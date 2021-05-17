Understanding Civil service exam through quizzing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Civil service orientation quiz
Moxie means courageous spirit; determination; perseverance
1. Moxie means courageous spirit; determination; perseverance It breathes like a tree 1
Mars Oxygen In-Situ Experiment (MOXIE) first creation of oxygen from carbon dioxide in the thin Mars atmosphere.
Using an instrument dubbed MOXIE (short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment), the rover successfully t...
2.The Reserve Bank of India was conceptualised in accordance with the guidelines presented by ---------------to the Hilton...
2.The Reserve Bank of India was conceptualised in accordance with the guidelines presented by ---------------to the Hilton...
AMBEDKAR
3. This country was given 1.5 lakh doses by India in January, chose to hold off the vaccination programme started till Mar...
1
BHUTAN
4. Where will you find this in India?
Baratang island (Andaman & Nicobar)
The island belongs to the Great Andaman Chain. Ranchiwalas Island is another name for Baratang Island. Baratang contains t...
5. X's forest department wrote a letter pointing out the mistake. The department informed company that makes chocolates th...
5. X's forest department wrote a letter pointing out the mistake. The department informed company that makes chocolates th...
5. X – Manipur Y - Meghalaya
The Keibul Lamjao National Park is a national park in the Bishnupur district of the state of Manipur in India. It is 40 km...
6. Identify the logo
6. The logo of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation shows a 20 ft high monolith of the three-headed Trimurti Sa...
About 70 per cent of all rock-cut caves in India are located in the Deccan. This is because the rock here is more suitable...
7. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and -----------------------Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (Mo...
7. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and HERO MOTOCORP Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for th...
Public-private partnerships for sustainable development have been in operation for several decades from the local to the i...
8. The civil aviation ministry had permitted government of Telangana to deliver vaccines through
8. The civil aviation ministry had permitted government of Telangana to deliver vaccines through drones granted permission...
From surveillance purposes during Covid lockdown to helping tackle locust attack, the central government has been increasi...
Any individual importing, manufacturing, trading, owning or operating drones must be a citizen of India and above 18 years...
9. Gogoro, co-founded by former HTC executive Horace Luke……. The idea behind Gogoro is simple: why waste time …………
9. Gogoro, co-founded by former HTC executive Horace Luke……. The idea behind Gogoro is simple: why waste time ………… we are ...
Swappable batteries infrastructure
Range anxiety is the fear that the electric vehicle won’t have sufficient charge to complete its duty, and it’s still perc...
10. Faxian, the famous Chinese monk wrote that, when X while passing through Bajha jungle, X was stopped at Mathla village...
10. Faxian, the famous Chinese monk wrote that when Bhuddha while passing through Bajha jungle, he was stopped at Mathla v...
Kalanamak Rice has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag in 2012 by the Government of India and a geographical...
11. In 280 BC, the Great Library of Alexandria attached a small, dangling tag to the end of each individual scroll. The ta...
META DATA Metadata refers to the data describing other data. Metadata ensures that we will be able find data, use data, an...
12. IDENTIFY 2
12.? 1
Bezwada wilson, founders and National Convenor of the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), an Indian human rights organization ...
HYDERABAD MODEL
13. These semi nomadic tribes live in harmony with a particular wild animals. Identify the animals 2
13. These semi nomadic tribes live in harmony with a particular wild animals. Identify the animals 1
The Rabari, a tribal caste of semi-nomadic cattle herders and shepherds believed to have migrated to Rajasthan/Gujarat fro...
14. In periodic table, it is placed along with nitrogen, phosphorus, antimony and bismuth. It has an atomic number of 33 a...
14. In periodic table, it is placed along with nitrogen, phosphorus, antimony and bismuth. It has an atomic number of 33 a...
Arsenic contamination in groundwater in the Ganga- Brahmaputra fluvial plains in India and Padma-Meghna fluvial plains in ...
15. The phrase “bullwhip effect” was coined by Stanford business school professor Hau Lee, who was trying to understand wh...
