Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
System Integration & Architecture: Stakeholders
Student will be able to learn about the following: STAKEHOLDERS Objective 2 Identify stakeholders Types of Stakeholders
What is a Stakeholder? ▸The term stakeholder is used to refer to any person or group who will be affected by the system, d...
Types of Stakeholders
“ ▸ Project team ▸ Management team ▸ Third-party companies ▸ Supporting team ▸ Customers ▸ Heads and employees of function...
Identifying all stakeholders Since stakeholders influence the project, all stakeholders should be identified and studied s...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Parambita ajoc 2_r1

17 views

Published on

tyjrsfc

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Parambita ajoc 2_r1

  1. 1. System Integration & Architecture: Stakeholders
  2. 2. Student will be able to learn about the following: STAKEHOLDERS Objective 2 Identify stakeholders Types of Stakeholders
  3. 3. What is a Stakeholder? ▸The term stakeholder is used to refer to any person or group who will be affected by the system, directly or indirectly. ▸ Stakeholders include end-users who interact with the system and everyone else in an organization that may be affected by its installation. Other system stakeholders may be engineers who are developing or maintaining related systems, business managers, domain experts, and trade union representatives.
  4. 4. Types of Stakeholders
  5. 5. “ ▸ Project team ▸ Management team ▸ Third-party companies ▸ Supporting team ▸ Customers ▸ Heads and employees of functional units ▸ End users
  6. 6. Identifying all stakeholders Since stakeholders influence the project, all stakeholders should be identified and studied strictly before starting the design. 6

×