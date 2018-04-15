Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICA INDUSTRIAL Y DE SERVICIOS N.40 ESPECIALIDAD: SOPORTE Y MANTENIMIENTO EN EQU...
ÍNDICE 1. ¿Cómo crear un blog? 2. Características 3. Cómo subir Datos
¿CÓMO CREAR UN BLOG? PASO 1:INTRODUCE EL DOMINIO QUE QUIERAS ESCOGER EN EL CUADRO DE BÚSQUEDA DE GOODADY COMO VES EN LA IM...
PASO 2: Si el dominio que has elegido está libre, solo tienes que hacer clic en el botón verde que pone “Seleccionar” y ha...
PASO 3:En la siguiente página que te aparece desplázate hacía abajo de la misma sin tocar nada y vuelve a pulsar, ahora en...
PASO 4:En esta última página simplemente debemos seleccionar el tiempo que queremos tener el Dominio hasta el siguiente pa...
PASO 5:En esta última página simplemente tienes que localizar la extensión que has instalado antes, Honey, y buscar buscar...
CARACTERÍSTICA Una de las características principales de un blog es que su contenido se divide en posts que se desplazan d...
Esto ayuda a que los lectores queden enganchados por el estilo del autor y decidan ser lectores habituales del blog. En un...
¿Cómo subir datos? Utilice el programa de utilidad de subir archivos para ampliar el blog con gráficos o podcasts. Por qué...
FIN
