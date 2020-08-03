Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ACTIVITY 3 PLATE BOUNDARY MODEL
OBJECTIVE 1. Describe the different types of plate boundaries. 2. Identify geologic features formed by each type of plate ...
PROCEDURE A. Divergent Boundary 1. Get a small piece of clay and roll it into a ball the size of a marble. 2. Press the cl...
PROCEDURE B. Convergent Boundary 1. Take the two sandpaper sheets and place them on the table roughly half a centimetre aw...
PROCEDURE C. Transform Boundary 1. Place the sandpaper sheets side by side on the table. 2. Make a clay ball and flatten i...
Type of Plate Boundary Observation/Description Geologic Features formed A. B. C. OBSERVATION
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Plate boudary model activity

39 views

Published on

Simulation on Plate Boundary Model.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Plate boudary model activity

  1. 1. ACTIVITY 3 PLATE BOUNDARY MODEL
  2. 2. OBJECTIVE 1. Describe the different types of plate boundaries. 2. Identify geologic features formed by each type of plate boundary.
  3. 3. PROCEDURE A. Divergent Boundary 1. Get a small piece of clay and roll it into a ball the size of a marble. 2. Press the clay ball onto the boundary between the two sheets and flatten it. 3. Slowly move the sheets away from each other. Watch out for any changes in the clay. Stop the moment you see something happen.
  4. 4. PROCEDURE B. Convergent Boundary 1. Take the two sandpaper sheets and place them on the table roughly half a centimetre away from each other. 2. Get a piece of clay and roll it into marble-sized ball. 3. Press the clay ball on the boundary between the two sheets. 4. Slowly move the sheets towards each other.
  5. 5. PROCEDURE C. Transform Boundary 1. Place the sandpaper sheets side by side on the table. 2. Make a clay ball and flatten it along the boundary of the two sheets. 3. Get some clay of another color and make three thin stripes. Press this on the surface of the flatten clay. 4. Slowly move one of the sandpaper sheets towards you, and the other away from you.
  6. 6. Type of Plate Boundary Observation/Description Geologic Features formed A. B. C. OBSERVATION

×