Swan River of Western Australia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA PRESENTER: Remco van Santen Nov 2019
Outline This presentation is in four parts as prepared for a Rivers Conference in India Nov 2019: 1. The Swan River in Per...
The land and the water are separately managed despite actually being co-dependent This co-dependency is today recognized i...
Two-volume report
PLEASE NOTE: The slides that follow provide information very much in brief. The issues and proposals are unpacked further ...
6 Politics of river management in democracies – the opportunities and obstacles Rivers & land jointly managed Learning fro...
Part 1 Western Australia Perth’s Swan River system
The iconic Swan River of Perth Western Australia The Swan River is located below the state’s capital Perth. To the indigen...
The early colonists segmented the river by names and used that separate naming to exempt some segments from river protecti...
The WA government in 2016 created legislation which denies the Aboriginal People a role in biodiversity management which i...
Symptoms taxpayer funded suppression Information obfuscation, self promotive Auditor General's report ignored River value ...
Such one-time extraordinary abundance and diversity TheSwan River in 1829
TheSwan River in 1829 At the time of the colonisation of Perth, less than two centuries ago, it was said: “The river aboun...
…today however……… The river was not just abundant, clean and alive, people felt safe to swim in the river with four river ...
…..this iconic river, as the Attorney General described it, is not only at “at risk”, it requires periodic health warnings...
Therivernow requires four life support ‘iron lung’ oxygenators That is despite oxygen injector systems which try to keep s...
Thereis an InconvenientTruth thatthese iron lungs actually deal with…….. fertiliser & animal waste Algae, stimulated by wa...
Perth now overlooks a dying river on life support Taxpayers are paying and enduring poor river quality because of politica...
“Does the Swan RiverTrust know what the environmental health status is of the Swan Canning river system?” In 2014 theAudit...
Although government agencies hadproduced… voluminous reports etc. attractive websites TheWAstateAuditorGeneralwasNOTimpres...
Todaygovernment information continues to be….. self- promotional misleading doesn’t inform in a meaningful way to promote ...
A 2010 commissioned universityreport showed that…. the river was valued at $$$$billions & Perth people were prepared to co...
are thekey controllable causes for theriver’sdecline The predominant inconvenient truth for government is that: +
Primary causes of the river’s decline + The government shows only modest interest in dealing with the quality of how rural...
0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Contributionas% N and % P toSwanCanningby activity. ExcludingAvon River Nitrogen Phosphorus...
Too much fertilizer usage Pasture soils and arable soils use about 50 per cent too much phosphorous (P) as required for op...
We must all be responsible – and aware. Click on image above for video Sugar cane farmers receive funding to retain consul...
Opportunity #2
Animalsareamajorcontributionto theNandPpollutionloadsoftheriver. Animalsareinthewrongplaces ornotfencedproperly. One horse...
There is disinterest by theWA government in what happens on rural land. Information is suppressed or obfuscated while taxp...
The government has said………. In its report that N and P pollution loads in the river waters must be reduced by one-half…………...
Avon (excluded) Swan & Canning Point sources Point sources Swan & Canning Avon (excluded) NITROGEN contributors PHOSPHORUS...
An ineffective ‘Swan and Canning River Management Act 2006’ Branches of the river were separately named enabling the gover...
Avon (excluded) Swan & Canning Swan & Canning Avon (excluded) NITROGEN PHOSPHORUS So while the government has committed to...
No effective river legislation No useful information for the people No functional government influence over rural land Thr...
36 There must be: 1. genuine awareness and accountability, to promote…. 2. a dynamic system that acknowledges that the wat...
SCAREP (Swan-Canning-Avon River Environmental Plan) could be introduced to create cooperative responsibility by landholder...
Introduce zones of cooperative responsibility on the river Zones of Responsibility would be divisions along the river that...
At each line the water is sampled and an assessment made of how much the nitrogen has increased (NB-NA). And likewise, for...
TheAboriginal people and the rivers are overshadowed by business The Aboriginal people received a Sorry statement in parli...
The IndigenousAboriginal people are excluded by omission from river biodiversity management WA’s Biodiversity Conservation...
Rename river Whole river renamed to DYS Enact Living River Legal protection for river. Aboriginal involvement Amend the Bi...
ACTIONtheAuditorGeneral’s requests: Inform the people in a meaningful way 1
Make the river safe. Specify (a) by when (b) with annual targets 2 There is no reason why the river cannot be made safe ag...
This must end and it can …
Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill shar...
Declining health of lakes and rivers Motivations for reform in New Zealand
Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Motivations for reform in New Zealand “Clean ...
Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Motivation...
Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill shar...
Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill shar...
Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill shar...
Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill shar...
It is absurd …. WApromotesitspristineoceanbeachesand itsbeautifulcitywhichoverlooks adyingriver
End of Part 1 Part 2: NewZealand Part 3: The Netherlands Part 4: Living River status 56
Swan River of Western Australia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Swan River of Western Australia

13 views

Published on

In 2014 the Auditor General criticised management of the iconic river that flows past the state capital Perth. The river remains filthy and may be closed to water contact after summer rains. There are today few birds and fish and parts are smelly and on four palliative care oxygen tanks. There are steps that can be followed to at least halt the river's decline. New Zealand has a template that can be adopted.

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Swan River of Western Australia

  1. 1. PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA PRESENTER: Remco van Santen Nov 2019
  2. 2. Outline This presentation is in four parts as prepared for a Rivers Conference in India Nov 2019: 1. The Swan River in Perth as an example to show how rivers are sidelined in some democracies. 2. Rivers beginning to be managed in New Zealand – a country which initiated the concept of ‘Living Rivers’. 3. The Netherlands responding to EU promoted regulations. 4. ‘Living Rivers’ – giving rivers the status of a human being by which they can be protected by common law.
  3. 3. The land and the water are separately managed despite actually being co-dependent This co-dependency is today recognized in New Zealand. In Western Australia • the problems of the river are downplayed and dealt with symptomatically • information is unusable and incomplete while legislation is grossly defective • failure to acknowledge a UN agreement in legislation has sidelined the Aboriginal People from participating in helping to manage the river’s biodiversity. Pointers are provided in this presentation to ensure that the people are made aware of the problems and can participate in the recovery of the river, based on what is happening in other countries. The presentation is based on our two volume report ‘Recovering our fading Swan River’. Key Features
  4. 4. Two-volume report
  5. 5. PLEASE NOTE: The slides that follow provide information very much in brief. The issues and proposals are unpacked further in the 2-volume report.
  6. 6. 6 Politics of river management in democracies – the opportunities and obstacles Rivers & land jointly managed Learning from other democracies The importance of engaging the people Living Rivers and involving Indigenous Peoples
  7. 7. Part 1 Western Australia Perth’s Swan River system
  8. 8. The iconic Swan River of Perth Western Australia The Swan River is located below the state’s capital Perth. To the indigenous people, the Aboriginal People, the Swan and all its tributaries, which were separately named by the colonists, it is the Derbarl Yerrigan.
  9. 9. The early colonists segmented the river by names and used that separate naming to exempt some segments from river protection legislation. Further, that legislation only applies to less than 2% of the sources of river decline, fertilisers and animal waste. The people are largely unaware which is not helped by the government withholding information, ignoring the Attorney General’s request, dealing with the symptoms such as with oxygen tanks and providing often unhelpful, incomplete and self promotional information.
  10. 10. The WA government in 2016 created legislation which denies the Aboriginal People a role in biodiversity management which is contrary to Commonwealth law and the United Nations Agenda 21. The following slide shows key features of failed river management.
  11. 11. Symptoms taxpayer funded suppression Information obfuscation, self promotive Auditor General's report ignored River value survey suppressed Problems downplayed Land use unresponsive to river Land management unaccountable & unresponsive River legislation point sources (2%) only Pollution target impossible, no progress reports River segments excluded from legislation Aboriginal People contravenes UN Agenda 21 Political expediency shown by….. Swan River management failure in Western Australia
  12. 12. Such one-time extraordinary abundance and diversity TheSwan River in 1829
  13. 13. TheSwan River in 1829 At the time of the colonisation of Perth, less than two centuries ago, it was said: “The river abounds in fish and Black Swans, Ducks, teal, pelicans, and shags are seen in myriads – so much so that our party while on the river lived on roast swans.……… it was possible to shoot ducks along the Perth foreshore and to rake in crabs by the dozen.” The people could enjoy this iconic river.
  14. 14. …today however……… The river was not just abundant, clean and alive, people felt safe to swim in the river with four river swimming baths
  15. 15. …..this iconic river, as the Attorney General described it, is not only at “at risk”, it requires periodic health warnings. Today it is not only a largely declining river very few birds and fish ……the river is often odorous with large algal growths.
  16. 16. Therivernow requires four life support ‘iron lung’ oxygenators That is despite oxygen injector systems which try to keep some sections of the river alive by injecting oxygen to replace that taken out of the water by decaying algae. The reason, for the excessive fertiliser usage and animal waste, is barely declared.
