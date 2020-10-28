Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Já passou por algum constrangimento por causa disso, já foi motivo de gozação ou até dispensado por uma garota que alegou ...
Aumento Absoluto funciona? Depoimento! Opa, tudo beleza? Então, o que acontece era o seguinte. Eu tinha o pau pequeno. Na ...
Muitas vezes, ela nem gemia, nem tinha reação. Outras vezes era aquele troço forçado que dava pra ver que era só fingiment...
Achei um monte de porcaria. E não acreditei em nada. Nem mesmo no tal do Aumento Absoluto Mas aquilo ficou na minha cabeça...
Enfim, passou mais alguns dias, e agora não tinha como negar. Tava acontecendo alguma coisa. Eu sentia só no colocar a mão...
Pqp! Deu vontade de sair gritando depois de ouvir isso. É música pro meu ouvido. Não que eu seja agora o cara mais dotado ...
Mas neste momento pedimos calma. Vamos te certeza que o Método Monster funciona mesmo. E, para isso, as próximas linhas vã...
E não precisa se preocupar porque na fatura do cartão o nome que aparece é a Monetizze, que é a plataforma de pagamentos. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aumento Absoluto - Aumento Absoluto Funciona? Download do PDF

15 views

Published on

Aumento Absoluto - Aumento Absoluto Funciona? Download do PDF

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aumento Absoluto - Aumento Absoluto Funciona? Download do PDF

