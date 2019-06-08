Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALGORITMOS Y DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO POR DOUGLANNYS RONDON CI:27.873.969 PROGRAMACION I
  1. 1. ALGORITMOS Y DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO POR DOUGLANNYS RONDON CI:27.873.969 PROGRAMACION I
  2. 2. EJERCICIO #1 PSEUDOCODGO
  3. 3. EJERCICIO #2 PSEUDOCODIGO
  4. 4. EJERCICIO #3 DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO inicio Real c1. c2, a Indique valor de un cateto. c1 a=√((c1^2)+(c2^2)) La hipotenusa es a fin Indique valor de un cateto. c2 A A
  5. 5. EJERCICIO #4 DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO inicio Real a, b, c, d Indique precio de primera tienda. a d=(a+b+c)/3 Indique precio de segunda tienda. b Indique precio de tercera tienda. c A A El promedio del precio es c fin
  6. 6. EJERCICIO #5 DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO inicio Real P, ST, IVA, T Entero C Indique precio. P Indique Cantidad. C ST=P*C IVA=ST*0.16 T=ST+IVA A A El iva es IVA El subtotal es ST El total a pagar es T fin B B

