceitunas adobadas, afirma la escue- la de Samay que no necesita ser agujereado, mientras que la escue- la de Hilel sostiene que tiene que ser agujereado131 • Pero están de acuerdo en que, si es agujereado y es cerrado132 por las heces, se 4.5' a las leyes del quinto y del alejamiento] 125. Pea 6, l. 126. Pea 6, 2. 127. Pea 7, 6; MSh 5, 3. 128. Lev 19, 10. 129. Si no quieren llevarlos después a Jerusalén. 130. El propietario ha de pisar toda la uva y llevar todo el vino a Jerusalén, tal como ocurre con el segundo diezmo. 131. Los frutos se hacen susceptibles de impureza cuando están humedecidos y esto querido por su dueño. Ahora bien, como las aceitunas desprenden un mosto que pertenece a la categoría de los líquidos que habilitan al fruto para la recepción de la impureza (Maksh 6, 4) se ha de agujerear el cántaro para mostrar que eso no es querido. 132. El agujero. 801
  15. 15. Ed 4, 7-8 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin considera como puro133 • Si uno se unge con óleo puro y luego deviene impuro, si desciende y hace el baño de inmersión, según la escuela de Samay es puro aun cuando esté pingando aceite134 • En cambio, según la escuela de Hile! (es impuro) en tanto haya tanto como para la unción de un pequeño miembro135 • Pero si el óleo estaba impuro desde el principio136 , la escuela de Samay dice que es impuro137 en tanto haya para la unción de un pequeño miem- bro, mientas que la escuela de Hile! afirma que es impuro en tanto haya líquido húmedo. R. Yehudá dice en nombre de la escuela de Hile!: húmedo y humedeciente138 • 7. La mujer139 puede ser desposada con un denario y con el valor equiparable a un denario, según la enseñanza de la escuela de Samay. La escuela de Hile! afirma: con una perutá o con el valor equiparable a una perutá. ¿Cuanto vale una perutá? Una octava parte de un isar italiano. La escuela de Samay140 enseña que uno puede despedir a su mujer con un documento de divorcio viejo, mientras que la escuela de Hile! declara tal práctica prohibida. ¿Qué se entiende por documento de divorcio viejo? Cuando el marido ha estado a solas con ella141 después de haber escrito el libe- lo. Si uno divorcia142 a su mujer y ella pernocta con él en una posa- da, según la escuela de Samay no necesita recibir de él un segundo libelo de repudio. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, sostiene que nece- sita recibir de él un segundo libelo de repudio. ¿Cuándo? Cuando el divorcio se haya producido tras el matrimonio, pero si se ha pro- ducido tras los esponsales, no necesita recibir de él un segundo libe- lo de repudio, ya que él no tienen aún confianza ante ella. 8. La escuela de Samay143 declara permitidas las coesposas a los hermanos, mientras que la escuela de Hilel lo prohíbe. Si aqué- llas• realizan la ceremonia de quitar el zapato, la escuela de Samay las declara inhábiles para contraer matrimonio con sacerdotes, 4.8' Si aquéllas realizan... unos en otros} 133. No es susceptible de impureza. 134. A pesar de que el aceite que impregna todavía su cuerpo haya devenido impu- ro, como se considera perteneciente al cuerpo, con el baño de inmersión se ha vuelto puro. 135. Como el dedo meñique de la mano. 136. Antes de haberse ungido. 137. Incluso después del baño de inmersión. 138. En tanto pueda humedecer cualquier cosa. 139. Qid 1, l. 140. Git 8, 4. 141. Antes de haber hecho la entrega del documento. 142. Git 8, 9. 143. Yeb 1, 4. 802
  16. 16. Testimonios - eduyot Ed4, 9-11 mientras que la escuela de Hilel las declara aptas. Si contraen el matrimonio del levirato, la escuela de Samay las declara aptas, mientras que la escuela de Hilel las declara inhábiles. A pesar de que unos declaraban a unas aptas y los otros las declaraban inhá- biles, los de la escuela de Samay no rehusaron casarse con mujeres de la escuela de Hilel, y los de la escuela de Hilel no rehusaron casarse con mujeres de la escuela de Samay. Igualmente respecto al estado de pureza o impureza, donde unos declaraban la cosa pura y los otros impura, no rehusaron de preparar (los alimentos) puros confiando mutuamente unos en otros. 