15. Semiconductor shortage
16.Identify 2
16.Identify 1
16. NON FUNGIBLE TOKEN
Digital artist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann) recently sold an artwork for nearly $70 million Fungibility refers to an asset's a...
17. ----- ---mahal is situated 16 miles south of Jalandhar. It was built on a site measuring 551 square feet. It had octag...
17. Serai Nurmahal is situated 16 miles south of Jalandhar. was built on a site measuring 551 square feet. It had octagona...
The inland routes of the Silk Roads were dotted with caravanserais, large guest houses or hostels designed to welcome trav...
A large ground-floor courtyard ringed with storerooms and stables for camels, donkeys, and horses would often have a corne...
18. CONNECT No drivers, says BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy after Pappu Yadav targets him for idle ambulance fleet Madurai MP see...
18. CONNECT No drivers, says BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy after Pappu Yadav targets him for idle ambulance fleet Madurai MP see...
18. MPLADS scheme No drivers, says BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy after Pappu Yadav targets him for idle ambulance fleet Madurai ...
The MPLAD Scheme was announced in December 1993. MPLAD is a central government scheme, under which MPs can recommend devel...
19. Although they often receive little attention, they are one of the most productive ecosystems in the world. They provid...
SEA GRASS Because they depend on light for photosynthesis, they are most commonly found in shallow depths where light leve...
SEA WEED & SEA GRASS (monocotyledons) Algae on the seafloor have a holdfast and transport nutrients through the body by di...
20. Identify this organization?
20. Asian infrastructure investment bank 200-ton boulder from China's sacred Taishan mountain
The AIIB is a multilateral development institution that was formally established with the lead of China with world-wide me...
THANK YOU
Understanding Civil service exam through quizzing
Understanding Civil service exam through quizzing
Understanding Civil service exam through quizzing
  1. 1. Civil service orientation quiz
  2. 2. 1. Moxie means courageous spirit; determination; perseverance 2
  3. 3. 1. Moxie means courageous spirit; determination; perseverance It breathes like a tree 1
  4. 4. Mars Oxygen In-Situ Experiment (MOXIE) first creation of oxygen from carbon dioxide in the thin Mars atmosphere.
  5. 5. Using an instrument dubbed MOXIE (short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment), the rover successfully took carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere and converted it into oxygen (6 grams). It’s a demonstration project which in future could be scaled up to make oxygen for astronauts to breathe and also to make oxygen for rocket fuel. Mars' atmosphere is actually pretty thin and it's primarily composed of carbon dioxide. On Mars, carbon dioxide makes up ~96% of the gas in the planet’s atmosphere. On Mars, 0.13 percent of the atmosphere is oxygen. On Earth, it's 21 percent. An electrolyzer running at temperatures above 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit creates an electric current that separates oxygen from compressed carbon dioxide, leaving carbon monoxide waste.
  6. 6. 2.The Reserve Bank of India was conceptualised in accordance with the guidelines presented by ---------------to the Hilton Young Commission (also known as Royal Commission on Indian Currency and Finance) based on his book, The Problem of the Rupee – Its Origin and Its Solution. 2
  7. 7. 2.The Reserve Bank of India was conceptualised in accordance with the guidelines presented by ---------------to the Hilton Young Commission (also known as Royal Commission on Indian Currency and Finance) based on his book, The Problem of the Rupee – Its Origin and Its Solution. His original surname was derived from his village’s name. It is believed that his teacher Mahadev gave him his own surname as he was his favourite student. First double PhD holder in Economics in South Asia Columbia University uses Waiting for a Visa, a book written by him as a textbook. 1
  8. 8. AMBEDKAR
  9. 9. 3. This country was given 1.5 lakh doses by India in January, chose to hold off the vaccination programme started till March 27 as religious leaders had advised the government that the time before that was not auspicious to start an inoculation drive. But it used this delay to register all who needed to be vaccinated and planned a drive that would be fast and effected. They also told that a woman born in the Year of the Monkey was an ideal first candidate. Thirty-year-old Ninda Dema was the chosen one — given her first dose at the perfect astrological time of 9:30am on March 27. Around 1,200 vaccination centres inoculating over 64% of the country’s adult population with the first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. Identify the country 2
  10. 10. 1
  11. 11. BHUTAN
  12. 12. 4. Where will you find this in India?
