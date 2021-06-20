Successfully reported this slideshow.
Luxury Home and Living Products
About Company DREAM CARE Story is nothing less of a ‘Dream’ that is being taken ‘Care’ with hard work and dedication to es...
Overview Project Operation Research/Analysis Target Market Budget Key performance indicator
Media Buying Strategy Project Operation Clear Objectives Strategic Planning Research Competitors Budget Management Pr...
Media Buying Strategy Project Operation Conversation ratio Performance Graph Track customers activities Visitors & New...
Media Buying Strategy Research/Analysis • Marketing Strategy – 360 degree plane, Set budget accordingly, Plan excite Compe...
Media Buying Strategy Execute Project Project Execute Initiation Planning & Design Monitoring & Controlling Project QC Pro...
Business Model Flowchart Traditional Marketing Digital Marketing Online Sale Website Affiliate Social Site Influncer Marke...
Project Execute Monitoring & Controlling Closing/ Continue Media Buying Strategy Research/Analysis The Project Management...
Sponsorship Marketing:- •Cultural events Early or half yearly Cultural Event with clear vision, campaign name must be att...
Media Buying Strategy Target Market Our Targeted Market : India Delhi Mumbai Bangalore Chennai , Kolkata All India
Media Buying Strategy Social Media Optimization •Post frequency 2-3 Face book • Twice in a week 2 Creative Post •50 Ratin...
Media Buying Strategy Social Media Optimization •Post frequency 2-3 Instagram • Twice in a week 3 Creative Post •Average ...
Media Buying Strategy In short, every business has a different persona, motive, goal and vision. I made this strategy, As ...
Media Buying Strategy Thanks and Regards Rekha Kumari ( Digital marketor) Mob: 7836946539,Whtapp-7979907168,7836946596
presentation | for Luxury Home and Living Products | Business Strategy

Business strategy for the industry of Luxury Home and Living Products. How you will start your strategy and manage KRA & KPI

  1. 1. Luxury Home and Living Products
  2. 2. About Company DREAM CARE Story is nothing less of a ‘Dream’ that is being taken ‘Care’ with hard work and dedication to establish the brand as a prominent name in the industry. The seed of this memorable journey were sown about two decades back when our Founder Mr D. P. Ginoriya arrived in the Capital city with his family. After stints with textile organizations for few years he envisaged the potential of the industry that was unharnessed. The journey that started with the aim to revolutionize the industry over the course attained various firsts and continues to do so. The excursion that started from a small room and with a team of 2 people has transcended into ‘Dream Care Parivaar’ with hundreds of members and expanded to three units in NCR. Innovation And Continuous Improvement Something new that blends creativity with execution. And since inception we are following the philosophy of innovation in each area of working be it product, technology, training, marketing, and so on. Thus, innovation and continuous improvement constitutes one of our core values which make the organizational code.
  3. 3. Overview Project Operation Research/Analysis Target Market Budget Key performance indicator
  4. 4. Media Buying Strategy Project Operation Clear Objectives Strategic Planning Research Competitors Budget Management Project Management Digital marketing KRA & KPI Target Market We will decide Key Responsibility with team strength, core potential, talent, technique and frequency  Business Audit Goal(Mission & Vision)
  5. 5. Media Buying Strategy Project Operation Conversation ratio Performance Graph Track customers activities Visitors & New customer Analysis potential clients Digital marketing KPI(Performance Indicator) Business Performance graph Work flow and its performance will be traced  Measurable MIS Graph Analytic data dealing (dealing with database)
  6. 6. Media Buying Strategy Research/Analysis • Marketing Strategy – 360 degree plane, Set budget accordingly, Plan excite Competitor according. • Marketing Plan – Organic (SEO, SMO, SEM) – PAID marketing, Google ads, Email marketing. – Influencer marketing on Instagram, Youtube LEAD FOR MARKETING & SALES Every business takes its own time for performing, campaign maturing and set brand among the competitors
  7. 7. Media Buying Strategy Execute Project Project Execute Initiation Planning & Design Monitoring & Controlling Project QC Project Budget & Cost The Project Management Methodology
  8. 8. Business Model Flowchart Traditional Marketing Digital Marketing Online Sale Website Affiliate Social Site Influncer Marketplace E-Commerce Amazon Flipkart Own Site Channel Partner
  9. 9. Project Execute Monitoring & Controlling Closing/ Continue Media Buying Strategy Research/Analysis The Project Management Change Request Initiatio n Planning & Design Delivery & Reporting Change Requests
  10. 10. Sponsorship Marketing:- •Cultural events Early or half yearly Cultural Event with clear vision, campaign name must be attractive. We can invite legendry person who was awarded awards. •Music festivals Music Concert with small competition where we can offer our products as a gift while program in process. •Fashion or Modeling Campaign. Here we can create our fashioned campaign for marketing purposes this is the way where we can show the branding of our product, we will move head trust factor.
  11. 11. Media Buying Strategy Target Market Our Targeted Market : India Delhi Mumbai Bangalore Chennai , Kolkata All India
  12. 12. Media Buying Strategy Social Media Optimization •Post frequency 2-3 Face book • Twice in a week 2 Creative Post •50 Rating & Review •48 Review & Rating for our website •300-600 People Reach •Group sharing •Increase Likes & Follower
  13. 13. Media Buying Strategy Social Media Optimization •Post frequency 2-3 Instagram • Twice in a week 3 Creative Post •Average Like 100-150 •Increase Likes & Follower
  14. 14. Media Buying Strategy In short, every business has a different persona, motive, goal and vision. I made this strategy, As per our experience that has been doing for years. But when I will involve in to this business then it would be a deep analysis, will ask some questions, some performance, stability, innovation, brand values, clients, and about your objective. Summary
  15. 15. Media Buying Strategy Thanks and Regards Rekha Kumari ( Digital marketor) Mob: 7836946539,Whtapp-7979907168,7836946596

