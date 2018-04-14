Workbook for General Chemistry II

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENERAL CHEMISTRY II SOLVED PROBLEMS IN CHEMISTRY VON GODWIN C. JEQUINTO
2 TABLE OF CONTENTS CHAPTER 1: CHEMICAL EQUILIBRIUM.....................................4 1.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Con...
3 CHAPTER 3: ELECTROCHEMISTRY..........................................37 3.1 Redox Reactions................................
4 CHAPTER 1: CHEMICAL EQUILIBRIUM Chemical Equilibrium describes the state in which the rates of forward and reverse react...
5 Key Points: • A reversible reaction can proceed in both the forward and backward directions • Equilibrium is when the ra...
6 The General Equilibrium Expression for a Reaction: aA+bB⇋cC+dD CHAPTER OUTLINE 1.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Condition Th...
7 1.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Condition A reversible reaction can proceed in both the forward and backward directions. Mo...
8 1.2 Writing the Reaction Quotient / Equilibrium Constant Expression The equilibrium constant expression is the ratio of ...
9 If the reaction involved partial pressures instead of concentrations, then the equilibrium constant, now Kp, would follo...
10 1.3 Predicting the Direction of a Reaction When we deal with reactions that are reversible in nature, it is important t...
11 1.4 Significance of the Equilibrium Constant For any given temperature, there is only one value for the equilibrium con...
12 1.5 Le Chatelier’s Principle A statement of Le Chatelier's Principle: Le Chatlier's principle (also known as "Chatelier...
13 WORKSHEET #1 1. Calculate the equilibrium Constant of the following reaction: 2NO (g) + 2H2(g) ⇌ N2(g) + 2H2O(g). Where...
14 7. For the reaction 2H2(g)+CO(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g), The Kc of this reaction is 6.18 at 703K. What is the value of KP at this t...
15 SOLUTION: 1. Given: 2NO + 2H2 ⇌ N2 + 2H2O Where: NO= 0.789M, H2= 0.016M, N2= 0.214M, H2O= 0.14M Solution: 𝐾𝑐 = [C]c[D]d...
16 3. Given: C2H4 (g) + 2O2 (g) ⇌ CO2(g) + 2H2O(g) Where: C2H4= 0.28M, O2= .0085M, CO2= 2.12M, H2O= 0.12M Solution: 𝐾𝑐 = [...
17 c. The Volume (750 mL = 0.75 L) and temperature (618 K) are already given, and R (0.0821 Latm mol-1K-1) is a constant. ...
18 2.73 x 10 −5 = Kc (0.0821 L atm mol−1 k−1 × 372K)−4 2.73 x 10−5 (0.0821×372K)−4 = Kc ∴ 𝐊𝐜 = 𝟐𝟑. 𝟕𝟓 7. 2H2(g)+CO(g) ⇌ CH...
19 Cl2 = 0.00618 1.5 = 4.12 x 10−3 M HCl = 0.61816 1.5 = 0.41 M Solving Qc 𝑄 𝑐 = [0.41]2 [0.166][4.12 × 10−3] 𝑄 𝑐 = 245.79...
20 Solving Qc: 𝑄 𝑐 = [1.24 x 10−3 ]2 [0.17][0.2] 𝑄 𝑐 = 0.04 Because Qc is smaller than Kc, the system is not at equilibriu...
21 CHAPTER 2: ACID-BASE EQUILIBRIA AND SALT EQUILIBRIA On first encounter, the study of acid-base equilibria is a little l...
22 Key Points: • Acid is a substance that contains hydrogen and dissociates in water to yield a hydronium ion. • A base is...
23 CHAPTER OUTLINE 2.1 Bronsted Acids and Bases 2.2 The Acid-Base Properties of Water 2.3 pH- A Measure of Acidity 2.4 Str...
24 ESSENTIAL CONCEPTS  Buffer Solutions. A buffer solution contains a weak acid and a salt derived from the acid. To main...
25 2.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Condition In 1923, chemists Johannes Nicolaus Brønsted and Thomas Martin Lowry independent...
26 2.2 The Acid-Base Properties of Water Acids Acids have long been recognized as a distinctive class of compounds whose a...
27 2.3 pH- A Measure of Acidity pH is a measure of hydrogen ion concentration; a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a...
28 2.4 Strength of Acids and Bases All acids and bases do not ionize or dissociate to the same extent. This leads to the s...
29 2.5 Weak Acids/Weak Bases Weak acids and bases are only partially ionized in their solutions, whereas strong acids and ...
30 2.6 Relationship between the Ionization Constants of Acids and their Conjugate Bases As with acids, bases can either be...
31 2.7 The Common Ion Effect The common ion effect states that in a chemical solution, if the concentration of any one of ...
32 2.8 Buffer Solutions A buffer is an aqueous solution containing a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and i...
33 2.9 Solubility Equilibria The solubility product is the equilibrium constant representing the maximum amount of solid t...
34 WORKSHEET #2 1. Find the pH of a 0.0125 M HCl solution. The HCl is a strong acid and is 100% ionized in water. The hydr...
35 SOLUTION: 1. Given: 0.0025M HCl Solution: pH = - log (0.0125) = - ( - 2.90) = 2.90 Answer : pH= 2.90 2. Given: [H+] = 1...
36 Answer : pH= 0.78 7. Given: [H+] = 2.89 M Solution: pH = - log (2.89) = - ( - 0.46) = 0.46 Answer : pH= 0.46 8. Given: ...
37 CHAPTER 3: ELECTROCHEMISTRY We encounter electrochemical cells in all facets of our everyday lives from the disposable ...
38 CHAPTER OUTLINE 3.1 Redox Reactions 3.2 Galvanic Cells 3.3 Standard Reduction Potentials 3.4 Spontaneity of Redox React...
39 3.1 Redox Reactions A redox reaction is a reaction that involves a change in oxidation state of one or more elements. W...
40 3.2 Galvanic Cells Galvanic cells traditionally are used as sources of DC electrical power. A simple galvanic cell may ...
41  A double vertical line (||) is used to separate the anode half reaction from the cathode half reaction. This represen...
42 3.3 Standard Reduction Potentials The standard reduction potential is the tendency for a chemical species to be reduced...
43 Copper's Standard Oxidation Potential Cu(s)→Cu2++2e− Eo 0 (SOP)= −0.34V The standard oxidation potential and the standa...
44 3.4 Spontaneity of Redox Reactions A positive voltage that forms across the electrodes of a voltaic cell indicates that...
45 As long as we can identify the actual reduction and oxidation processes that will occur in a redox reaction, the genera...
46 3.5 Batteries Chemistry is the driving force behind the magics of batteries. A battery is a package of one or more galv...
47 3.6 Corrosion Corrosion is a process through which metals in manufactured states return to their natural oxidation stat...
48 3.7 Electrolysis The use of electric current to stimulate a non- spontaneous reaction. Electrolysis can be used to sepa...