9. Si hay tres hermanos14 de los cuales dos están casados con dos.hermanas, mientras que el otro es célibe y muere uno de los casa- dos con las hermanas y el célibe da palabra de matrimonio a la viuda, si luego muere el otro hermano, según la escuela de Samay su mujer queda con él y la otra queda libre por ser hermana de la esposa. La escuela de Hilel enseña que ha de despedir a su mujer con el libelo de repudio y con el rito de quitar el zapato y a la mujer de su her- mano con el rito de quitar el zapato. A esto se refiere el dicho: «Ay de él por su mujer y ay de él por la mujer de su hermano». 10. Si uno obliga a su mujer145 a hacer voto de no realizar el acto sexual, dice la escuela de Samay (que ella lo puede permitir) por dos semanas y la escuela de Hilel por una semana. Si una mujer aborta146 en el día octogésimo primero, la escuela de Samay la declara exenta del sacrificio, mientras que la escuela de Hilel la declara obligada. La escuela de Samay declara exenta a la túnica de lino (de la ley) de los flecos14 7, mientras que la escuela de Hilel la declara obligada. El cesto148 del sábado149 lo declara la escuela de Samay exento (de la separación del diezmo)150 , mientras que la escuela de Hilel lo declara sujeto. 11. Si uno151 hace voto de nazireato152 por mucho tiempo153 y cumple con el nazireato154 y luego viene a Israel, la escuela de 144. Yeb 3, 5. 145. Ket 5, 6. 146. Ker 1, 6. 147. Núm 15, 38; Dt 22, 12. 148. Maas 4, 2. 149. Un cesto lleno de frutas destinado para el sábado. 150. Se puede, pues, comer de él eventualmente antes del sábado sin haber hecho la separación del diezmo. 151. Naz 3, 2. 152. Núm 6, 2ss. 153. Por más de treinta días. 154. En el extranjero, cuya tierra han declarado los rabinos como impura. 803
  17. 17. Ed 4, 12-5, 1 Orden cuarto: Darios - nesiqin Samay enseña que ha de continuar como nazir todavía treinta días15S, mientras que la escuela de Hilel afirma que ha de comen- zar desde el principio el nazireato. Si uno156 tiene contra sí dos pares de testigos que testifican contra él, unos testificando que hizo voto de dos nazireatos y otros de cinco, enseña la escuela de Samay que siendo el testimonio contradictorio no hay lugar a ningún nazireato. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, sostiene que estando los dos incluidos en los cinco ha de cumplir con el nazireato por dos veces. 12. Si un hombre157 es puesto allí (debajo de la brecha del teja- do), según la escuela de Samay no da paso a la impureza. La escue- la de Hilel, en cambio, enseña que el hombre es hueco y que su parte superior da paso a la impureza. Capítulo V l. R. Yehudá dice: en seis cosas sigue la escuela de Samay la sentencia más indulgente, y la escuela de Hilella interpretación más severa. La sangre de una carroña158, la declara la escuela de Samay pura, mientras que la escuela de Hilella declara impura159. En cuan- to al huevo de una carroña160, afirma la escuela de Samay que está permitido si es tal como los que se venden en el mercado161 y que está prohibido en caso contrario. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, lo declara prohibido en cualquier caso. Están de acuerdo, sin embar- go, respecto al huevo de un volátil despedazado162, en que está prohibido por desarrollarse en condiciones prohibidas163. La san- gre164 de una mujer no judía y la sangre de purificación de una leprosa las declara la escuela de Samay puras, mientras que la escuela de Hile! afirma que ha de considerarse como su esputo o como sus orines. Los frutos165 del año séptimo se pueden comer con 155. El nazireato en tierra impura no es válido, pero la escuela de Samay acepta como cumplido el voto y sólo impone un nazireato de treinta días como castigo. 156. Naz 3, 7. 157. Ohall1 ,3. 158. El animal que no haya sido sacrificado según las leyes rituales. 159. Cf. 8, l. 160. De un ave muerta. 161. Si tiene cáscara dura. 162. Terefá. 163. Ha crecido siendo el animal Terefá. 164. Nid 4, 3. 165. De un huerto ajeno. Cf. Shebi 4, 2. 804