  13. 13. Baratang island (Andaman & Nicobar)
  14. 14. The island belongs to the Great Andaman Chain. Ranchiwalas Island is another name for Baratang Island. Baratang contains the only known examples of mud volcanoes in India. The locals call this mud volcano jalki. There are other volcanoes in the area, the Barren Island volcano which is the only active volcano in South Asia, and the Narcondum volcano which has been classified as a dormant volcano by the Geological Survey of India. The place is also known for limestones caves.
  15. 15. 5. X's forest department wrote a letter pointing out the mistake. The department informed company that makes chocolates that Keibul Lamjao National Park which the company featured on the chocolate’s package is located in X. The brand had incorrectly written the park’s location as Y, whereas the park is located in, X. Identify the brand. ID X and Y 2
  16. 16. 5. X's forest department wrote a letter pointing out the mistake. The department informed company that makes chocolates that Keibul Lamjao National Park which the company featured on the chocolate’s package is located in X. The brand had incorrectly written the park’s location as Y, whereas the park is located in, X. Identify the brand. Identify X and Y 1
  17. 17. 5. X – Manipur Y - Meghalaya
  18. 18. The Keibul Lamjao National Park is a national park in the Bishnupur district of the state of Manipur in India. It is 40 km2 (15.4 sq mi) in area, the only floating park in the world, located in North East India, and an integral part of Loktak Lake (Ramsar site). The national park is characterized by floating decomposed plant material locally called phumdi (morass of organic matter). It was created in 1966 as a wildlife sanctuary to preserve the natural habitat of the endangered Eld's or deerBrow-antlered deer or sangai or the dancing deer (Cervus eldi eldi). Sangai is the state animal. Sangai festival is an annual cultural festival organised by Manipur Tourism Department every year. In 1977, it was gazetted as national park. Construction of the Loktak Hydroelectric Project seems to be affecting the lake.
  19. 19. 6. Identify the logo
  20. 20. 6. The logo of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation shows a 20 ft high monolith of the three-headed Trimurti Sadashiva representing the three aspects of Shiva: the right half-face signifying life and creativity; the left half-face, its obverse — the deity as a destructive force that can reduce the world to ashes; and the central face shows Shiva deep in meditation, as the protector of humanity. The silhouette of the iconic gateway looms behind the Shiva image in the same logo.
  21. 21. About 70 per cent of all rock-cut caves in India are located in the Deccan. This is because the rock here is more suitable for cutting. Elephanta Caves are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a collection of cave temples predominantly dedicated to the Hindu god Shiva. The Elephanta Caves are located in Western India on Elephanta Island (otherwise known as the Island of Gharapuri – from agraharapuri). It was probably the capital of the Traikutakas, the Mauryas, and other dynasties that ruled over the western Konkan coast. Archaeologically speaking, there are two types of monuments at Elephanta: Buddhist caves and the caves built by the followers of Pashupata cult (a Shaivite Hindu school). The rock-cut Elephanta Caves were constructed about the mid-5th to 6th centuries AD. The most important among the caves is the great Cave 1. The gigantic figures of 'dvarapalas' or doorkeepers are very impressive.This cave in the western hill closely resembles Dumar Lena cave at Ellora. The Elephanta island is located 10 km away from the Gateway of India at Mumbai in Maharashtra. The cave temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, was excavated sometime in the 8th century by the Rashtrakuta kings, who ruled the area between A.D. 757-973. Originally known as Gharapuri, the island was renamed by Portuguese invaders after a giant stone sculpture of an elephant. Some sources suggest that Pulkesin ll (Chalukya dynastty) raised the shrine to celebrate his victory. Some historians also suggest that the Kalchuri King Krishnaraja built these caves in 6th century AD.