49 WORKSHEET #3 1. Express the oxidation half-reaction of the following redox reaction: Cd+2 + Fe  Fe +2 + Cd Answer: Cd...
50 Answer: This is not a redox reaction because each element has the same oxidation number in both reactants and products:...
51 REFERENCES  Fidentify-solution-neutral-base-acidic- 8346.html&h=ATOmL5lCAi2-y_pOxAiOmvOTFi- LsYrHSsAJesZu3mmUN12- Ysmb...
52  https://sciencing.com/identify-solution-neutral- base-acidic-8346.html  https://www.chem.purdue.edu/gchelp/howtosolv...
  1. 1. GENERAL CHEMISTRY II SOLVED PROBLEMS IN CHEMISTRY VON GODWIN C. JEQUINTO
  2. 2. 2 TABLE OF CONTENTS CHAPTER 1: CHEMICAL EQUILIBRIUM.....................................4 1.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Condition ...........................7 1.2 Writing the Reaction Quotient / Equilibrium Constant Expression...............................................................................8 1.3 Predicting the Direction of a Reaction.......................10 1.4 Significance of the Equilibrium Constant...................11 1.5 Le Chatelier’s Principle..............................................12 WORKSHEET #1.........................................................................13 CHAPTER 2: ACID-BASE EQUILIBRIA AND SALT EQUILIBRIA .......21 2.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Condition .........................25 2.2 The Acid-Base Properties of Water ...........................26 2.3 pH- A Measure of Acidity ..........................................27 2.4 Strength of Acids and Bases......................................28 2.5 Weak Acids/Weak Bases ...........................................29 2.6 Relationship between the Ionization Constants of Acids and their Conjugate Bases.....................................................30 2.7 The Common Ion Effect ............................................31 2.8 Buffer Solutions ........................................................32 2.9 Solubility Equilibria....................................................33 WORKSHEET #2.........................................................................34
  3. 3. 3 CHAPTER 3: ELECTROCHEMISTRY..........................................37 3.1 Redox Reactions........................................................39 3.2 Galvanic Cells ............................................................40 3.3 Standard Reduction Potentials ..................................42 3.4 Spontaneity of Redox Reactions................................44 3.5 Batteries....................................................................46 3.6 Corrosion...................................................................47 3.7 Electrolysis ................................................................48 WORKSHEET #3.........................................................................49 REFERENCES..............................................................................51
  4. 4. 4 CHAPTER 1: CHEMICAL EQUILIBRIUM Chemical Equilibrium describes the state in which the rates of forward and reverse reactions are equal and the concentrations of the reactants and products remain unchanged with time. This state of dynamic equilibrium is characterized by an equilibrium constant. Depending on the nature of reacting species, the equilibrium constant can be expressed in terms of molarities (for solutions) or partial pressures (for gases). The Equilibrium constant provides information about the net direction of a reversible reaction and the concentrations of the equilibrium mixture.
  5. 5. 5 Key Points: • A reversible reaction can proceed in both the forward and backward directions • Equilibrium is when the rate of the forward reaction equals the rate of the reverse reaction. All reactant and product concentrations are constant at equilibrium. • For reactions that are not at equilibrium, we can write a similar expression called the reaction quotient Q, which is equal to K. • Kc and Q can be used to determine if a reaction is at equilibrium, to calculate concentrations at equilibrium, and to estimate whether a reaction favors products or reactants at equilibrium.
  6. 6. 6 The General Equilibrium Expression for a Reaction: aA+bB⇋cC+dD CHAPTER OUTLINE 1.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Condition The Concept of Equilibrium 1.2 Writing the Reaction Quotient / Equilibrium Constant Expression Homogeneous Equilibria • Equilibrium Constants and Units •Heterogeneous Equilibria • The Form of K and the Equilibrium Equation • Summary of Rules for Writing Equilibrium Constant Expressions 1.3 Predicting the Direction of a Reaction Reaction Quotient 1.4 Significance of the Equilibrium Constant Significance of Equilibrium Concentrations 1.5 Le Chatelier’s Principle The Equilibrium Law
  7. 7. 7 1.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Condition A reversible reaction can proceed in both the forward and backward directions. Most reactions are theoretically reversible in a closed system, though some can be considered to be irreversible if they heavily favor the formation of reactants or products. The double half-arrow sign we use when writing reversible reaction equations, ⇋ , is a good visual reminder that these reactions can go either forward to create products, or backward to create reactants. EXAMPLE: The formation of Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) from Dinitrogen tetroxide (N2O4): N2O4 (g) ⇋ 2NO2 (g) Imagine we added some colorless N2O4 (g) to an evacuated glass container at room temperature. If we kept our eye on the vial over time, we would observe the gas in the ampoule changing to a yellowish orange color and gradually getting darker until the color stayed constant. We can graph the concentration of NO2 and N2O4 over time for this process, as you can see in the graph.
  8. 8. 8 1.2 Writing the Reaction Quotient / Equilibrium Constant Expression The equilibrium constant expression is the ratio of the concentrations of a reaction at equilibrium. Each equilibrium constant expression has a constant value known as K, the equilibrium constant. When dealing with partial pressures, Kp is used, whereas when dealing with concentrations (molarity), Kc is employed as the equilibrium constant. Reactions containing pure solids and liquids results in heterogeneous reactions in which the concentrations of the solids and liquids are not considered when writing out the equilibrium constant expressions. 𝐾𝑐 = [C]c [D]d [A]a [B]b 𝐾𝑝 = 𝑃 𝐶 𝑐 𝑃 𝐷 𝑑 𝑃 𝐴 𝑎 𝑃 𝐵 𝑏 There are two different types of equilibria (homogeneous and heterogeneous) separately, because the equilibrium constants are defined differently. • A homogeneous equilibrium has everything present in the same phase. • A heterogeneous equilibrium has things present in more than one phase.
  9. 9. 9 If the reaction involved partial pressures instead of concentrations, then the equilibrium constant, now Kp, would follow the same formula except with the pressures of the gases written in. In that case, Kp is only applied to reactions involving gases. Recall the equation relating Kp and Kc: Kp = Kc(RT)Δn Where: • R is the Ideal Gas Constant (0.0821 L atm mol-1 K-1), • T is the temperature in Kelvins, and • Δn is the Sum of Coefficients of gaseous Products - Sum of Coefficients of gaseous Reactants. Keep in mind the following facts: 1. The KP expression applies only to gaseous reactions and 2. The concentration of solvent (usually water) does not appear in the equilibrium constant expression. 3. If there are no gases present, KP does not apply and we have only Kc.