  18. 18. Tescimonios - eduyol Ed 5, 2-3 acción de gracias166 o sin acción de gracias. Tal es la enseñanza de la escuela de Samay. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, sostiene que se han de comer sin acción de gracias167 • En cuanto al pellejo168 , dice la escuela de Samay que (puede contraer la impureza de asiento) cuando está atado (con un nudo) estable169 • La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, afirma (que puede contraerla) aun cuando no esté atado. 2. R. Yosé afirma: en seis cosas sigue la escuela de Samay la interpretación más benévola, mientras que la escuela de Hilel la más severa. Según la escuela de Samay170 se puede llevar juntamen- te a la mesa ave y queso, aunque no se pueden comer juntamente. La escuela de Hilel sostiene, en cambio, que no se pueden llevar ni comer conjuntamente. Se pueden ofrecer171 aceitunas por aceite y uvas por vino, según la enseñanza de la escuela de Samay. La escue- la de Hilel, en cambio, afirma que no se pueden ofrecer. Si uno172 siembra (el espacio de los) cuatro codos de la viña, dice la escuela de Samay que consagra una, mientras que la escuela de Hilel sos- tiene que consagra dos. La masa173 la declara la escuela de Samay exenta, y la escuela de Hilel sujeta (a la ley de la ofrenda de la masa). Se puede hacer el baño de purificación174 bajo una cascada, según la enseñanza de la escuela de Samay. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, sostiene que no se puede. Si un prosélito175 se hace judío en la vigilia de la Pascua, enseña la escuela de Samay que puede realizar el baño de purificación y comer el cordero pascual al atar- decer. La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, sostiene que quien se separa del prepucio es como uno que se separa de una tumba176 • 3. R. Ismael"177 dice que en tres cosas sigue la escuela de Samay la interpretación más indulgente, mientras que la escuela 5.3' R. Ismael: R. Simeón 166. Dando gracias al propietario del huerto. 167. En muchos manuscritos falta la partícula elá, de ahí que la frase se haya de entender en sentido positivo: se han de comer sin acción de gracias. Al dueño no hay nada que agradecer, ya que, de lo contrario, podría parecer como que no había renunciado a la propiedad. Hay discrepancia entre Shebi 4, 2 y este lugar. 168. Cf. Kel 26, 4. 169. De modo que pueda servir para poner debajo de la cabeza. 170. Hui 8, 1. 171. Cf. Ter 1,4. 172. Kil4, 5. 173. Cf. Hall , 6. 174. Miqw 5, 6. 175. Pes 8, 8. 176. Que permanece siete días impuro. 177. Variante: R. Simeón. 805
  19. 19. Ed 5, 4-6 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin de Hilel la más severa. Según la enseñanza178 de la escuela de Samay, el libro de Qohelet no vuelve impuras las manos179 , mien- tras que la escuela de Hilel afirma que sí las vuelve impuras. El agua180 de purificación181 , con la que se ha cumplido el precepto, es pura182 , según la enseñanza de la escuela de Samay, e impura según la escuela de Hilel. La escuela de Samay declara183 al comino negro no susceptible de impureza, mientras que la escuela de Hilel lo declara susceptible: igualmente (extienden la disputa a todo lo que está sujeto) a los diezmos. 4. R. Eliezer afirma que en dos cosas sigue la escuela de Samay la interpretación más indulgente, y la escuela de Hilel la más severa. En cuanto184 a la sangre de una mujer parturienta185 que no ha realizado el baño de purificación, enseña la escuela de Samay que ha de ser considerada como su esputo y sus orines186 • La escuela de Hilel, en cambio, afirma que propaga impureza, ya esté húmeda o seca. Están, sin embargo, de acuerdo en que la mujer que dio a luz padeciendo de flujo propaga impureza, ya esté (su sangre) húmeda o seca. 5. Si dos187 de cuatro hermanos ·se casan con dos hermanas y mueren los dos hermanos casados con las dos hermanas, en tal caso éstas han de realizar la ceremonia de quitar el zapato y no pueden casarse con sus cuñados. Pero si adelantándose se casaran, han de ser despedidas. R. Eliezer dice: la escuela de Samay afirma que pueden ser retenidas, mientras que la escuela de Hilel enseña que han de ser despedidas. 6. Aqabias ben Mahalalel daba testimonio de cuatro cosas. Le dijeron: «Aqabias, retráctate de esas cuatro cosas que has dicho y te haremos presidente188 de tribunal en Israel». Les respondió: Pre- fiero ser llamado idiota toda mi existencia que devenir culpable189 aunque sólo sea por una hora delante de Dios y que no se diga de 178. Cf. Yad 3, 5. 179. No pertenece a los libros canónicos. 180. Cf. Par 12, 4. 181. Núm 19, 9. 182. No contamina a quien la toca o transporta. 183. Uq 3, 6. 184. Nid 4, 3. 185. Después que han pasado siete días del parto si dio a luz a un varón y 14 si dio a luz a una hembra y se encuentra en el período de purificación de la sangre. Cf. Lev 12, 4. 186. Que contaminan en estado húmedo, pero no estando secos. 187. Yeb 3, l. 188. Ab bet din. 189. Negando una tradición antigua. 806