  1. 1. Já passou por algum constrangimento por causa disso, já foi motivo de gozação ou até dispensado por uma garota que alegou não ter obtido prazer? Você não aguenta mais ser mal falado por alguma garota com quem já saiu e ela de repente falou para outras sobre o tamanho de seu pênis? Se você se enquadra nessa situação ou, apesar de ter uma boa vida sexual, ainda assim deseja aumentar seu desempenho e impressionar sua esposa, namorada ou suas amigas, então o Aumento Absoluto foi feito para você! Método Monster 2.0: O que é? Tem Riscos? Aumento Absoluto é um conjunto de exercícios e técnicas para quem deseja conseguir aumentar o próprio pênis em casa, sem ajuda de aparelhos e sem riscos envolvidos. Ou seja, você faz os exercícios em casa, sozinho, e sem ninguém saber. Esse é um método online que você tem acesso em formato digital: e-book e vídeo explicativos que você pode ver no seu celular ou computador. São técnicas completamente novas no Brasil e que vem chamando muita atenção. Isso porque é comum que muitos homens estejam relatando resultados inacreditáveis. Eles dizem ter aumentado em 4,5, ou 6cm o tamanho do membro. Além de aumentar o comprimento e a largura, os exercícios ajudam de outras formas. Corrigindo a curvatura do membro, por exemplo, além de ajudar a prevenir a ejaculação precoce e disfunção erétil. Mas tudo isso é mesmo verdade? Será que o Aumento Absoluto funciona? O depoimento que você vai ver agora vai te ajudar a esclarecer todas essas dúvidas. Ele Não Acreditava no Aumento Absoluto.. (O conteúdo do relato a seguir, assim como o seu linguajar, é de inteira responsabilidade do autor e não foi alterado pelo Review Sincero)
  2. 2. Aumento Absoluto funciona? Depoimento! Opa, tudo beleza? Então, o que acontece era o seguinte. Eu tinha o pau pequeno. Na minha opinião bem pequeno: só 11 centímetros. E isso era uma tortura. Uma tortura porque eu morria de medo das mulheres e o que elas podiam pensar na hora “H”. Eu devia ser o cara mais inseguro do mundo. O pior é que quando eu fazia sexo (o que era bem raro) a sensação era sempre a mesma: ela deve estar achando uma porcaria ou ela vai rir muito da minha cara com as amigas.
  3. 3. Muitas vezes, ela nem gemia, nem tinha reação. Outras vezes era aquele troço forçado que dava pra ver que era só fingimento. Bom, adiantando um pouco essa história, por um milagre da natureza, eu acabei me casando. Aí até relaxei. Pelo menos eu ia passar vergonha só com uma mulher pro resto da vida. Ela nunca tinha reclamado, nem falado nada. Então, eu achava que tava tudo certo. Até que eu peguei o celular dela. E foi nessa bendita hora que me senti o maior bosta do mundo. Eu peguei uma conversa dela com uma amiga e elas tavam falando de sexo. Aí tive que ler algo mais ou menos assim: “o pau do meu marido é uma mixaria. Não chega lá no fundo de jeito nenhum. Para eu gozar é só sozinha mesmo”. Cara, quando eu li isso me deu uma raiva. Melhor nem falar o que passou na minha cabeça.. Claro que me separei dela. Não precisei nem pensar duas vezes. Só que depois de ouvir uma coisa dessas não tem como não ficar abalado. Como é que eu ia atrás de outra mulher com menos confiança ainda? E sabendo que meu “pintinho” não ia satisfazer nenhuma mulher? Aí é que entra o Aumento Absoluto. O que acontece é que eu comecei a procurar na internet alguma coisa de aumento peniano e essas coisa.
  4. 4. Achei um monte de porcaria. E não acreditei em nada. Nem mesmo no tal do Aumento Absoluto Mas aquilo ficou na minha cabeça. Martelando. E se os tais exercícios funcionassem? E se aumentasse mesmo? O valor era baixo, tinha a garantia. Tudo isso me fez decidir acabar comprando. O Que Aconteceu Depois Que Ele Testou o Aumento Absoluto? Comprei pelo cartão de crédito e na hora já recebi por e-mail os dados para acessar o Aumento Absoluto . Não precisei falar com ninguém, e na fatura do cartão não apareceu nada que dissesse o que era o produto. Imediatamente, então, já comecei a ver as informações, e tudo o que eles passavam. Uma coisa que eu gostei é que eles mostram exatamente o que fazer, cada passo, cada detalhe de cada exercício. A partir daí era hora de colocar a mão na massa e colocar a prova o Método. Toda noite eu fazia os exercícios sem falta. E nos primeiros dias não notei nenhuma diferença. Zero mesmo. Mas foi a partir de uma semana que o negócio começou a ficar bom. Era sábado a noite e resolvi assistir a pornô. Eu tava com a mão no pau e percebi alguma coisa estranha. Parecia que tava um pouco maior. A minha primeira reação foi achar que eu tava ficando louco. Só podia ser coisa da minha cabeça.
  5. 5. Enfim, passou mais alguns dias, e agora não tinha como negar. Tava acontecendo alguma coisa. Eu sentia só no colocar a mão. Foi até engraçado porque eu não tinha nada em casa para medir. Então, foi só uma duas semanas depois disso que acabei achando uma fita métrica. E foi ali que consegui ter a prova real: 3 cm a mais em um mês seguindo o Aumento Absoluto Lembro até hoje desse momento. A sensação é muito foda. Você perceber que teu pau tá crescendo é bom demais. Ali eu já tinha chegado aos 14 cm. Quer dizer, já tava na média do brasileiro. Claro que aí continuei fazendo os exercícios ainda mais focado. Ao todo depois de 3 meses segundo o Aumento Absoluto consegui 5,5 centímetros de aumento. Sem contar a grossura que não sei os números, mas tá bem maior. Esses centímetros mudaram simplesmente tudo na minha vida. Agora, eu to me sentindo o cara mais confiante do mundo. To chegando nas mulheres sem problema. E na hora do sexo, meu amigo, é outra coisa. Dá para ver só na hora de tirar a calça que a reação delas é hora. E na hora do vamo ver os gemidos são mais altos e são de verdade. Outra dia conheci uma coroa e quando eu fui colocar ela me falou assim: vai devagar que eu não to acostumada com um tamanho desses.
  6. 6. Pqp! Deu vontade de sair gritando depois de ouvir isso. É música pro meu ouvido. Não que eu seja agora o cara mais dotado do mundo, mas pelo menos não faço mais feio. Eu falei todas essas coisas porque sei que tem um monte de cara que passou ou passa por algo parecido comigo. E não tem ninguém para te falar essas coisas. Não tem ninguém pra dizer que pau pequeno tem solução. Só que tem. O Aumento Absoluto tá aí pra isso. Sério, só te digo uma coisa: faz esse negócio que tu nunca mais sofrer com esse medo de não fazer ela gozar ou medo de que ela vai rir da tua cara. Aumento Absoluto Vale a Pena? Vale muito a pena pois outras formas de aumentar o pênis quase sempre trazem efeitos colaterais ou são muito caras já com o Aumento Absoluto você tem a praticidade de fazer os exercícios em casa de forma natural e vitalicia! Aumento Absoluto Benefícios? Ele traz inúmeros benefícios além de aumentar seu membro! Dentre eles estão: Aumento do Tamanho do Pênis Ereções Mais Rígidas Método Seguro e Natural Corrige a Curvatura Peniana Previne a Ejaculação Precoce Impulso Sexual Elevado Aumento Absoluto Funciona? Nossa Opinião Definitiva! Depois de ler tudo isso a maioria dos homens acaba ficando louco da vida para comprar e seguir os exercícios imediatamente.
  7. 7. Mas neste momento pedimos calma. Vamos te certeza que o Método Monster funciona mesmo. E, para isso, as próximas linhas vão ser vitais. Conversamos com um dos médicos mais respeitados do país quando o assunto é saúde masculina, o Dr. André Ferreira Rodrigues. Ele nos recebeu em sua clínica em São Paulo. Uma das mais conhecidas do Brasil. E, depois de alguns minutos de conversa, acabou contando qual a sua opinião sobre Aumento Absoluto. “Muitos homens me mandam e-mail ou perguntam aqui na clínica sobre esse método. Eu sempre leio bastante sobre o assunto e a minha opinião é a seguinte: São exercícios seguros e que trazem bons resultados no que tange o aumento peniano. Grande parte das técnicas eu já passo aqui para os pacientes que pedem e os resultados são positivos. É algo totalmente seguro e que gera um alongamento dos tecidos penianos natural”. O que acabamos descobrindo depois é que para apresentar essas mesmas técnicas e exercícios do Aumento Absoluto o médico cobra 450 reais por consulta. Depoimentos, opiniões médicas, estudos científicos. Tudo isso, somado, nos fez chegar uma conclusão: o Aumento Absoluto funciona mesmo. Essa é a melhor, mais segura, e barata maneira de aumentar o seu pênis. Se você quer ter acesso a essas técnicas especiais basta clicar no botão aqui embaixo. Em seguida você vai para a página de compra do produto onde vai colocar seu nome e e-mail — além de definir a forma de compra. Feito isso é só esperar alguns minutinhos até que você receba o Aumento Absoluto por e-mail e já comece a aplicar as técnicas.
  8. 8. E não precisa se preocupar porque na fatura do cartão o nome que aparece é a Monetizze, que é a plataforma de pagamentos. E, se preferir pagar por boleto, também não estará escrito nada sobre o nome do produto.

×