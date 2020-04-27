015539000101011

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Energia injetada de 17.423 GWh em 1T20, 0,1% maior que 1T19;  Despesas Operacionais de R$ 754 milhões no 1T20, -2,0% vs...
SUMÁRIO 1. DESEMPENHO OPERACIONAL 3 1.1. Redes 3 1.2. Renováveis 10 1.3. Liberalizados 12 2. DESEMPENHO ECONÔMICO-FINANCEI...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 3 1. DESEMPENHO OPERACIO...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 4 A classe industrial ca...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 5 NOTA: Os números no Ba...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 6 O índice de perdas da ...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 7 Desde o 3T19, a Neoene...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 8 1.1.2.1. Taxa de Dispo...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 9 NOTA: Evolução em 31 d...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 10  Lote 14 (Neoenergia...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 11 No 1T20 o montante de...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 12 1.3. Liberalizados 1....
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 13 As Despesas Operacion...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 14 No que tange as Despe...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 15 2.2.2. CELPE A Celpe ...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 16 A Cosern encerrou 1T2...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 17 O segmento Renováveis...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 18 2.4.Liberalizado NOTA...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 19 3.1.Conciliação do EB...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 20 Para a linha de Recei...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 21 Renovação de Ativos, ...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 22 5.4.Liberalizado A Te...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 23 6.3. Perfil Dívida Os...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 24 este superior ao Ibov...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 25 10. NOTA DE CONCILIAÇ...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 26 ANEXO I – Ativos de T...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 27 ANEXO II – Ativos Eól...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2019 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 28 ANEXO III – Quadros G...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2019 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 29 R$ % R$ % MARGEM BRUT...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2019 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 30 R$ % R$ % Receita Liq...
Resultados em 31 de março de 2019 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 31 Esse documento foi pr...
 17.423 GWh of energy injected in 1Q20, 0.1% in excess of 1Q19;  Operating expenses of R$ 754 million in 1Q20, -2.0% vs....
SUMÁRIO 1. OPERATING PERFORMANCE 3 1.1. Networks 3 1.2. Renewables 10 1.3. Liberalized 11 2. ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL PERFOR...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 3 1. OPERATING PERFORMANCE The Neo...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 4 of Covid-19 in the last 10 days ...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 5 NOTE: The figures in the Energy ...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 6 Coelba's loss rate in 1Q20 was 1...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 7 (overdue debts that are now bein...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 8 1.1.2.1. Line Availability Rate ...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 9 1.1.2.2. Environmental Licenses ...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 10  Lot 9, located in Bahia, comp...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 11 In 1Q20, the amount of wind ene...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 12 2. ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL PERFO...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 13 As a result of the above effect...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 14 2.2.1. COELBA Coelba ended 1Q20...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 15 Celpe ended 1Q20 with a Gross M...
Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 16 2.2.4. ELEKTRO Elektro ended 1Q...
  1. 1.  Energia injetada de 17.423 GWh em 1T20, 0,1% maior que 1T19;  Despesas Operacionais de R$ 754 milhões no 1T20, -2,0% vs. 1T19, absorvendo tanto a inflação quanto o crescimento da base de clientes das distribuidoras;  EBITDA de R$ 1,5 bilhão em 1T20, +14,1% vs. 1T19;  Lucro de R$ 577 milhões em 1T20, 17,1% acima do 1T19;  CAPEX de R$ 964,5 milhões no 1T20;  Redução da alavancagem: Dívida Líquida/EBITA de 2,98 vs. 3,0 em 4T19. DESTAQUES Rio de Janeiro, 27 de abril de 2020 – Neoenergia anuncia hoje os seus resultados do primeiro trimestre de 2020 (1T20).
  2. 2. SUMÁRIO 1. DESEMPENHO OPERACIONAL 3 1.1. Redes 3 1.2. Renováveis 10 1.3. Liberalizados 12 2. DESEMPENHO ECONÔMICO-FINANCEIRO 12 2.1. Consolidado 12 2.2. Redes 13 2.3. Renováveis 16 2.4. Liberalizado 18 3. EBITDA (LAJIDA) 18 3.1. Conciliação do EBITDA 19 4. RESULTADO FINANCEIRO 19 5. INVESTIMENTOS 20 5.1. Controladas e Coligadas 20 5.2. Redes 20 5.3. Renováveis 21 5.3.1. Parques Eólicos 21 5.3.2. Usinas Hidrelétricas 21 5.4. Liberalizado 22 6. ENDIVIDAMENTO 22 6.1. Posição de Dívida e Alavancagem Financeira 22 6.2 Cronograma de amortização das dívidas 22 6.3. Perfil Dívida 23 7. RATING 23 8. MERCADO DE CAPITAIS 23 9. OUTROS TEMAS 24 9.1. Clientes Baixa Renda 24 10. NOTA DE CONCILIAÇÃO 25 ANEXO I – Ativos de Transmissão em Implementação 26 ANEXO II – Ativos Eólicos em Construção 27 ANEXO III – Quadros Gerenciais por Segmentos 28 TELECONFERÊNCIA 1T20 Terça-feira, 28 de abril de 2020 Horário: 11:00 (BRT) | 10:00 (EST) (com tradução simultânea para o inglês) Telefone para conexão: +55 11 4210-1803 ou +55 11 3181-8565 EUA/Canada: (Toll Free) +1 844 204-8942 – (Dial In) +1 412 717-9627 Demais países: +1 412 717-9627 ou +55 (11) 3181-8565 Senha: Neoenergia Acesso ao Webcast: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/neoenergia/mediaframe/36158/indexr.html A NEOENERGIA S.A., APRESENTA OS RESULTADOS DO PRIMEIRO TRIMESTRE (1T20) A PARTIR DE ANÁLISES GERENCIAIS QUE A ADMINISTRAÇÃO ENTENDE TRADUZIR DA MELHOR FORMA O NEGÓCIO DA COMPANHIA, CONCILIADA COM OS PADRÕES INTERNACIONAIS DE DEMONSTRAÇÕES FINANCEIRAS (INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS – IFRS).
  3. 3. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 3 1. DESEMPENHO OPERACIONAL O Grupo Neoenergia possui três segmentos estratégicos, que são apresentados da seguinte forma: (i) Redes – distribuição e transmissão; (ii) Renováveis – geração eólica e hidrelétricas e (iii) Liberalizado – geração térmica e comercialização de energia. 1.1. Redes 1.1.1. Distribuidoras 1.1.1.1 Número de Consumidores A tabela a seguir reflete a quantidade de consumidores ativos no 1T20 em cada distribuidora do Grupo Neoenergia. Em comparação com 1T19, houve aumento de 244 mil consumidores (+1,8% vs. 1T19). 1.1.1.2. Evolução do Mercado A energia distribuída (cativo + livre) pelas Distribuidoras da Neoenergia no 1T20 foi 14.824 GWh, redução de 0,3% em relação ao mesmo período de 2019, volume impactado pelas temperaturas mais amenas, pelas maiores chuvas no 1T20 vs. 1T19 e pela redução no consumo nos últimos 10 dias de março, em função do Covid-19. A média diária da energia injetada nas quatro Distribuidoras da Neoenergia apresentou uma redução da ordem de 12% nos últimos 10 dias do mês de Março em comparação com os primeiros 20 dias do mês. Os valores de energia distribuída por tipo de cliente são apresentados na tabela abaixo: O consumo residencial apresentou aumento em todas as distribuidoras (+1,5% no 1T20 vs. 1T19).
  4. 4. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 4 A classe industrial cativa, cuja retração foi de 20,2% no 1T20 frente ao mesmo período de 2019, teve seu comportamento influenciado pela migração de clientes para o Ambiente de Contratação Livre (ACL) e impacto do Covid-19 nos últimos 10 dias de março. A análise da classe industrial somada ao mercado livre revelou crescimento de 3,1% (143GWh) no trimestre. A queda do consumo da classe comercial cativa no 1T20 foi de 4,1% (100GWh) frente ao 1T19, influenciado pelas temperaturas mais baixas no período quando comparado ao ano anterior e por reflexo do Covid-19 nos últimos 10 dias de março. A classe rural diminuiu 11,9% no 1T20 comparado ao mesmo período de 2019, equivalente a 123GWh, dos quais 93 GWh na Coelba. A maior incidência de chuvas no trimestre gerou menor demanda de irrigação. As outras classes apresentaram queda de 2,3% (38GWh) no 1T20 vs. 1T19, impulsionado principalmente pela queda no consumo de unidades de Serviço Público em virtude das menores temperaturas e impacto do Covid-19 nos últimos 10 dias de março. 1.1.1.3. Balanço Energético A energia injetada (energia fornecida aos clientes próprios + concessionárias de fronteira + clientes livres + perdas) atingiu o patamar de 17.423 GWh no 1T20, volume 0,09% superior ao 1T19. Dif % BALANÇO ENERGÉTICO (GWh) 1T20 1T19 1T20 x 1T19 CONSOLIDADO Mercado Cativo 10.931 11.325 (394) (3,48%) Mercado Livre + Suprimento 3.894 3.542 353 9,94% Energia Entregue (A) 14.825 14.867 (42) (0,28%) Perdas Totais (B ) 2.598 2.540 58 2,28% Energia Injetada (C) = (A) + (B) 17.423 17.407 16 0,09% PT/ Energia Requerida % (B)/(C) 14,91% 14,59% 0,32 p.p. - Mercado Cativo 4.147 4.362 (215) (4,93%) Mercado Livre + Suprimento 1.089 970 120 12,27% Energia Entregue (A) 5.236 5.332 (96) (1,80%) Perdas Totais (B ) 1.067 1.101 (34) (3,09%) Energia Injetada (C) = (A) + (B) 6.303 6.433 (130) (2,02%) PT/ Energia Requerida % (B)/(C) 16,93% 17,12% -0,19 p.p. - Mercado Cativo 2.748 2.820 (72) (2,55%) Mercado Livre + Suprimento 880 743 137 18,44% Energia Entregue (A) 3.628 3.563 65 1,82% Perdas Totais (B ) 946 855 92 10,64% Energia Injetada (C) = (A) + (B) 4.574 4.418 156 3,53% PT/ Energia Requerida % (B)/(C) 20,69% 19,34% 1,35 p.p. -
  5. 5. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 5 NOTA: Os números no Balanço Energético refletem o trimestre, desta forma o índice de PT/ Energia Requerida também reflete as perdas do trimestre. 1.1.1.4. Perdas As perdas de energia são acompanhadas através do índice percentual que calcula a razão entre a energia injetada e a energia fornecida/faturada, acumuladas no período de 12 meses. Com base nessa metodologia, segue abaixo a evolução dos índices e dos volumes de perdas totais 12 meses desde o 1T19: Mercado Cativo 1.203 1.201 2 0,17% Mercado Livre + Suprimento 274 268 6 2,24% Energia Entregue (A) 1.477 1.469 8 0,54% Perdas Totais (B ) 161 138 22 16,67% Energia Injetada (C) = (A) + (B) 1.638 1.607 31 1,93% PT/ Energia Requerida % (B)/(C) 9,80% 8,60% 1,20 p.p. - Mercado Cativo 2.833 2.942 (109) (3,70%) Mercado Livre + Suprimento 1.651 1.561 90 5,77% Energia Entregue (A) 4.484 4.503 (19) (0,42%) Perdas Totais (B ) 424 446 (22) (4,93%) Energia Injetada (C) = (A) + (B) 4.908 4.949 (41) (0,83%) PT/ Energia Requerida % (B)/(C) 8,64% 9,01% -0,37 p.p. - 1T19 1T20 1T19 1T20 1T19 Aneel 19 2T19 3T19 4T19 1T20 Aneel 20 DISTRIBUIDORAS Perdas (%) Perda Ténica Perda Não Técnica Perda Total 14,12% 8,10%8,31% 9,63%9,05% 17,74% 16,11%17,36% 16,07% 10,89%11,17% 8,39%8,39% 1,90%1,48% 4,33%3,61% 6,58% 10,29% 10,73%9,87% 10,73% 5,83%5,79% 1,86%2,07% 7,69% 8,08%7,86% 8,07% 8,03% 7,79% 10,10% 9,92% 10,00% 15,23% 14,39%14,78% 17,75% 17,34% 17,34% 15,36% 15,12% 15,29% 1T19 1T20 1T19 1T20 1T19 Aneel 19 2T19 3T19 4T19 1T20 Aneel 20 1.114,31.092,7 355,8389,9 541,5533,1 122,794,2 3.368,9 1.470,1 1.591,6 1.410,21.399,9 1.676,6 DISTRIBUIDORAS Perdas GWh Perda Ténica Perda Não Técnica Perda Total 1.524,3 869,1 3.795,7 3.621,2 3.086,8 2.772,4 3.557,4 3.758,3 3.713,1 3.833,6 2.924,2 2.715,52.688,3 1.080,2 1.482,6 1.529,3 1.526,7 1.491,1 2.971,9 2.991,4 627,3 646,9 636,2 641,6 3.044,8 1.223,4 664,3 1.591,61.223,4 2.665,2
  6. 6. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 6 O índice de perdas da Coelba no 1T20 foi de 16,9%, inferior ao índice de perdas do 1T19 de 17,1%. As Perdas Totais na visão 12 meses encerraram o 1T20 em 15,23%, superior em +0,44p.p. em relação ao 1T19. Em relação ao índice 12 meses registrado no 4T19, houve redução de 0,07p.p. Vale registrar a forte incidência de chuvas no mês de março, que forçou o deslocamento pontual de equipes de combate às perdas para atividades de qualidade. A Celpe registrou no 1T20 perdas de 20,7% frente a 19,3% em igual período de 2019. Perdas na visão 12 meses encerraram o 1T20 em 17,74%, 0,38p.p. acima do mesmo índice de 1T19 e 0,40p.p. acima das Perdas 12 meses do 4T19. Cosern e Elektro seguem com perdas visão 12 meses enquadradas nos limite regulatórios, tendo fechado o 1T20 com 10,29% e 7,69%, respectivamente. 1.1.1.5. Arrecadação e Inadimplência O índice de arrecadação é impactado pela capacidade de pagamento dos clientes e ações de cobrança. Nos gráficos abaixo são apresentados os resultados de 1T20 vs. 1T19. Outra medida de inadimplência é a relação entre o valor provisionado para Perdas Estimadas em Créditos de Liquidação Duvidosa (PECLD) e o faturamento acumulado (ROB) no período em análise. PECLD/ ROB 1T19 2T19 3T19 4T19 1T20 1T20 x 4T19 1T20 x 1T19 Limite Regulatório ROB 2.730 2.720 2.639 3.111 2.806 (9,80%) 2,78% - PECLD 22 25 34 46 32 (30,43%) 45,45% - Inadimplência 0,79% 0,93% 1,30% 1,47% 1,15% -0,32 p.p. 0,36 p.p. 1,16% ROB 1.765 1.834 1.705 2.006 1.894 (5,58%) 7,31% - 4 PECLD 24 27 44 40 46 15,00% 91,67% - Inadimplência 1,35% 1,45% 2,60% 1,99% 2,42% 0,42 p.p. 1,07 p.p. 1,40% ROB 699 696 719 805 758 (5,84%) 8,44% - PECLD 2 3 2 2- (0) (100,00%) (100,00%) - Inadimplência 0,34% 0,40% 0,31% (0,25%) (0,04%) 0,21 p.p. -0,38 p.p. 0,40% ROB 2.182 1.928 1.872 1.912 1.872 (2,09%) (14,21%) - PECLD 17 17 31 30 31 3,33% 82,35% - Inadimplência 0,80% 0,90% 1,65% 1,54% 1,65% 0,11 p.p. 0,85 p.p. 0,39%
  7. 7. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 7 Desde o 3T19, a Neoenergia vem adotando uma postura mais conservadora e objetiva no provisionamento de PECLD da Carteira Fraude (faturamento retroativo resultante das ações de inspeção de combate às perdas) e da Carteira Jurídica (dividas vencidas que passam a ser tratadas judicialmente), em ambos casos utilizando o histórico do comportamento (aging) destas dividas nos últimos 60 meses. Coelba encerrou o 1T20 com PECLD/ROB de 1,15%, em linha com sua cobertura tarifária (1,16%), assim como a Cosern – que encerrou o trimestre com -0,04% vs. cobertura tarifária de 0,40%. No caso da Elektro, a PECLD de R$ 31 milhões já reflete R$ 4,8 milhões associados ao impacto do Covid-19 de março, e a Celpe apresentou uma PECLD de R$ 46 milhões que reflete R$ 10,6 milhões (especialmente Poder Público Estadual) associados ao impacto do Covid-19 levando o.ratio para 2,42%, acima do limite regulatório de 1,40%. 1.1.1.6. DEC e FEC A qualidade do fornecimento de energia é verificada principalmente pelos indicadores DEC - Duração Equivalente de Interrupção por Consumidor e FEC - Frequência Equivalente de Interrupção por Consumidor, que aferem as falhas ocorridas na rede de distribuição. Todas as distribuidoras do Grupo estão abaixo do limite regulatório tanto para o DEC quanto para o FEC, conforme ilustrado nos gráficos abaixo: NOTA: Devido ao fato de o prazo de apuração dos indicadores de qualidade de março de 2020 ser posterior ao período de divulgação deste relatório, os dados apresentados são estimados. Os indicadores de março de 2019 foram ajustados para a apuração definitiva. 1.1.2. Transmissoras Em março de 2020, estavam em operação cinco ativos de transmissão do Grupo Neoenergia (Afluente T, Narandiba, Potiguar Sul, Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia e Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia), destacando no 1T20 a entrada em operação dos lotes Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia e Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia, com antecedência de 14 e 13 meses respectivamente ao prazo definido pela Aneel (fev21) e abaixo do Capex previsto no busisness plan.