  20. 20. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 5, 7 mí que se retractó para obtener un oficio. Declaró190 impuro el pelo residuaP91 y la sangre amarillenta192 • Los sabios, en cambio, los declararon puros. Declaraba193 permitido el uso del pelo de un ani- mal primogénito defectuoso194 que se había desprendido y coloca- do en una ventana195 y tras ello sacrificado el animal. Los sabios, en cambio, lo declaraban prohibido. Solía decir que no se debía de hacer beber (el agua amarga)196 a una prosélita ni a una esclava manumitida. Los sabios, en cambio, decían que se podía dar de beber. Le dijeron: ocurrió que a Karkemit, una esclava manumiti- da de Jerusalén, Semayas y Abtalión le hicieron beber el agua (de la maldición). Les respondió: le hicieron beber sólo algo pareci- do197. Lo excomulgaron entonces198 y murió en la excomunión. El tribunal ordenó lapidar su féretro199. R. Yehudá afirmaba: Dios me libre de pensar que fuere Aqabias excomulgado, porque el atrio del Templo no fue cerrado a nadie en Israel con la sabiduría y el temor del pecado como a Aqabias ben Mahalalel. ¿A quién exco- mulgaron entonces? A Eliezer ben Janok que suscitó dudas en torno al precepto de purificarse las manos200 • Cuando murió, envió emisarios al tribunal y colocaron una piedra sobre su féretro. Esto enseña que el féretro de todo excomulgado, que muere en la exco- munión, ha de ser apedreado. 7. En la hora de su muerte201 dijo a su hijo: «hijo mío, retrác- tate de las cuatro cosas que he dicho». Le respondió: «¿por qué no te retractas tú?». Le contestó: «yo las he oído de boca de una mul- titud y ésta de la boca de otra multitud. Yo me mantengo en lo que he oído y ellos se mantuvieron en lo que habían oído. Sin embar- go, tú las has oído de boca de un individuo y (lo contrario) de boca de una multitud. Es preferible abandonar la sentencia de un indi- viduo solo y atenerse a la sentencia de una multitud». Le respon- dió: «padre, recomiéndame a tus compañeros». Le dijo: «DO puedo 190. Neg 5, 3. 191. Cf. explicación en Neg 5, 3. 192. De una mujer. 193. Cf. Bek 3, 4. 194. Incluso en los primogénitos defectuosos está prohibido esquilar la lana y cortar el pelo. 195. A fin de conservarlo hasta después del sacrificio. 196. Núm 5, 18ss. 197. Para moverla a confesar su adulterio. 198. Por haber injuriado a Semayas y Abtalión. 199. Colocando una gran piedra sobre el féretro. 200. Cf. Yad 3, 2. 201. De Aqabias ben Mahalalel. 807
  21. 21. Ed 6, 1-2 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin recomendarte». Le volvió a decir: «¿encontraste quizá en mí una causa (de queja)?». Le contestó: «no, tus propias obras serán las que te acercarán y las que te alejarán». Capítulo VI l. R. Yehudá ben Babá dio testimonio de cinco cosas: que se puede inducir202 a niñas menores de edad203 a ejercer el derecho del rehusamiento, que se puede desposar de nuevo a una mujer204 a base de un solo testigo20 S, que fue apedreado un gallo206 en Jeru- salén por haber matado a un hombre, que vino de cuarenta días fue derramado como libación sobre el altar207 , que el sacrificio coti- diano de la mañana fue ofrecido en la hora cuarta208 • 2. R. Josué y R. Nejonías• ben Elinatán, de Kefar Habablí, testificaron que el miembro209 de un difunto produce impureza210 • En relación a esto decía R. Eliezer que aquello había sido esta- blecido respecto al miembro de una persona viva211 • Le arguye- ron: ¿no es acaso una inferencia «a forúori»? Si de una persona viva, que es pura, un miembro separado de ella produce impure- za, ¿no habrá que inferir que un miembro separado de un cadá- ver, que es impuro, produce impureza? Les respondió: no fue dicho sino referido a un miembro de una persona viva. Otra expli- cación212: es mayor la impureza del vivo213 que la del difunto, por- que el vivo hace que aquello que le sirve de lecho o asiento comu- nique impureza al hombre y a los vestidos214 y que aquello que 6.2' R. Nejonías: R. Nejemías 202. En ciertas ocasiones. 