  17. 17. Thereis an InconvenientTruth thatthese iron lungs actually deal with…….. fertiliser & animal waste Algae, stimulated by water pollutants, on rotting strips oxygen from the water denying fish and plants and by that, birds etc. Taxpayers money is used, according to government, to… “oxygenate the water”
  18. 18. Perth now overlooks a dying river on life support Taxpayers are paying and enduring poor river quality because of politically motivated unbridled rural land use and land management
  19. 19. “Does the Swan RiverTrust know what the environmental health status is of the Swan Canning river system?” In 2014 theAuditor-General askeda profound question of the river’smanaging agency…. The question remains unanswered despite all voluminous studies and reports
  20. 20. Although government agencies hadproduced… voluminous reports etc. attractive websites TheWAstateAuditorGeneralwasNOTimpressed… Therewasnomeaningfulinformationforthepeople.
  21. 21. Todaygovernment information continues to be….. self- promotional misleading doesn’t inform in a meaningful way to promote response and accountability So the voters are unaware and the decline is also slow
  22. 22. A 2010 commissioned universityreport showed that…. the river was valued at $$$$billions & Perth people were prepared to contribute towards its revitalisation. But then…. Government withdrew that report
  23. 23. are thekey controllable causes for theriver’sdecline The predominant inconvenient truth for government is that: +
  24. 24. Primary causes of the river’s decline + The government shows only modest interest in dealing with the quality of how rural land is managed, even less about the uses of the land and it has no regulations to deal with it. New Zealand in stark contrast is dealing with the rural landholders on negotiated basis with their farmers committing to adapting and for change.
  25. 25. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 Contributionas% N and % P toSwanCanningby activity. ExcludingAvon River Nitrogen Phosphorus Rural land holders are contributing about 50 % more than residential sources. Opportunity #1
  26. 26. Too much fertilizer usage Pasture soils and arable soils use about 50 per cent too much phosphorous (P) as required for optimal production. The Dept of Agriculture, 2013 Opportunity #1
  27. 27. We must all be responsible – and aware. Click on image above for video Sugar cane farmers receive funding to retain consultants to reduce fertiliser usage. In 20 minutes of commentary there is no reference to the environment (in this case the Barrier Reef). In Australia, farmers are not only exempted from responsibility, they often receive taxpayer money/services, even for fencing. Opportunity #1
  28. 28. Opportunity #2
  29. 29. Animalsareamajorcontributionto theNandPpollutionloadsoftheriver. Animalsareinthewrongplaces ornotfencedproperly. One horse in a year excretes enough P from imported feed to fertilise a hectare of pasture. (Urine can be 500 kgs of N). Opportunity #2
  30. 30. There is disinterest by theWA government in what happens on rural land. Information is suppressed or obfuscated while taxpayers’ money is used to reduce the symptoms The Swan River system runs through politically sensitive rural land which creates one-half the pollution. There are no regulations for the Avon branch and no functional law for the rest. The government knows there is a problem and it identifies nitrogen and phosphorus from predominantly rural land as the problem.
  31. 31. The government has said………. In its report that N and P pollution loads in the river waters must be reduced by one-half…………….. but….
  32. 32. Avon (excluded) Swan & Canning Point sources Point sources Swan & Canning Avon (excluded) NITROGEN contributors PHOSPHORUS contributors An ineffective ‘Swan and Canning River Management Act 2006’ • Deals only with ‘point sources’ < 2% of problem • Excludes tributaries of the Swan
  33. 33. An ineffective ‘Swan and Canning River Management Act 2006’ Branches of the river were separately named enabling the government in 2006 to exempt that branch (referred to as the Avon River) from Swan River management regulation as The Swan and Canning Rivers Management Act 2006. The Avon River contributes about one-half of the pollutant load of N and P of the Swan River (see 13.1 Report). The governments SCWQIP (17.5.11 on their p13) noted that the Avon catchment is outside its scope though it contributes 69 % of the nitrogen and 43 % of its phosphorus. The exclusion is all the more notable when it is recorded; “it is imperative to reduce this (N and P) input to improve water quality in the Swan and Canning rivers.” The Avon and the landholders on the waterway are excluded from legislation unlike the Swan and Canning Rivers Management Act that covers the lower reaches of this river. (17.5.8) In practice the legislation can only be applied to about 2 % as ‘point sources’. Amazingly an unachievable river pollution target was set as shown in the next slide Note: The Minister for the Environment said in parliament..“… it is not considered appropriate to use RPNs (River Protection Notices which are applied to point sources) where the pollution, including nutrients, originates from multiple, diffuse sources.”