  10. 10. 10 1.3 Predicting the Direction of a Reaction When we deal with reactions that are reversible in nature, it is important to figure out the direction of the reaction at a given instance. For example, in the formation of ammonia at commercial scale in an industry from nitrogen and hydrogen, we need to optimize the process for efficient production. Thus, it is important to predict the state of the reaction at any given instant. For any chemical reaction, • If Qc>Kc, the reaction goes from right to left. • If Qc<Kc, the reaction goes from left to right. • If Qc=Kc, the reaction is at equilibrium.
  11. 11. 11 1.4 Significance of the Equilibrium Constant For any given temperature, there is only one value for the equilibrium constant. Kc only changes if the temperature at which the reaction occurs changes. You can make some predictions about the chemical reaction based on whether the equilibrium constant is large or small. If the value for Kc is very large, then the equilibrium favors the reaction to the right and there are more products than reactants. The reaction may be said to be "complete" or "quantitative." If the value for the equilibrium constant is small, then the equilibrium favors the reaction to the left and there are more reactants than products. If the value of Kc approaches zero the reaction may be considered not to occur. If the values for the equilibrium constant for the forward and reverse reaction are nearly the same then the reaction is about as likely to proceed in one direction and the other and the amounts of reactants and products will be nearly equal. This type of reaction is considered to be reversible.
  12. 12. 12 1.5 Le Chatelier’s Principle A statement of Le Chatelier's Principle: Le Chatlier's principle (also known as "Chatelier's principle" or "The Equilibrium Law") states that when a system experiences a disturbance (such as concentration, temperature, or pressure changes), it will respond to restore a new equilibrium state. For example, if more reactants are added to a system, Le Chatlier's principle predicts that the reaction will generate more products to offset the change and restore equilibrium. Le Chatelier's principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change to reestablish an equilibrium. If a chemical reaction is at equilibrium and experiences a change in pressure, temperature, or concentration of products or reactants, the equilibrium shifts in the opposite direction to offset the change. This page covers changes to the position of equilibrium due to such changes and discusses briefly why catalysts have no effect on the equilibrium position.
  13. 13. 13 WORKSHEET #1 1. Calculate the equilibrium Constant of the following reaction: 2NO (g) + 2H2(g) ⇌ N2(g) + 2H2O(g). Where: NO= 0.789M, H2= 0.016M, N2= 0.214M, H2O= 0.14M 2. Calculate the equilibrium Constant of the following reaction: C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) ⇌ 2CO2(g) + H2O(g) Where: C2H5OH= 0.189M, O2= 0.19M, CO2= 0.712M, H2O= 0.18M 3. Calculate the equilibrium Constant of the following reaction: C2H4 (g) + 2O2 (g) ⇌ CO2(g) + 2H2O(g). Where: C2H4= 0.28M, O2= .0085M, CO2= 2.12M, H2O= 0.12M 4. If 9.0 grams of hydrogen peroxide is placed within a sealed 750 milliliter container at 618 K. What is the pressure of the oxygen gas produced in atmospheres? 2H2O2 (g) ⇌ 2 H2O (g) +O2 (g) 5. The equilibrium constant Kp for the reaction: 2CO2(g) ⇌ 2CO(g)+O2(g) is 217 at 273 K. Calculate PO2 if PCO2 = 0.200 atm ang PCO = 0.370 atm. 6. For the reaction 2N2(g)+6H2(g) ⇌ 4NH3(g), Kp is 2.73 x 10-5 at 372K. Calculate Kc for the reaction at this temperature.
  14. 14. 14 7. For the reaction 2H2(g)+CO(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g), The Kc of this reaction is 6.18 at 703K. What is the value of KP at this temperature? 8. At the start of a reaction, there are 0.249 mol H2, 0.00618 mol Cl2, and 0.61816 mol HCl in a 1.50L reaction vessel at 275oC. If the equilibrium constant (Kc) for the reaction H2(g)+Cl2(g) ⇌ 2HCl(g) is 284.78 at this temperature, determine if the system is at equilibrium. If not, predict which way the net reaction will proceed. 9. At the start of a reaction, there are 0.718 mol H2, 0.82 mol I2, and 0.0.0052 mol HI in a 4.2L reaction vessel at 212oC. If the equilibrium constant (Kc) for the reaction H2(g)+I2(g) ⇌ 2HI(g) is 2.35 at this temperature, determine if the system is at equilibrium. If not, predict which way the net reaction will proceed. 10. At the start of a reaction, NO= 0.789M, H2= 0.016M, N2= 0.214M, H2O= 0.14M in a 1.8L reaction vessel at 178oC. If the equilibrium constant (Kc) for the reaction: 2NO (g) + 2H2 (g) ⇌ N2 (g) + 2H2O (g) is 10.18 at this temperature, determine if the system is at equilibrium. If not, predict which way the net reaction will proceed.
  15. 15. 15 SOLUTION: 1. Given: 2NO + 2H2 ⇌ N2 + 2H2O Where: NO= 0.789M, H2= 0.016M, N2= 0.214M, H2O= 0.14M Solution: 𝐾𝑐 = [C]c[D]d [A]a[B]b 𝐾𝑐 = [0.214][0.14] [0.789]2[0.016]2 𝐾𝑐 = 187.996 Answer : The equilibrium Constant Kc = 187.996 2. Given: C2H5OH(l) + O2(g) ⇌ 2CO2(g) + H2O(g) Where: C2H5OH= 0.189M, O2= 0.19M, CO2= 0.712M, H2O= 0.18M Solution: 𝐾𝑐 = [C]c[D]d [A]a[B]b 𝐾𝑐 = [0.712]2 [0.18] [0.19] 𝐾𝑐 = 0.48 Answer : The equilibrium Constant Kc = 0.48
  16. 16. 16 3. Given: C2H4 (g) + 2O2 (g) ⇌ CO2(g) + 2H2O(g) Where: C2H4= 0.28M, O2= .0085M, CO2= 2.12M, H2O= 0.12M Solution: 𝐾𝑐 = [C]c[D]d [A]a[B]b 𝐾𝑐 = [2.12][0.12]2 [0.28][0.0085]2 𝐾𝑐 = 1509.046 Answer : The equilibrium Constant Kc = 1509.046 4. 2H2O2 ⇌ 2 H2O +O2 Given: V= 750 m, T= 618 K, grams H2O2 Find: Pressure of the O2 produced in atmospheres a. First, we need to determine the moles of O2 produced. (9g H2O2 ) × ( 1 𝑚𝑜𝑙 H2O2 34𝑔 H2O2 ) × ( 1 𝑚𝑜𝑙 O2 2 𝑚𝑜𝑙 H2O2 ) = 0.13 𝑚𝑜𝑙 O2 b. With the moles of Oxygen determined, we can now use the Ideal Gas Law to determine the pressure. PV = nRT