203. Que huérfanas fueron casadas por su madre o por sus hermanos. Tal matrimo- nio sólo es válido por disposición rabínica, de ahí que la joven, tan pronto alcanza la mayo- ría de edad, tiene derecho a rehusarlo (Yed 13, 1) y a ser declarado nulo. 204. Cf. Yeb 16, 7; 8, 5. 205. Que testifica la muerte del marido. 206. Cf. Ex 21, 28. 207. Antes de los 40 días no puede emplearse como libación (BB 97a). 208. Cuando en una ocasión Jerusalén fue asediada por los sirios. 209. Aunque no alcance el tamaño de una aceituna. 210. Debajo de la tienda (Ohal 2, 1). 211. Por el contrario, cuando se trata del miembro de un cadáver, la cantidad míni- ma contaminante es como la de una aceituna. 212. De R. Eliezer. 213. Que sufre de gonorrea. 214. Cf. Lev 15, 5ss; Zab 4, 6; Par 10, 1ss. Comunican la llamada impureza de asien- to o midrás. 808
  22. 22. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 6, 3 está sobre él, por contacto indirecto21 comunique impureza a ali- mentos y bebidas216, impureza que no comunica un difunto217 • 3. R. Eliezer declara impuro218 un trozo de carne, como del tamaño de una aceituna, separado de un miembro de una persona viva, mientras que R. Josué y R. Nejonías lo declaran puro. R. Nejonías declara impuro219 al hueso, como del tamaño de un grano de cebada, separado de un miembro de una persona viva, mientras que R. Eliezer y R. Josué lo declaran puro. Le dijeron a R. Elie- zer: ¿qué razón has tenido para afirmar que un trozo de carne, como del tamaño de una aceituna, separado de un miembro de una persona viva, produce impureza? Les respondió: encontramos que un miembro de una persona viva es como si fuera un cadáver ente- ro. Ahora bien, lo mismo que en el cadáver un trozo de carne, como del tamaño de una aceituna, separado de él comunica impu- reza220, así un trozo de carne, como del tamaño de una aceituna, separado de un miembro vivo, ha de ser considerado impuro. Le contestaron: no, si declaras impuro un trozo de carne, como del ta~año de una aceituna, separado del cuerpo de un difunto, por- que así declaras impuro un hueso, como del tamaño de un grano de cebada, separado de él, ¿declararás impuro un trozo de carne, como del tamaño de una aceituna, separado de un miembro vivo, cuando tú declaras puro un hueso, como del tamaño de un grano de cebada, separado de él? Dijeron a R. Nejonías: ¿qué razón has tenido para declarar impuro un hueso, como del tamaño de un grano de cebada, separado de un miembro de un ser vivo? Les con- testó: encontramos que un miembro vivo es como un cadáver ente- ro. Si en el difunto, un hueso, como del tamaño de un grano de cebada, separado de él, es impuro, así un hueso, como del tamaño de un grano de cebada, separado de un miembro vivo, ha de ser 215. Impureza de acercamiento (maddaf). Si hay cien mantas sobre el que padece flujo y él solo toca a la más inferior, todas las demás contraen impureza de acercamiento. 216. Pero no a hombres y utensilios, de ahí que esta impureza sea menos grave que la impureza de asiento. 217. Con el cadáver se contaminan solo tres objetos (en línea directa). El objeto que toca directamente al cadáver se hace impuro en la categoría de padre de los padres de la impureza. El objeto que se pone en contacto con éste se hace impuro como padre de impureza. Un tercer objeto que tocare al segundo se vuelve impuro con impureza de pri- mer grado. El cuarto objeto no se vuelve ya impuro porque hombres y objetos sólo pue- den contraer impureza por contacto con un padre de la impureza. 218. Propaga impureza por contacto, transporte y proyección de sombra. 219. Propaga impureza por contacto y transporte, aunque no por proyección de sombra (Ohal 2, 3). 220. Cf. Ohal 2, l. 809