  22. 22. 7. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and -----------------------Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park till 2031
  23. 23. 7. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and HERO MOTOCORP Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the ecological restoration and conservation of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park till 2031
  24. 24. Public-private partnerships for sustainable development have been in operation for several decades from the local to the international level. On the one hand they are a result of a changing nature of public policy-making. This is captured by the so-called shift from ‘government’ to ‘governance’, signalling that governments are no longer the only providers of public policy but increasingly engage private actors. With the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) public-private partnerships have become even more prominent. A crucial difference between the Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals is that the former were mainly targeted to governments while the latter target many different stakeholders including the private sector.
  25. 25. 8. The civil aviation ministry had permitted government of Telangana to deliver vaccines through
  26. 26. 8. The civil aviation ministry had permitted government of Telangana to deliver vaccines through drones granted permission to operate drone flights ‘Beyond Visual LINE OF SIGHT’ MEDICINE FROM SKY
  27. 27. From surveillance purposes during Covid lockdown to helping tackle locust attack, the central government has been increasingly deploying drones to aid governance. Individuals and companies are required to obtain approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to import, manufacture, trade, own or operate drones. Drones are divided into five categories based on their weight — nano unmanned aircraft, micro unmanned aircraft, small unmanned aircraft, medium unmanned aircraft, and large unmanned aircraft. Rules for each of these drones vary. All drones, except the nano unmanned aircraft, require a licensed pilot and permit from the DGCA. According to the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021, individuals and companies are required to obtain approval from the DGCA to import, manufacture, trade, own or operate drones. Drones cannot be operated within five kilometre of international airports and 3 kms of any civil, private or defence airport. Areas surrounding strategic locations notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, central secretariats in state capitals and eco-sensitive zones will now be off-limits and attract a penalty of Rs 50,000 for individuals. The rules further state that the drones cannot be flown within a distance of 25 km from international borders which includes Line of Control, Line of Actual Control and Actual Ground Position Line. Areas around military installations or where military activities take place are also prohibited, unless clearance is obtained from the local military facility.
  28. 28. Any individual importing, manufacturing, trading, owning or operating drones must be a citizen of India and above 18 years of age. In case of a company, it must be registered and have its principal place of business in India, and the chairperson and at least two-thirds of its directors must be citizens of India. Prior permission from the DGCA is needed to manufacture or import a prototype unmanned aircraft system. No drone can be operated without a valid certificate of manufacture and airworthiness issued by the DGCA, the rules state. To obtain a remote pilot licence, a person must be above 18 and below 65 years of age, and must have passed Class 10 or its equivalent examination from a recognised Board. A certificate of medical fitness and training and skill test report — where details of both must be specified by the DGCA — is also required.
  29. 29. 9. Gogoro, co-founded by former HTC executive Horace Luke……. The idea behind Gogoro is simple: why waste time ………… 2
  30. 30. 9. Gogoro, co-founded by former HTC executive Horace Luke……. The idea behind Gogoro is simple: why waste time ………… we are …………trying to bring some of this gas station simplicity 1
  31. 31. Swappable batteries infrastructure
  32. 32. Range anxiety is the fear that the electric vehicle won’t have sufficient charge to complete its duty, and it’s still perceived to be one of the greatest barriers preventing large scale adoption of electric vehicles. Battery swapping is a strategy to avoid range anxiety that allows electric cars or two wheelers to extend their range through a battery switch station. At the station, the depleted battery is swapped for fully charged battery in about the same time that it takes to fill up a car with gasoline. World’s first nationwide network of fast chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) was established in Estonia in 2013. “Big Gulp theory of charging”: EV owners will plug in at Electric Avenue for 5 or 10 minutes, long enough to grab a coffee at a nearby café and to add 30 to 50 miles of range to the battery, enough to make it home. The range is being consistently improved by manufacturers while the cost is also coming down due to newer technologies like improved lithium ion technologies, aluminium ion technology and solid state batteries. Fast charging (even as less as 5 minutes) is possible in future. But for now swappable batteries can save lot of time and encourage adoption of EVs.
