024392000101011

  1. 1. SP - 27775133v4 HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. Companhia Aberta CNPJ 05.197.443/0001-38 NIRE 233.000.392.71 AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE DIVIDENDOS A Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. (B3: HAPV3 – “Companhia”), uma das maiores operadoras de saúde do Brasil, em cumprimento às normas vigentes, informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que, em assembleia geral ordinária e extraordinária realizada em 28 de abril de 2020, foi aprovada a distribuição de dividendos, conforme informações abaixo: 1. Valor: R$ 12.247.562,63, correspondentes a R$ 0,016484246 por ação ordinária (desconsiderando-se, para fins desse cálculo, ações mantidas em tesouraria). 2. Data Base: Terão direito aos dividendos todos os acionistas detentores de ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia ao final do pregão na data base de 28 de abril de 2020. 3. Ex-dividendos: As negociações de ações da Companhia, a partir de 29 de abril de 2020, inclusive, serão realizadas na condição “ex-dividendos”. 4. Pagamento: Os dividendos serão pagos até 30 de dezembro de 2020, sem que seja devida qualquer atualização monetária ou remuneração correspondente entre a data de declaração e de efetivo pagamento, de acordo com a respectiva conta corrente e domicílio bancário do acionista fornecidos ao Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. (“Itaú”). 5. Informações Adicionais: Os acionistas que já indicaram a conta bancária terão seus créditos disponíveis na conta corrente informada. Os acionistas que ainda não fizeram essa indicação receberão do Itaú aviso contendo as informações sobre o pagamento dos dividendos, sendo que tal aviso deverá ser apresentado em uma de suas agências com instruções para processamento do respectivo crédito. Os acionistas usuários da custódia fiduciária terão seus créditos disponíveis conforme procedimentos adotados pela B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. Por fim, a Companhia aproveita a oportunidade para novamente informar que o pagamento dos juros sobre capital próprio declarados nas reuniões do seu conselho de administração realizadas em 27 de junho de 2019 e 27 de dezembro de 2019 ocorrerá em 30 de dezembro de 2020, podendo tal pagamento ser antecipado, a critério do conselho de administração, conforme deliberado em reunião do conselho de administração realizada em 25 de março de 2020.
  2. 2. SP - 27775133v4 Fortaleza, 28 de abril de 2020. ________________________________ Bruno Cals de Oliveira Diretor Superintendente Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
  3. 3. SP - 27775133v4 HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. Publicly-Held Company Corporate Taxpayer’s ID (CNPJ): 05.197.443/0001-38 Company Registry (NIRE): 233.000.392.71 NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS Hapvida Participações e Investimentos S.A. (B3: HAPV3 – “Company”), one of the largest healthcare operators in Brazil, in compliance with current regulations, informs to its shareholders and to the market in general that the annual and extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on April 28, 2020 approved the payment of dividends, as per the information below: 1. Amount: R$ 12,247,562.63, corresponding to R$ 0.016484246 per common share (excluding shares held in treasury for purposes of this calculation). 2. Data Base: All shareholders who own common shares of the Company at the end of the trading session of April 28, 2020, will be entitled to receive the dividends. 3. Ex-dividends: The Company’s shares will be traded “ex-dividends” from April 29, 2020 (inclusive), onwards. 4. Payment: The dividends will be paid until December 30, 2020, without any monetary restatement or remuneration between the date of declaration and the date of actual payment, based on the shareholders’ bank details and banking domicile provided to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. (“Itaú”). 5. Additional Information: Shareholders who have already provided their bank details will have their respective credits deposited in the informed account. Shareholders who have not yet provided this information will receive from Itaú a notice containing information on the payment of dividends. Such notice should be presented in one of Itaú’s branches together with instructions for processing the respective credit. Shareholders whose shares are held in fiduciary custody will receive their credits in accordance with the procedures adopted by the B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. Finally, the Company takes this opportunity to once again inform that the payment of the interests
  4. 4. SP - 27775133v4 on own capital declared in the meetings of its board of directors held on June 27, 2019, and December 27, 2019, will occur on December 30, 2020, or earlier, at the discretion of the board of directors, as decided in the meeting of the board of directors held on March 25, 2020. Fortaleza, State of Ceará, April 28, 2020. ________________________________ Bruno Cals de Oliveira Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