  34. 34. Avon (excluded) Swan & Canning Swan & Canning Avon (excluded) NITROGEN PHOSPHORUS So while the government has committed to cutting the pollution to one-half ………… This target of halving is impossible without • removing those exclusions and • dealing with more that 2% of point sources
  35. 35. No effective river legislation No useful information for the people No functional government influence over rural land Three signs of little respect by the government for the majority of the people
  36. 36. 36 There must be: 1. genuine awareness and accountability, to promote…. 2. a dynamic system that acknowledges that the water and the land are co-dependent So what must happen first? * Enact the Attorney General’s 2014 request for information.
  37. 37. SCAREP (Swan-Canning-Avon River Environmental Plan) could be introduced to create cooperative responsibility by landholders for their segment of river.
  38. 38. Introduce zones of cooperative responsibility on the river Zones of Responsibility would be divisions along the river that reconcile pollution variations with reports from groups of landholders via the FEP.
  39. 39. At each line the water is sampled and an assessment made of how much the nitrogen has increased (NB-NA). And likewise, for phosphorus, with its increase being broadly the difference of PB –PA The difference of concentration @ BB c.f. AA gives insight into pollution increase in that zone.
  40. 40. TheAboriginal people and the rivers are overshadowed by business The Aboriginal people received a Sorry statement in parliament, there is an “acknowledgment of country” but there is little to actually demonstrate respect for their understanding of the environment as required by Agenda 21 of the UN. Here an Aboriginal person makes an emotive statement on the ABC’s Q and A program.
  41. 41. The IndigenousAboriginal people are excluded by omission from river biodiversity management WA’s Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016 is in contravention of a UN Agreement and Cth. law In Western Australia, the Aboriginal People are sidelined in the management of their Derbarl Yerrigan (as the Swan River is known).
  42. 42. Rename river Whole river renamed to DYS Enact Living River Legal protection for river. Aboriginal involvement Amend the Biodiversity Act 2016 Cultural heritage & Info DYS Cultural Centre Public awareness program River health and management River legislation Amend/replace Awareness program Co-dependency of land & water Land and water authority Authority that straddles River health target Qualitative health target Land values responsive To use & management Proposed 10-step Agenda for the Aboriginal People toinitiateandevolvetheirrightfulstatusascustodiansoftheirDerbarlYerrigan(SwanRiver) This is more completely detailed in the Swan Resource 2020.
  43. 43. ACTIONtheAuditorGeneral’s requests: Inform the people in a meaningful way 1
  44. 44. Make the river safe. Specify (a) by when (b) with annual targets 2 There is no reason why the river cannot be made safe again to swim. Health targets should be meaningful for the people and with regular progress targets to promote accountability. The current indifference must end. ACTIONtheAuditorGeneral’s requests:
  45. 45. This must end and it can …
  46. 46. Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill sharing: exemplar farmers Modelling: improved farming practices Committed & supportive rural organisations Motivations for reform in New Zealand
  47. 47. Declining health of lakes and rivers Motivations for reform in New Zealand
  48. 48. Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Motivations for reform in New Zealand “Clean water is crucial to our economy and to our brand as a country. Our primary exports and tourism rely on our clean, green image.”
  49. 49. Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Motivations for reform in New Zealand Water pollution is number one concern (82 % want tougher protection).
  50. 50. Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill sharing: exemplar farmers Motivations for reform in New Zealand knowledge and skills of exemplar farmers to be shared.
  51. 51. Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill sharing: exemplar farmers Modelling: improved farming practices Motivations for reform in New Zealand Modelling: shows improved farming practices leads to large reductions in N leaching (5-20 %) and sediment loss (47-70 %) while retaining farm viability.
  52. 52. Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill sharing: exemplar farmers Modelling: improved farming practices Committed & supportive rural organisations Motivations for reform in New Zealand Lead rural industry organisations, like DairyNZ, has already committed members to a farm plan by 2025 (for climate impact reduction).
  53. 53. Declining health of lakes and rivers National image at stake: sales, tourism Concern of people: water pollution Skill sharing: exemplar farmers Modelling: improved farming practices Committed & supportive rural organisations Motivations for reform in New Zealand New Zealand’s attitude represents a breath of fresh air in land management and use which is the subject of the next presentation as Part 2 But in the end, it is not so much about the river alone, it is the culture and attitude that is at stake.
  54. 54. It is absurd …. WApromotesitspristineoceanbeachesand itsbeautifulcitywhichoverlooks adyingriver
  55. 55. End of Part 1 Part 2: NewZealand Part 3: The Netherlands Part 4: Living River status 56

×