  17. 17. 17 c. The Volume (750 mL = 0.75 L) and temperature (618 K) are already given, and R (0.0821 Latm mol-1K-1) is a constant. 𝑃 = 𝑛𝑅𝑇 𝑉 𝑃 = (0.13 𝑚𝑜𝑙 O2) × (0.0821 L atm mol−1 K−1 ) × (618K) 0.75𝐿 ∴ 𝑷 = 8.79 atm 5. 2CO2(g) ⇌ 2CO(g)+O2(g) Given: Kp= 217 PCO = 0.370 atm PCO2 = 0.200 atm Solution: 𝐾𝑝 = 𝑷PCO 𝑷 𝑶𝟐 𝑷 𝑪𝑶𝟐 𝑃𝑂2 = 𝑲𝒑 𝑷 𝑪𝑶𝟐 𝑷PCO 𝑃𝑂2 = (217)(0.200 𝑎𝑡𝑚) 0.370 𝑎𝑡𝑚 ∴ 𝑷 𝑶𝟐 = 𝟏𝟏𝟕. 𝟐𝟗𝟕𝟐𝟗𝟕𝟑 𝒐𝒓 𝟏𝟏𝟕. 𝟑𝟎 6. 2N2(g)+6H2(g) ⇌ 4NH3(g) Given: Kp = 2.73 x 10-5 T= 372K Kp = Kc (0.0821xT)Δn
  18. 18. 18 2.73 x 10 −5 = Kc (0.0821 L atm mol−1 k−1 × 372K)−4 2.73 x 10−5 (0.0821×372K)−4 = Kc ∴ 𝐊𝐜 = 𝟐𝟑. 𝟕𝟓 7. 2H2(g)+CO(g) ⇌ CH3OH(g) Given: Kc = 6.18 T= 703K Kp = Kc(RT)Δn Kp = 6.18 × (0.0821 L atm mol−1 k−1 × 703K)−2 ∴ 𝐊𝐩 = 1.86 x 10-3 8. H2(g)+Cl2(g) ⇌2HCl(g) Given: 0.249 mol H2 0.00618 mol Cl2 Kc= 284.78 0.61816 mol HCl V= 1.5 L The initial concentrations of the reacting species H2 = 0.249 1.5 = 0.166 M
  19. 19. 19 Cl2 = 0.00618 1.5 = 4.12 x 10−3 M HCl = 0.61816 1.5 = 0.41 M Solving Qc 𝑄 𝑐 = [0.41]2 [0.166][4.12 × 10−3] 𝑄 𝑐 = 245.79 Because Qc is smaller than Kc, the system is not at equilibrium. The net result will be an increase in the concentration of HCl and a decrease in the concentrations of H2 and Cl2. The net reaction will proceed from left to right until equilibrium is reached. 9. H2(g)+I2(g) ⇌ 2HI(g) Given: 0.718 mol H2 0.82 mol I2 Kc= 2.35 V= 4.2L 0.0052 mol HI The initial concentrations of the reacting species H2 = 0.718 4.2 = 0.17 M HI = 0.0052 4.2 = 1.24 x 10−3 M I2 = 0.82 4.2 = 0.2 M
  20. 20. 20 Solving Qc: 𝑄 𝑐 = [1.24 x 10−3 ]2 [0.17][0.2] 𝑄 𝑐 = 0.04 Because Qc is smaller than Kc, the system is not at equilibrium. The net result will be an increase in the concentration of HI and a decrease in the concentrations of H2 and I2. The net reaction will proceed from left to right until equilibrium is reached. 10. 2NO (g) + 2H2 (g) ⇌ N2 (g) + 2H2O (g) Given: NO= 0.789M N2= 0.214M Kc= 10.18 H2= 0.016M H2O= 0.14M Solve Qc: 𝑄𝑐 = [0.214𝑀][0.98𝑀]2 [0.789𝑀]2[0.16]2 𝑄𝑐 = 12.9 Because Qc is bigger than Kc, the system is not at equilibrium. The net result will be an increase in the concentrations of NO and H2 and a decrease in the concentrations of N2 and H2O. The net reaction will proceed from left to right until equilibrium is reached.
  21. 21. 21 CHAPTER 2: ACID-BASE EQUILIBRIA AND SALT EQUILIBRIA On first encounter, the study of acid-base equilibria is a little like a strange land with seemingly confusing trails that make passage difficult. In fact, there is a road map that, once understood, allows us to navigate acid-base equilibria with confident precision and so become masters of its domain. Here is an overview of this road map. Fundamentally, aqueous acid-base equilibria are just a particular example of the ideas and techniques we have already learned in the study of gas phase chemical equilibria. However, there are two aspects that complicate the application of these ideas. First, because the autoionization of water is always present in aqueous solution, the analysis of aqueous acid-base equilibria must always take into account at least two competing equilibria, the acid or base ionization and the water autoionization. Second, because we will be interested in how acid-base equilibria respond to changes in the system (typically by adding additional base or acid), we need also to be able to separate the chemical reactions that take place when things are combined from the subsequent equilibration of the reaction product. The key idea is to let what are combined react 100% as a limiting reagent problem as a preliminary step done before equilibration.
  22. 22. 22 Key Points: • Acid is a substance that contains hydrogen and dissociates in water to yield a hydronium ion. • A base is a substance that contains the hydroxyl group and dissociates in water to yield : OH- • Acid/Base theory and equilibria focus on the relationship of these two ions and how they each affect the equilibria of a whole class of compounds known as acids and bases. • Weak base is a chemical base that does not ionize fully in an aqueous solution. • The acid dissociation constant (Ka) quantifies the extent of dissociation of a weak acid. The larger the value of Ka, the stronger the acid, and vice versa. • The base dissociation constant (or base ionization constant) Kb quantifies the extent of ionization of a weak base. The larger the value of Kb , the stronger the base, and vice versa. The General Weak Acid-Base Equilibria Formulas: For a generic monoprotic weak acid HA with conjugate base A- , the equilibrium constant has the form: 𝐊 𝐚 = [𝐇 𝟐 𝐎+][𝐀−] [𝐇𝐀] For a generic weak base B with conjugate acid BH+, the equilibrium constant has the form: 𝐊 𝐛 = [𝐁𝐇+][𝐎𝐇−] [𝐁]
  23. 23. 23 CHAPTER OUTLINE 2.1 Bronsted Acids and Bases 2.2 The Acid-Base Properties of Water 2.3 pH- A Measure of Acidity 2.4 Strength of Acids and Bases Strong Acid–Strong Base Titrations •Weak Acid– Strong Base Titrations •Strong Acid–Weak Base Titrations 2.5 Weak Acids/Weak Bases 2.6 Relationship between the Ionization Constants of Acids and their Conjugate Bases 2.7 The Common Ion Effect 2.8 Buffer Solutions 2.9 Solubility Equilibria Solubility Product • Molar Solubility and Solubility •Predicting Precipitation Reactions
  24. 24. 24 ESSENTIAL CONCEPTS  Buffer Solutions. A buffer solution contains a weak acid and a salt derived from the acid. To maintain a relatively constant pH, the acid and base components of the buffer solution react with added acid or base. Buffer solutions play an important role in many chemical and biological processes.  Acid-Base Titrations. The characteristics of an acid- base titration depend on the strength of the acid and base involved. Different indicators are used to determine the end point of a titration.  Solubility Equilibria. Another application of the equilibrium concept is the solubility equilibria of sparingly oluble salts, which are expressed as the solubility product. The solubility of such a substance can be affected by the resence of a common cation or anion, or the pH. Complex-ion formation, an example of the Lewis acid-base type eaction, increases the solubility of an insoluble salt.
