Bacterial culture media

CAMS, QASSIM UNIVERSITY
REJO – CAMS, QU Culture Media  Culture media are required to grow the micro- organisms from infected material to identify...
REJO – CAMS, QU Types of Culture media: 1. Based on their consistency a) Solid medium (contains 2% Agar) b) Liquid medium ...
REJO – CAMS, QU 2. Based on the constituents/ ingredients a) simple medium b) complex medium c) synthetic or defined mediu...
REJO – CAMS, QU SIMPLE MEDIA: Simple medium consists of only basic necessities  Liquid media - Peptone water - Nutrient b...
REJO – CAMS, QU ENRICHED MEDIA Enriched medias are used for the growth of some fastidious organisms, that needs rich suppl...
REJO – CAMS, QU ENRICHED MEDIA Chocolate Agar:  It used for the cultivation of non- fastidious and fastidious micro- orga...
REJO – CAMS, QU ENRICHMENT MEDIA Enrichment medias are liquid media used to isolate pathogens from a mixed culture. Media ...
REJO – CAMS, QU DIFFERENTIAL & INDICATOR MEDIA Differential media contain compounds that helps to visually distinguished b...
REJO – CAMS, QU  MacConkey agar is a differential and indicator media.  Its helps to differentiate lactose and non-lacto...
REJO – CAMS, QU  Mannitol Salt Agar (MSA) is used as a selective and differential medium for the isolation and identifica...
REJO – CAMS, QU  CLED agar is a differential and non- inhibitory growth medium used for isolation of bacteria that cause ...
REJO – CAMS, QU SELECTIVE MEDIA Selective media allows certain types of organisms to grow and inhibit the growth of other ...
REJO – CAMS, QU  LJ medium is the selective medium used for the cultivation and isolation of Mycobacterium species.  It ...
REJO – CAMS, QU  TCBS Agar is used for the selective isolation of Vibrio cholera and other enteropathogenic vibrio's from...
REJO – CAMS, QU XYLOSE LYSINE DEOXYCHOLATE (XLD) AGAR ➢ XLD agar is both selective and differential medium for the isolati...
REJO – CAMS, QU TRANSPORT MEDIA  Transport Media used for transporting the samples. It is designed to preserve the viabil...
REJO – CAMS, QU  Cary and Blair Medium: Semi- solid, white colored transport medium for faeces that may contain Salmonell...
REJO – CAMS, QU ANAEROBIC MEDIA  Anaerobic media are used to grow anaerobic organisms. Anaerobes have a wide range of nut...
REJO – CAMS, QU ANAEROBIC MEDIA  Nonselective media used in anaerobic bacteriology: - Robertson’s Cooked Meat Medium - Co...
Bacterial culture media

  1. 1. CAMS, QASSIM UNIVERSITY
  2. 2. REJO – CAMS, QU Culture Media  Culture media are required to grow the micro- organisms from infected material to identify the causative agent.  By appropriate procedures they must be grown separately (isolated) on culture media and obtained as pure for study.  The basic components of culture media includes Water, Electrolytes, Peptone, Meat extract, yeast extract, Blood and Agar.
  3. 3. REJO – CAMS, QU Types of Culture media: 1. Based on their consistency a) Solid medium (contains 2% Agar) b) Liquid medium (No Agar) c) Semi-solid medium (0.5% Agar) (for motility test) Agar:  Used for preparing solid medium  Obtained from seaweeds.  No nutritive value  Agar contain long chain poly saccharides. Inorganic salts and protein like substance  Melts at 980c and sets at 420c REJO, CAMS, QU
  4. 4. REJO – CAMS, QU 2. Based on the constituents/ ingredients a) simple medium b) complex medium c) synthetic or defined medium d) Special media 3. Based on Oxygen requirement - Aerobic media - Anaerobic media Enriched Media Enrichment Media Selective media Indicator media Differential media Transport media Sugar media Media for biochemical reactions REJO, CAMS, QU
  5. 5. REJO – CAMS, QU SIMPLE MEDIA: Simple medium consists of only basic necessities  Liquid media - Peptone water - Nutrient broth  Solid media - Nutrient agar (nutrient broth + 2% Agar)  Use: To grow non-fastidious microorganisms (Non fastidious bacteria are those which grow without any special nutrient. Whereas fastidious bacteria require complex or special diet for growing.)