  8. 8. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 8 1.1.2.1. Taxa de Disponibilidade da Linha O limite estabelecido pelo Operador Nacional do Sistema (ONS) estipula como normal a disponibilidade entre 95% e 98%. Este indicador baliza a qualidade do serviço aferida pela ANEEL através da disponibilidade do sistema de transmissão. Nos últimos três anos, as transmissoras do grupo estiveram com disponibilidade acima do limite superior definido pela ONS. 1.1.2.2. Licenças Ambientais e Evolução da Construção dos Ativos de Transmissão Em Operacão Estado Participação Neoenergia Final da Concessão LT 230 KV Itagibá - Funil C-1 LT 230 KV Brumado ll - Itagibá C-1 LT 230 KV Ford - Pólo C-2 LT 230 KV Pólo - Camaçari lV C-2 LT 230 KV Ford - Pólo C-1 LT 230 KV Pólo - Camaçari IV C-1 LT 230 KV Tomba - Governador Mangabeira C-1 LT 230 KV Tomba - Governador Mangabeira C-2 LT 138 KV Funil - Poções C-1 Tomba Brumado II - 230/69kV Itagibá Subestação de Narandiba 28/01/2039 Subestação Brumado II - 230/138kV 28/08/2042 Subestação Extremoz II - 230/69kV RN 10/05/2042 LT 500 KV Campina Grande III - Ceará-Mirim II-C2 RN / PB 100% 01/08/2043 SE Sobral III CE 100% 11/08/2047 SE Fernão Dias SP 100% 11/08/2047 AFLUENTE T (Extensão Total 489,1 Km) Linhas de Transmissão BA 87,84% 08/08/2027 Subestações Rede Básica BA 87,84% 08/08/2027 SE NARANDIBA Subestações Rede Básica BA 100% POTIGUAR SUL (Extensão Total 196,1 Km) Linhas de Transmissão Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia S.A. Subestações Rede Básica Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia S.A. Subestações Rede Básica
  9. 9. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 9 NOTA: Evolução em 31 de março de 2020. Os projetos de construção dos lotes de transmissão obtidos nos leilões de Abril/17, Dezembro/17 e Dezembro/18 seguem com avanços significativos, confirmando o cronograma previsto pela Neoenergia. Leilão de Abril/2017  Lote 20 (Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – Concluído com antecedência de 14 meses em relação ao Prazo Contratual Aneel (fevereiro de 2021) e CAPEX 38% inferior ao investimento estimado originalmente pela Aneel.  Lote 27 (Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – Concluído com antecedência de 13 meses em relação ao Prazo Contratual Aneel (fevereiro de 2021) e CAPEX 33% inferior ao investimento estimado originalmente pela Aneel.  Lote 4 (Neoenergia Dourados Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – Licença de Instalação obtida; içamento das torres, lançamento de cabos e construção da subestação iniciados;  Lote 22 (Neoenergia Biguaçu Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – Em vias de conclusão. Leilão de Dezembro/2017  Lote 4 (Neoenergia Jalapão Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – Licença de Instalação obtida;  Lote 6 (Neoenergia Santa Luzia Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – Todas as Licenças de Instalação de obtidas. Leilão de Dezembro/2018:  Lotes 1 (Neoenergia Vale do Itajaí Transmissão de Energia S.A), 2 (Neoenergia Guanabara Transmissão de Energia S.A.) e 3 (Neoenergia Itabapoana Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – LPs em andamento; RAP R$ LP LI LO Lote 4 66 Lote 20 13 Lote 22 13 Lote 27 12 Lote 4 126 Lote 6 57 Lote 2 117 Lote 3 69 Lote 1 194 Lote 14 121 Lote 9 18 LP = Licença Prévia LI = Licença de Instalação LO = Licença de Operação Leilão Dez/2019 Concluído Em andamento A Iniciar Avanço Fisico Projetos Transmissão LICENÇAS Leilão Abr/2017 Leilão Dez/2017 Leilão Dez/2018
  10. 10. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 10  Lote 14 (Neoenergia Lagoa dos Patos Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – Licença de Instalação obtida para as duas subestações (SE Marmeleiros-2 e SE Livramento-3). Leilão de Dezembro/2019:  Lote 9, localizado na Bahia, compreende 1 linha de transmissão de 210km e 2 subestações. CAPEX Aneel estimado de R$ 303 milhões e Receita Anual Permitida (RAP) de R$ 18 milhões. O Lote ainda está em fase de elaboração do projeto básico e já conta com 47% dos equipamentos principais contratados (torres e cabos). 1.2. Renováveis O Grupo Neoenergia atua no setor de energia renovável por meio de duas frentes: a eólica e a hídrica. Os ativos em operação e em construção totalizam 44 parques eólicos e 7 usinas hidrelétricas. 1.2.1. Parques Eólicos O 1T20, a Companhia atuou no segmento de geração renovável por meio de 17 parques eólicos, com uma capacidade instalada de 515,8 MW: Arizona I; Caetité I, II e III; Calango I, II, III, IV, V e VI; Mel II; Santana I e II; Canoas; Lagoa I e II; e Rio do Fogo. A Companhia possui em processo de construção dois complexos: Chafariz, localizado na Paraíba (15 parques com capacidade de 471,2 MW) e Oitis, no Piauí e na Bahia (12 parques com capacidade de 566,5 MW). O portfólio de ativos eólicos totalizará 1,6 GW em 2022, dos quais 51% estará destinado ao Ambiente de Contratação Regulada (ACR) e 49% ao Ambiente de Contratação Livre (ACL), alinhado com a estratégia de posicionamento na liberalização do mercado de energia brasileiro.
  11. 11. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 11 No 1T20 o montante de energia eólica gerado foi de 251 GWh, 25,24% menor que o volume gerado no mesmo período do ano anterior, devido ao excesso de chuva que gerou menor intensidade de ventos em relação a 1T19. Disponibilidade no 1T20 conforme programado (acima de 97%). 1.2.1.1. Evolução da construção dos parques eólicos Todos os parques eólicos do Complexo Chafariz já obtiveram licença de instalação e outorga; as obras foram iniciadas ainda em 2019, antes do previsto. Os parques eólicos do Complexo Oitis se encontram em linha com o Business Plan. 1.2.2. Hidrelétricas A Neoenergia tem participação em 7 usinas hidrelétricas: Itapebi, Corumbá, Baguari, Dardanelos, Teles Pires, Baixo Iguaçu e Belo Monte. EOL Caetité 1 100% BA Caetité 30,00 13,00 28/10/2042 EOL Caetité 2 100% BA Caetité 30,00 14,7 06/02/2046 EOL Caetité 3 100% BA Caetité 30,00 11,2 23/02/2046 EOL Calango 1 100% RN Bodó e Santana do Mato 30,00 13,9 27/04/2046 EOL Calango 3 100% RN Bodó, Santana do Mato e Lagoa Nova 30,00 13,9 29/05/2046 EOL Rio do Fogo (ENERBRASIL) 100% RN Rio do Fogo 49,30 17,9 18/12/2031 EOL Arizona 1 100% RN Rio do Fogo 28,00 12,9 03/03/2046 EOL Mel 2 100% RN Areia Branca 20,00 8,8 27/02/2046 EOL Calango 6 100% RN Bodó e Cerro Corá 30,00 18,5 19/11/2049 EOL Santana 1 100% RN Bodó, Lagoa Nova e Cerro Corá 30,00 17,3 13/11/2049 EOL Santana 2 100% RN Bodó e Lagoa Nova 24,00 13,1 13/11/2049 EOL Calango 2 100% RN Bodó 30,00 12,8 08/05/2046 EOL Calango 4 100% RN Bodó 30,00 12,8 18/05/2046 EOL Calango 5 100% RN Bodó 30,00 13,7 01/06/2046 EOL Canoas 100% PB São José do Sabugi e Junco do Seridó 31,50 17,7 03/08/2050 EOL Lagoa 2 100% PB 31,50 17,5 03/08/2050 EOL Lagoa 1 100% PB 31,50 18,7 03/08/2050 Fim da Concessão São José do Sabugi e Santa Luzia Eólicas em operação Participação Neoenergia (Direta e Indireta) Estado Localidade Capacidade Instalada (MW) Energia Assegurada (MW) LP LI LO Complexo Chafariz Complexo Oitis Concluído LP = Licença Prévia Em andamento LI = Licença de Instalação A Iniciar LO = Licença de Operação LICENÇAS Avanço Fisico Eólicas UHE Itapebi 100% BA Rio Jequitinhonha 462,01 209,1 31/08/2035 UHE Corumbá III 70% GO Rio Corumbá 96,45 49,3 14/02/2037 UHE Baguari I 51% MG Rio Doce 140,00 84,7 31/12/2039 UHE Dardanelos - Águasda Pedra 51% MT Rio Aripuanã 261,00 154,9 02/01/2043 Teles Pires 51% MT / PA Rio Teles Pires 1.819,80 930,7 06/06/2046 Belo Monte 10% PA Rio Xingu 11.233,10 4571 25/08/2045 Baixo Iguaçu - Geração Céu Azul 70% PR Rio Iguaçu 350,20 172,4 30/10/2049 Hidrelétricas em operação Participação Neoenergia (Direta e Indireta) Estado Localidade Capacidade Instalada (MW) Energia Assegurada (MW) Fim da Concessão
  12. 12. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 12 1.3. Liberalizados 1.3.1. Termopernambuco A Termopernambuco é uma térmica inserida no PPT (Programa Prioritário de Térmicas). Possui PPAs com Coelba (65MW) e Celpe (390MW) com duração até 2024, que garantem a receita da usina. Tem capacidade instalada de 533 MW e energia assegurada de 504MW; sua autorização vence em 2030. A geração de energia da Termopernambuco foi de 1.006 GWh no 1T20 (+61,5% vs. 1T19), variação explicada pela diferença de dias de parada de operação, já que no 1T20 a empresa ficou parada apenas 9 dias por não ter sido despachada, enquanto no 1T19 esse número foi de 36 dias sem geração, explicado pelo não fornecimento de gás. A falta de despacho por ordem de mérito não representa uma piora no EBITDA, uma vez que a receita está garantida. 2. DESEMPENHO ECONÔMICO-FINANCEIRO 2.1.Consolidado Conforme expresso na Orientação Técnica CPC 08, o reconhecimento e mensuração das variações entre os custos não gerenciáveis efetivamente ocorridos em relação às tarifas homologadas são classificados sempre na linha de Receita Operacional como Valores a Receber/Devolver de Parcela A e Outros Itens Financeiros. Considerando que grande parte da Parcela A é registrada como custo de energia, a análise isolada de variações de receita e custo pode levar a distorções na interpretação do resultado do período. Desta forma, a Companhia acredita ser mais adequado explicar as variações do resultado a partir da Margem Bruta. A Neoenergia apresentou Margem Bruta de R$ 2.390 milhões no 1T20 (+11,3% vs. 1T19), impulsionada pelo segmento de Redes, cuja margem representa aproximadamente 82,9% da Margem consolidada. As distribuidoras, que cresceram +0,09% vs.1T19 em energia injetada, foram impulsionadas pela maior base de clientes (+244 mil vs. 1T19), pelos Reajustes Tarifários Anuais de Celpe, Coelba e Cosern de abril de 2019, pela Revisão Tarifária Periódica da Elektro de agosto de 2019 e pela aplicação do IFRS15 no negócio de transmissão, que impactou o trimestre em R$ 101 milhões (+R$ 61 milhões vs. 1T19). R$ % Receita Operacional Líquida (1) 6.778 6.913 (135) (2,0%) Custos Com Energia (2) (4.459) (4.893) 434 (8,9%) Margem Bruta s/VNR 2.319 2.020 299 14,8% Ativo Financeiro da Concessão (VNR) 71 127 (56) (44,1%) MARGEM BRUTA 2.390 2.147 243 11,3% Despesa Operacional (754) (769) 15 (2,0%) PECLD (108) (68) (40) 58,8% (+) Equivalência Patrimonial (3) 26 (29) (111,5%) EBITDA 1.525 1.337 188 14,1% Depreciação (380) (345) (35) 10,1% Resultado Financeiro (315) (292) (23) 7,9% IR/CS (233) (190) (43) 22,6% Minoritário (21) (18) (3) 16,7% LUCRO LÍQUIDO 577 492 85 17,3% (1) Considera Receita de Construção (2) Considera Custos de Construção DRE CONSOLIDADO (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação
  13. 13. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 13 As Despesas Operacionais da Neoenergia totalizaram R$ 754 milhões no 1T20, redução de 2,0% vs. 1T19, absorvendo dessa forma tanto a inflação quanto o crescimento da base de clientes das distribuidoras (+1,8% vs. 1T19), comprovando sua disciplina de custos. Vale dizer que no 1T20 foram registrados na Holding Neoenergia os impactos não recorrentes de duas arbitragens cujo efeito líquido foi de +R$25,5 milhões. Expurgando-se esses dois efeitos as despesas teriam crescido 1,4%, ainda abaixo da inflação. A PECLD apresentou no 1T20 R$ 108 milhões (+58,8% vs. 1T19), refletindo a postura mais conservadora e objetiva no provisionamento de PECLD da Carteira Fraude (faturamento retroativo resultante das ações de inspeção de combate às perdas) e da Carteira Jurídica (dividas vencidas que passam a ser tratadas judicialmente), em ambos casos utilizando o histórico do comportamento (aging) destas dividas nos últimos 60 meses, além do aumento do provisionamento por impactos percebidos pelo Covid-19 de R$19,7 milhões, sendo Coelba (R$ 4,1 milhões), Celpe (R$ 10,6 milhões), Cosern (R$ 0,2 milhões) e Elektro (R$ 4,8 milhões). Cabe acrescentar que no trimestre houve impacto negativo de R$ 3 milhões na equivalência patrimonial no 1T20 (- R$ 29 milhões vs. 1T19), principalmente por menor contribuição de Belo Monte oriunda da liquidação de sua energia livre que se deu ao PLD da região Norte, que esteve em níveis baixos, além disso no 1T19, foi registrado R$17 milhões relativo a diferença de imposto diferido em Belo Monte. Como resultado dos efeitos apresentados, o EBITDA encerrou o 1T20 em R$ 1.525 milhões (+14,1% vs. 1T19), dos quais R$ 101 milhões referem-se à aplicação de IFRS 15. A Neoenergia registrou Lucro Líquido de R$ 577 milhões no 1T20 (+17,3% vs. 1T19). 2.2.Redes O resultado do segmento de Redes contempla o desempenho tanto das distribuidoras como dos ativos de transmissão. No 1T20 o segmento Redes consolidou Margem Bruta de R$ 2.101 milhões (+10,1% vs.1T19), impulsionado pelo resultado das distribuidoras, que representaram 94,3% da margem do segmento. A expansão da Margem no 1T20 frente 1T19 se deve ao aumento na base de clientes (+1,8% vs.1T19), arrefecido por temperaturas mais amenas e início do impacto do Covid-19 de março, além dos efeitos dos Reajustes Tarifários Anuais de Coelba, Celpe e Cosern de abril de 2019, da Revisão Tarifária Periódica da Elektro de agosto de 2019 e da aplicação do IFRS 15 na transmissão (R$ 61 milhões no trimestre). R$ % Receita Liquida 6.517 6.500 17 0,3% Custos Com Energia (4.487) (4.718) 231 (4,9%) Margem Bruta s/ VNR 2.030 1.782 248 13,9% Ativo Financeiro da Concessão (VNR) 71 127 (56) (44,1%) Margem Bruta 2.101 1.909 192 10,1% Despesa Operacional (632) (667) 35 (5,2%) PECLD (108) (63) (45) 71,4% EBITDA 1.361 1.179 182 15,4% Depreciação (280) (254) (26) 10,2% Resultado Financeiro (259) (280) 21 (7,5%) IR CS (210) (167) (43) 25,7% LUCRO LÍQUIDO 612 478 134 28,0% IFRS15 101 40 61 152,5% DRE REDES (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação
  14. 14. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 14 No que tange as Despesas Operacionais do segmento, o 1T20 apresentou queda de 5,2% vs. 1T19, absorvendo dessa forma tanto a inflação quanto o crescimento da base de clientes das distribuidoras, comprovando sua disciplina de custos. No 1T20, as Provisões para Perdas Estimadas em Créditos de Liquidação Duvidosa (PECLD) totalizaram R$ 108 milhões, aumento de R$ 45 milhões em comparação ao mesmo período de 2019, refletindo a postura mais conservadora e objetiva no provisionamento de PECLD da Carteira Fraude (faturamento retroativo resultante das ações de inspeção de combate às perdas) e da Carteira Jurídica (dívidas vencidas que passam a ser tratadas judicialmente), em ambos casos utilizando o histórico do comportamento (aging) destas dividas nos últimos 60 meses, além do aumento do provisionamento por impactos percebidos pelo Covid-19 de R$19,7 milhões, sendo Coelba (R$ 4,1 milhões), Celpe (R$ 10,6 milhões), Cosern (R$ 0,2 milhões) e Elektro (R$ 4,8 milhões). Ainda assim, o patamar de PECLD ficou em linha com o observado no 4T19, de R$108 milhões. Como resultado das variações citadas anteriormente, o EBITDA encerrou 1T20 em R$ 1.361 milhões (+15,4% vs. 1T19) e o segmento de Redes registrou Lucro Líquido no período de R$ 612 milhões (+28,0% vs. 1T19). 2.2.1. COELBA A Coelba encerrou 1T20 com Margem Bruta de R$ 902 milhões, aumento de 8,4% em relação ao 1T19, impactado pela expansão da base de clientes (+110mil consumidores vs. 1T19) – arrefecido por temperaturas mais amenas e início do impacto do Covid-19 de março – e pelos efeitos do Reajuste Tarifário Anual de abril de 2019, cujo efeito médio percebido pelos consumidores foi de 6,22%. As Despesas Operacionais apresentaram redução de 2,8% vs. 1T19, absorvendo dessa forma tanto a inflação quanto o crescimento da base de clientes (+1,8% vs. 1T19), consequência das eficiências que seguem sendo perseguidas e capturadas, em boa parte através de seu plano de primarização dos processos operacionais. No 1T20, as Provisões para Perdas Estimadas em Créditos de Liquidação Duvidosa (PECLD) totalizaram R$ 33 milhões (+50,0% vs. 1T19), refletindo a postura mais conservadora e objetiva no provisionamento de PECLD da Carteira Fraude e da Carteira Jurídica, em ambos casos utilizando o histórico do comportamento (aging) destas dividas nos últimos 60 meses, e impacto do Covid-19 (R$ 4,1 milhões). Em comparação com o 4T19 onde o montante de PECLD foi de R$ 46 milhões, houve redução do patamar. O EBITDA encerrou 1T20 em R$ 593 milhões (+12,5% vs. 1T20) e o Lucro Líquido foi de R$ 274 milhões no 1T20, 18,6% acima do resultado de 1T19. R$ % Receita Liquida 2.461 2.464 (3) (0,1%) Custos com Energia (1.597) (1.698) 101 (5,9%) Ativo Financeiro da Concessão (VNR) 38 67 (29) (43,3%) Margem Bruta 902 832 70 8,4% Despesa Operacional (276) (284) 8 (2,8%) PECLD (33) (22) (11) 50,0% EBITDA 593 527 66 12,5% Depreciação (131) (115) (16) 13,9% Resultado Financeiro (117) (116) (1) 0,9% IR CS (71) (65) (6) 9,2% LUCRO LÍQUIDO 274 231 43 18,6% DRE COELBA (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação
  15. 15. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 15 2.2.2. CELPE A Celpe encerrou 1T20 com Margem Bruta de R$ 432 milhões, aumento de 6,4% em relação ao 1T19, impactado pela expansão na base de clientes (+62 mil consumidores vs. 1T19) – arrefecido por temperaturas mais amenas e início do impacto do Covid-19 nos últimos 10 dias de março – e pelos efeitos do Reajuste Tarifário Anual de abril de 2019, cujo efeito médio percebido pelos consumidores foi de 5,04%. As Despesas Operacionais da Celpe seguiram apresentando captura de eficiências e mantiveram-se estáveis no 1T20 vs. 1T19, absorvendo tanto o crescimento da base de clientes (+1,8% vs. 1T19) quanto a inflação do período. A Companhia segue seu plano de primarização de processos operacionais. No 1T20, as Provisões para Perdas Estimadas em Créditos de Liquidação Duvidosa (PECLD) totalizaram R$ 45 milhões, aumento de R$ 22 milhões (+95,7% vs. 1T19), refletindo a postura mais conservadora e objetiva no provisionamento de PECLD da Carteira Fraude e da Carteira Jurídica, em ambos casos utilizando o histórico do comportamento (aging) destas dividas nos últimos 60 meses, e impacto do Covid-19 (R$ 10,6 milhões). Em comparação com o 4T19 onde o montante de PECLD foi de R$ 40 milhões, houve um aumento patamar. O EBITDA da Celpe alcançou no 1T20 R$ 206 milhões (+1,0% vs. 1T19) e registrou Lucro Líquido de R$ 39 (+2,6% vs. 1T19). 2.2.3. COSERN R$ % Receita Liquida 1.523 1.602 (79) (4,9%) Custos com Energia (1.103) (1.219) 116 (9,5%) Ativo Financeiro da Concessão (VNR) 12 24 (12) (50,0%) Margem Bruta 432 406 26 6,4% Despesa Operacional (180) (180) - - PECLD (45) (23) (22) 95,7% EBITDA 206 204 2 1,0% Depreciação (67) (63) (4) 6,3% Resultado Financeiro (85) (86) 1 (1,2%) IR CS (15) (17) 2 (11,8%) LUCRO LÍQUIDO 39 38 1 2,6% DRE CELPE (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação R$ % Receita Liquida 621 680 (59) (8,7%) Custos com Energia (419) (517) 98 (19,0%) Ativo Financeiro da Concessão (VNR) 6 15 (9) (60,0%) Margem Bruta 208 178 30 16,9% Despesa Operacional (62) (60) (2) 3,3% PECLD 0,4 (2) 2 (100,0%) EBITDA 146 115 31 27,0% Depreciação (24) (22) (2) 9,1% Resultado Financeiro (22) (23) 1 (4,3%) IR CS (18) (14) (4) 28,6% LUCRO LÍQUIDO 81 56 25 44,6% DRE COSERN (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação
  16. 16. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 16 A Cosern encerrou 1T20 com Margem Bruta de R$ 208 milhões, aumento de 17,1% em relação ao 1T19 impulsionado pela maior base de clientes (+23 mil consumidores vs. 1T19) – arrefecido por temperaturas mais amenas e início do impacto do Covid-19 nos últimos 10 dias de março – e pelos efeitos do Reajuste Tarifário Anual de abril de 2019, cujo efeito médio percebido pelos consumidores foi de 4,73%. Em relação às Despesas Operacionais, a Cosern apresentou aumento de 3,3% no 1T20 vs. 1T19, equivalente a R$ 2 milhões, crescimento em linha com a inflação acumulada de 12 meses (3,3%) associada ao maior número de clientes (1,6%). No 1T20, as Provisões para Perdas Estimadas em Créditos de Liquidação Duvidosa (PECLD) totalizaram +R$ 0,4 milhões, em comparação aos -R$ 2 milhões no 1T19. No 1T20 houve provisionamento do Covid-19 (R$ 0,2 milhões). O EBITDA da Cosern alcançou, no 1T20, R$ 146 milhões (+27,0% vs. 1T19) e registrou Lucro Líquido de R$ 81 milhões no trimestre, 44,6% acima do mesmo período de 1T19 (R$ 56 milhões). 2.2.4. ELEKTRO A Elektro encerrou o 1T20 com Margem Bruta de R$ 438 milhões (+0,2% vs. 1T19), impactada pela expansão da base de clientes (+49 mil consumidores vs. 1T19) – arrefecido por temperaturas mais amenas e início do impacto do Covid-19 nos últimos 10 dias de março – e pela Revisão Tarifária Periódica de agosto de 2019. As Despesas Operacionais apresentaram redução de 22,0% em 1T20 vs. 1T19, totalizando R$ 110 milhões e absorvendo, dessa forma, tanto a inflação quanto o crescimento da base de clientes (+1,8% vs. 1T19). No 1T20, as Provisões para Perdas Estimadas em Créditos de Liquidação Duvidosa (PECLD) totalizaram R$ 30 milhões, aumento de R$ 14 milhões em comparação ao mesmo período de 2019, refletindo a postura mais conservadora e objetiva no provisionamento de PECLD da Carteira Fraude e da Carteira Jurídica, em ambos casos utilizando o histórico do comportamento (aging) destas dividas nos últimos 60 meses, e impacto do Covid-19 (R$ 4,8 milhões). Em comparação com o 4T19 onde o montante de PECLD foi de R$ 30 milhões, houve manutenção do patamar. A Elektro encerrou o 1T20 com EBITDA de R$ 298 milhões, desempenho 6,4% superior ao 1T19. A Companhia registrou Lucro Líquido de R$ 139 milhões no trimestre, aumento de 31,1% em relação ao 1T19. 2.3.Renováveis O resultado do segmento de Renováveis contempla o desempenho dos parques eólicos e usinas hidrelétricas do Grupo Neoenergia. R$ % Receita Liquida 1.543 1.632 (89) (5,5%) Custos com Energia (1.120) (1.216) 96 (7,9%)Ativo Financeiro da Concessão (VNR) 15 21 (6) (28,6%) Margem Bruta 438 437 1 0,2% Despesa Operacional (110) (141) 31 (22,0%) PECLD (30) (16) (14) 87,5% EBITDA 298 280 18 6,4% Depreciação (57) (56) (1) 1,8% Resultado Financeiro (31) (56) 25 (44,6%) IR CS (70) (62) (8) 12,9% LUCRO LÍQUIDO 139 106 33 31,1% DRE ELEKTRO (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação
  17. 17. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 17 O segmento Renováveis encerrou o período de 1T20 com Margem Bruta de R$ 158 milhões (-11,2% vs. 1T19), impactada negativamente pelas eólicas (-R$ 26 milhões) devido à menor eolicidade. As despesas operacionais no 1T20 foram de R$ 56 milhões (+R$ 11 milhões vs. 1T19), impactadas pelo incremento nas eólicas em função de uma contingência jurídica extraordinária de cunho tributário (R$5 milhões) e pelo maior headcount (R$3 milhões) para a construção dos parques Oitis e Chafariz. Cabe acrescentar que no trimestre houve impacto negativo de R$ 3 milhões na equivalência patrimonial no 1T20 (- R$ 29 milhões vs. 1T19), principalmente pela menor contribuição de Belo Monte oriunda da liquidação de sua energia livre que se deu ao PLD da região Norte, que esteve em níveis baixos, além disso no 1T19, foi registrado R$17 milhões relativo a diferença de imposto diferido em Belo Monte. O EBITDA do segmento Renováveis encerrou o 1T20 em R$ 99 milhões e o Lucro do trimestre foi R$ 5 milhões. R$ % Receita Liquida 203 219 (16) (7,3%) Custos Com Energia (46) (41) (5) 12,2% MARGEM BRUTA 158 178 (20) (11,2%) Despesa Operacional (56) (45) (11) 24,4% PECLD 0 (2) 2 (100,0%) (+) Equivalência Patrimonial (3) 26 (29) (111,5%) EBITDA 99 157 (58) (36,9%) Depreciação (46) (34) (12) 35,3% Resultado Financeiro (42) (28) (14) 50,0% IR/CS (6) (22) 16 (72,7%) LUCRO LÍQUIDO 5 73 (68) (93,2%) DRE RENOVÁVEIS (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação R$ % Receita Liquida 136 127 9 7,1% Custos Com Energia (36) (33) (3) 9,1% MARGEM BRUTA 100 94 6 6,4% Despesa Operacional (27) (24) (3) 12,5% PECLD - - - - (+) Equivalência Patrimonial (3) 26 (29) (111,5%) EBITDA 70 97 (27) (27,8%) Depreciação (19) (8) (11) 137,5% Resultado Financeiro (18) (2) (16) 800,0% IR/CS (17) (18) 1 (5,6%) LUCRO LÍQUIDO 16 68 (52) (76,5%) DRE HIDROS (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação R$ % Receita Liquida 67 92 (25) (27,2%) Custos Com Energia (9) (8) (1) 12,5% MARGEM BRUTA 58 84 (26) (31,0%) Despesa Operacional (29) (20) (9) 45,0% PECLD - (3) 3 (100,0%) (+) Equivalência Patrimonial - - - - EBITDA 29 61 (32) (52,5%) Depreciação (27) (26) (1) 3,8% Resultado Financeiro (24) (26) 2 (7,7%) IR/CS 11 (4) 15 (375,0%) LUCRO LÍQUIDO (11) 5 (16) (320,0%) DRE EÓLICAS (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação
  18. 18. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 18 2.4.Liberalizado NOTA: Na DRE de Termopernambuco, considera-se o resultado de Itapebi na equivalência patrimonial. Na DRE consolidada de Liberalizado (gerencial) não consta a parcela de Itapebi, que é considerada na DRE gerencial de Renováveis, onde é consolidada 100%. O segmento Liberalizado consolidou Margem Bruta de R$ 137 milhões no 1T20 (+R$ 74 milhões vs. 1T19), impactada sobretudo pelo resultado da Comercializadora (+R$ 54 milhões vs. 1T19) devido ao seu novo posicionamento comercial, e pelo melhor resultado de Termopernambuco (+R$ 20 milhões vs. 1T19), em virtude da maior geração por menor quantidade de dias de paradas no 1T20. As despesas operacionais do segmento no 1T20 foram de R$ 44 milhões, R$ 20 milhões maiores que as registradas no 1T19, sobretudo pelas maiores despesas variáveis de Termopernambuco por conta de maior geração no 1T20. O EBITDA de Liberalizado alcançou, no 1T20, R$ 92 milhões, montante R$ 53 milhões maior que o apurado no mesmo período de 2019. O segmento registrou Lucro Líquido de R$ 39 milhões no 1T20 (+R$ 26 milhões vs.1T19). 3. EBITDA (LAJIDA) Para o primeiro trimestre de 2019, o EBITDA da Companhia é composto 89,2% pelo segmento de Redes (R$1.361 milhões), 6,5% pelo segmento Renováveis (R$ 99 milhões) e 6,1% pelo segmento de Liberalizado (R$ 93 milhões). No 1T20 a Neoenergia consolidou EBITDA de R$ 1.525 milhões (+14,1% vs. 1T19), conforme detalhado no item anterior. R$ % Receita Liquida 556 617 (61) (9,9%) Custos Com Energia (419) (554) 135 (24,4%) Margem Bruta 137 63 74 117,5% Despesa Operacional (44) (24) (20) 83,3% PECLD (0) 0 - - Eq. Patrimonial - - - - EBITDA 92 39 53 135,9% Depreciação (13) (12) (1) 8,3% Resultado Financeiro (29) (19) (10) 52,6% IR CS (11) 4 (15) (375,0%) LUCRO LÍQUIDO 39 13 26 200,0% DRE LIBERALIZADO (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação R$ % Receita Liquida 283 400 (117) (29,3%) Custos Com Energia (255) (426) 171 (40,1%) Margem Bruta 28 (26) 54 (207,7%) Despesa Operacional (11) (4) (7) 175,0% PECLD (0) 0 - - EBITDA 18 (30) 48 (160,0%) Depreciação (0) (0) - - Resultado Financeiro (4) (1) (3) 300,0% IR CS (5) 9 (14) (155,6%) LUCRO LÍQUIDO 9 (22) 31 (140,9%) DRE NC (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação R$ % Receita Liquida 273 216 57 26,4% Custos Com Energia (164) (127) (37) 29,1% MARGEM BRUTA 109 89 20 22,5% Despesas Operacionais (34) (19) (15) 78,9% Eq. Patrimonial 8 4 4 100,0% EBITDA 83 74 9 12,2% Depreciação (13) (12) (1) 8,3% Amort. Ágio (8) (8) - - Resultado Financeiro (26) (18) (8) 44,4% IR/CS (6) (5) (1) 20,0% LUCRO LÍQUIDO 31 31 - - DRE TERMOPERNAMBUCO (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação
  19. 19. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 19 3.1.Conciliação do EBITDA Atendendo a Instrução CVM nº 527 demonstramos no quadro abaixo a conciliação do EBITDA (sigla em inglês para Lucro Antes dos Juros, Impostos, Depreciação e Amortização, LAJIDA) e, complementamos que os cálculos apresentados estão alinhados com os critérios dessa mesma instrução: 4. RESULTADO FINANCEIRO De forma consolidada, o resultado financeiro da Companhia atingiu despesa no total de R$ 315 milhões (+7,9% vs. 1T19). Para a linha de Encargos de dívida, variações monetárias e cambiais e Instrumentos financeiros derivativos a piora de R$ 21 milhões no resultado líquido na comparação com o 1T19 foi devido aos seguintes fatores: i. Variação do volume de dívida: No 1T20 houve um aumento de 9,9% no volume médio de dívida bruta do consolidado em relação ao primeiro trimestre do ano anterior devido às captações direcionadas para Capex e capital de giro do segmento de distribuição (principalmente para atender a expansão do mercado e melhorar os padrões de qualidade e de eficiência operacional na distribuidora, bem como para o combate de perdas comerciais e técnicas). ii. Variação indexadores de dívida: O plano de gestão de passivos e a queda do CDI, principal indexador da dívida do Consolidado, em 0,50 pontos percentuais em comparação ao 1T19, e a queda do IPCA, resultaram em redução do custo médio da dívida. R$ % Lucro líquido do período (A) 577 492 85 17,3% Lucro Atribuído aos minoritários (21) (18) (3) 16,7% Despesas financeiras (B) (461) (403) (58) 14,4% Receitas financeiras ( C) 133 123 10 8,1% Outros resultados financeiros, líquidos (D) 14 (12) 26 (216,7%) Imposto de renda e contribuição social (E) (233) (190) (43) 22,6% Depreciação e Amortização (F) (380) (345) (35) 10,1% EBITDA = (A-(B+C+D+E+F)) 1.525 1.337 188 14,1% EBITDA (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação R$ % Renda de aplicações financeiras 39 47 (8) (17,0%) Encargos, variações monetárias e cambiais e Instrumentos financeiros derivativos de dívida (329) (308) (21) 6,8% Outros resultados financeiros não relacionados a dívida (25) (31) 6 (19,4%) Juros, comissões e acréscimo moratório 58 52 6 11,5% Variações monetárias e cambiais - outros (12) (4) (8) 200,0% Atualização provisão para contingências / depósitos judiciais (46) (32) (14) 43,8% Atualização do ativo / passivo financeiro setorial 4 8 (4) (50,0%) Obrigações pós emprego (16) (20) 4 (20,0%) Outras receitas (despesas) financeiras líquidas (13) (35) 22 (62,9%) Total (315) (292) (23) 7,9% RESULTADO FINANCEIRO LÍQUIDO (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação
  20. 20. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 20 Para a linha de Receita de Aplicações Financeiras o resultado negativo, comparado ao 1T19, de R$ 8 milhões, se explica pelos seguintes fatores: i. Variação taxa média de rendimento (redução da receita em R$ 16 milhões), devido à redução de 0,50 pontos percentuais no CDI no período. ii. Variação do volume aplicado (aumento da receita em R$ 8 milhões), devido ao aumento de 26,2% no volume aplicado. Na tabela abaixo apresentamos os principais indexadores: Nota 1: variação cambial entre o fechamento de 31/dezembro a 31/março. 5. INVESTIMENTOS O Grupo Neoenergia encerrou o 1T20 com investimento total de R$ 964,5 milhões, montante que compreende todos os investimentos realizados pelas companhias as quais o Grupo Neoenergia consolida. Estão abaixo discriminados os investimentos consolidados gerenciais separados por segmento: 5.1.Controladas e Coligadas Os investimentos realizados pelas companhias de controle conjunto ou coligadas corresponderam ao montante de R$ 18,7 milhões no 1T20. 5.2.Redes 5.2.1. Distribuição No 1T20, as distribuidoras do Grupo realizaram CAPEX no montante de R$ 670,0 milhões, dos quais R$ 404,4 milhões foram destinados à Expansão de Redes (líquido de subvenção), R$ 110,8 milhões foram alocados em Índices 1T20 1T19 Δ % CDI 1,01% 1,51% (0,50p.p.) (33,11%) TJLP 5,09% 7,03% (1,94p.p.) (27,60%) Δ USD¹ 1,1680 0,0219 1,15 5233,33% IPCA 0,53% 1,50% (0,97p.p.) (64,67%) CAPEX Neoenergia (R$ milhões) 1T20 1T19 ∆ % Redes 904,8 810,4 11,6% Renováveis 39,6 27,2 45,6% Liberalizado 19,9 40,7 (51,1%) Holding 0,3 0,1 200,0% TOTAL 964,5 878,4 9,8% Controladas e Coligadas* 1T20 1T19 ∆ % EAPSA 0,2 0,0 - Teles Pires 0,4 0,1 300% Belo Monte 18,0 30,4 (41%) Total 18,7 30,6 (39%) * Empresas não consolidadas pela Neoenergia. Valores equivalentes aos percentuais de participação da Neoenergia nas respectivas empresas
  21. 21. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 21 Renovação de Ativos, R$ 64,3 milhões foram feitos para Melhoria de Redes e, por fim, R$ 90,6 milhões foram destinados a projetos de combate a perdas, inadimplência e outros. 5.2.2. Transmissão No 1T20, o CAPEX total investido nas transmissoras foi de R$ 234,7 milhões. Em relação aos lotes do leilão de abril de 2017, 100% do CAPEX previsto está contratado. Destaque para a entrada em operação ds lotes 20 e 27, com início de recebimento da RAP (Receita Anual Permitida). Para os Lotes arrematados em dezembro de 2017, 100% do CAPEX previsto já está contratado e com entrega em andamento conforme cronograma da obra. Os lotes arrematados no Leilão de dezembro de 2018 estão com 100% dos equipamentos principais, cabos e torres já contratados e progresso do projeto de acordo com o planejado. Por fim, o lote arrematado no leilão de dezembro de 2019 está com 47% dos equipamentos principais, cabos e torres já contratados, e em andamento com a obtenção das licenças ambientais. 5.3.Renováveis 5.3.1. Parques Eólicos O CAPEX total realizado nos parques eólicos do Grupo somou R$ 34,5 milhões no 1T20, destinados às obras do Complexo Chafariz, que já estão com 98% do CAPEX estimado contratado, com hedge de moeda e contratos de conexão com a empresa de transmissão já celebrado. Os parques eólicos do Complexo Oitis já possuem projetos básicos concluídos e se encontram em fase de obtenção de licenças de instalação, visando o início das obras. 5.3.2. Usinas Hidrelétricas Os investimentos em plantas hidrelétricas, de R$ 5,1 milhões no 1T20, essencialmente sustaining Capex, foram R$ 23,1 milhões menores que os realizados em 1T19, majoritariamente em função da execução das obras de Baixo Iguaçu em 2019. INVESTIMENTOS REALIZADOS Natureza Investimento (Preço corrente - valores em R$ MM) 1T20 1T20 1T20 1T20 CONSOLIDADO Expansão de Rede (232,4) (89,4) (33,7) (68,5) (423,9) 60% Programa Luz para Todos (118,9) - - - (118,9) Novas Ligações (90,2) (60,2) (24,5) (40,4) (215,3) Novas SE's e RD's (23,3) (29,2) (9,2) (28,1) (89,8) Compromisso ECV - 0,0 - - 0,0 Renovação de Ativos (45,3) (29,0) (11,1) (25,4) (110,8) 17% Melhoria da Rede (25,8) (21,2) (6,0) (11,3) (64,3) 10% Perdas e Inadimplência (19,8) (17,5) (4,2) (4,2) (45,7) 7% Outros (22,8) (11,6) (6,1) (4,3) (44,9) 7% Movimentação Material (Estoque x Obra) (72,5) 8,3 (7,1) (39,3) (110,6) (=) Investimento Bruto (418,6) (160,5) (68,1) (153,0) (800,2) SUBVENÇÕES 12,1 2,1 0,7 4,7 19,5 (=) Investimento Líquido (406,5) (158,4) (67,4) (148,3) (780,6) Movimentação Material (Estoque x Obra) 72,5 (8,3) 7,1 39,3 110,6 (=) CAPEX (334,1) (166,6) (60,4) (109,0) (670,0) BAR (22,8) (11,6) (6,1) (4,3) (44,9) 7% BRR (323,4) (157,1) (54,9) (109,3) (644,7) 93%
  22. 22. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 22 5.4.Liberalizado A Termopernambuco realizou investimentos no montante de R$ 19,3 milhões no 1T20, referente a compra de equipamentos para a Major Inspection que ocorrerá esse ano. Temendo eventuais dificuldades logísticas atreladas ao Covid-19, as compras e encomendas já foram realizadas. 6. ENDIVIDAMENTO 6.1. Posição de Dívida e Alavancagem Financeira Em março de 2020, a dívida bruta consolidada da Neoenergia, incluindo empréstimos, financiamentos, debêntures e instrumentos financeiros, foi de R$ 22.290 milhões (dívida líquida R$ 17.610 milhões), apresentando um aumento de 4% (R$ 944 milhões) em relação a dezembro de 2019. Em relação a segregação do saldo devedor, a Neoenergia possui 83% da dívida contabilizada no longo prazo e 17% no curto prazo. O indicador financeiro Dívida total líquida/EBITDA passou de 3,0 em 31 de dezembro de 2019 para 2,98 em 31 de março de 2020. 6.2 Cronograma de amortização das dívidas O gráfico abaixo apresenta o cronograma de vencimentos de principal e juros da dívida (em milhões de reais), utilizando as curvas forward de mercado para os indexadores e moedas atrelados ao endividamento da Companhia vigente em 31 de março de 1T20.