  23. 23. Ed 6, 3 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin impuro. Le respondieron: no, si tú has declarado impuro al hueso, como del tamaño de un grano de cebada, separado del cadáver, como has declarado impuro un trozo de carne, como del tamaño de una aceituna, separado del mismo, ¿querrás declarar impuro un hueso, como del tamaño de un grano de cebada, separado de un miembro de una persona viva, cuando tú has declarado puro un trozo de carne, como del tamaño de una aceituna, separado del mismo? Dijeron a R. Eliezer: ¿qué razón has tenido para estable- cer diversas normas? O declaras impuros a ambos o los declaras puros. Les contestó: es más la impureza de la carne que la de los huesos, porque la impureza de la carne se aplica a la carroña y a los reptiles221, mientras que no ocurre así con los huesos. Otra expli- cación: si un miembro222 tiene adherido a él la carne que le es pro- pia223 produce impureza por el contacto, por el transporte y por habitar bajo la tienda; en caso de que le falte algo de carne, es impuro22 4; si falta el hueso, es puro. Dijeron a R. Nejonías: ¿qué razón has tenido para establecer normas diferentes? O declaras a ambos impuros o puros. Les respondió: es más la impureza de los huesos que la de la carne, porque la carne, separada de una perso- na viva, es pura, mientras que un miembro separado de ella, en su estado naturaF25, es impuro. Otra explicación: un trozo de carne226, como del tamaño de una aceituna, causa impureza por el contacto, el transporte y en la tienda; del mismo modo, la mayoría• de los huesos (de un muerto) comunican impureza por el contacto, el transporte y en la tienda; si falta algo de la carne, es puro; pero si falta algo de la mayoría de los huesos, aunque sean puros en cuan- to que no comunican impureza bajo la tienda, sí comunican impu- reza por el contacto y por el transporte227 • Otra explicación: cual- quier trozo de carne de un cadáver que no alcance el tamaño como de una aceituna, es puro. Pero la mayor parte de un esqueleto o la mayor parte del número de huesos de un esqueleto, aunque no alcance un cuarto de kab, son impuros. Dijeron a R. Josué: ¿qué razón tienes para declarar a ambos puros? Les respondió: ¡no!, si 6.3' de la mayoría: de un cuarto (de kab) 221. Lev 11, 29-30. Cf. Kel 1, 1. 222. De un ser vivo; según R. Josué y R. Nejonías también de un difunto. 223. Cf. Kel 1, 5. 224. Contamina al menos por contacto y transporte, aunque no bajo la tienda. 225. Con todos sus integrantes naturales. 226. De un difunto. 227. Ya que para esto basta un hueso como del tamaño de un grano de cebada. 810
  24. 24. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 7, 1-4 argüís así de un cadáver, donde se puede hablar de «mayor parte», o de «cuarto», o de «putrefacción», ¿lo diréis de un vivo en quien no tienen aplicación los términos de «mayor parte», «Cuarto» y putrefacción»? Capítulo VII l. R. Josué y R. Sadoq228 testimoniaron que si el cordero de rescate de un asno229 muere230 , el sacerdote no tiene ningún dere- cho más sobre aquél231 , mientras que R. Eliezer decía que estaba obligado (el propietario) a responsabilizarse como de las cinco selás respecto al hijo primogénito. Los sabios dicen que no se está obligado a responsabilizarse más que como con el rescate del segundo diezmo232• 2. R. Sadoq testificó233 que la salmuera de langostas silvestres impuras es pura, ya que la primera misná234 estableció que si lan- gostas impuras se ponían en conserva con langostas puras no hacían inservible su salmuera235 • 3. R. Sadoq testificó236 que si el agua corriente es mayor que la caída de las lluvias237 , es apta238 • Ocurrió cosa semejante en Birat Hapalyá y fue presentado el caso ante los sabios, que declararon tal agua apta. 4. R. Sadoq testificó que si al agua de manantial se la hace correr entre follaje de nogaF39 , es apta240 • Ocurrió tal en Ahaliya. Fue traído el caso ante la sala de las piedras cuadradas241 , y fue declarada aquella agua apta. 228. Bek 1, 6. 229. Ex 13, 13. 230. Después de que el dueño ya los había separado como rescate por el primogé- nito del asno. 231. Recibe sólo el cordero muerto. 232. Que en caso de extravío del dinero del segundo diezmo no tiene que ser repuesto. 233. Cf. Ter 10, 9. 234. Cf. San 3, 4. 235. El manuscrito de Munich lee: ...sólo hacen inservible la salmuera. 236. Miqw 5, 5. 237. Con la cual se mezcla. 238. Como agua corriente para los efectos de la purificación. 239. Que por no ser comibles no son susceptibles de impureza. 240. Como agua de manantial. 241. Cf. San 11 , 2; Mid 5, 4. 811
