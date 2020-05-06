Successfully reported this slideshow.
Traballo realizado por alumnado do IES Monte das Moas

Published in: Education
  1. 1. ALBERTO LEMA Darío Francos Rial, 4º ESO C
  2. 2. A súa orixe: Alberto Lema naceu en San Amedio de Bamiro (imaxe á dereita), unha pequena parroquia de Vimianzo, no ano 1975. Máis adiante, trasladouse a Santiago para poder acceder á universidade, onde estudou Filoloxía Inglesa.
  3. 3. A súa carreira: Licenciouse en Filoloxía Inglesa na Universidade de Santiago de Compostela. En 2015 participou nas Eleccións municipais da Coruña representando ao partido “Marea Atlántica”. Foi elixido concelleiro e nomeado cuarto *tenente de alcalde, facéndose cargo das concellerías de emprego e economía social.
  4. 4. Obra narrativa: Todas as súas obras publicáronse coa editorial Galaxia e tamén se traduciron ao castelán. - Sidecar, publicada en 2009. Gañou o premio Ánxel Casal - Da Máquina, publicada no 2012 - Unha puta percorre Europa, publicouse no 2008. Foi a súa primeira obra narrativa.
  5. 5. Poesía de Alberto Lema: A súa poesía componse por dúas obras: Crónica do chan, escrita no 2014, e Plan de Fuga, no 2008 que inaugurou o proxecto editorial “libre e galego” dunha editorial sen ánimo de lucro (Estaleiro Editora).
  6. 6. Obras colectivas: -En defensa do Poleiro (2010) - A cidade na poesía galega do século XXI (2012) - Versus cianuro (2013) - 150 Cantares para Rosalía de Castro (2015)