  6. 6. REJO – CAMS, QU SIMPLE MEDIA REJO, CAMS, QU
  7. 7. REJO – CAMS, QU ENRICHED MEDIA Enriched medias are used for the growth of some fastidious organisms, that needs rich supply of special nutrients like blood, serum or egg along with the basic media.  Blood Agar  Chocolate Agar Blood agar  Nutrient Agar with 5-7% of sheep blood.  It is useful for cultivating fastidious organisms like streptococcus.  It is also a differential medium to differentiate different type hemolysis (destroying the RBC) α-hemolysis, β- hemolysis and γ-hemolysis. REJO, CAMS, QU
  8. 8. REJO – CAMS, QU ENRICHED MEDIA Chocolate Agar:  It used for the cultivation of non- fastidious and fastidious micro- organisms such as Neisseria and Haemophilus species.  Chocolate agar is prepared by heating the blood agar to 650- 700C.  During the preparation red blood cells are lysed and the cell lysis releases intracellular nutrients such as hemoglobin, hemin (“X” factor), and the coenzyme (NAD) nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (“V” factor) into the agar which is utilized by fastidious bacteria. REJO, CAMS, QU
  9. 9. REJO – CAMS, QUREJO, CAMS, QU
  10. 10. REJO – CAMS, QU ENRICHMENT MEDIA Enrichment medias are liquid media used to isolate pathogens from a mixed culture. Media contains inhibitory substances, which suppress the growth of unwanted organism.  Selenite F Broth – for the isolation of Salmonella, Shigella  Alkaline Peptone Water – for Vibrio cholerae
  11. 11. REJO – CAMS, QUREJO, CAMS, QU
  12. 12. REJO – CAMS, QU DIFFERENTIAL & INDICATOR MEDIA Differential media contain compounds that helps to visually distinguished by the appearance of the colony (color) or the surrounding media (hemolysis). Indicator media contain an indicator in the medium that changes the color due to changes in pH. These are called acid base indicators.  Blood Agar  MacConkey Agar  Mannitol Salt Agar  CLED Agar
  13. 13. REJO – CAMS, QU  MacConkey agar is a differential and indicator media.  Its helps to differentiate lactose and non-lactose fermenting bacteria. Lactose fermenting (LF) bacteria produce pink color colonies and non-lactose (NLF) bacteria produce pale colonies.  Neutral red is the pH indicator in this medium. When lactose is fermented, the pH of the medium decreases, changing the color of neutral light pink red to dark pink color colonies.  It’s also a selective media for gram negative bacteria. The bile salts and the crystal violet prevent the growth of gram-positive bacteria. MACCONKEY AGAR: REJO, CAMS, QU
  14. 14. REJO – CAMS, QU  Mannitol Salt Agar (MSA) is used as a selective and differential medium for the isolation and identification of Staphylococcus family.  MSA contains 1% mannitol (it’s a sugar), salt (7.5%), phenol red (pH indicator), beef extract, peptic digest of animal tissue, pancreatic digest of casein & Agar.  If an organism ferment mannitol (acid is produced when sugar is fermented) the pH of the media dropped and the medium turns to acidic. So the pH is below 6.9, the indicator present in MSA will turn the medium to yellow color.  Most pathogenic staphylococci, such as Staphylococcus aureus, will ferment mannitol (yellow color). Most non-pathogenic staphylococci will not ferment mannitol (pink color). MANNITOL SALT AGAR: REJO, CAMS, QU
  15. 15. REJO – CAMS, QU  CLED agar is a differential and non- inhibitory growth medium used for isolation of bacteria that cause urinary tract infections.  All the potential urinary pathogens are grown in the CLED agar.  CLED agar differentiate the bacteria by lactose fermenting and non-lactose fermenting colonies.  Bromothymol Blue is the pH indicator present in CLED agar  Lactose fermenting (LF) bacteria produce yellow color and non-lactose fermenting (NLF) bacteria produce blue-green color colonies. CLED Agar (Cysteine Lactose Electrolyte Deficient Agar): REJO, CAMS, QU