  33. 33. 10. Faxian, the famous Chinese monk wrote that, when X while passing through Bajha jungle, X was stopped at Mathla village by the people. The villagers asked X to give them ‘prasad’. X took the rice he had taken in alms and gave it to the people, asking them to sow it in a marshy place. X told that the rice thus produced “will have typical aroma which will always remind people of him. Identify the GI tag rice that has a black coloured husk.
  34. 34. 10. Faxian, the famous Chinese monk wrote that when Bhuddha while passing through Bajha jungle, he was stopped at Mathla village by the people. The villagers asked Bhuddha to give them ‘prasad’. Bhuddha took the rice he had taken in alms and gave it to the people, asking them to sow it in a marshy place. Bhuddha told that the rice thus produced “will have typical aroma which will always remind people of him. Kala namak rice or Bhuddha rice (eastern terai region of Uttar Pradesh)
  35. 35. Kalanamak Rice has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag in 2012 by the Government of India and a geographical area has been defined where the Kalanamak rice can be produced. Kalanamak rice has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag which was applied to the Government of India by Kalanamak Scented Paddy Production & Conservation Society. Kalanamak is grown widely in Tarai belt of Uttar Pradesh. It’s a scented rice like basmati. Amylose content is close to 20% as compared to 24% and higher in Basmati. High amylose levels tend to make the rice cook firm and dry. There are more than 300 non-basmati scented rices in India. kalanamak easily outclasses basmati type-3 for the primary trait of aroma . Its elongation after cooking -- a trait that is the second major determinant of prices in the international market -- is also greater: kalanamak's elongation to pre-elongation ratio is 2.2 to 2.7; in different basmati rice it is 1.8 to 2.0. In addition, great head rice recovery after polishing (unbroken grains that can then be marketed) adds to its profitability. This recovery rate for Basmati is usually 40 to 45 per cent; in kalanamak, it is more than 65 per cent. It's a successful adapter to usar soils characterised by higher salt concentration and high p h. The name itself -- 'namak', salt -- signifies this quality. Kalanamak is also highly resistant to notorious, and in India common, rice diseases such as panicle blast, stem rot and brown spot. Bacterial blight is quite rarely observed. The water requirement is quite low as compared to basmati. It doesn't need standing water during transplantation; instead, it goes through a unique process of double transplantation. Kalanamak is traditionally grown using no fertiliser, herbicide and pesticide, which makes it suitable for organic cultivation
  36. 36. 11. In 280 BC, the Great Library of Alexandria attached a small, dangling tag to the end of each individual scroll. The tags gave the title, subject, and author, allowing library users to assume the content, without having to unroll each scroll, and so the scrolls could be returned to their proper location. (similar to card catalogue system in libraries) The first mention of -------- for computer systems comes from MIT’s Stuart McIntosh and David Griffel, in 1967. Identify the similar concept in digital resources.
  37. 37. META DATA Metadata refers to the data describing other data. Metadata ensures that we will be able find data, use data, and preserve and re-use data in the future. Apart from document files on a hard drive, metadata is also used for spreadsheets, videos, images, and web pages. One can trace the origin of a message using meta data. Descriptive metadata is descriptive information about a resource. It is used for discovery and identification. It includes elements such as title, abstract, author, and keywords. Structural metadata is metadata about containers of data and indicates how compound objects are put together, for example, how pages are ordered to form chapters. It describes the types, versions, relationships and other characteristics of digital materials. Administrative metadata is information to help manage a resource, like resource type, permissions, and when and how it was created. Reference metadata is information about the contents and quality of statistical data. Statistical metadata, also called process data, may describe processes that collect, process, or produce statistical data. Legal metadata provides information about the creator, copyright holder, and public licensing, if provided.
  38. 38. 12. IDENTIFY 2
  39. 39. 12.? 1
  40. 40. Bezwada wilson, founders and National Convenor of the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA), an Indian human rights organization that has been campaigning for the eradication of manual scavenging. In 2016, he was honoured with the Ramon Magsaysay Award. The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, widened the definition of “manual scavenging”, the act of sending human beings into sewers and septic tanks. The law now categorises the cleansing of sewer- and septic-tank as “hazardous cleaning”. Sending workers into sewers or septic tanks without “protective gear” and adequate “safety precautions” is prohibited and a prosecutable offense. In Hyderabad, Dalit sewer workers, were given loans to buy mini sewer- jetting machines, the first initiative of this scale in an Indian city.