  23. 23. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 23 6.3. Perfil Dívida Os gráficos abaixo apresentam o saldo de dívidas segregado por fonte de captação e por indexador. O custo médio 12 meses da dívida consolidada em 1T20 foi de 6,3% (vs. 6,4% em dezembro de 2019). No 1T20, destacamos as seguintes linhas de contratação de dívida: (i) Coelba e Celpe: desembolsos de 4131 no valor total por empresa de R$ 500 milhões (juros semestrais e amortização bullet); (ii) 1ª Emissão de Debêntures da Neoenergia Itabapoana Transmissão de Energia S.A, em série única, no valor de R$ 300 milhões, com prazo de 25 anos (juros anuais e amortização SAC a partir de fev/2023). 7. RATING Em 06 de Abril de 2020, a agência de ratings Standard & Poor´s – S&P confirmou os ratings de crédito corporativo de Neoenergia e suas subsidiárias, Coelba, Celpe, Cosern e Elektro Redes em ‘BB-‘ na Escala Global e ‘brAAA` na Escala Nacional Brasil. Vale dizer que em função da pandemia do covid-19, a agência alterou a perspectiva do rating soberano de positiva para estável, o que fez com que a perspectiva global da Neoenergia e suas subsidiárias também tenham sido alteradas para estável. 8. MERCADO DE CAPITAIS Em 31 de março de 2020, o valor de mercado da Companhia era de R$ 20,9 bilhões com as ações (NEOE3) cotadas a R$ 17,19, representando valorização de 9,8% desde o IPO que aconteceu em 01 de julho de 2019. Desempenho
  24. 24. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 24 este superior ao Ibovespa (-27,7%) e ao IEE (-9,7%) no mesmo período. Com relação ao 1T20, as ações apresentaram desvalorização de 30,5%, conforme demonstrado no gráfico abaixo. Abaixo, quadro com valores de cotação da ação, bem como o volume médio diário de ações negociadas na B3. Mercado de capitais 1T20 4T19 Quantidade de ações (mil) 1.213.797 1.213.797 Valor de mercado¹ (R$ milhões) 20.865 30.005 B3 Volume médio de ações negociadas/dia (R$ milhões) 3,18 2,43 Volume financeiro médio/dia (R$ milhões) 71,42 47,80 Última cotação (R$/ação) 17,19 24,72 ¹ Calculado a partir do preço de fechamento da ação no período Em janeiro de 2020, as ações da Neoenergia passaram a integrar a carteira do Índice Brasil 100 (IBrX 100) da B3 – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, que terá vigência entre os meses de janeiro e abril de 2020. O IBrX 100 é um índice amplo que mede o retorno de uma carteira teórica composta por 100 ações selecionadas entre as mais negociadas na B3, em termos de número de negócios e volume financeiro, no período de 12 meses. A Neoenergia conseguiu sua inclusão no índice com apenas 5 meses de negociação de suas ações. 9. OUTROS TEMAS 9.1. Clientes Baixa Renda A Resolução ANEEL nº 414/2010 define o conceito de consumidores de baixa renda, caracterizada por tarifas diferenciadas de consumo de energia elétrica, subsidiadas por um benefício criado pelo Governo Federal e regulamentado pela Lei nº 12.212 e pelo Decreto nº 7.583.
  25. 25. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 25 10. NOTA DE CONCILIAÇÃO A Neoenergia s.a., apresenta os resultados do primeiro trimestre (1T20) a partir de análises gerenciais que a administração entende traduzir da melhor forma o negócio da companhia, conciliada com os padrões internacionais de demonstrações financeiras (International Financial Reporting Standards – IFRS). Memória de Cálculo (CONSOLIDADO) 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 Correspondência nas Notas Explicativas ( + ) Receita líquida 6.920 7.104 Demonstrações de resultado ( - ) Valor de reposição estimado da concessão (71) (127) Nota 5 ( - ) Outras receitas (86) (68) Nota 5 ( + ) Outras receitas - Outras receitas 15 5 Nota 5.4 = RECEITA Operacional Líquida 6.778 6.914 ( + ) Custos com energia elétrica (3.291) (3.887) Demonstrações de resultado ( + ) Combustível para produção de energia (138) (78) Nota 7 ( + ) Custos de construção (1.030) (927) Demonstrações de resultado = Custo com Energia (4.459) (4.892) ( + ) Valor de reposição estimado da concessão 71 127 Nota 5 = MARGEM BRUTA 2.390 2.149 ( + ) Custos de operação (935) (832) Demonstrações de resultado ( + ) Despesas com vendas (69) (68) Demonstrações de resultado ( + ) Outras receitas/despesas gerais e administrativas (298) (313) Demonstrações de resultado ( - ) Combustível para produção de energia 138 78 Nota 7 ( - ) Depreciação 339 302 Nota 7 ( + ) Outras receitas 86 68 Nota 5 ( - ) Outras receitas - Outras receitas (15) (5) Nota 5.4 = Despesa Operacional (PMSO) (754) (770) ( + ) PECLD (108) (68) Demonstrações de resultado ( + ) Equivalência Patrimonial (3) 26 Demonstrações de resultado EBITDA 1.525 1.337 ( + ) Depreciação e Amortização (380) (345) Demonstrações de resultado e Nota 7 ( + ) Resultado Financeiro (314) (292) Demonstrações de resultado ( + ) IR/CS (233) (190) Demonstrações de resultado ( + ) Minoritário (21) (18) Demonstrações de resultado LUCRO LÍQUIDO 577 492 Demonstrações de resultado Ano atual Ano anterior
  26. 26. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 26 ANEXO I – Ativos de Transmissão em Implementação No quadro a seguir estão listadas as transmissoras em implementação do Grupo Neoenergia (data base 31/03/2020): Em implantação Estado Participação Neoenergia Final da Concessão LT 230 KV Rio Brilhante – Campo Grande 2 LT 230 KV Campo Grande 2 – Imbirussu LT 230 KV Rio Brilhante Dourados 2 LT 230 KV Dourados 2 - Dourados LT 230 KV Nova Porto Primavera – Rio Brilhante LT 230 KV Nova Porto Primavera – Ivinhema 2 SE Dourados 02 MS 100% 11/08/2047 SE Biguaçu SC 100% 11/08/2047 LT 500 KV Miracema – Gilbués II TO / PI LT 500 KV Gilbués II – Barreiras II PI / BA LT 500 KV Santa Luzia II – Campina Grande III PB LT 500 KV Santa Luzia II – Milagres II PB / CE SE Santa Luzia II PB 100% 09/03/2048 LT 525 kV Areia - Joinville Sul - C1 PR / SC LT 525 kV Joinville Sul - Itajaí 2 - C1 LT 525 kV Itajaí 2 - Biguaçu - C1 LT 230 kV Itajaí - Itajai 2 - CS - C1 e C2 LT 230 kV Rio do Sul - Indaial - CD - C1 e C2 LT 230 kV Indaial - Gaspar 2 - CD - C1 e C2 SE 525/230/138 kV Joinvile Sul SE 525/230/138 kV Itajaí 2 SE 2301138 KV Jaraguá do Sul SE 230/138 kV Indaial LT 500 kV Terminal Rio - Lagos, CD, C1 e C2 LT 500 kV Lagos - Campos 2, CD, C1 e C2 SE 500 kV Campos 2 RJ 100% 22/03/2049 LT 500 kV Campos 2 - Mutum, CD, C1 e C2 RJ/ES /MG 100% 22/03/2049 LT 525 kV Capivari do Sul. Siderópolis 2, C1 RS / SC LT 525 kV Povo Novo - Guaiba 3, C3 LT 230 kV Livramento 3 - Santa Maria 3, C2 LT 230 kV Siderópolis 2 - Forquilhinha, C2 SC SE 525 kV Marmeleiro - Compensaçao Síncrona SE 230 kV Livramento 3 - Compensaçao Síncrona Linhas de Transmissão Neoenergia Vale do Itajaí Transmissão de Energia S.A. (Extensão Total 673 Km) (*) 22/03/2049 Linhas de Transmissão RJ 100% 22/03/2049 100% 22/03/2049 SC Neoenergia Guanabara Transmissão de Energia S.A. (Extensão Total 328 Km em Circuito Duplo) Subestações Rede Básica SC 100% Linhas de Transmissão 100% 09/03/2048 Subestações Rede Básica Neoenergia Dourados Transmissão de Energia S.A. (Extensão Total 578 Km) Linhas de Transmissão MS 100% 11/08/2047 MS / SP Neoenergia Biguaçu Transmissão de Energia S.A. Neoenergia Jalapão Transmissão de Energia S.A. (Extensão Total 729 Km) Neoenergia Santa Luzia Transmissão de Energia S.A. (Extensão Total 345 Km) Subestações Rede Básica Subestações Rede Básica Linhas de Transmissão 100% 09/03/2048 Subestações Rede Básica RS 100% 22/03/2049 Subestações Rede Básica Linhas de Transmissão Linhas de Transmissão 100% 22/03/2049RS Neoenergia Itabapoana Transmissão de Energia S.A. (Extensão Total 239 Km em Circuito Duplo) Neoenergia Lagoa dos Patos Transmissão de Energia S.A. (Extensão Total 769 Km)
  27. 27. Resultados em 31 de março de 2020 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 27 ANEXO II – Ativos Eólicos em Construção No quadro a seguir estão listados os parques eólicos em construção do Grupo Neoenergia (data base 31/03/2019): CANOAS 2 100% PB São José do Sabugi e Santa Luzia 34,65 16,3 18/06/2053 CANOAS 4 100% PB São José do Sabugi 34,65 16,5 18/06/2053 CHAFARIZ 1 100% PB Santa Luzia 34,65 18,2 18/06/2053 CHAFARIZ 2 100% PB Santa Luzia 34,65 17,4 18/06/2053 CHAFARIZ 3 100% PB Santa Luzia 34,65 18,2 18/06/2053 CHAFARIZ 6 100% PB Santa Luzia 31,19 15,2 18/06/2053 CHAFARIZ 7 100% PB Santa Luzia 34,65 18,3 18/06/2053 LAGOA 3 100% PB São José do Sabugi 34,65 17,2 18/06/2053 LAGOA 4 100% PB São José do Sabugi e Santa Luzia 20,79 10,2 18/06/2053 CANOAS 3 100% PB São José do Sabugi e Santa Luzia 34,65 16,8 04/02/2054 CHAFARIZ 4 100% PB Santa Luzia e Areia de Baraúnas 34,65 17,8 04/02/2054 CHAFARIZ 5 100% PB Santa Luzia 34,65 16,6 04/02/2054 VENTOS DE ARAPUÁ 1 100% PB Areia de Baraúnas 24,26 11,6 04/02/2054 VENTOS DE ARAPUÁ 2 100% PB Areia de Baraúnas, São Mamede e Santa Luzia 34,65 17,2 04/02/2054 VENTOS DE ARAPUÁ 3 100% PB Areia de Baraúnas e São Mamede 13,86 5,8 04/02/2054 OITIS 1 100% PI Dom Inocêncio 37,10 19,8 28/11/2054 OITIS 8 100% PI Dom Inocêncio 37,10 19,4 28/11/2054 OITIS ACL (10 parques) 100% PI/BA Dom Inocêncio e Casa Nova 492,30 23/12/2054 Fim da Concessão Energia Assegurada (MW) Eólicas em construção Participação Neoenergia (Direta e Indireta) Estado Localidade Capacidade Instalada (MW)
  28. 28. Resultados em 31 de março de 2019 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 28 ANEXO III – Quadros Gerenciais por Segmentos R$ % MARGEM BRUTA 2,390.0 2,147.0 243.0 11.3% (-) Despesas Operacionais (PMSO) (754.0) (769.0) 15.0 -2.0% (-) PECLD (108.0) (68.0) (40.0) 58.8% (+) Equivalência Patrimonial/Venda de Ativos (3.0) 26.0 (29.0) -111.5% EBITDA 1,525.0 1,337.0 188.0 14.1% Depreciação (380.0) (345.0) (35.0) 10.1% Resultado Financeiro (315.0) (292.0) (23.0) 7.9% IR/CS (233.0) (190.0) (43.0) 22.6% Eliminações (Part. Minoritária) (21.0) (18.0) (3.0) 16.7% LUCRO LÍQUIDO 576.0 492.0 84.0 17.1% (1) Considera Receita de Construção (2) Considera Custos de Construção DRE (R$ MM) CONSOLIDADO 1T20 1T19 Variação
  29. 29. Resultados em 31 de março de 2019 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 29 R$ % R$ % MARGEM BRUTA 2,100.8 1,909.1 191.7 10.0% 157.8 178.0 (20.2) -11.3% (-) Despesas Operacionais (PMSO) (632.4) (666.6) 34.2 -5.1% (55.8) (44.6) (11.2) 25.1% (-) PECLD (107.9) (63.0) (44.9) 71.3% 0.0 (2.4) 2.4 -100.0% (+) Equivalência Patrimonial/Venda de Ativos - - (2.9) 26.1 (29.0) -111.1% EBITDA 1,360.6 1,179.4 181.2 15.4% 99.1 157.2 (58.1) -37.0% Depreciação (280.2) (254.4) (25.8) 10.1% (46.4) (34.2) (12.2) 35.7% Resultado Financeiro (259.2) (280.1) 20.9 -7.5% (42.0) (28.2) (13.8) 48.9% IR/CS (209.9) (166.9) (43.0) 25.8% (5.9) (22.1) 16.2 -73.3% Eliminações (Part. Minoritária) - - - - LUCRO LÍQUIDO 611.3 478.0 133.3 27.9% 4.9 72.6 (67.7) -93.3% R$ % R$ % MARGEM BRUTA 137.1 63.3 73.8 116.6% (5.7) (3.3) (2.4) 72.7% (-) Despesas Operacionais (PMSO) (44.4) (23.7) (20.7) 87.3% (21.4) (34.1) 12.7 -37.2% (-) PECLD (0.0) 0.2 (0.2) -100.0% (0.2) (2.8) 2.6 -92.9% (+) Equivalência Patrimonial/Venda de Ativos - - (0.1) (0.1) - 0.0% EBITDA 92.0 39.0 53.0 135.9% (26.7) (38.6) 11.9 -30.8% Depreciação (13.0) (12.0) (1.0) 8.3% (40.4) (44.4) 4.0 -9.0% Resultado Financeiro (29.1) (18.6) (10.5) 56.5% 15.3 34.9 (19.6) -56.2% IR/CS (10.7) 4.1 (14.8) -361.0% (6.5) (5.1) (1.4) 27.5% Eliminações (Part. Minoritária) - - (21.0) (18.0) (3.0) 16.7% LUCRO LÍQUIDO 39.1 12.6 26.5 210.3% (79.3) (71.2) (8.1) 11.4% DRE (R$ MM) RENOVÁVEIS 1T20 1T19 Variação LIBERALIZADO OUTROS REDES 1T20 1T19 Variação 1T20 1T19 Variação 1T20 1T19 Variação DRE (R$ MM)
  30. 30. Resultados em 31 de março de 2019 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 30 R$ % R$ % Receita Liquida 2,461 2,464 (3) (0.11%) 1,523 1,602 (79) (4.93%) Custos com Energia (1,597) (1,698) 101 (5.97%) (1,103) (1,219) 116 (9.52%) Ativo Financeiro da Concessão (VNR) 38 67 (28) (42.64%) 12 24 (12) (50.00%) MARGEM BRUTA 902.4 832.2 70.2 8.4% 431.8 406.4 25.4 6.3% (-) Despesas Operacionais (PMSO) (276.4) (283.6) 7.2 -2.5% (180.4) (179.8) (0.6) 0.3% (-) PECLD (32.8) (21.7) (11.1) 51.2% (45.4) (23.0) (22.4) 97.4% (+) Equivalência Patrimonial/Venda de Ativos - - - - EBITDA 593.2 526.9 66.3 12.6% 206.1 203.6 2.5 1.2% Depreciação (131.1) (114.8) (16.3) 14.2% (67.4) (62.7) (4.7) 7.5% Resultado Financeiro (117.3) (116.2) (1.1) 0.9% (84.8) (86.2) 1.4 -1.6% IR/CS (70.9) (65.4) (5.5) 8.4% (15.1) (16.7) 1.6 -9.6% Eliminações (Part. Minoritária) - - - - LUCRO LÍQUIDO 273.9 230.5 43.4 18.8% 38.8 38.0 0.8 2.1% R$ % R$ % Receita Liquida 621 680 (58) (8.59%) 1,543 1,632 (89) (5.44%) Custos com Energia (420) (517) 97 (18.80%) (1,120) (1,216) 97 (7.94%) Ativo Financeiro da Concessão (VNR) 6 15 (8) (57.14%) 15 21 (7) (30.66%) MARGEM BRUTA 208.0 177.7 30.3 17.1% 438.5 437.2 1.3 0.3% (-) Despesas Operacionais (PMSO) (62.2) (60.1) (2.1) 3.5% (110.5) (141.6) 31.1 -22.0% (-) PECLD 0.4 (2.2) 2.6 -118.2% (30.3) (16.0) (14.3) 89.4% (+) Equivalência Patrimonial/Venda de Ativos - - - - EBITDA 146.2 115.4 30.8 26.7% 297.8 279.6 18.2 6.5% Depreciação (24.3) (22.2) (2.1) 9.5% (57.3) (55.8) (1.5) 2.7% Resultado Financeiro (22.2) (23.3) 1.1 -4.7% (31.3) (55.5) 24.2 -43.6% IR/CS (18.4) (14.4) (4.0) 27.8% (70.5) (62.1) (8.4) 13.5% Eliminações (Part. Minoritária) - - - - LUCRO LÍQUIDO 81.3 55.5 25.8 46.5% 138.6 106.2 32.4 30.5% DRE (R$ MM) REDES COELBA CELPE COSERN ELEKTRO DRE (R$ MM) 1T20 1T19 Variação Variação 1T20 1T19 Variação 1T20 1T19 Variação 1T20 1T19