  25. 25. 25 2.1 The Chemical Equilibrium Condition In 1923, chemists Johannes Nicolaus Brønsted and Thomas Martin Lowry independently developed definitions of acids and bases based on the compounds' abilities to either donate or accept protons ( H+ ions). In this theory, acids are defined as proton donors; whereas bases are defined as proton acceptors. A compound that acts as both a Brønsted-Lowry acid and base together is called amphoteric. The Bronsted-Lowry Theory of acids and bases states that: • An acid is a proton donor, any species that donates an H+ ion. An acid must contain H in its formula; HNO3 and H2PO4- are two examples, all Arrhenius acids are Bronsted-Lowry acids. • A base is a proton acceptor, any species that accepts an H+ ion. A base must contain a lone pair of electrons to bind the H+ ion; a few examples are NH3, CO3-2, F -, as well as OH- . Bronsted-Lowry bases are not Arrhenius bases, but all Arrhenius bases contain the Bronsted- Lowry base OH-.
  26. 26. 26 2.2 The Acid-Base Properties of Water Acids Acids have long been recognized as a distinctive class of compounds whose aqueous solutions exhibit the following properties: A characteristic sour taste, changes the color of litmus from blue to red, reacts with certain metals to produce gaseous H2, and reacts with bases to form a salt and water. Acidic solutions have a pH less than 7, with lower pH values corresponding to increasing acidity. Common examples of acids include acetic acid (in vinegar), sulfuric acid (used in car batteries), and tartaric acid (used in baking). Bases There are three common definitions of bases: Arrhenius base: any compound that donates an hydroxide ion (OH–) in solution, Brønsted-Lowry base: any compound capable of accepting a proton, and Lewis base: any compound capable of donating an electron pair. In water, basic solutions will have a pH between 7-14. H2O + H2O ⇌ H3O + +OH− This is an example of autoprotolysis (meaning “self- protonating”) and it exemplifies the amphoteric nature of water (ability to act as both an acid and a base). Autoprotolysis of water, the self-ionization of water produces hydronium and hydroxide ions in solution.
  27. 27. 27 2.3 pH- A Measure of Acidity pH is a measure of hydrogen ion concentration; a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution. The pH scale usually ranges from 0 to 14. Aqueous solutions at 25°C with a pH less than seven are acidic, while those with a pH greater than seven are basic or alkaline. A pH level of is 7.0 at 25°C is defined as 'neutral'. Very strong acids may have a negative pH, while very strong bases may have a pH greater than 14. pH Equation: To calculate the pH of an aqueous solution you need to know the concentration of the hydronium ion in moles per liter (molarity). The pH is then calculated using the expression: pH = -log[H+] where log is the base-10 logarithm and [H+] stands for the hydrogen ion concentration in units of moles per liter solution. OH Equation: To calculate the pOH of a solution you need to know the concentration of the hydroxide ion in moles per liter (molarity). The pOH is then calculated using the expression: pOH = - log [OH-] Where log is the base-10 logarithm and [H+] stands for the hydrogen ion concentration in units of moles per liter solution.
  28. 28. 28 2.4 Strength of Acids and Bases All acids and bases do not ionize or dissociate to the same extent. This leads to the statement that acids and bases are not all of equal strength in producing H+ and OH- ions in solution. The terms "strong" and "weak" give an indication of the strength of an acid or base. The terms strong and weak describe the ability of acid and base solutions to conduct electricity. If the acid or base conducts electricity strongly, it is a strong acid or base. If the acid or base conducts electricity weakly, it is a weak acid or base. The terms "strong" and "weak" give an indication of the strength of an acid or base. The terms strong and weak describe the ability of acid and base solutions to conduct electricity. If the acid or base conducts electricity strongly, it is a strong acid or base. If the acid or base conducts electricity weakly, it is a weak acid or base. Acids or bases with strong bonds exist predominately as molecules in solutions and are called "weak" acids or bases. Acids or bases with weak bonds easily dissociate into ions and are called "strong" acids or bases.
  29. 29. 29 2.5 Weak Acids/Weak Bases Weak acids and bases are only partially ionized in their solutions, whereas strong acids and bases are completely ionized when dissolve in water. Some common weak acids and bases are given here. Furthermore, weak acids and bases are very common, and we encounter them often both in the academic problems and in everyday life. The ionization of weak acids and bases is a chemical equilibrium phenomenon. The equilibrium principles are essential for the understanding of equilibria of weak acids and weak bases. Because the acid is weak, an equilibrium expression can be written. An acid ionization constant (Ka) is the equilibrium constant for the ionization of an acid. 𝐾𝑎 = [ 𝐻+][𝐴−] [𝐻𝐴] The numerical value of K_b is a reflection of the strength of the base. Weak bases with relatively higher K_b values are stronger than bases with relatively lower K_b values.
  30. 30. 30 2.6 Relationship between the Ionization Constants of Acids and their Conjugate Bases As with acids, bases can either be strong or weak, depending on their extent of ionization.A weak base is a base that ionizes only slightly in an aqueous solution.When a weak base such as ammonia is dissolved in water, it accepts an H + ion from water, forming the hydroxide ion and the conjugate acid of the base, the ammonium ion. 𝑁𝐻3 + 𝐻2 𝑂 ⇆ 𝑁𝐻4 + + 𝑂𝐻− An equilibrium expression can be written for the reactions of weak bases with water. Because the concentration of water is extremely large and virtually constant, the water is not included in the expression. A base ionization constant (𝐾𝑏) is the equilibrium constant for the ionization of a base. For ammonia the expression is: 𝐾𝑏 = [𝑁𝐻4 + ][𝑂𝐻− ] [𝑁𝐻3] The numerical value of 𝐾𝑏 is a reflection of the strength of the base. Weak bases with relatively higher 𝐾𝑏 values are stronger than bases with relatively lower 𝐾𝑏 values.
