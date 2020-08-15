Electricity Alternating Current

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ELECTRICITY https://wccftech.com/scientists-successful-developing-microbial-fuel-cell-works-external- source-power/
  2. 2. Electricity Electricity is the flow of charges. Charge is often carried by electrons in a metal wire, by ions in an electrolyte or by both ions and electrons in an ionised gas. ELECTRIC CURRENT
  3. 3. History https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electricity
  4. 4. Welcome “Don’t touch …the results could be shocking”
  5. 5. Direct current (DC) vs. Alternating Current (AC)
  6. 6. Alternating Current (AC) -220V An Alternating current or voltage is defined as one whose magnitude changes with time and whose direction reverses at regular repeating intervals. DCAC
  7. 7. GENERATION OF AC “A generator utilizes the relationship between electricity and magnetism to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. When an electric conductor (such as a loop of wire) and a magnetic field move relative to each other, a voltage is induced in the conductor.”
  8. 8. GENERATION OF AC
  9. 9. EMF INDUCED IN A ROTATING COIL IN A MAGNETIC FIELD Consider a coil of N turns and area A being rotated at a constant angular velocity ω in a magnetic field of intensity B, its axis being perpendicular to the field . Let the normal to the coil make an angle θ with the direction of B. Then the flux linked with N turns of the coil at any instant t is given by Flux (ϕ)= BAN cos(ω)t, since θ = ωt.
  10. 10. MAGNETIC FLUX Magnetic Flux is defined as the number of magnetic field lines passing through a given closed surface. It gives the measurement of the total magnetic field that passes through a given surface area. Flux (ϕ)=B.A = BAN cosϴ Φ is the magnetic flux B is the magnetic field A is the area θ the angle at which the field lines pass through the given surface area
  11. 11. EMF INDUCED IN A ROTATING COIL IN A MAGNETIC FIELD Flux (ϕ)= BAN cos(ω)t, since θ = ωt. From Faradays Law, the induced EMF for the rotating coil of N turns is then
  12. 12. EMF INDUCED IN A ROTATING COIL IN A MAGNETIC FIELD is the maximum value of e.m.f
  13. 13. Peak Value Instantaneous Value Peak value of an AC is the maximum value of current in either direction -1 0 1