  31. 31. Resultados em 31 de março de 2019 Publicado em 27 de abril de 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 31 Esse documento foi preparado pela NEOENERGIA S.A. visando indicar a situação geral e o andamento dos negócios da Companhia. O documento é propriedade da NEOENERGIA e não deverá ser utilizado para qualquer outro propósito sem a prévia autorização escrita da NEONERGIA. A informação contida neste documento reflete as atuais condições e nosso ponto de vista até esta data, estando sujeitas a alterações. O documento contém declarações que apresentam expectativas e projeções da NEOENERGIA sobre eventos futuros. Estas expectativas envolvem vários riscos e incertezas, podendo, desta forma, haver resultados ou consequências diferentes daqueles aqui discutidos e antecipados, não podendo a Companhia garantir a sua realização. Todas as informações relevantes, ocorridas no período e utilizadas pela Administração na gestão da Companhia, estão evidenciadas neste documento e na Informação Demonstrações Financeiras. Demais informações sobre a empresa podem ser obtidas no Formulário de Referência, disponível no site da CVM e no site de Relações com Investidores do Grupo Neoenergia (ri.neoenergia.com) DISCLAIMER
  32. 32.  17.423 GWh of energy injected in 1Q20, 0.1% in excess of 1Q19;  Operating expenses of R$ 754 million in 1Q20, -2.0% vs. 1Q19, absorbing both inflation and the distributors’ client base growth;  EBITDA of R$ 1,5 billion in 1Q20, +14.1% vs. 1Q19;  Profit of R$ 577 million in 1Q20, 17.1% greater than in 1Q19;  CAPEX of R$ 964.5 million in 1Q20;  Leverage reduction: Net Debt/EBITA of 2.98 vs. 3.0 in 4Q19. HIGHLIGHTS Rio de Janeiro, April 27, 2020 – Today, Neoenergia discloses results for the first quarter 2020 (1Q20). Net Operating Revenue 6,778 6,913 (2.0%) Gross Margin 2,390 2,147 11.3% Operating Expenses (754) (769) (2.0%) EBITDA 1,525 1,337 14.1% Financial Income (Loss) (315) (292) 7.9% Profits Assigned to Holding 577 492 17.3% Concession Financial Assets (VNR) 71 127 (44.1%) IFRS 15 101 40 152.5% Volume of energy injected (GWh) 17,423 17,407 0.1% Captive + Free Markets (GWh) 14,824 14,866 (0.3%) Captive Market (GWh) 10,930 11,324 (3.5%) Number of Clients (thousand) 14,109 13,865 1.8% Net Debt(1) /EBITDA(2) 2.98 3.00 (0.02) EBITDA/Financial Income(2) 4.33 4.27 0.1 Corporate Rating (S&P) AAA AAA (1) Cash and Cash equivalents, financial investments and securities net debt (2) EBITDA and Financial Income for 12 months HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q19 ∆ % Debt Financial Indicators 1Q20 2019 Variation OPERATING INDICATORS
  33. 33. SUMÁRIO 1. OPERATING PERFORMANCE 3 1.1. Networks 3 1.2. Renewables 10 1.3. Liberalized 11 2. ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 12 2.1. Consolidated 12 2.2. Networks 13 2.3. Renewables 16 2.4. Liberalized 17 3. EBITDA 18 3.1. EBITDA Reconciliation 18 4. FINANCIAL RESULT 19 5. INVESTMENTS 19 5.1. Subsidiaries and affiliated companies 20 5.2. Networks 20 5.3. Renewables 21 5.3.1. Wind Farms 21 5.3.2. Hydroelectric Plants 21 5.4. Liberalized 21 6. INDEBTEDNESS 21 6.1. Debt Situation and Financial Leverage 21 6.2 Debt Amortization Schedule 22 6.3. Debt Profile 22 7. RATING 23 8. CAPITAL MARKETS 23 9. OTHER MATTERS 24 9.1. Low-Income Consumers 24 10. CONCILIATION NOTE 24 ANNEX I – Transmission Assets under Implementation 25 ANNEX II – Wind Assets under Construction 26 ANNEX III – Management Tables by Segment 27 TELECONFERENCE 1Q20 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 Time: 11:00 (BRT) | 10:00 (EST) (with simultaneous translation into English) Telephone number for connection: +55 11 4210-1803 or +55 11 3181-8565 USA/Canada: (Toll Free) +1 844 204-8942 – (Dial In) +1 412 717-9627 Other countries: +1 412 717-9627 or +55 (11) 3181-8565 Password: Neoenergia Access to Webcast: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/neoenergia/mediaframe/36160/indexr.html NEOENERGIA S.A. PRESENTS THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST QUARTER (1Q20) BASED ON MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNDERSTANDS TO TRANSLATE THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS IN THE BEST WAY, CONCILIATED WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS – IFRS.
  34. 34. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 3 1. OPERATING PERFORMANCE The Neoenergia Group has three strategic segments as follows: (i) Networks - distribution and transmission (ii) Renewables - wind and hydroelectric generation and (iii) Liberalized - thermal generation and commercialization of energy. 1.1. Networks 1.1.1. Distributors 1.1.1.1 Number of Consumers The table below shows the number of active consumers in the 1Q20 in each distributor of the Neoenergia Group. Compared to the 1Q19, there has been an increase of 244 thousand consumers (+1.8% vs. 1Q19). 1.1.1.2. Market Development The energy distributed (captive + free) by Neoenergia's Distributors in 1Q20 was 14,824 GWh, a reduction of 0.3% compared to the same period in 2019, a volume impacted by milder temperatures, higher amounts of rainfall in the 1Q20 vs. 1Q19 and a reduction in consumption in the last 10 days of March due to Covid-19. The daily average injected energy at the four Neoenergia Distributors showed a reduction of around 12% in the last 10 days of March compared to the first 20 days of the month. The values of energy distributed by type of customer are shown in the table below: Residential energy use increased in all distributors (+1.5% in 1Q20 vs. 1Q19). The captive industrial class consumption, whose reduction was 20.2% in 1Q20 compared to the same period in 2019, results that were influenced by the migration of customers to the Free Contracting Environment (ACL) and the impact Variation Number of consumers (thousands) Consolidated Consolidated Consolidated Residential 12,395 5,398 3,351 1,294 2,351 12,148 5,295 3,284 1,271 2,297 247 Industrial 40 14 5 1 20 43 14 5 1 22 (3) Commercial 941 409 231 103 197 926 399 232 101 193 15 Rural 566 231 151 58 127 585 234 156 61 134 (19) Other 167 80 33 25 30 165 79 33 24 29 2 Total 14,109 6,132 3,771 1,481 2,725 13,865 6,022 3,709 1,458 2,676 244 1Q20 1Q19 Residential 1,928 1,922 0.3% 1,385 1,337 3.6% 602 583 3.3% 1,316 1,313 0.2% 5,231 5,155 76 1.5% Industrial 308 355 (13.2%) 138 232 (40.5%) 68 78 (12.8%) 312 370 (15.7%) 825 1,034 (209) (20.2%) Commercial 846 893 (5.3%) 617 637 (3.1%) 246 255 (3.5%) 611 635 (3.8%) 2,320 2,420 (100) (4.1%) Rural 409 502 (18.5%) 157 169 (7.1%) 102 103 (1.0%) 242 259 (6.6%) 910 1,033 (123) (11.9%) Other 656 690 (4.9%) 452 445 1.6% 184 181 1.7% 352 366 (3.8%) 1,644 1,682 (38) (2.3%) Energy Distributed Total Captive Market 4,147 4,362 (4.9%) 2,748 2,820 (2.6%) 1,203 1,201 0.2% 2,833 2,942 (3.7%) 10,930 11,324 (394) (3.5%) Free Market 1,089 970 12.3% 880 743 18.4% 274 268 2.2% 1,651 1,561 5.8% 3,894 3,542 352 9.9% TOTAL (Captive+Free) 5,236 5,332 (1.8%) 3,628 3,563 1.8% 1,477 1,469 0.5% 4,484 4,503 (0.4%) 14,824 14,866 (42) (0.3%) 1Q19 Consolidated 1Q20 1Q19 %∆ Energy Distributed Captive Market (GWh) % COELBA CELPE COSERN ELEKTRO 1Q20 1Q19 % 1Q20 1Q19 % 1Q20 1Q19 % 1Q20
  35. 35. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 4 of Covid-19 in the last 10 days of March. The analysis of the industrial class added to the free market showed growth of 3.1% (143 GWh) in the quarter. The drop in consumption by the captive commercial class in 1Q20 was 4.1% (100 GWh) compared to 1Q19, influenced by lower temperatures in the period when compared to the previous year and by the effects of Covid-19 in the last 10 days of March. The rural segment decreased 11.9% in 1Q20 compared to the same period in 2019, equivalent to 123 GWh, of which 93 GWh in Coelba. The higher incidence of rainfall in the quarter generated less demand for irrigation. The other classes decreased by 2.3% (38 GWh) in 1Q20 vs. 1Q19, driven mainly by the decrease in the consumption of Public Service units due to lower temperatures and the impact of Covid-19 in the last 10 days of March. 1.1.1.3. Energy Balance Injected energy (power supplied to own customers + border concessionaires + free clients + losses) reached the level of 17,423 GWh in 1Q20, a volume 0.09% greater than in 1Q19. Dif % ENERGY BALANCE (GWh) 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 x 1Q19 Consolidated Captive Market 10,931 11,325 (394) (3.48%) Free Market + Supply 3,894 3,542 353 9.94% Energy Delivered (A) 14,825 14,867 (42) (0.28%) Total Losses (B ) 2,598 2,540 58 2.28% Energy Injected (C) = (A) + (B) 17,423 17,407 16 0.09% PT/ Energy Required % (B)/(C) 14.91% 14.59% 0.32 p.p. - Captive Market 4,147 4,362 (215) (4.93%) Free Market + Supply 1,089 970 120 12.27% Energy Delivered (A) 5,236 5,332 (96) (1.80%) Total Losses (B ) 1,067 1,101 (34) (3.09%) Energy Injected (C) = (A) + (B) 6,303 6,433 (130) (2.02%) PT/ Energy Required % (B)/(C) 16.93% 17.12% -0.19 p.p. - Captive Market 2,748 2,820 (72) (2.55%) Free Market + Supply 880 743 137 18.44% Energy Delivered (A) 3,628 3,563 65 1.82% Total Losses (B ) 946 855 92 10.64% Energy Injected (C) = (A) + (B) 4,574 4,418 156 3.53% PT/ Energy Required % (B)/(C) 20.69% 19.34% 1.35 p.p. -
  36. 36. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 5 NOTE: The figures in the Energy Balance reflect the quarter, thus the PT/ Energy Required also reflects the losses for the quarter. 1.1.1.4. Losses Energy losses are monitored on the basis of the percentage index that calculates the ratio between the injected energy and the energy supplied/invoiced, accumulated in the period of 12 months. Based on this methodology, the evolution of the indices and volumes of total losses in 12 months since 1Q19 follows: Dif % ENERGY BALANCE (GWh) 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 x 1Q19 Captive Market 1,203 1,201 2 0.17% Free Market + Supply 274 268 6 2.24% Energy Delivered (A) 1,477 1,469 8 0.54% Total Losses (B ) 161 138 22 16.67% Energy Injected (C) = (A) + (B) 1,638 1,607 31 1.93% PT/ Energy Required % (B)/(C) 9.80% 8.60% 1.20 p.p. - Captive Market 2,833 2,942 (109) (3.70%) Free Market + Supply 1,651 1,561 90 5.77% Energy Delivered (A) 4,484 4,503 (19) (0.42%) Total Losses (B ) 424 446 (22) (4.93%) Energy Injected (C) = (A) + (B) 4,908 4,949 (41) (0.83%) PT/ Energy Required % (B)/(C) 8.64% 9.01% -0.37 p.p. - 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 Aneel 19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Aneel 20 DISTRIBUTORS 12 Month Losses(%) Technical Loss Non-Technical Loss Total Loss 14.12% 8.10%8.31% 9.63%9.05% 17.74% 16.11%17.36% 16.07% 10.89%11.17% 8.39%8.39% 1.90%1.48% 4.33%3.61% 6.58% 10.29% 10.73%9.87% 10.73% 5.83%5.79% 1.86%2.07% 7.69% 8.08%7.86% 8.07% 8.03% 7.79% 10.10% 9.92% 10.00% 15.23% 14.39%14.78% 17.75% 17.34% 17.34% 15.36% 15.12% 15.29% 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 Aneel 19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 Aneel 20 1,410.21,399.9 1,676.6 DISTRIBUTORS 12 Months Losses GWh 1,114.31,092.7 355.8389.9 541.5533.1 122.794.2 Technical Loss Non-Technical Loss Total Loss 1,524.3 869.1 3,795.7 3,621.2 3,086.8 2,772.4 3,557.4 3,758.3 3,713.1 3,833.6 2,924.2 3,368.92,715.52,688.3 1,080.2 1,482.6 1,529.3 1,526.7 1,491.1 2,971.9 2,991.4 627.3 646.9 636.2 641.6 3,044.8 1,223.4 664.3 1,591.61,223.4 2,665.2 1,470.1 1,591.6