  41. 41. HYDERABAD MODEL
  42. 42. 13. These semi nomadic tribes live in harmony with a particular wild animals. Identify the animals 2
  43. 43. 13. These semi nomadic tribes live in harmony with a particular wild animals. Identify the animals 1
  44. 44. The Rabari, a tribal caste of semi-nomadic cattle herders and shepherds believed to have migrated to Rajasthan/Gujarat from Iran via Afghanistan a thousand years ago. They are worshippers of Shiva. According to one legend, Lord Shiva creates the first camel for Parvati as an amusement. However it kept running away, Parvati created the first Rabari to mind it. Keeping animals is therefore regarded as a near sacred occupation by the Rabari who see themselves as their herds' custodians rather than their owners. They are good at the traditional art of cloth embroidery. The leopard has been declared an endangered species under Schedule I of Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and also listed as “Near Threatened” in IUCN Red List of Threatened Species The Indian leopard is reclusive by nature. But of late it is increasingly venturing into the human habitation because of dwindling prey base, habitat loss and poaching. There it preys on dogs, sheep, goats and young ones of cattle. Occasionally, it attacks humans. Conflicts arising from leopards straying into human habitation are mounting in the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, tea gardens of Assam, Western Ghats and in the suburbs of Bengaluru, Mumbai and Guwahati.
  45. 45. 14. In periodic table, it is placed along with nitrogen, phosphorus, antimony and bismuth. It has an atomic number of 33 and an atomic mass of 74.91. It is 26th abundant element in the earth's crust. This has led to cancer and skin lesions in many parts of India. Identify the element.
  46. 46. 14. In periodic table, it is placed along with nitrogen, phosphorus, antimony and bismuth. It has an atomic number of 33 and an atomic mass of 74.91. It is 26th abundant element in the earth's crust. This has led to cancer, hyperkeratosis and skin lesions in many parts of India. Identify the element.
  47. 47. Arsenic contamination in groundwater in the Ganga- Brahmaputra fluvial plains in India and Padma-Meghna fluvial plains in Bangladesh and its consequences to the human health have been reported as one of the world’s biggest natural groundwater calamities to the mankind. In India, seven states namely- West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh in the flood plain of the Ganga River; Assam and Manipur in the flood plain of the Brahamaputra and Imphal rivers and Rajnandgaon village in Chhattisgarh state have so far been reported affected by in organic Arsenic contamination in groundwater above the permissible limit of 10 µg/L. Inorganic arsenic compounds (such as those found in water) are highly toxic while organic arsenic compounds (such as those found in seafood) are less harmful to health. Arsenic (As) is introduced into soil and groundwater during weathering of rocks and minerals followed by subsequent leaching and runoff. It can also be introduced into soil and groundwater from anthropogenic sources. Water treatment is one of the solutions.
  48. 48. 15. The phrase “bullwhip effect” was coined by Stanford business school professor Hau Lee, who was trying to understand why the supply chain for diapers was experiencing wild swings in order volumes even though consumers buy diapers at a relatively constant rate. He found that even small changes in demand for diapers triggered larger changes in retailers’ wholesale orders. That set off even bigger swings in manufacturers’ demand for the materials to manufacture diapers. Recently this was said to be behind global shortage of X. Id X
  49. 49. 15. Semiconductor shortage
  50. 50. 16.Identify 2
  51. 51. 16.Identify 1
  52. 52. 16. NON FUNGIBLE TOKEN
  53. 53. Digital artist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann) recently sold an artwork for nearly $70 million Fungibility refers to an asset's ability to be exchanged with a similar asset without sacrificing its value. An NFT is a cryptographic token that represents something unique, and has an individual characteristic that sets it apart. Owning an NFT is like owning a one-of-a-kind work of art or a collectible antique. An NFT (non-fungible token) is a special cryptographically-generated token that uses blockchain technology to link with a unique digital asset that cannot be replicated. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, you cannot exchange NFTs but only buy and sell it on special marketplaces. NFTs, on the other hand, are unique and not mutually interchangeable, which means no two NFTs are the same. A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. Access to any copy of the original file, however, is not restricted to the buyer of the NFT. While copies of these digital items are available for anyone to obtain, NFTs are tracked on blockchains to provide the owner with a proof of ownership that is separate from copyright. NFTs are now being used to commodify digital assets in art, music, sports, and other popular entertainment.
