Green Health First Slides

Schedule a Workshop Or Join one of our weekly Virtual workshops LIKE Addressing Behavior & Emotions Naturally Intro to Ess...
Green Health First offers a Fundraising program for teams/groups with our 2Cups Green Tea Hawaii Products 40% give-back fo...
Example: Addressing Behavior & Emotions Naturally Intro to Essential Oils use *These statements have not been evaluated by...
Can Cover TOPICS LIKE Supporting the Brain/Nervous System Attention/Concentration Anxiety/Stress Agitation/Irritability/Hy...
ESSENTIAL OILS (EOs) for Attention/Concentration Peppermint- analgesic, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory...
CHOOSE OTHER TOPICS LIKE Pain Management Digestive Health/Detox Sleep/Rest Energy/Motivation Children’s Wellness Women’s/M...
KEY ELEMENTS for Optimal HEALTH FOOD, HYDRATION, EXERCISE, SLEEP • Eating whole foods; avoiding processed & artificials/sy...
Each of these Contribute to Mental Health & Wellness Helpful Tools to USE: Emotional blends Immune Blend - Wild Orange, Cl...
SUCCESS is fulfilling the complete purpose for which God made you. I’m glad to send our recorded videos from my team’s vir...
Wellness solutions with natural essential oils.

  1. 1. Schedule a Workshop Or Join one of our weekly Virtual workshops LIKE Addressing Behavior & Emotions Naturally Intro to Essential Oils use Or Make & Take soaps, hand cleaners, bug repellents, sprays, roller blends (in person only)
  2. 2. Green Health First offers a Fundraising program for teams/groups with our 2Cups Green Tea Hawaii Products 40% give-back for every $20 box sold (Products are currently sold at Fayetteville’s The Climbing Place)
  3. 3. Example: Addressing Behavior & Emotions Naturally Intro to Essential Oils use *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products discussed are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
  4. 4. Can Cover TOPICS LIKE Supporting the Brain/Nervous System Attention/Concentration Anxiety/Stress Agitation/Irritability/Hyperactivity Depression Head Injury Memory/Cognition with focus on the therapeutic properties of the resources- see bottom of next slide.
  5. 5. ESSENTIAL OILS (EOs) for Attention/Concentration Peppermint- analgesic, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antiviral, memory Orange- antibacterial, antiseptic, antifungal, anti-infectious, improves sluggish digestion, antidepressant(citrus) Ylang Ylang- antidepressant, antiseptic, antispasmodic, calming, relaxing, hormonal balancing Clary Sage- anticonvulsant, antifungal, antiseptic, antispasmodic, soothing, warming, hormonal balancing Chamomile- anti-infectious, anti-inflammatory, antiparasitic, antispasmodic, calming, relaxing
  6. 6. CHOOSE OTHER TOPICS LIKE Pain Management Digestive Health/Detox Sleep/Rest Energy/Motivation Children’s Wellness Women’s/Men’s Wellness Pregnancy/Birth/Baby Athletes Wellness Cardiovascular Health Respiratory Health Skin & Body Care Pet Wellness
  7. 7. KEY ELEMENTS for Optimal HEALTH FOOD, HYDRATION, EXERCISE, SLEEP • Eating whole foods; avoiding processed & artificials/synthetics, hi sugars • Essential oils- antioxidants/therapeutic properties • Exercise/Yoga/TaiChi/ Meditation • Acupuncture • Chiropractor/Osteopathic Med • Reflexology • Mental Wellness Counseling We’re uniquely made & our bodies change constantly, so a custom approach is necessary. See what your body says it needs by doing a Zyto biofeedback scan
  8. 8. Each of these Contribute to Mental Health & Wellness Helpful Tools to USE: Emotional blends Immune Blend - Wild Orange, Clove, Cinnamon, Eucalyptus, Rosemary OR Cedarwood, litsea, frankincense, rose Calming Blend - Wild Orange, Lavender, Copaiba, Spearmint, Magnolia, Rosemary, Neroli, and Sweetgum; capsules include L-Theanine Restful Blend - Lavender Flower, Cedarwood, Ho Wood Leaf, Ylang Ylang Flower, Marjoram Leaf, Roman Chamomile Flower, Vetiver Root, Vanilla Bean Absolute, Hawaiian Sandalwood OR lavender, cananga, Buddha wood, Roman chamomile; capsules Grounding Blend - Spruce, Frankincense, Ho Wood Leaf, German Chamomile Flower, Osmanthus Or sandalwood, Balsom fir, Coriander, Magnolia Joyful Blend – lavandin, lavender, sandalwood, clary sage, tangerine, lemon myrtle, Melissa, ylang ylang,, osmanthus
  9. 9. SUCCESS is fulfilling the complete purpose for which God made you. I’m glad to send our recorded videos from my team’s virtual workshops, the link for you to join them LIVE & I invite you to check out my youtube channel for wellness videos https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kwS39nSW0p- M1TmN_qUPA/ Visit www.greenhealthfirst.com – Schedule a Wellness Consult at calendly.com/angceroli – Get your Zyto Scan with military discount for $15 (40% off- must meet in person) www.facebook.com/GreenHealthFirst Angie Ceroli, 919 656-0963, angceroli@gmail.com www.mydoterra.com/986534 www.2cupsgreenteahawaii.com WE ARE GLAD TO FACILITATE A HOME CLASS OR ONE-ON-ONE OR BIZ LUNCH AS ALLOWED/DESIRED