  37. 37. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 6 Coelba's loss rate in 1Q20 was 16.9%, lower than the loss rate of 17.1% in 1Q19. Total Losses for the 12-month period ended the 1Q20 at 15.23%, + 0.44 p.p. higher when compared to 1Q19. Compared to the 12-month index recorded in 4Q19, there was a reduction of 0.7 p.p. It is worth noting the large volume of rainfall in March causing the occasional displacement of teams to fight losses in quality-oriented actions. Celpe recorded losses of 20.7% compared to 19.3% in the same period of 2019. Total losses in the 12-month view ended 1Q20 at 17.74%, or 0.38 p.p. above the same period of 1Q19 and 0.40 p.p. above Total Losses for 12 months in 4Q19. Based on a 12-month period, Cosern and Elektro continue with losses in line with the regulatory limits, having closed 1Q20 at 10.29% and 7.69%, respectively. 1.1.1.5. Collection and Default The collection rate is impacted by the customers' ability to pay and collection actions. The charts below show the results for 1Q20 vs. 1Q19. Another measure of default is the relation between the amount provisioned for Estimated Losses on Doubtful Receivables (PECLD) and the billing accrued (ROB) in the period under review. Since 3Q19, Neoenergia has been adopting a more conservative and objective stance in the accrual of PECLD of the Fraud Portfolio (retroactive billing resulting from inspection actions to fight losses) and the Legal Portfolio PECLD/ ROB 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 1Q20 x 4Q19 1Q20 x 1Q19 Regulatory Limit ROB 2.730 2720 2.639 3.111 2.806 -9,8% 2,8% - PECLD 22 25 34 46 32 -30,4% 45,5% - Default 0,79% 0,93% 1,30% 1,47% 1,15% -0,32 p.p. 0,36 p.p. 1,16% ROB 1.765 1834 1.705 2.006 1.894 -4,9% 7,3% - 4 PECLD 24 27 44 40 46 15,0% 91,7% - Default 1,35% 1,45% 2,60% 1,99% 2,42% 0,43 p.p. 1,07 p.p. 1,40% ROB 699 696 719 805 758 -5,7% 8,4% - PECLD 2 3 2 (2) 0 (100,00%) (100,00%) - Default 0,34% 0,40% 0,31% (0,25%) (0,04%) 0,21 p.p. -0,38 p.p. 0,40% ROB 2.182 1928 1.872 1.912 1.872 (2,14%) (14,21%) - PECLD 17 17 31 30 31 3,3% 82,4% - Default 0,80% 0,90% 1,65% 1,54% 1,65% 0,11 p.p. 0,85 p.p. 0,39%
  38. 38. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 7 (overdue debts that are now being handled in court), in both cases based on the aging of these debts in the last 60 months. Coelba ended 1Q20 with PECLD/ROB of 1.15%, in line with its tariff coverage (1.16%), as well as Cosern - which closed the quarter with -0.04% vs. the tariff coverage of 0.40%. As to Elektro, the R$ 31 million PECLD already reflects the R$ 4.8 million associated with the effects of Covid-19 in March, and Celpe showed a PECLD of R$ 46 million, which include R$ 10.6 million (mainly State Administration) associated with the impact of Covid-19, taking the ratio to 2.42%, above the regulatory limit of 1.40%. 1.1.1.6. DEC and FEC The quality of the energy supply is mainly confirmed by the indicators DEC - Equivalent Interruption Duration per Consumer and FEC - Equivalent Interruption Frequency per Consumer, which measure the failures in the distribution network. All of the Group's distributors are below the regulatory limit for both DEC and FEC, as shown in the charts below: NOTE: Due to the fact that the deadline for calculating the quality indicators of March 2020 is subsequent to the period of disclosure of this report, the data displayed are estimated. The March 2019 indicators were adjusted for the final calculation. 1.1.2. Transmission companies In March 2020, five transmission assets of the Neoenergia Groups (Afluente T, Narandiba, Potiguar Sul, Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia and Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia) were in operation with emphasis on the start of operation in the 1Q20 of the Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia and Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia Lotes, respectively 14 and 13 months prior to the term defined by Aneel (Feb21) and below the Capex provided for in the business plan.
  39. 39. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 8 1.1.2.1. Line Availability Rate The limit set by the National System Operator (ONS) stipulates availability between 95% and 98% as normal. This indicator guides the quality of the service assessed by ANEEL based on the availability of the transmission system. In the past three years, the group's transmission companies have been available above the upper limit defined by ONS. In Operation State Neoenergia Share End of Concession LT 230 KV Itagibá - Funil C-1 LT 230 KV Brumado ll - Itagibá C-1 LT 230 KV Ford - Pólo C-2 LT 230 KV Pólo - Camaçari lV C-2 LT 230 KV Ford - Pólo C-1 LT 230 KV Pólo - Camaçari IV C-1 LT 230 KV Tomba - Governador Mangabeira C-1 LT 230 KV Tomba - Governador Mangabeira C-2 LT 138 KV Funil - Poções C-1 Tomba Brumado II - 230/69kV Itagibá Subestação de Narandiba 28/01/2039 Subestação Brumado II - 230/138kV 28/08/2042 Subestação Extrinoz II - 230/69kV RN 10/05/2042 LT 500 KV Campina Grande III - Ceará-Mirim II-C2 RN / PB 100% 01/08/2043 SE Sobral III CE 100% 11/08/2047 SE Fernão Dias SP 100% 11/08/2047 AFLUENTE T (Total Length 489.1 Km) Transmission Lines BA 87.84% 08/08/2027 Basic Grid Substations BA 87.84% 08/08/2027 SE NARANDIBA Basic Grid Substations BA 100% POTIGUAR SUL (Total Length 196,1 Km) Transmission Lines Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia S.A. Basic Grid Substations Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia S.A. Basic Grid Substations
  40. 40. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 9 1.1.2.2. Environmental Licenses and Evolution of the Construction of Transmission Assets NOTE: Progress as of March 31, 2020. The construction projects for the transmission Lotes obtained in the auctions of April/17, December/17 and December/18 continue with significant progress, confirming the schedule anticipated by Neoenergia. April/2017 Auction  Lot 20 (Neoenergia Atibaia Transmissão de Energia S.A.) - Completed 14 months earlier based on the Aneel Contract Term (February 2021) and CAPEX 38% lower than the investment originally estimated by Aneel.  Lot 27 (Neoenergia Sobral Transmissão de Energia S.A.) - Completed 13 months ahead of the Aneel Contract Term (February 2021) and CAPEX 33% lower than the investment originally estimated by Aneel.  Lot 4 (Neoenergia Dourados Transmissão de Energia S.A.) - Installation License obtained; lifting of the towers, laying of cables and construction of the substation started;  Lot 22 (Neoenergia Biguaçu Transmissão de Energia S.A.) - Nearing completion. December/2017 Auction  Lot 4 (Neoenergia Jalapão Transmissão de Energia S.A.) - Installation License obtained;  Lot 6 (Neoenergia Santa Luzia Transmissão de Energia S.A.) - All installation licenses obtained. December/2018 Auction:  Lotes 1 (Neoenergia Vale do Itajaí Transmissão de Energia S.A), 2 (Neoenergia Guanabara Transmissão de Energia S.A.) and 3 (Neoenergia Itabapoana Transmissão de Energia S.A.) – Preliminary Licenses (PLs) in progress;  Lot 14 (Neoenergia Lagoa dos Patos Transmissão de Energia S.A.) - Installation License obtained for the two substations (SE Marmeleiros-2 and SE Livramento-3). December/2019 Auction: RAP R$ LP LI LO Lot 4 66 Lot 20 13 Lot 22 13 Lot 27 12 Lot 4 126 Lot 6 57 Lot 2 117 Lot 3 69 Lot 1 194 Lot 14 121 Lot 9 18 LP = Preliminary License LI = Installation License LO = Operation License In progress To be started Physical Progress Transmission Projects LICENSES Auction Apr/2017 Auction Dec/2017 Auction Dec/2018 Auction Dec/2019 Concluded
  41. 41. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 10  Lot 9, located in Bahia, comprises a 210 km transmission line and 2 substations. Aneel CAPEX estimated at R$ 303 million and Annual Permitted Revenue (RAP) of R$ 18 million. The Lot is still in the drafting phase of the basic project and already has 47% of the main equipment contracted (towers and cables). 1.2. Renewables The Neoenergia Group operates in the renewable energy sector in two fronts: wind and hydro. The assets in operation and under construction amount to 44 wind farms and 7 hydroelectric plants. 1.2.1. Wind Farms In the 1Q20, the Company operated in the renewable generation segment with 17 wind farms with an installed capacity of 515.8 MW: Arizona I; Caetité I, II and III; Calango I, II, III, IV, V and VI; Mel II; Santana I and II; Canoas; Lagoa I and II; and Rio do Fogo. The Company has two complexes under construction: Chafariz, located in Paraíba (15 wind farms with a capacity of 471.2 MW) and Oitis, in Piauí and Bahia (12 wind farms with a capacity of 566.5 MW). The wind asset portfolio will reach 1.6 GW in 2022, of which 51% will be traded in the Regulated Contracting Environment (ACR) and 49% in the Free Contracting Environment (ACL), in line with the positioning strategy in the liberalization of the Brazilian energy market. EOL Caetité 1 100% BA Caetité 30.00 13.00 10/28/2042 EOL Caetité 2 100% BA Caetité 30.00 14.7 02/06/2046 EOL Caetité 3 100% BA Caetité 30.00 11.2 02/23/2046 EOL Calango 1 100% RN Bodó and Santana do Mato 30.00 13.9 04/27/2046 EOL Calango 3 100% RN Bodó, Santana do Mato and Lagoa Nova 30.00 13.9 05/29/2046 EOL Rio do Fogo (ENERBRASIL) 100% RN Rio do Fogo 49.30 17.9 12/18/2031 EOL Arizona 1 100% RN Rio do Fogo 28.00 12.9 03/03/2046 EOL Mel 2 100% RN Areia Branca 20.00 8.8 02/27/2046 EOL Calango 6 100% RN Bodó and Cerro Corá 30.00 18.5 11/19/2049 EOL Santana 1 100% RN Bodó, Lagoa Nova and Cerro Corá 30.00 17.3 11/13/2049 EOL Santana 2 100% RN Bodó e Lagoa Nova 24.00 13.1 11/13/2049 EOL Calango 2 100% RN Bodó 30.00 12.8 05/08/2046 EOL Calango 4 100% RN Bodó 30.00 12.8 05/18/2046 EOL Calango 5 100% RN Bodó 30.00 13.7 06/01/2046 EOL Canoas 100% PB São José do Sabugi and Junco do Seridó 31.50 17.7 08/03/2050 EOL Lagoa 2 100% PB 31.50 17.5 08/03/2050 EOL Lagoa 1 100% PB 31.50 18.7 08/03/2050 Concession Maturity Date São José do Sabugi and Santa Luzia Wind in operation Neoenergia Share (Direct and Indirect) State Location Installed Capacity (MW) Assured Energy (MW)
  42. 42. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 11 In 1Q20, the amount of wind energy generated was 251 GWh, 25.24% less than the volume generated in the same period of the previous year due to the excess of rainfall that caused reduced wind speed when compared to 1Q19. Availability in 1Q20 as scheduled (over 97%). 1.2.1.1. Progress of wind farms construction All wind farms in the Chafariz Complex have already been granted installation and concession licenses; the works started in 2019, ahead of schedule. The wind farms of the Oitis Complex are in line with the Business Plan. 1.2.2. Hydroelectric Plants Neoenergia has a stake in 7 hydroelectric plants: Itapebi, Corumbá, Baguari, Dardanelos, Teles Pires, Baixo Iguaçu and Belo Monte. 1.3. Liberalized 1.3.1. Termopernambuco Termopernambuco is a thermal plant participating in the PPT (Priority Thermal Program). It holds PPAs with Coelba (65MW) and Celpe (390MW) expiring in 2024, which guarantee the plant's revenue. It has an installed capacity of 533 MW and assured energy of 504 MW; its authorization expires in 2030. Termopernambuco's power generation was 1,006 GWh in 1Q20 (+61.5% vs. 1Q19), a variation explained by the difference in the number of days of shutdown, since in 1Q20 the plant’s operation was interrupted for only 9 days because it was not dispatched, while in 1Q19 it stopped operations for 36 days due to a lack of gas supply. The lack of dispatch on Merit Order does not represent worsening in EBITDA given that the revenue is guaranteed. LP LI LO Chafariz Complex Oitis Complex Concluded LP = Preliminary License In Progress LI = Installation License To Be Started LO = Operation License LICENSES Physical Progress Wind UHE Itapebi 100% BA Rio Jequitinhonha 462.01 209.1 08/31/2035 UHE Corumbá III 70% GO Rio Corumbá 96.45 49.3 02/14/2037 UHE Baguari I 51% MG Rio Doce 140.00 84.7 12/31/2039 UHE Dardanelos - Águas da Pedra 51% MT Rio Aripuanã 261.00 154.9 01/02/2043 Teles Pires 51% MT / PA Rio Teles Pires 1,819.80 930.7 06/06/2046 Belo Monte 10% PA Rio Xingu 11,233.10 4571 08/25/2045 Baixo Iguaçu - Geração Céu Azul 70% PR Rio Iguaçu 350.20 172.4 10/30/2049 Hydroelectric in Operation Neoenergia Share (Direct and Indirect) State Location Installed Capacity (MW) Assured Energy (MW) Concession Maturity Date
