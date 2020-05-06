019992000101011 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS DIVULGAÇÃO DE RESULTADOS 1T20 /Relação com Investidores Maio/2020
2AVISO LEGAL As informações contidas nesta apresentação e eventuais declarações que possam ser feitas durante esta telecon...
3PRINCIPAIS EVENTOS RECENTES CONCLUSÃO AQUISIÇÃO DA SUPPLIER Importante pilar de nossa estratégia, a Supplier inicia sua j...
4PRINCIPAIS EVENTOS RECENTES AQUISIÇÃO WEALTH SYSTEMS Como parte da execução da estratégia de Business Performance, a aqui...
5 PASSANDO A REPRESENTAR MAIS DE 78% DA RECEITA TOTAL A RECEITA RECORRENTE MANTEVE O CRESCIMENTO DE 2 DÍGITOS RECEITA TOTA...
6RECEITA RECORRENTE (R$ MM) TAXA DE RENOVAÇÃO ACIMA DE 98%, VOLUME DE VENDAS E A CONSINCO CONTRIBUÍRAM PARA A ARR A SUPERA...
7EBITDA AJUSTADO (R$ MM) O CONTÍNUO CRESCIMENTO DA RECEITA RECORRENTE E A EFICIÊNCIA OPERACIONAL LEVARAM À NOVA EXPANSÃO D...
8LUCRO LÍQUIDO AJUSTADO (R$ MM) Δ LL Ajustado: +43,5% O CRESCIMENTO DO LUCRO LÍQUIDO ANO CONTRA ANO REFLETIU O CRESCIMENTO...
9FLUXO DE CAIXA E ENDIVIDAMENTO (R$ MM) O AVANÇO DO LAIR E A VARIAÇÃO NO CAPITAL DE GIRO FORAM OS PRINCIPAIS FATORES PARA ...
10 ● Avanço no desenvolvimento das 3 dimensões do Ecossistema Fechamento da aquisição da Supplier é um importante pilar pa...
totvs.com @totvs /totvs company/totvs totvs.store @totvs ● Tecnologia + Conhecimento são nosso DNA. ● O sucesso do cliente...
TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS EARNINGS RESULTS 1Q20 /Investor Relations May/2020
2DISCLAIMER The information contained in this presentation and any forward-looking statements that may be made during the ...
3MAIN RECENT EVENTS CONCLUSION OF SUPPLIER ACQUISITION Important pillar in our strategy, Supplier begins its journey in TO...
4MAIN RECENT EVENTS ACQUISITION OF WEALTH SYSTEMS As part of the execution of the Business Performance strategy, the acqui...
5 CORRESPONDING TO OVER 78% OF TOTAL REVENUE RECURRING REVENUE MAINTAINED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH TOTAL REVENUE (R$ MN) 3.8% -...
6RECURRING REVENUE (R$ MN) RENEWAL RATE ABOVE 98%, STRONG SALES VOLUME AND CONSOLIDATION OF CONSINCO LED ARR TO SURPASS R$...
7ADJUSTED EBITDA (R$ MN) CONTINUOUS GROWTH OF RECURRING REVENUE AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY LED TO FURTHER EBITDA GROWTH 20...
8ADJUSTED NET INCOME (R$ MN) Δ Adjusted Net Income: 19.1 / 43.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR NET INCOME GROWTH REFLECTED EBITDA GROWTH CO...
9CASH FLOW AND DEBT (R$ MN) THE NET INCOME BEFORE TAXES EXPANSION AND THE CHANGE IN WORKING CAPITAL WERE THE MAIN FACTORS ...
10FINAL REMARKS ● Advance in the development of the 3 dimensions of the Ecosystem. Closing the acquisition of Supplier is ...
totvs.com @totvs /totvs company/totvs totvs.store @totvs ● Technology + Knowledge are our DNA ● The success of our client ...
