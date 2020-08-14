prabha khetan : stri vimarsh

Successfully reported this slideshow.
|É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉÉå ¨Éå ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ • +vªÉÉªÉ BEò: ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ: BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ • +vªÉÉªÉ nùÉä: ºÉ¨ÉEòÉ±ÉÒxÉ...
+vªÉÉªÉ BEò ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ
+vªÉÉªÉ BEò ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ • xÉÉ®úÒ : Ê´ÉÊ¦ÉzÉ ªÉÖMÉÉå ¨Éå |ÉÉMÉèÊiÉ½þÉÊºÉEò EòÉ±É ´ÉèÊnùEò EòÉ±É =kÉ®ú ´É...
+vªÉÉªÉ BEò ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ xÉÉ®úÒ ¨ÉÖÊHò +ÉÆnùÉä±ÉxÉ : {ÉÎ¶SÉ¨É ¨Éå xÉÉ®úÒ ¨ÉÖÊHò +ÉÆnùÉä±ÉxÉ : ¦ÉÉ®úiÉ ¨É...
+vªÉÉªÉ BEò ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ ´ÉiÉÇ¨ÉÉxÉ xÉÉ®úÒ ºÉ¨ÉºªÉÉªÉå ±ÉéÊMÉEò +ºÉ¨ÉÉxÉiÉÉ EòxªÉÉ §ÉÚhÉ ½þiªÉÉ +Ê¶ÉIÉÉ ...
+vªÉÉªÉ nùÉä ºÉ¨ÉEòÉ±ÉÒxÉ ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ®ú : SÉÖËxÉnäù ºÉÆnù¦ÉÇ ¨Éå º´ÉiÉÆjÉiÉÉ {ÉÚ´ÉÇ ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ®ú
+vªÉÉªÉ nùÉä ºÉ¨ÉEòÉ±ÉÒxÉ ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ®ú : SÉÖËxÉnäù ºÉÆnù¦ÉÇ ¨Éå º´ÉiÉÆjªÉÉäkÉ®ú ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ® ¨ÉzÉÖ ¦É...
+vªÉÉªÉ iÉÒxÉ |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ : ´ªÉÊHòi´É +Éè®ú EÞòÊiÉi´É VÉx¨É -- xÉ´ÉÆ¤É®ú, 1942 EòÉä Eò±ÉEòkÉÉ Ê{ÉiÉÉ -- ±ÉÉnÖù®úÉ¨ÉVÉÒ ...
+vªÉÉªÉ iÉÒxÉ |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ : ´ªÉÊHòi´É +Éè®ú EÞòÊiÉi´É {ÉÖ®úEòÉ®ú B´ÉÆ ºÉ¨¨ÉÉxÉ ®úixÉ Ê¶É®úÉä¨ÉÊhÉ {ÉÖ®úºEòÉ®ú - <ÆÊb÷ªÉ...
+vªÉÉªÉ SÉÉ®ú |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉú : ºÉÉ¨ÉÉxªÉ {ÉÊ®úSÉªÉ +É+Éä {Éä{Éä PÉ®ú SÉ±Éå +É<Ê±ÉxÉ iÉÉ±ÉÉ¤ÉÆnùÒ ¶ªÉÉ¨É¤ÉÉ¤...
+vªÉÉªÉ {ÉþÉÄSÉ |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉÉå ¨Éå ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ ±Éb÷EòÒ Eäò |ÉÊiÉ ÊiÉ®úºEòÉ®ú EòÒ ¦ÉÉ´ÉxÉÉ B´ÉÆ xÉÉ®úÒ Eò...