  43. 43. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 12 2. ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 2.1.Consolidated As expressed in Technical Guideline CPC 08, the recognition and measurement of the variations between the unmanageable costs actually incurred in relation to the approved tariffs are always classified in the Operating Revenue line as Amounts Receivable/Returnable from Parcel A and Other Financial Items. Considering that a large portion of Parcel A is recorded as energy cost, the isolated analysis of variations in revenue and cost may lead to distortions in the interpretation of the period's result. Accordingly, the Company believes it is more appropriate to explain the variations in the result based on the Gross Margin. Neoenergia recorded a Gross Margin of R$ 2,390 million in 1Q20 (+11.3% vs. 1Q19), driven by the Networks segment, whose margin represents approximately 82.9% of the consolidated margin. The distributors, which grew +0.09% vs.1Q19 in injected energy, were driven by the larger customer base (+244 thousand vs. 1Q19), by the Annual Tariff Resets of Celpe, Coelba and Cosern of April 2019, by Elektro's Periodic Tariff Review of August 2019 and by the application of IFRS15 in the transmission business, which impacted the quarter by R$ 101 million (+R$ 61 million vs. 1Q19). Neoenergia's Operating Expenses totaled R$ 754 million in 1Q20, a reduction of 2.0% vs. 1Q19, thus absorbing both inflation and the growth of the distributors' customer base (+1.8% vs. 1Q19) and proving its cost discipline. It is worth mentioning that in 1Q20, the non-recurring impacts of two arbitrations whose net effect was +R$ 25.5 million were recorded at Neoenergia Holding. Excluding these two effects, expenses would have grown by 1.4%, still below inflation. PECLD recorded R$ 108 million in 1Q20 (+58.8% vs. 1Q19), reflecting the more conservative and objective stance in the provision of PECLD of the Fraud Portfolio (retroactive billing resulting from loss-fighting oriented inspection actions) and the Legal Portfolio (overdue debts that are now being handled in court), in both cases based on the aging of these debts in the last 60 months), in addition to the increase in provisioning for impacts perceived by Covid- 19 of R$ 19.7 million, Coelba (R$ 4.1 million), Celpe (R$ 10.6 million), Cosern (R$ 0.2 million) and Elektro (R$ 4.8 million). It should be added that there was a negative impact of R$ 3 million in equity accounting in 1Q20 (-R$ 29 million vs. 1Q19), mainly due to the smaller contribution of Belo Monte resulting from the settlement of its free energy made at the North region's PLD that was at low levels then. Additionally, in 1Q19, R$ 17 million were recorded due to tax deferred in Belo Monte. R$ % Net Operating Revenue (1) 6,778 6,913 (135) (2.0%) Energy Costs (2) (4,459) (4,893) 434 (8.9%) Gross Margin w/out VNR 2,319 2,020 299 14.8% Concession Financial Assets (VNR) 71 127 (56) (44.1%) GROSS MARGIN 2,390 2,147 243 11.3% Operating Expenses (754) (769) 15 (2.0%) PECLD (108) (68) (40) 58.8% (+) Equity Accounting (3) 26 (29) (111.5%) EBITDA 1,525 1,337 188 14.1% Depreciation (380) (345) (35) 10.1% Financial Income (Loss) (315) (292) (23) 7.9% IR/CS (233) (190) (43) 22.6% Minority (21) (18) (3) 16.7% NET INCOME 577 492 85 17.3% (1) Considers Construction Revenues (2) Considers Construction Costs CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q19 Variation
  44. 44. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 13 As a result of the above effects, EBITDA ended 1Q20 at R$ 1,525 million (+14.1% vs. 1Q19), of which R$ 101 million refer to the application of IFRS 15. Neoenergia recorded Net Income of R$ 577 million in 1Q20 (+17.3% vs. 1Q19). 2.2.Networks The result of the Networks segment includes the performance of both distributors and transmission assets. In 1Q20, the Networks segment consolidated Gross Margin of R$ 2,101 million (+10.1% vs.1Q19), driven by the result of the distributors, which represented 94.3% of the segment's margin. The margin expansion in 1Q20 compared to 1Q19 is due to the increase in the customer base (+1.8% vs.1Q19), inhibited by milder temperatures and the beginning of the impact of Covid-19 in March, in addition to the effects of the Annual Tariff Resets of Coelba, Celpe and Cosern in April 2019, the Periodic Tariff Review of Elektro in August 2019 and the application of IFRS 15 to the transmission segment (R$ 61 million in the quarter). As regards the Operating Expenses of the segment, in 1Q20 these decreased by 5.2% vs. 1Q19, thus absorbing both inflation and the growth of the distributors' customer base, confirming cost discipline. In 1Q20, Provisions for Estimated Losses on Doubtful Receivables (PECLD) amounted to R$ 108 million, an increase of R$ 45 million compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the more conservative and objective stance in the provision of PECLD of the Fraud Portfolio (retroactive billing resulting from loss fight related inspection actions) and the Legal Portfolio (overdue debts that are handled with in court), in both cases using the aging of these debts in the last 60 months, in addition to the increase in provisioning for impacts perceived by Covid-19 of R$ 19.7 million, Coelba (R$ 4.1 million), Celpe (R$ 10.6 million), Cosern (R$ 0.2 million) and Elektro (R$ 4.8 million). Still, the level of PECLD was in line with that seen in 4Q19 of R$ 108 million. As a result of the abovementioned variations, EBITDA ended 1Q20 at R$ 1,361 million (+15.4% vs. 1Q19) and the Networks segment recorded Net Income of R$ 612 million in the period (+28.0% vs. 1T19). R$ % Net Revenue 6,517 6,500 17 0.3% Energy Cost (4,487) (4,718) 231 (4.9%) Gross Margin w/out VNR 2,030 1,782 248 13.9% Concession Financial Assets (VNR) 71 127 (56) (44.1%) Gross Margin 2,101 1,909 192 10.1% Operating Expenses (632) (667) 35 (5.2%) PECLD (108) (63) (45) 71.4% EBITDA 1,361 1,179 182 15.4% Depreciation (280) (254) (26) 10.2% Financial Income (Loss) (259) (280) 21 (7.5%) IR CS (210) (167) (43) 25.7% NET INCOME 612 478 134 28.0% IFRS15 101 40 61 152.5% DRE NETWORKS (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q19 Variation
  45. 45. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 14 2.2.1. COELBA Coelba ended 1Q20 with a Gross Margin of R$ 902 million, an increase of 8.4% compared to 1Q19, impacted by the expansion of the customer base (+110 thousand consumers vs. 1Q19) - inhibited by milder temperatures and the beginning of the impact of Covid-19 in March - and the effects of the April 2019 Annual Tariff Reset, whose average effect perceived by consumers was 6.22%. Operating Expenses decreased by 2.8% vs. 1Q19, thus absorbing both inflation and growth in the customer base (+1.8% vs. 1Q19), as a result of the efficiencies that continue to be pursued and gained, largely by means of the company’s plan to insource operational processes. In 1Q20, Provisions for Estimated Losses on Doubtful Receivables (PECLD) amounted to R$ 33 million (+50.0% vs. 1Q19), reflecting the more conservative and objective stance in the provisioning of PECLD of the Fraud and Legal Portfolios, in both cases using the aging of these debts in the last 60 months, and the impact of Covid-19 (R$ 4.1 million). Compared to the 4Q19 where the amount of PECLD was R$ 46 million, there was a reduction to the level. EBITDA ended 1Q20 at R$ 593 million (+12.5% vs. 1Q20) and Net Income was R$ 274 million in 1Q20, 18.6% in excess of that of 1Q19. 2.2.2. CELPE R$ % Net Revenue 2,461 2,464 (3) (0.1%) Energy Costs (1,597) (1,698) 101 (5.9%) Concession Financial Assets (VNR) 38 67 (29) (43.3%) Gross Margin 902 832 70 8.4% Operating Expenses (276) (284) 8 (2.8%) PECLD (33) (22) (11) 50.0% EBITDA 593 527 66 12.5% Depreciation (131) (115) (16) 13.9% Financial Income (Loss) (117) (116) (1) 0.9% IR CS (71) (65) (6) 9.2% NET INCOME 274 231 43 18.6% DRE COELBA (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q19 Variation R$ % Net Revenue 1,523 1,602 (79) (4.9%) Energy costs (1,103) (1,219) 116 (9.5%) Concession Financial Assets (VNR) 12 24 (12) (50.0%) Gross Margin 432 406 26 6.4% Operating Expenses (180) (180) - - PECLD (45) (23) (22) 95.7% EBITDA 206 204 2 1.0% Depreciation (67) (63) (4) 6.3% Financial Income (Loss) (85) (86) 1 (1.2%) IR CS (15) (17) 2 (11.8%) NET INCOME 39 38 1 2.6% DRE CELPE (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q19 Variation
  46. 46. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 15 Celpe ended 1Q20 with a Gross Margin of R$ 432 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to 1Q19, impacted by the expansion in the customer base (+62 thousand consumers vs. 1Q19) - inhibited by milder temperatures and the beginning of the impact of Covid-19 in the last 10 days of March - and the effects of the April 2019 Annual Tariff Reset, whose average effect perceived by consumers was 5.04%. Celpe's Operating Expenses continued to gain efficiencies and remained stable in 1Q20 vs. 1Q19, absorbing both the growth in the customer base (+1.8% vs. 1Q19) and the inflation for the period. The Company follows its plan to insource operational processes. In 1Q20, Provisions for Estimated Losses on Doubtful Receivables (PECLD) totaled R$ 45 million, an increase of R$ 22 million (+95.7% vs. 1Q19), reflecting the more conservative and objective stance in the provisioning of PECLD of the Fraud Portfolio and the Legal Portfolio, in both cases using the aging of these debts in the last 60 months, and the impact of Covid-19 (R$ 10.6 million). In comparison with 4Q19, where the amount of PECLD was R$ 40 million, there was an increase in levels. Celpe’s EBITDA in the 1Q20 reached R$ 206 million (+1.0% vs. 1T19) and recorded a net income of R$ 39 million (+2.6% vs. 1T19). 2.2.3. COSERN Cosern ended 1Q20 with a Gross Margin of R$ 208 million, an increase of 16.9% over 1Q19, driven by the larger customer base (+23 thousand consumers vs. 1Q19) - inhibited by milder temperatures and the beginning of Covid- 19 impact in the last 10 days of March - and the effects of the April 2019 Annual Tariff Reset, whose average effect perceived by consumers was 4.73%. As to Operating Expenses, Cosern’s was increased by 3.3% in 1Q20 vs. 1Q19, equivalent to R$ 2 million, growth in line with the year-to-date inflation (3.3%) associated with the greater number of customers (1.6%). In 1Q20, Provisions for Estimated Losses on Doubtful Receivables (PECLD) amounted to +R$ 0.4 million, compared to -R$ 2 million in 1Q19. In 1Q20, Covid-19 was provisioned (R$ 0.2 million). Cosern's EBITDA reached R$ 146 million in 1Q20 (+27.0% vs. 1Q19) and recorded Net Income of R$ 81 million in the quarter, 44,6% above the same period in 1Q19 (R$ 56 million). R$ % Net Revenue 621 680 (59) (8.7%) Energy costs (420) (517) 97 (18.8%) Concession Financial Assets (VNR) 6 15 (9) (60.0%) Gross Margin 208 178 30 16.9% Operating Expenses (62) (60) (2) 3.3% PECLD 0.4 (2) 2 (100.0%) EBITDA 146 115 31 27.0% Depreciation (24) (22) (2) 9.1% Financial Income (Loss) (22) (23) 1 (4.3%) IR CS (18) (14) (4) 28.6% NET INCOME 81 56 25 44.6% DRE COSERN (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q19 Variation
  47. 47. Results as of March 31, 2020 Disclosed on April 27, 2020 NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 1T20 16 2.2.4. ELEKTRO Elektro ended 1Q20 with a Gross Margin of R$ 439 million (+0.5% vs. 1Q19), impacted by the expansion of the customer base (+49 thousand consumers vs. 1Q19) - inhibited by milder temperatures and the beginning of the impact of Covid-19 in the last 10 days of March - and by the Periodic Tariff Review of August 2019. Operating Expenses decreased by 21.8% in 1Q20 vs. 1Q19, totaling R$ 111 million and thus absorbing both inflation and growth in the customer base (+1.8% vs. 1Q19). In 1Q20, Provisions for Estimated Losses on Doubtful Receivables (PECLD) totaled R$ 30 million, an increase of R$ 14 million compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the more conservative and objective stance in the provision of PECLD of the Fraud Portfolio and the Legal Portfolio, in both cases using the aging of these debts in the last 60 months, and the impact of Covid-19 (R$ 4.8 million). In comparison with 4Q19, where the amount of PECLD was R$ 30 million, the level was maintained. Elektro ended 1Q20 with an EBITDA of R$ 298 million, a performance 6.4% higher than 1Q19. The Company recorded Net Income of R$ 139 million in the quarter, an increase of 31.1% compared to 1Q19. 2.3.Renewables The result of the Renewables segment includes the performance of the Neoenergia Group's wind farms and hydroelectric plants. R$ % Net Revenue 1,543 1,632 (89) (5.5%) Energy costs (1,120) (1,216) 96 (7.9%) Concession Financial Assets (VNR) 15 21 (6) (28.6%) Gross Margin 439 437 2 0.5% Operating Expenses (111) (142) 31 (21.8%) PECLD (30) (16) (14) 87.5% EBITDA 298 280 18 6.4% Depreciation (57) (56) (1) 1.8% Financial Income (Loss) (31) (56) 25 (44.6%) IR CS (71) (62) (9) 14.5% NET INCOME 139 106 33 31.1% DRE ELEKTRO (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q19 Variação R$ % Net Revenue 203 219 (16) (7.3%) Energy Costs (46) (41) (5) 12.2% GROSS MARGIN 158 178 (20) (11.2%) Operating expenses (56) (45) (11) 24.4% PECLD 0 (2) 2 (100.0%) (+) Equity Accounting (3) 26 (29) (111.5%) EBITDA 99 157 (58) (36.9%) Depreciation (46) (34) (12) 35.3% Financial Income (Loss) (42) (28) (14) 50.0% IR/CS (6) (22) 16 (72.7%) NET INCOME 5 73 (68) (93.2%) DRE RENEWABLES (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q19 Variation

×