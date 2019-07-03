Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[Paperback] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer Online This books ( Wally Fu...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Sue Nelsonq Pages : pagesq Publisher : Audible Studios on Brilliance Audioq Langua...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! [Paperback] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Av...
[Mobi] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer Full
[Mobi] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer Full
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[Mobi] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer Full

2 views

Published on

This books ( Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer ) Made by Sue Nelson
Wally Funk was among the Mercury 13, the first group of American pilots to complete NASA’s 1961 Women in Space program. Funk breezed through the rigorous physical and mental tests, her scores beating those of many of the male candidates—even John Glenn. Just one week before Funk was to enter the final phase of training, the entire program was abruptly cancelled. Politics and prejudice meant that none of the more-than-qualified women ever went to space. Undeterred, Funk went on to become one of America’s first female aviation inspectors and civilian flight instructors, though her dream of being an astronaut never dimmed.             In this offbeat odyssey, journalist and fellow space buff Sue Nelson travels with Wally Funk, now approaching her eightieth birthday, as she races to make her giant leap. Covering their travels across the United States and Europe—taking in NASA’s mission control in Houston and Spaceport America in New Mexico, where Funk’s ride to space awaits—this is a uniquely intimate and entertaining portrait of a true aviation trailblazer.
Click button download to Read Online or Buy

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[Mobi] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer Full

  1. 1. [Paperback] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer Online This books ( Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer ) Made by Sue Nelson In 1961, Wally Funk was among the Mercury 13, the first group of American pilots to pass the ‘Women in Space' programme. Wally sailed through a series of rigorous physical and mental tests, her scores beating many of the male candidates, including those of John Glenn, the first American in orbit. But just one week before she was due to enter the final phase of training, the programme was abruptly cancelled. A combination of politics and prejudice meant that none of the women ever flew into space. Undeterred, Wally went on to become one of America's first female aviation inspectors and civilian flight instructors, though her dream of being an astronaut never dimmed. In this offbeat odyssey, journalist and fellow space buff Sue Nelson travels with Wally, now approaching her 80th birthday, as she races to make her giant leap - before it's too late. Covering their travels across the United States and Europe - taking in NASA's mission control in Houston and Spaceport America in New Mexico, where Wally's ride to space awaits - this is a uniquely intimate and entertaining portrait of a true aviation trailblazer. Click button download to Read Online or Buy
  2. 2. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Author : Sue Nelsonq Pages : pagesq Publisher : Audible Studios on Brilliance Audioq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1721383980q ISBN-13 : 9781721383986q Description In 1961, Wally Funk was among the Mercury 13, the first group of American pilots to pass the ‘Women in Space' programme. Wally sailed through a series of rigorous physical and mental tests, her scores beating many of the male candidates, including those of John Glenn, the first American in orbit. But just one week before she was due to enter the final phase of training, the programme was abruptly cancelled. A combination of politics and prejudice meant that none of the women ever flew into space. Undeterred, Wally went on to become one of America's first female aviation inspectors and civilian flight instructors, though her dream of being an astronaut never dimmed. In this offbeat odyssey, journalist and fellow space buff Sue Nelson travels with Wally, now approaching her 80th birthday, as she races to make her giant leap - before it's too late. Covering their travels across the United States and Europe - taking in NASA's mission control in Houston and Spaceport America in New Mexico, where Wally's ride to space awaits - this is a uniquely intimate and entertaining portrait of a true aviation trailblazer. [Paperback] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer Online
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DOWNLOAD HERE !!!! [Paperback] Wally Funk's Race for Space: The Extraordinary Story of a Female Aviation Pioneer Online

×