  16. 16. REJO – CAMS, QU SELECTIVE MEDIA Selective media allows certain types of organisms to grow and inhibit the growth of other organisms.  MacConkey Agar (For Gram negative bacilli)  Mannitol Salt Agar (For staphylococcus)  LJ Media (Mycobacterium Tuberculosis)  TCBS (Vibrio Cholerae)  XLD Agar
  17. 17. REJO – CAMS, QU  LJ medium is the selective medium used for the cultivation and isolation of Mycobacterium species.  It contains inspissated eggs, malachite green and glycerol (or pyruvate). LJ medium containing glycerol favors the growth of M. tuberculosis.  M. tuberculosis grows slowly and takes 4-6 weeks or longer to give visible colonies.  The colonies are raised, dry, cream (buff) colored in LJ media.  The media is sterilized by inspissation LOWENSTEIN-JENSEN (LJ) MEDIA: REJO, CAMS, QU
  18. 18. REJO – CAMS, QU  TCBS Agar is used for the selective isolation of Vibrio cholera and other enteropathogenic vibrio's from a variety of clinical and nonclinical specimens.  Enrichment in Alkaline Peptone Water, followed by isolation on TCBS Agar is routinely used for isolation of V. cholerae. - Vibrio cholera : Yellow color colonies - Vibrio parahaemolyticus: colorless colony with greenish center Thiosulfate Citrate Bile Salts Sucrose (TCBS) Agar REJO, CAMS, QU
  19. 19. REJO – CAMS, QU XYLOSE LYSINE DEOXYCHOLATE (XLD) AGAR ➢ XLD agar is both selective and differential medium for the isolation, cultivation & differentiation of gram- negative enteric microorganism. This media is primarily used for the isolation & differentiation of Shigella & Salmonella from both clinical food samples & dairy products. ➢ XLD agar contains sugars like Xylose, Lactose and Sucrose provide sources of fermentable carbohydrate - Salmonella species: red colonies, some with black centers. - Shigella species: red colonies. - E.coli: large, flat, yellow colonies.
  20. 20. REJO – CAMS, QU TRANSPORT MEDIA  Transport Media used for transporting the samples. It is designed to preserve the viability of bacteria during transport without allowing their multiplication.  Transport media contains only buffers and salt.  Doesn’t contain any nutritional ingredients such as carbon, nitrogen, and organic growth factors, which helps to prevent microbial multiplication.  Addition of antibiotics and other substances like glycerol may added for transporting specimens for tissue culture.
  21. 21. REJO – CAMS, QU  Cary and Blair Medium: Semi- solid, white colored transport medium for faeces that may contain Salmonella, Shigella, Vibrio.  Stuarts medium: Commonly used for transporting specimens suspected of having gonococci.  Amies medium with charcoal: Charcoal helps eliminate metabolic products of bacterial growth, which may be especially useful in the isolation of fastidious organisms. REJO, CAMS, QU
  22. 22. REJO – CAMS, QU ANAEROBIC MEDIA  Anaerobic media are used to grow anaerobic organisms. Anaerobes have a wide range of nutritional needs; most require hemin and vitamin k.  Media used for anaerobic bacteria can be freshly prepared. Long storage degrades the quality of the media due to peroxide accumulation and dehydration. Anaerobic culture media contains reducing agents such as cysteine.  The primary plating media for inoculating anaerobic specimen includes a non-selective blood agar
  23. 23. REJO – CAMS, QU ANAEROBIC MEDIA  Nonselective media used in anaerobic bacteriology: - Robertson’s Cooked Meat Medium - Columbia Anaerobic blood agar - Egg-yolk agar (EYA) - Peptone-yeast extract glucose broth (PYG) - Thioglycollate broth  Selective and differential media used in anaerobic bacteriology: - Bacterioides bile esculin agar (BBE) - Anaerobic phenylethyl alcohol agar (PEA) - Cycloserine cefoxitin fructose agar (CCFA) - Laked Kanamycin-vancomycin blood agar (LKV)
  24. 24. REJO – CAMS, QUREJO, CAMS, QU

×