vÉxªÉ´ÉÉnù
  1. 1. |ÉhÉÉ¨É
  2. 2. |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉÉå ¨Éå ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ
  3. 3. |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉÉå ¨Éå ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ • +vªÉÉªÉ BEò: ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ: BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ • +vªÉÉªÉ nùÉä: ºÉ¨ÉEòÉ±ÉÒxÉ ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ®ú:SÉÖËxÉnäù ºÉÆnù¦ÉÇ ¨Éå • +vªÉÉªÉ iÉÒxÉ: |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ ´ªÉÊHòi´É +Éè®ú EÞòÊiÉi´É • +vªÉÉªÉ SÉÉ®ú: |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉ: ºÉÉ¨ÉÉxªÉ {ÉÊ®úSÉªÉ • +vªÉÉªÉ {ÉþÉÄSÉ: |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉÉå ¨Éå ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ
  4. 4. +vªÉÉªÉ BEò ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ
  5. 5. +vªÉÉªÉ BEò ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ • xÉÉ®úÒ : Ê´ÉÊ¦ÉzÉ ªÉÖMÉÉå ¨Éå |ÉÉMÉèÊiÉ½þÉÊºÉEò EòÉ±É ´ÉèÊnùEò EòÉ±É =kÉ®ú ´ÉèÊnùEò EòÉ±É ¤ÉÉèrù EòÉ±É VÉèxÉ EòÉ±É vÉ¨ÉÇ¶ÉÉºjÉ EòÉ±É
  6. 6. +vªÉÉªÉ BEò ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ xÉÉ®úÒ ¨ÉÖÊHò +ÉÆnùÉä±ÉxÉ : {ÉÎ¶SÉ¨É ¨Éå xÉÉ®úÒ ¨ÉÖÊHò +ÉÆnùÉä±ÉxÉ : ¦ÉÉ®úiÉ ¨Éå xÉÉ®úÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : +lÉÇ B´ÉÆ º´É°ü{É
  7. 7. +vªÉÉªÉ BEò ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ : BEò Ê´É´ÉäSÉxÉ ´ÉiÉÇ¨ÉÉxÉ xÉÉ®úÒ ºÉ¨ÉºªÉÉªÉå ±ÉéÊMÉEò +ºÉ¨ÉÉxÉiÉÉ EòxªÉÉ §ÉÚhÉ ½þiªÉÉ +Ê¶ÉIÉÉ nù½äþVÉ ªÉÉèxÉ =i{ÉÒb÷xÉ ¤É±ÉÉiEòÉ®ú ´Éä¶ªÉÉ´ÉÞÊkÉ +{É½þ®úhÉ Eò®úxÉÉ ªÉÉ ¦ÉÉMÉ ±Éä VÉÉxÉÉ PÉ®äú±ÉÖ Ë½þºÉÉ EòÉ¨ÉEòÉVÉÒ xÉÉ®úÒ EòÒ ºÉ¨ÉºªÉÉªÉå Ê´ÉvÉ´ÉÉ+Éå EòÒ ºÉ¨ÉºªÉÉªÉå iÉ±ÉÉEò {ÉÊ®úiªÉHòÉ xÉÉ®úÒ EòÒ ºÉ¨ÉºªÉÉªÉå {ÉÉ¶SÉÉiªÉ ºÉÆºEÞòÊiÉ EòÉ +ÆvÉÉxÉÖEò®úhÉ ¡èò¶ÉxÉ {É®úºiÉÒ Ê±É´É <xÉ Ê®ú±Éä¶ÉxÉ Ê¶É{É
  8. 8. +vªÉÉªÉ nùÉä ºÉ¨ÉEòÉ±ÉÒxÉ ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ®ú : SÉÖËxÉnäù ºÉÆnù¦ÉÇ ¨Éå º´ÉiÉÆjÉiÉÉ {ÉÚ´ÉÇ ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ®ú
