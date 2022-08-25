Health and Nutrition Section

1.
SDO SAMAR
VACCINATION STATUS OF
TP & NTP
AUGUST 12, 2022
TOTAL
ELIGIBLE
POPULATION
VACCINATION STATUS COVERAGE
RATE /
VACCINATION
RATE
FULLY
VACCINATED
1ST DOSE
RECEIVED
TOTAL
VACCINATED
TOTAL
UNVACCIN
ATED
7,688 7,543 20 7,563 125 98.37%
2.
SDO SAMAR
VACCINATION STATUS OF
LEARNERS
5 y. o. – 11 y. o.
TOTAL ELIGIBLE
POPULATION
VACCINATION STATUS
COVERAGE RATE /
VACCINATION RATE
FULLY VACCINATED
1ST DOSE
RECEIVED
TOTAL VACCINATED
TOTAL
UNVACCINATED
80,582 1,882 2,482 4,364 76,218 5.42%
12 y. o. – 17 y. o.
TOTAL ELIGIBLE
POPULATION
VACCINATION STATUS
COVERAGE RATE /
VACCINATION RATE
FULLY VACCINATED
1ST DOSE
RECEIVED
TOTAL VACCINATED
TOTAL
UNVACCINATED
60,947 30,778 3,970 34,748 26,199 57.01%
3.
With the original dose, the immune system is primed to recognize and produce
antibodies against the virus it was created to defend.
Booster shots are administered to remind the body’s immune system about the virus it
needs to defend against. This improves or gives the immune system a boost.
COVID-19 VACCINE
and BOOSTER
4.