  25. 25. Ed 7, 5-8 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin 5. R Josué y R Yaqim, de Hadar, testificaron que si un jarro conteniendo las cenizas del sacrificio por el pecado242 es colocado sobre un reptiF4 3, deviene impuro24 mientras que R Eliezer decla- ra que es puro. R Papías testificó245 que si uno hace voto de cum- plir dos nazireatos y se rasura en el primero al día trigésimo, puede rasurarse en el segundo en el día sexagésimo, pero que si se rasura en el día quincuagésimo nono ha satisfecho su obligación, ya que el día trigésimo entra en el número. 6. R Josué y R Papías testificaron246 que la cría de un animal dedicado al sacrificio pacífico ha de ser ofrecido como sacrificio pacífico, mientras que R Eliezer afirma que la cría de un animal destinado al sacrificio pacífico no ha de ser ofrecido como sacrifi- cio pacífico. Los sabios sostienen que ha de ser ofrecido. R. Papías afirmaba: doy testimonio de que teníamos una vaca destinada a sacrificio pacífico, que la comimos en Pascua y que comimos su cría como sacrificio pacífico en la fiesta (de Pentecostés). 7. Testificaron que las tablas247 de los panaderos son impuras248 , mientras que R Eliezer las declara puras. Testificaron que si un horno es cortado en anillos249 y con arena intermedia entre anillo y anillo, continúa siendo susceptible de impureza, mientras que R Eliezer lo declaraba no susceptible. Testificaron que se puede declarar año intercalar250 en todo el mes de Adar, mientras que otros decían que no se podía hacer sino hasta la fiesta de Purim. Testificaron que se podía declarar año intercalar bajo condición. Ocurrió una vez que Rabán Gamaliel fue a pedir un permiso a una autoridad en Siria retardando su vuelta. Ebtretanto fue declarado año intercalar con la condición de que lo aprobase Rabán Gama- liel. Cuando regresó, dijo que lo aceptaba, y fue considerado el año como intercalar. 8. Menajem ben Signay testificó que el complemento251 de la caldera de los cocedores de aceitunas es susceptible de impureza y 242. De la vaca roja (Núm 19, 9). 243. El jarro no deviene impuro, ya que el vaso de arcilla no contamina por su parte exterior (Kel 2, 1). 244. Por haber sido colocado en lugar impuro en contra de lo establecido en Núm 19, 9. 245. Naz 3, 2. 246. Cf. Tem 3, 1. 247. Cf. Kel 15, 2. 248. Susceptibles de impureza. 249. Cf. Kel 5, 10. 250. Cf. Meg 1, 4. 251. Cf. Kel 5, 5. 812
  26. 26. Testimonios - eduyot Ed 7, 9-8, 2 que el de la de los tintares no es susceptible, mientras que otros afirmaban exactamente lo contrario. 9. R. Nejonías• ben Godguedá testificó que una sordomuda, a quien su padre había casado (siendo menor de edad), fue despedi- da con el libelo del repudio252, y que una menor de edad, israelita, casada con un sacerdote, puede comer de la ofrenda; que, si ella muere, el marido puede heredada; que respecto a una viga robada de un palacio se pague sólo su valor; que un sacrificio por el peca- do, si es robado y no es conocido eso al público, sirva de expia- ción, y esto por la dignidad del altar. Capítulo VIII l. R. Josué ben Betera testificó que la sangre de una carroña es pura253 • R. Simeón ben Betera testificó que si la ceniza del sacri- ficio por el pecado254 es tocada sólo en parte por un impuro, devie- ne toda ella impura. R. Aquiba añade también que si la flor de harina255 , el incienso, el olíbano y las brasas256 eran tocadas sólo en parte por una persona que había realizado en aquel mismo día el baño de inmersión, devenían todas inhábiles. 2. R. Yehudá ben Babá• y R. Yehudá Ha-Cohen testificaron que si una menor de edad, hija de un laico, se casa con un sacerdo- te, puede comer de la ofrenda257 tan pronto como haya entrado bajo el baldaquino258 , aunque no haya consumado el acto matrimonial. R. Yosé Ha-Cohen y R. Zacarías ben Ha-Kasab testificaron que una niña fue cogida en prenda259 en Ascalón y que sus familiares260 la alejaron de ellos261 , aunque los testigos testificaron que ella no 7.9' R. Nejonías: R. Yojanán 8.2' Babá: Abá 252. Cf. Yeb 14, 2; Git 5, 5. 253. Cf. 5, 1. 254. 7, 5. 255. Destinada para el sacrificio. 256. Que introducía el Sumo Sacerdote en el Santo de los Santos el día de la expia- ción (Lev 16, 12). 257. Lev 22, 11. 258. Para la celebración del matrimonio. 259. A causa de una deuda. 260. Que eran de la clase sacerdotal. 261. Que quisieron casarla, por temor de que hubiera sido violada y se hubiera hecho inhábil para el matrimonio con sacerdote (Lev 22, 7). 813