  31. 31. 31 2.7 The Common Ion Effect The common ion effect states that in a chemical solution, if the concentration of any one of the ions is increased, then, according to Le Chatelier's principle, some of the ions in excess should be removed from solution, by combining with the oppositely charged ions. Some of the salt will be precipitated until the ion product is equal to the solubility product. In short, the common ion effect is the suppression of the degree of dissociation of a weak electrolyte containing a common ion. The solubility products Ksp's are equilibrium constants in hetergeneous equilibria (i.e., between two different phases). If several salts are present in a system, they all ionize in the solution. If the salts contain a common cation or anion, these salts contribute to the concentration of the common ion. Contributions from all salts must be included in the calculation of concentration of the common ion. For example, a solution containing sodium chloride and potassium chloride will have the following relationship: [Na+]+[K+]=[Cl−] When NaCl and KCl are dissolved in the same solution, the Cl− ions are common to both salts. In a system containing NaCl and KCl, the Cl− ions are common ions.
  32. 32. 32 2.8 Buffer Solutions A buffer is an aqueous solution containing a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid. A buffer’s pH changes very little when a small amount of strong acid or base is added to it. It is used to prevent any change in the pH of a solution, regardless of solute. Buffer solutions are used as a means of keeping pH at a nearly constant value in a wide variety of chemical applications. For example, blood in the human body is a buffer solution. Buffer solutions are resistant to pH change because of the presence of an equilibrium between the acid (HA) and its conjugate base (A–). The balanced equation for this reaction is: HA⇌H+ +A− When some strong acid (more H+) is added to an equilibrium mixture of the weak acid and its conjugate base, the equilibrium is shifted to the left, in accordance with Le Chatelier’s principle. This causes the hydrogen ion (H+) concentration to increase by less than the amount expected for the quantity of strong acid added. Similarly, if a strong base is added to the mixture, the hydrogen ion concentration decreases by less than the amount expected for the quantity of base added. This is because the reaction shifts to the right to accommodate for the loss of H+ in the reaction with the base.
  33. 33. 33 2.9 Solubility Equilibria The solubility product is the equilibrium constant representing the maximum amount of solid that can be dissolved in aqueous solution. The general form of the solubility product constant (Ksp) for the equation: aA (s) ⇌ bB (aq) + cC (aq) is Ksp = [B]b[C]c The solubility product constant (Ksp) is the equilibrium constant for a solid that dissolves in an aqueous solution. All of the rules for determining equilibrium constants continue to apply. An equilibrium constant is the ratio of the concentration of the products of a reaction divided by the concentration of the reactants once the reaction has reached equilibrium. Consider this reaction: 𝐴𝑔𝐶𝑙(𝑠) → 𝐴𝑔+ (𝑎𝑞) + 𝐶𝑙− (𝑎𝑞) The equilibrium expression for the reaction is: 𝐾 = [𝐴𝑔+][𝐶𝑙− ] [𝐴𝑔𝐶𝑙] Because the AgCl is a solid, its concentration before and after the reaction is the same. The equilibrium equation can therefore be rearranged as: 𝑲 𝒔𝒑 = [𝑨𝒈+][𝑪𝒍− ] For substances in which the ions are not in a 1:1 ratio, the stoichiometric coefficients of the reaction become the exponents for the ions in the solubility-product expression. The general formula for a reaction 𝑎𝐴(𝑠) ⇌ 𝑏𝐵(𝑎𝑞) + 𝑐𝐶(𝑎𝑞) is: 𝑲 𝒔𝒑 = [𝑩] 𝒃 [𝑪] 𝒄
  34. 34. 34 WORKSHEET #2 1. Find the pH of a 0.0125 M HCl solution. The HCl is a strong acid and is 100% ionized in water. The hydronium ion concentration is 0.0025 M. 2. Calculate the pH for a specific [H+]. Calculate pH given [H+] = 1.8 x 10-5 M 3. Calculate [H+] from a known pH. Find [H+] if pH = 7.8 4. What is the pOH of a solution that has a hydroxide ion concentration of 6.18 x 10-5 M? 5. What is the hydroxide ion concentration in a solution that has a pOH of 6.90? 6. Calculate the pH for a specific [H+]. Calculate pH given [H+] = 6 M 7. Calculate the pH for a specific [H+]. Calculate pH given [H+] = 2.89 M 8. Given the H+ concentration to be 6.18×106, what is the pH? Identify if it is acidic, basic or neutral. 9. Express the solubility equilibrium constant of the following dissociation equation: NaCl⇌ Na+ + Cl- 10. Express the solubility equilibrium constant of the following dissociation equation: Fe2(SO4)3 ⇌ 2Fe3+ + 3SO4 2-
  35. 35. 35 SOLUTION: 1. Given: 0.0025M HCl Solution: pH = - log (0.0125) = - ( - 2.90) = 2.90 Answer : pH= 2.90 2. Given: [H+] = 1.8 x 10-5 M Solution: pH = - log (1.8 x 10-5) = - ( - 4.74) = 4.74 Answer : pH= 4.74 3. Given: pH = 7.8 Solution: [H+] = 10-pH [H+] = 10-7.8 [H+] = 1.58 x 10-8 Answer : [H+] = 1.58 x 10-8 4. Given: 6.18 x 10-5 M pOH = - log [6.18 x 10-5] = - ( - 4.22) = 4.21 Answer : pOH= 4.21 5. Given: pOH of 6.90 Solution: [OH-] = 10-pOH [OH-] = 10-6.90 [OH-] = 1.26 x 10-7 Answer : [OH-] = 1.26 x 10-7 6. Given: [H+] = 6 M Solution: pH = - log (6) = - (-0.78) = 0.78
  36. 36. 36 Answer : pH= 0.78 7. Given: [H+] = 2.89 M Solution: pH = - log (2.89) = - ( - 0.46) = 0.46 Answer : pH= 0.46 8. Given: [H+] = 6.18×106M Solution: pH = - log (6.18×106) = - ( - 6.79) = 6.79 Answer : pH= 6.79 and therefore ACIDIC 9. Express the solubility equilibrium constant of the following dissociation equation. NaCl⇌ Na+ + Cl- Answer : 𝐾𝑠𝑝 = [𝑁𝑎+][𝐶𝑙− ]2 10. Express the solubility equilibrium constant of the following dissociation equation. Fe2(SO4)3 ⇌ 2Fe3+ + 3SO4 2- Answer : 𝐾𝑠𝑝 = [𝐹𝑒3+]2 [𝑆𝑂42 2− ] 3
  37. 37. 37 CHAPTER 3: ELECTROCHEMISTRY We encounter electrochemical cells in all facets of our everyday lives from the disposable AA batteries in our remote controls and the lithium-ion batteries in our iPhones to the nerve cells strewn throughout our bodies. There are two types of electrochemical cells: galvanic, also called Voltaic, and electrolytic. Galvanic cells derives its energy from spontaneous redox reactions, while electrolytic cells involve non-spontaneous reactions and thus require an external electron source like a DC battery or an AC power source. Both galvanic and electrolytic cells will consist of two electrodes (an anode and a cathode), which can be made of the same or different metals, and an electrolyte in which the two electrodes are immersed Electrochemistry is the study of chemical processes that cause electrons to move. This movement of electrons is called electricity, which can be generated by movements of electrons from one element to another in a reaction known as an oxidation-reduction ("redox") reaction. Key Points:  Electrolytic processes are reactions in which chemicalchanges occur on the passage of an electrical current  Galvanic or Voltaic processes are chemical reactions that result in the production of electrical energy
  38. 38. 38 CHAPTER OUTLINE 3.1 Redox Reactions 3.2 Galvanic Cells 3.3 Standard Reduction Potentials 3.4 Spontaneity of Redox Reactions 3.5 Batteries 3.6 Corrosion 3.7 Electrolysis
  39. 39. 39 3.1 Redox Reactions A redox reaction is a reaction that involves a change in oxidation state of one or more elements. When a substance loses an electron, its oxidation state increases; thus, it is oxidized. When a substance gains an electron, its oxidation state decreases, thus being reduced. 𝐻2 + 𝐹2 → 2𝐻𝐹 Can be rewritten as follows: Oxidation reaction: 𝑯 𝟐 → 𝟐𝑯+ + 𝟐𝒆− Reduction reaction: 𝑭 𝟐 + 𝟐𝒆− → 𝟐𝑭− Overall reaction: 𝑯 𝟐 + 𝑭 𝟐 → 𝟐𝑯+ + 𝟐𝑭− Oxidation is the loss of electrons, whereas reduction refers to the acquisition of electrons, as illustrated in the respective reactions above. The species being oxidized is also known as the reducing agent or reductant, and the species being reduced is called the oxidizing agent or oxidant. In this case, 𝐻2 is being oxidized (and is the reducing agent), while 𝐹2 is being reduced (and is the oxidizing agent).
