Good Cops Deserve More Recognition

Good Cops Deserve More Recognition

  1. 1. Page 1 Good Cops Deserve More Recognition In the first instance, I want to take a stand for the second time and defend my previous argument with more details. In my previous essay, I stated that the police are receiving a huge amount of hate because of the wrongdoings of bad police officers and it is really a pity that the population of bad cops grew; but like I said it is wrong to generalize. The proportion of good to bad cops is a matter of debate, but no reliable numbers (Rodd Wagner,2020). So, even if studies cannot find the percentage and identify the two the types of cops; we should not ignore the good actions of good police officers. It is truly a fact that good police officers deserve more recognition. Moreover, Policing is not a thankless job; roughly eight in 10 officers said in depth 2017 Pew Research Center Study said that they had been thanked by a member of the public in the previous month (Nicola James,2020).But, the uniform is also a magnet for anger; two -thirds of cops reported being verbally berated on the job (Nicola James,2020. And some may have deserved it, but many undoubtedly did not (Rodd Wagner,2020). This shows how us how stressful the duties of police officers are. Also, it seems to be increasingly difficult to find the good ones, but I believe their numbers are substantial enough that if given more support to clean up the profession and make it more of what they hoped they were signing on for, they would step forward (Rodd Wagner,2020). “The bad apples are not unique to policing,” he said. “Every profession on earth has some group of people who are bad apples in their profession – lawyers, doctors, dentists, nurses (Rodd Wagner,2020).
  2. 2. Page 2 Moreover, the duties of the police officers went from hard to intricate ever since the pandemic started. No one was prepared for this, yet we expect underfunded police force of people working at breaking point to do all this flawlessly at the drop of a hat (Nicola James,2020). As of this week, they are no longer working in a pair with their partner, because there simply not enough police officers available (Nicola James,2020). The shift work can be exhausting but the pay is okay. You can make more elsewhere with a lot less stress, sleep deprivation and danger. Most of the times cops deal with incidents such as car accidents, a drunk man passed out or a husband is threatening to kill his wife. (Rodd Wagner,2020). . With these in my mind, we can see that their job can be boring like standing for hours direction traffic, and then without warning, all hell can break loose (Rodd Wagner,2020).
  3. 3. Page 3 Furthermore, there was a rally in Ogden on Saturday afternoon. Before it was held, Malik wrote on the Facebook page for it that he contacted the police department. “I prefaced conversation with giving condolences to our fallen officer here in Ogden,” he wrote. “I assured him that this rally is not about them and we are all mourning together. I promised them this would be a peaceful rally done with love (Rodd Wagner,2020). They assured me that if there are any officers present, they are there to protect our right to assemble and exercise our freedom of speech (Rodd Wagner,2020). In the memorial of the popular victim George, the rally was large and peaceful. Everyone took a knee in remembrance of George Floyd on the lawn in front of the municipal building where the pole has its flag at half-staff in honor of Officer Lyday. The rally was peaceful. "I want to set the tone”, Dayo announce to the crowd. “This is a peaceful protest not an anti-cop rally; This is a solidarity rally. This is a rally for police reform (Rodd Wagner,2020).This shows that there is still chance for change, and the citizens could either trust the police officers for their safety or hate them.
  4. 4. Page 4 So, this weekend, when you are frustrated about not partying with friends on the beach or picnicking in the park, please spare a thought for Nicola's cop friend, who will be working their 21st day straight, with no break, not with their family; in order to keep everyone safe (Nicola James,2020). In conclusion, we must understand that police officers have a very dangerous job out there. Even if studies cannot find the percentage to separate the two types of cops good and bad; we cannot ignore the good actions of good police officers. It is a fact that good police officers deserve a lot more recognition.
  5. 5. Bibliography Wagner,R. ( May 31, 2020) Spare A Thought for the Good Cops , Retrieved from https://www.forbes.com/sites/roddwagner/2020/05/31/spare -a-thought-for-the-good-cops/?sh=ec3ce6bf19c9 James,N. (April,2020) This Weekend Please Spare a Thought for the Police too, Retrieved from https://vip.politicsmeanspolitics.com/2020/04/11/this- weekend-please-spare-a-thought-for-the-police-too/