  54. 54. 17. ----- ---mahal is situated 16 miles south of Jalandhar. It was built on a site measuring 551 square feet. It had octagonal towers at the corners. The western gateway, called Lahore gate is double-storied and built in red sandstone.
  55. 55. 17. Serai Nurmahal is situated 16 miles south of Jalandhar. was built on a site measuring 551 square feet. It had octagonal towers at the corners. The western gateway, called Lahore gate is double-storied and built in red sandstone. SERAI
  56. 56. The inland routes of the Silk Roads were dotted with caravanserais, large guest houses or hostels designed to welcome travelling merchants and their caravans as they made their way along these trade routes. Etymologically, the word is a compound of the Persian kārvān, meaning caravan or group of travelers, and sara, a palace or enclosed building, with the addition of the Turkish suffix -yi. In the Middle East and parts of North Africa and Central Asia, a public building used for sheltering caravans and other travellers is called caravanserais. The caravansary is usually constructed outside the walls of a town or village. Caravanserais were buildings designed to provide overnight housing to travelers. Merchants and their caravans were the most frequent visitors. They were needed as safe havens—not just from extreme climates and weather, but also from bandits. Khans are often confused with caravanserais, but these places are analogous to inns and hotels, where not only lodging but food and other comforts may be had for payment. Khans are generally located within the town or village precincts, provide more elaborate lodgings, and are much smaller than caravansaries. Rabats have fortified walls and doubled as military strongholds or outposts positioned near frontiers or borders. On average, there is a caravanserai every 30 to 40 kilometres in well-maintained areas, such as along the Great Trunk Road that ran through northern India and into Pakistan. Caravanserais played a role in communicating both regional and international news across Central Asia, and for instance, under the Mughal emperors of the 16th century, the caravanserais of the Great Trunk Road in northern India were supplied with messenger horses, ready to pass on any important news carried by travellers.
  57. 57. A large ground-floor courtyard ringed with storerooms and stables for camels, donkeys, and horses would often have a corner for cook fires as well. Small, unfurnished rooms for lodgers were found on the second floor. Some larger caravanserais also featured a bathhouse and prayer room. Serai Nurmahal is an inn of historical importance located at Nurmahal, near Jalandhar. The serai was constructed on the orders of Noor Jahan, wife of the Mughal Emperor Jahangir under the supervision of Zakariya Khan in 1618AD, then Governor of the Doab. Nurmahal got its name from Noor Jahan, who is said to have been brought up here.