  40. 40. 40 3.2 Galvanic Cells Galvanic cells traditionally are used as sources of DC electrical power. A simple galvanic cell may contain only one electrolyte separated by a semi-porous membrane, while a more complex version involves two separate half- cells connected by a salt bridge. The salt bridge contains an inert electrolyte like potassium sulfate whose ions will diffuse into the separate half-cells to balance the building charges at the electrodes. According to the mnemonic “Red Cat An Ox”, oxidation occurs at the anode and reduction occurs at the cathode. Since the reaction at the anode is the source of electrons for the current, the anode is the negative terminal for the galvanic cell. In a cell with zinc sulfate anode and copper sulfate cathode, Zn(s) is continuously oxidized, producing aqueous Zn2+: 𝑍𝑛(𝑠) → 𝑍𝑛2+ (𝑎𝑞) + 2𝑒− Conversely, in the cathode, Cu2+ is reduced and continuously deposits onto the copper bar: 𝐶𝑢2+ (𝑎𝑞) + 2𝑒− → 𝐶𝑢(𝑠) The cell diagram is a shorthand notation to represent the redox reactions of an electrical cell. For the cell described, the cell diagram is as follows: 𝑍𝑛(𝑠)|𝑍𝑛2+ (𝑎𝑞)‖𝐶𝑢2+ (𝑎𝑞)|𝐶𝑢(𝑠)
  41. 41. 41  A double vertical line (||) is used to separate the anode half reaction from the cathode half reaction. This represents the salt bridge.  The anode (where oxidation occurs) is placed on the left side of the ||.  The cathode (where reduction occurs) is placed on the right side of the ||.  A single vertical line (|) is used to separate different states of matter on the same side, and a comma is used to separate like states of matter on the same side. These are the required parts for a galvanic cell: • Two half cells • Two electrodes • One electrically conductive wire • One salt bridge • One device, usually an ammeter or a voltmeter For an oxidation-reduction reaction to occur, the two substances in each respective half-cell are connected by a closed circuit such that electrons can flow from the reducing agent to the oxidizing agent. A salt bridge is also required to maintain electrical neutrality and allow the reaction to continue.
  42. 42. 42 3.3 Standard Reduction Potentials The standard reduction potential is the tendency for a chemical species to be reduced, and is measured in volts at standard conditions. The more positive the potential is the more likely it will be reduced. The standard reduction potential is in a category known as the standard cell potentials or standard electrode potentials. The standard cell potential is the potential difference between the cathode and anode. For more information view Cell Potentials. The standard potentials are all measured at 298 K, 1 atm, and with 1 M solutions. The standard potentials are all measured at 298 K, 1 atm, and with 1 M solutions.It is written in the form of a reduction half reaction. An example can be seen below where "A" is a generic element and C is the charge. 𝑨 𝑪 + +𝑪𝒆− → 𝑨 The standard oxidation potential is much like the standard reduction potential. It is the tendency for a species to be oxidized at standard conditions. It is also written in the form of a half reaction, and an example is shown: 𝑨(𝒔) → 𝑨 𝒄+ + 𝑪𝒆− The standard oxidation potential and the standard reduction potential are opposite in sign to each other for the same chemical species.
  43. 43. 43 Copper's Standard Oxidation Potential Cu(s)→Cu2++2e− Eo 0 (SOP)= −0.34V The standard oxidation potential and the standard reduction potential are opposite in sign to each other for the same chemical species. Relation Between Standard Reduction Potential (SRP) and the Standard Oxidation Potential (SOP) Eo 0 (SRP)=−Eo0(SOP) Standard reduction potentials are used to determine the standard cell potential. The standard reduction cell potential and the standard oxidation cell potential can be combined to determine the overall cell potentials of a galvanic cell. The equations that relate these three potentials are shown below: Eo cell=Eo reduction of reaction at cathode + Eo oxidation of reaction at anode or alternatively Eo cell=Eo reduction of reaction at cathode−Eo reduction of reaction at anode
  44. 44. 44 3.4 Spontaneity of Redox Reactions A positive voltage that forms across the electrodes of a voltaic cell indicates that the oxidation-reduction reaction is a spontaneous reaction for reduction at the cathode and oxidation at the anode.  Conversely, if the potentials of the half-cells are known, then it is possible to predict whether a given redox reaction will be spontaneous (i.e. result in a positive voltage)  A negative voltage indicates that the reverse reaction is spontaneous (i.e. oxidation at the cathode, and reduction at the anode; by convention you would need to swap the labels on the electrodes)  Basically, any current flow indicates that there is a spontaneous redox reaction occurring in a voltaic cell. The sign of the voltage indicates at which electrode the reduction or oxidation is occurring. (electrons flow towards the half-cell where reduction is occurring - by convention, the cathode)
  45. 45. 45 As long as we can identify the actual reduction and oxidation processes that will occur in a redox reaction, the general description of the standard reduction potential for any redox reaction (and not just one occurring in a voltaic cell) would be: E0 = E0 red (reduction process) - E0 = E0 red (oxidation process)  Thus, E0 will be positive for the case where the reaction is spontaneous  E0 will be zero for a redox reaction at equilibrium  E0 will be negative for the case where the reaction is spontaneous in the reverse direction  Note that there is no reference here to what is the cathode and what is the anode
  46. 46. 46 3.5 Batteries Chemistry is the driving force behind the magics of batteries. A battery is a package of one or more galvanic cells used for the production and storage of electric energy by chemical means. A galvanic cell consists of at least two half cells, a reduction cell and an oxidation cell. Chemical reactions in the two half cells provide the energy for the galvanic cell operations. Each half cell consists of an electrode and an electrolyte solution. Usually the solution contains ions derived from the electrode by oxidation or reduction reaction. We will make this introduction using a typical setup as depicted here. The picture shows a copper zinc galvanic cell (battery). A galvanic cell is also called a voltaic cell. The spontaneous reactions in it provide the electric energy or current. Two half cells can be put together to form an electrolytic cell, which is used for electrolysis. In this case, electric energy is used to force nonsponaneous chemical reactions.