  27. 27. Ed 8, 3-6 Orden cuarto: Daños - nesiqin se había escondido262 y que no había devenido impura. Les dijeron los sabios: si creéis que ha sido tomada en prenda, creed que no se ha ocultado y devenido impura, pero si no creéis que se ha oculta- do y devenido impura, no creáis que ha sido cogida en prenda. 3. R. Josué y R. Yehudá• ben Betera testificaron que la viuda de un hombre de familia de origen dudoso es apta para casarse con un sacerdote, ya que los miembros de la familia de origen dudoso pueden declarar lo que es puro y lo que es impuro, alejar y acercar. Rabán Simeón ben Gamaliel dice: aceptamos vuestro testimonio, pero ¿qué hemos de hacer si Rabán Yojanán ben Zakay decidió que no se celebraran sesiones del tribunal al respecto? Los sacerdotes prestarían el oído a lo que sea alejar26 pero no a lo que sea acercar. 4. R. Yosé ben Yoezer, de Sereda, testificó que el género de langosta «ciervo» es puro26 que el líquido del lugar del sacrificio (del Templo) no es susceptible de impureza y que quien toca a un muerto deviene impuro265 • Lo llamaron José el permitente266 • 5. R. Aquiba testificó267 en nombre de Nehemías, de Bet Delí, que se puede desposar a una mujer a base de un solo testigo268 • R. Josué testificó que los huesos que se encontraron en el depósito de la leña (del santuario) eran impuros, mientras que los sabios sostienen que se ha de recoger hueso por hueso269 y que todo270 continúa puro. 6. R. Eliezer afirma: he oído decir que cuando construían el Templo hicieron cortinas para el Templo y cortinas para los atrios, aunque en el Templo se edificaba (el muro) por fuera (de las corti- nas) y en los atrios por dentro. R. Josué afirma: tengo oído decir que se pueden ofrecer sacrificios a pesar de que no haya Templo, que se pueden comer las cosas santísimas271 a pesar de que no haya 8.3' R. Yehudá: R. Josué 262. Que no se había ido a ocultas con un hombre. 263. A las mujeres que juzgan inhábiles. 264. Apta para ser comida. 265. Cf. Núm 19, 11. 266. Por haber permitido tres cosas que hasta entonces estaban prohibidas. 267. Cf. Yeb 16, 7. 268. Que testifica la muerte del marido. 269. Sin temer que haya otras sepulturas en el entorno. 270. Hombres y utensilios. 271. Cf. Zeb 5, 3-5. 814
  28. 28. Testinwnios - eduyot Ed 8, 7 cortinas272 , así como las cosas menos santas273 y el segundo diezmo a pesar de que no haya muro274 , porque la primera consagración275 consagró (el lugar) para el tiempo presente y para el tiempo futuro. 7. R. Josué dice: he recibido una tradición de Rabán Yojanán ben Zakay que éste oyó de su maestro y éste del suyo, remontan- do hasta el propio Moisés en el Sinaí, según la cual Elías no habrá de venir a declarar lo que es impuro o lo que es puro, ni a alejar ni a acercar276 , sino a alejar a los que habían sido acercados con la violencia y a acercar a los que habían sido alejados con la violen- cia. La familia de Serefá estaba al otro lado del Jordán, donde la había alejado por la fuerza Ben Sión, y otra estaba allí, donde había sido acercada por Ben Sión por la fuerza. Como en tales casos, vendrá Elías para declarar lo que es impuro y lo que es puro, a alejar y acercar. R. Yehudá enseña: a acercar, pero no a alejar. R. Simeón dice: para poner acuerdo donde existe discrepancia de pareceres. Los sabios enseñan: no para alejar ni tampoco para acer- car, sino para traer paz al mundo, como está escrito: Os envío a Elías el profeta...y volverá el corazón de los padres a los hijos y el corazón de los hijos a los padres277 • 272. Que separan el atrio del Templo. 273. Zeb 5, 6-7. 274. En Jerusalén. 275. Realizada por Salomón. 276. No añadirá ni quitará nada a la Torá. 277. Mal 3, 23. 815

×