  58. 58. 18. CONNECT No drivers, says BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy after Pappu Yadav targets him for idle ambulance fleet Madurai MP seeks permission to vaccinate 33,333 youths Kirron Corrects Herself From Donate To Allocate 2
  59. 59. 18. CONNECT No drivers, says BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy after Pappu Yadav targets him for idle ambulance fleet Madurai MP seeks permission to vaccinate 33,333 youths Kirron Corrects Herself From Donate To Allocate BSP MP Danish Ali seeks restoration My last ------------- money was successfully spent today –Sashi Tharoor 1
  60. 60. 18. MPLADS scheme No drivers, says BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy after Pappu Yadav targets him for idle ambulance fleet Madurai MP seeks permission to vaccinate 33,333 youths Kirron Corrects Herself From Donate To Allocate BSP MP Danish Ali seeks restoration My last ------------- money was successfully spent today –Sashi Tharoor
  61. 61. The MPLAD Scheme was announced in December 1993. MPLAD is a central government scheme, under which MPs can recommend development programmes involving spending of Rs 5 crore every year in their respective constituencies. MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated ones, can do so. The Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) Scheme has been suspended recently so that these funds would be available for its COVID-19 management efforts. Suspension of the MPLAD Scheme will make Rs 7,800 crore available to the government (goes to consolidated fund of India). MPs and MLAs do not receive any money under these schemes. The government transfers it directly to the respective local authorities. The legislators can only recommend works in their constituencies based on a set of guidelines. For the MPLAD Scheme, the guidelines focus on the creation of durable community assets like roads, school buildings etc. Recommendations for non-durable assets can be made only under limited circumstances. For example, last month, the government allowed use of MPLAD funds for the purchase of personal protection equipment, coronavirus testing kits etc. States have their version of this scheme with varying amounts per MLA. Delhi has the highest allocation under MLALAD; each MLA can recommend works for up to Rs 10 crore each year. In Punjab and Kerala, the amount is Rs 5 crore per MLA per year; in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, it is Rs 2 crore; in Uttar Pradesh, it was recently increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore. The criticism has been on two broad grounds. First, that it is inconsistent with the spirit of the Constitution as it co-opts legislators into executive functioning. The second criticism stems from allegations of corruption associated with allocation of works.
  62. 62. 19. Although they often receive little attention, they are one of the most productive ecosystems in the world. They provide shelter and food to an incredibly diverse community of animals. Identify the only flowering plants which grow in marine environments.
  63. 63. SEA GRASS Because they depend on light for photosynthesis, they are most commonly found in shallow depths where light levels are high. Antarctica is the only continent without seagrasses. Seagrasses are often called foundation plant species or ecosystem engineers because they modify their environments to create unique habitats. Seagrasses help maintain water quality. They trap fine sediments and suspended particles in the water column and increase water clarity.Seagrasses are known as the "lungs of the sea" because one square meter of seagrass can generate 10 liters of oxygen every day through photosynthesis. Seagrasses are capable of capturing and storing a large amount of carbon from the atmosphere. The carbon stored in sediments from coastal ecosystems including seagrass meadows, mangrove forests and salt marshes is known as "blue carbon" because it is stored in the sea. Seagrass beds are important feeding grounds for thousands of species around the world. Some endangered marine organisms like dugong, green turtle, etc, graze directly on seagrass leaves. Seagrasses occur all along the coastal areas of India. They are abundant in the Palk Strait and Gulf of Mannar in Tamil Nadu.
  64. 64. SEA WEED & SEA GRASS (monocotyledons) Algae on the seafloor have a holdfast and transport nutrients through the body by diffusion, while seagrasses are flowering vascular plants with roots and an internal transport system. The entire genome of one seagrass, the eelgrass Zostera marina, was sequenced in 2016.
  65. 65. 20. Identify this organization?
  66. 66. 20. Asian infrastructure investment bank 200-ton boulder from China's sacred Taishan mountain
  67. 67. The AIIB is a multilateral development institution that was formally established with the lead of China with world-wide membership. Headquartered in Beijing, it brings together both developed and developing economies together, while offering an additional platform as an infrastructure financing institution to the already existing global financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The AIIB follows a structured mechanism with China possessing the largest voting rights including an effective veto power. The bank allows co-financing of projects with other leading financial institutions such as the ADB, World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The lending pattern within AIIB is in US dollars. The bank currently has 103 members as well as 21 prospective members from around the world. Japan and USA have not yet joined. The NDB of the BRICS is a multilateral financing institution of only the BRICS members, primarily facilitating the economic and social interests of emerging economies and developing countries. Headquartered in Shanghai, its main purpose is to offer an additional financial platform to the emerging market and developing countries (EMDCs) to seek developmental funds, loans and financial assistance outside the scope of the existing regional and global financial institutions. The NDB functions more on a consultative mechanism among the BRICS members with all the member countries possessing equal rights. Unlike the AIIB, the NDB has started lending loans in Chinese Yuan.