  47. 47. 47 3.6 Corrosion Corrosion is a process through which metals in manufactured states return to their natural oxidation states. This process is a reduction-oxidation reaction in which the metal is being oxidized by its surroundings, often the oxygen in air. This reaction is both spontaneous and electrochemically favored. Corrosion is essentially the creation of voltaic, or galvanic, cells where the metal in question acts as an anode and generally deteriorates or loses functional stability. Corrosion can be defined as the deterioration of materials by chemical processes. Of these, the most important by far is electrochemical corrosion of metals, in which the oxidation process M → M+ + e– is facilitated by the presence of a suitable electron acceptor, sometimes referred to in corrosion science as a depolarizer. In a sense, corrosion can be viewed as the spontaneous return of metals to their ores; the huge quantities of energy that were consumed in mining, refining, and manufacturing metals into useful objects is dissipated by a variety of different routes.
  48. 48. 48 3.7 Electrolysis The use of electric current to stimulate a non- spontaneous reaction. Electrolysis can be used to separate a substance into its original components/elements and it was through this process that a number of elements have been discovered and are still produced in today's industry. In Electrolysis, an electric current it sent through an electrolyte and into solution in order to stimulate the flow of ions necessary to run an otherwise non-spontaneous reaction. Processes involving electrolysis include: electro- refining, electro-synthesis, and the chloro-alkali process. Faraday's Constant The amount of electric charge associated with one mole of electrons. Faraday's Constant: 1 mole e- = 96,485 C (where C easures Coulombs) To find the amount of moles of electrons that have been involved in an electrolysis reaction use the following equation: Charge (C)= current (C/s) x time (s) x (1 mole e-/96,485 C)
  49. 49. 49 WORKSHEET #3 1. Express the oxidation half-reaction of the following redox reaction: Cd+2 + Fe  Fe +2 + Cd Answer: Cd +2 + 2 e -  Cd 2. Express the oxidation half-oxidation of the following redox reaction: Zn + 2H+ → Zn2+ + H2 Answer: Zn → Zn2+ + 2 e - 3. Express the reduction half-reaction of the following redox reaction: Fe +3 + H2 → Fe +2 + H+ Answer: Fe +3 + 3e- → Fe +2 4. Determine which element is oxidized and which element is reduced in the Zn + 2H+ → Zn2+ + H2 reaction. Answer: Zn is oxidized (Oxidation number: 0 → +2); H+ is reduced (Oxidation number: +1 → 0) 5. Determine which element is oxidized and which element is reduced in the 2Al + 3Cu2+→2Al3+ +3Cu reaction Answer: Al is oxidized (Oxidation number: 0 → +3); Cu2+ is reduced (+2 → 0) 6. Determine which element is oxidized and which element is reduced in the CO3 2- + 2H+→ CO2 + H2O reaction.
  50. 50. 50 Answer: This is not a redox reaction because each element has the same oxidation number in both reactants and products: O= -2, H= +1, C= +4. 7. Determine the Oxidation State of the bold element Na3PO3 Answer: The oxidation numbers of Na and O are +1 and -2. Because sodium phosphite is neutral, the sum of the oxidation numbers must be zero. Letting x be the oxidation number of phosphorus, 0= 3(+1) + x + 3(-2). x=oxidation number of P= +3. 8. Determine the Oxidation State of the bold element H2PO4 - Answer: Hydrogen and oxygen have oxidation numbers of +1 and -2. The ion has a charge of -1, so the sum of the oxidation numbers must be -1. Letting y be the oxidation number of phosphorus, -1= y + 2(+1) +4(-2), y= oxidation number of P= +5. 9. Determine what is oxidized in the Zn+2H+→Zn2++ H2 reaction. Answer: The oxidation state of H changes from +1 to 0, and the oxidation state of Zn changes from 0 to +2. Hence, Zn is oxidized and acts as the reducing agent. 10. What is reduced species in this reaction? Zn+ 2H+→Zn2++ H2 Answer: The oxidation state of H changes from +1 to 0, and the oxidation state of Zn changes from 0 to +2. Hence, H+ ion is reduced and acts as the oxidizing agent.
  51. 51. 51 REFERENCES  Fidentify-solution-neutral-base-acidic- 8346.html&h=ATOmL5lCAi2-y_pOxAiOmvOTFi- LsYrHSsAJesZu3mmUN12- YsmbNsKPJCcP2vYK5MQEbzId9ql6WJhfiEx3XCEGEz c-F0xxSkXk3gxUE6KvnpO-ecCA  http://web.gccaz.edu/~lisys52871/00152note/16n otes.pdf  https://chem.libretexts.org/Core/Analytical_Chemi stry/Electrochemistry/Redox_Chemistry/Oxidation- Reduction_Reactions  https://chem.libretexts.org/Core/Physical_and_Th eoretical_Chemistry/Equilibria/Solubilty/Common_ Ion_Effect  https://chem.libretexts.org/Core/Physical_and_Th eoretical_Chemistry/Acids_and_Bases/Ionization_ Constants/Weak_Acids_and_Bases  https://chem.libretexts.org/Core/Physical_and_Th eoretical_Chemistry/Acids_and_Bases/Acid/Overvi ew_of_Acids_and_Bases  https://chem.libretexts.org/Core/Physical_and_Th eoretical_Chemistry/Acids_and_Bases/Acid/Overvi ew_of_Acids_and_Bases  https://courses.lumenlearning.com/boundless- chemistry/chapter/acids-and-bases/  https://courses.lumenlearning.com/boundless- chemistry/chapter/solubility-equilibria/  https://courses.lumenlearning.com/cheminter/cha pter/acid-and-base-ionization-constants/
  52. 52. 52  https://sciencing.com/identify-solution-neutral- base-acidic-8346.html  https://www.chem.purdue.edu/gchelp/howtosolve it/Equilibrium/Calculating_pHandpOH.htm  https://www.chemguide.co.uk/physical/acidbasee qia/buffers.html  https://www.khanacademy.org/science/chemistry/ acids-and-bases-topic  https://www.thoughtco.com/how-to-calculate-ph- quick-review-606089

