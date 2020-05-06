Successfully reported this slideshow.
Miguelanxo Prado

Traballo realizado polo alumnado do IES Monte das Moas

Miguelanxo Prado

  1. 1. MIGUELANXO PRADO CLAUDIA VIDAL 4B
  2. 2. BIOGRAFÍA Miguelanxo Prado (A Coruña, 1958) é un debuxante de cómic galego. Miguelanxo foi afeccionado á pintura e á lectura dende mozo, pero aos 20 anos descubriu o medio do cómic e interesouse por este,, o que o levou a abandonar a carreira de arquitectura e dedicarse profesionalmente a isto. Trala caída das revistas de historietas, na década dos 90, a súa produción fíxose máis escasa e comeza realizar traballos noutros medios como a ilustración ou deseño de personaxes para a TV (Xabaril club, ou “Men in black”…) Prado tamén foi un dos autores europeos que foi contactado por “Kodansha” (unha das editoriais de cómic máis importantes de Xapón) na década dos 90 para realizar cómics directamente para Xapón. Dende 1998, é tamén director de “Viñetas dende o Atlántico”, o Salón do Cómic que se celebra cada verán na Coruña.
  3. 3. OBRA PÚBLICA Estes son os libros publicados por Miguelanxo Prado, ademais deles, tamén posúe unha inxente cantidade de bocetos e ilustracións
  4. 4. PREMIOS • Mellor libro do ano na Semana da historieta de Madrid (1986) • Premio Génie da Convention de París (1988) • Mellor obra do Salón do Cómic de Barcelona por Quotidianía delirante (1989) • Premio Alph-Art do Salón de Angoulême por Manuel Montano (1991) • Premio Alph-Art do Salón de Angoulême por Trazo de Tiza (1994) • Mellor obra do Salón do Cómic de Barcelona por Trazo de tiza (1994) • Nominación Premios Eisner na categoría de Mellor Pintor (1995) • Nominación Premios Harvey na categoría de Mellor Obra Extranxeira por Trazo de tiza (1995) • Premio Max & Moritz ao mellor cómic infantil e xuvenil en alemán (1998) • Premio Eisner a mellor antología por Sandman: Noches eternas (2004) • Mellor obra e mellor guión do Salón do Cómic de Barcelona por La mansión de los Pampín (2005) • Gran Premio do Salón del Cómic de Barcelona (2007) • Mellor obra do Salón del Cómic de Barcelona por Ardalén (2013) • Premio Nacional do Cómic (2013)
  5. 5. Presenza en redes sociais e internet https://www.miguelanxoprado.com @miguelanxoprado (Instagram)
  6. 6. Textos literarios Estes son algún anacos do seu comic:
  7. 7. Entrevistas https://youtu.be/BXKQce2xn8o Aquí temos unhas curtas entrevistas de Miguelanxo Prado e nunha explica o seu proceso creativo, e noutra os seus obxectivos (os de 2017 xa que non había nada máis recente) https://youtu.be/Bvl0LNokud4
  8. 8. WEBGRAFÍA • Graffica.info • Normaeditorial.com • Miguelanxoprado.com • Guiadelcomic.es