  9. 9. +vªÉÉªÉ nùÉä ºÉ¨ÉEòÉ±ÉÒxÉ ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ®ú : SÉÖËxÉnäù ºÉÆnù¦ÉÇ ¨Éå º´ÉiÉÆjªÉÉäkÉ®ú ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ ={ÉxªÉÉºÉEòÉ® ¨ÉzÉÖ ¦Éhb÷É®úÒ ¨É¨ÉiÉÉ EòÉÊ±ÉªÉÉ EÞò¹hÉÉ ºÉÉä¤ÉiÉÒ ¨ÉèjÉäªÉÒ {ÉÖ¹{ÉÉ ¨ÉÞhÉÉ±É {ÉÉÆbä÷ Ê¶É´ÉÉxÉÒ ú =¹ÉÉ Ê|ÉªÉÆ´ÉnùÉ EÞò¹hÉÉ +ÎMxÉ½þÉäjÉÒ ¨ÉÞnÖù±ÉÉ MÉMÉÇ ®úÉVÉÒ ºÉä`ö ¶ÉÊ¶É|É¦ÉÉ ¶ÉÉºjÉÒ MÉÒiÉÉÆVÉ±ÉÒ ¸ÉÒ ÊSÉjÉÉ ¨ÉÖnÂùMÉ±É
  10. 10. +vªÉÉªÉ iÉÒxÉ |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ : ´ªÉÊHòi´É +Éè®ú EÞòÊiÉi´É VÉx¨É -- xÉ´ÉÆ¤É®ú, 1942 EòÉä Eò±ÉEòkÉÉ Ê{ÉiÉÉ -- ±ÉÉnÖù®úÉ¨ÉVÉÒ JÉäiÉÉxÉ ¨ÉÉiÉÉ -- {ÉÚhÉÉÇ näù´ÉÒ Ê¶ÉIÉÉ -- B¨É B (nù¶ÉÇxÉ ¶ÉÉºjÉ), ±ÉÉì <Æ]õ®ú¨ÉÒÊb÷ªÉä]õ, {ÉÒBSÉ b÷Ò(VªÉÉÆ {ÉÉì±É ºÉÉjÉÇ EòÉ +ÎºiÉi´É´ÉÉnù) EòÉªÉÇIÉäjÉ-- ºÉÉÊ½þiªÉ, ´ªÉ´ÉºÉÉªÉ, ºÉ¨ÉÉVÉºÉä´ÉÉ ¨ÉÞiªÉÖ -- 2008
  11. 11. +vªÉÉªÉ iÉÒxÉ |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ : ´ªÉÊHòi´É +Éè®ú EÞòÊiÉi´É {ÉÖ®úEòÉ®ú B´ÉÆ ºÉ¨¨ÉÉxÉ ®úixÉ Ê¶É®úÉä¨ÉÊhÉ {ÉÖ®úºEòÉ®ú - <ÆÊb÷ªÉÉ <Æ]õ®úxÉä¶ÉxÉ±É ºÉÉäºÉÉ<]õÒ ¡òÉì®ú ªÉÚÊxÉ]õÒ <ÆÊnù®úÉ MÉÉÆvÉÒ ºÉÉìÊ±ÉÊb÷ªÉÉÊ®ú]õÒ {ÉÖ®úºEòÉ®ú - <Æb÷ÒªÉxÉ ºÉÉìÊ±Éb÷ÒªÉÉ<]õÒ EòÉ=ÎxºÉ±É ]õÉì{É {ÉºÉÇxÉÉ±]õÒ (=tÉäMÉ) - ±ÉÉªÉÆºÉ C±É¤É =tÉäMÉ Ê´É¶ÉÉ®únù {ÉÖ®úºEòÉ®ú - =tÉäMÉ ]äõEòxÉÉä±ÉÉìVÉÒ ¡òÉ=Æbä÷¶ÉxÉ |ÉÊiÉ¦ÉÉ¶ÉÉ±ÉÒ ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ {ÉÖ®úºEòÉ®ú - ¦ÉÉ®úiÉ ÊxÉ¨ÉÉÇhÉ ºÉÆºlÉÉ Ê¤É½þÉ®úÒ {ÉÖ®úºEòÉ®ú – Eäò Eäò Ê¤ÉbÂ÷±ÉÉ ¡òÉ=Æbä÷¶ÉxÉ ¨É½þÉ{ÉÆÊb÷iÉ ®úÉ½Öþ±É ºÉÉÆEÞòiªÉÉªÉxÉ {ÉÖ®úºEòÉ®ú – EåòpùÒªÉ Ë½þnùÒ ºÉÆºlÉÉxÉ SÉå¤É®ú +Éì¡ò EòÉì¨ÉºÉÇ EòÒ |ÉlÉ¨É ¨ÉÊ½þ±ÉÉ +vªÉIÉÉ
  12. 12. +vªÉÉªÉ SÉÉ®ú |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉú : ºÉÉ¨ÉÉxªÉ {ÉÊ®úSÉªÉ +É+Éä {Éä{Éä PÉ®ú SÉ±Éå +É<Ê±ÉxÉ iÉÉ±ÉÉ¤ÉÆnùÒ ¶ªÉÉ¨É¤ÉÉ¤ÉÖ +ÎMxÉºÉÆ¦É´ÉÉ +É<´ÉÒ ÊUôzÉ¨ÉºiÉÉ Ê|ÉªÉÉ BbÂ÷ºÉ BhbÚ÷ +{ÉxÉä +{ÉxÉä SÉä½þ®äú ®ú¨ÉÉ {ÉÒ±ÉÒ +ÉÆvÉÒ {ÉnÂù¨ÉÉ´ÉiÉÒ ºjÉÒ {ÉIÉ ´ÉÞÆnùÉ
  13. 13. +vªÉÉªÉ {ÉþÉÄSÉ |É¦ÉÉ JÉäiÉÉxÉ Eäò ={ÉxªÉÉºÉÉå ¨Éå ºjÉÒ Ê´É¨É¶ÉÇ ±Éb÷EòÒ Eäò |ÉÊiÉ ÊiÉ®úºEòÉ®ú EòÒ ¦ÉÉ´ÉxÉÉ B´ÉÆ xÉÉ®úÒ EòÉ +ÆiÉuÈùuù Ê¶ÉIÉÉ Eäò +¦ÉÉ´É ºÉä =i{ÉzÉ +ÆiÉuÈùuù nù½äþVÉ |ÉlÉÉ B´ÉÆ +xÉ¨Éä±É Ê´É´ÉÉ½þ {ÉÉÊ®ú´ÉÉÊ®úEò Ê´ÉPÉ]õxÉ +Éè®ú =ºÉºÉä =i{ÉzÉ +ÆiÉuÈùuù iÉ±ÉÉEò ´Éä¶ªÉÉ´ÉÞÊkÉ +Éè®ú Ê´ÉvÉ´ÉÉ EòÒ ºÉ¨ÉºªÉÉ ¶ÉÉä¹ÉhÉ B´ÉÆ =i{ÉÒb÷xÉ Eäò |ÉÊiÉ ºjÉÒ EòÉ Ê´ÉpùÉä½þÒ º´É®ú {ÉÖ¯û¹É ºÉkÉÉi¨ÉEò ºÉ¨ÉÉVÉ Eäò |ÉÊiÉ Ê´ÉpùÉä½þ
  14. 14. vÉxªÉ´ÉÉnù

