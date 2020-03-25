[Pdf] makalah struktur pasar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Proses terjadinya interaksi antara permintaan dan penawaran terhadap suatu barang maup...
BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Pasar Pasar adalah suatu tempat atau proses interaksi antara permintaan (pembeli) dan pena...
B. Pengertian Struktur Pasar Struktur pasar adalah penggolongan produsen kepada beberapa bentuk pasar berdasarkan pada cir...
Artinya bahwa pembeli mengetahui tingkat harga yang berlaku dan perubahan-perubahan ke atas harga tersebut. Sehingga produ...
a. Ciri-ciri Pasar Monopoli 1) Hanya ada satu produsen yang menguasai penawaran 2) Tidak ada barang substitusi/pengganti y...
  1. 1. BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Proses terjadinya interaksi antara permintaan dan penawaran terhadap suatu barang maupun jasa tertentu, dalam teori ekonomi hal itu telah memenuhi syarat untuk dikatakan sebuah pasar, yang pada akhirnya dapat menetapkan harga keseimbangan (harga pasar) dan jumlah yang diperdagangkan. Jadi setiap proses yang mempertemukan antara permintaan (pembeli) dan penawaran (penjual), maka akan membentuk harga yang disepakati antara pembeli dan penjual. Seiring dengan perkembangan zaman, jumlah pasar yang tersedia semakin bertambah dan berkembang seiring dengan kian bertumbuhnya permintaan dan penawaran serta campur tangan dari pemerintah. Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari kita dapat melihat pasar dalam bentuk fisik seperti pasar barang (barang konsumsi). Aktivitas usaha yang dilakukan di pasar pada dasarnya akan melibatkan dua subjek pokok, yaitu produsen dan konsumen. Kedua subjek tersebut masing-masing mempunyai peranan yang sangat besar terhadap pembentukan harga barang dipasar. Selain produsen dan konsumen, struktur pasar juga sangat mempengaruhi baik/buruknya pembentukan harga, penawaran dan permintaan pasar. B. Masalah 1. Apa pengertian pasar ? 2. Apa yang dimaksud dengan struktur pasar ? 3. Apa saja jenis-jenis struktur pasar ? 4. Apa saja kelebihan dan kekurangan yang terdapat pada setiap jenis struktur pasar ?
  2. 2. BAB II PEMBAHASAN A. Pengertian Pasar Pasar adalah suatu tempat atau proses interaksi antara permintaan (pembeli) dan penawaran (penjual) dari suatu barang/jasa tertentu, sehingga akhirnya dapat menetapkan harga keseimbangan (harga pasar) dan jumlah yang diperdagangkan. Jadi setiap proses yang mempertemukan antara pembeli dan penjual, maka akan membentuk harga yang disepakati antara pembeli dan penjual. Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari kita dapat melihat pasar dalam bentuk fisik seperti pasar barang (barang konsumsi). Secara sederhana pasar dapat dikelompokkan menjadi : 1. Menurut segi fisiknya, pasar dapat dibedakan menjadi beberapa macam, di antaranya: a. Pasar Tradisional b. Pasar Raya c. Pasar Abstrak d. Pasar Konkrit e. Toko Swalayan f. Toko Serba Ada 2. Sedangkan berdasarkan jenis barang yang dijual, pasar dibedakan menjadi beberapa macam di antaranya: a. Pasar Ikan b. Pasar Sayuran c. Pasar Buah-buahan d. Pasar Barang Elektronik e. Pasar Barang Perhiasan f. Pasar Bahan Bangunan g. Bursa Efek dan Saham Aktivitas usaha yang dilakukan di pasar pada dasarnya akan melibatkan dua subyek pokok, yaitu produsen dan konsumen. Kedua subyek tersebut masing-masing mempunyai peranan yang sangat besar terhadap pembentukan harga barang di pasar.
  3. 3. B. Pengertian Struktur Pasar Struktur pasar adalah penggolongan produsen kepada beberapa bentuk pasar berdasarkan pada ciri-ciri seperti jenis produk yang dihasilkan, banyaknya perusahaan dalam industri, mudah tidaknya keluar atau masuk ke dalam industri dan peranan iklan dalam kegiatan industri. Pada analisa ekonomi dibedakan menjadi pasar persaingan sempurna dan pasar persaingan tidak sempurna (monopoli, oligopoli, monopolistik, monopsoni, dan oligopsoni). C. Jenis-Jenis Struktur Pasar 1. Pasar Persaingan Sempurna Pasar persaingan sempurna merupakan struktur pasar yang paling ideal, karena dianggap struktur pasar ini adalah struktur pasar yang akan menjamin terwujudnya kegiatan memproduksi barang atau jasa yang tinggi (optimal) efisiensinya. Pasar persaingan sempurna dapat didefinisikan sebagai struktur pasar atau industri dimana terdapat banyak penjual dan pembeli, dan setiap penjual ataupun pembeli tidak dapat mempengaruhi keadaan di pasar. Contoh produknya adalah seperti beras, gandum, batubara, kentang, jagung dan lain-lain. a. Ciri-ciri pasar persaingan sempurna 1) Jumlah penjual dan pembeli banyak. Artinya karena jumlah perusahan sangat banyak dan relatif kecil jika dibandingkan dengan jumlah produksi dalam industri tersebut. Menyebabkan kenaikan atau penurunan harga, sedikitpun tidak mempengaruhi harga yang berlaku dalam pasar tersebut. 2) Barang yang dijual bersifat homogen (sejenis, serupa dan mirip satu sama lain). 3) Penjual bersifat mengambil harga (price taker). Artinya suatu perusahaan yang ada di dalam pasar tidak dapat menentukan atau merubah harga pasar. Adapun perusahaan di dalam pasar tidak akan menimbulkan perubahan terhadap harga pasar yang berlaku. Harga barang di pasar ditentukan oleh interaksi diantara keseluruhan produsen dan keseluruhan konsumen. 4) Posisi tawar komsumen kuat. 5) Sensitif terhadap perubahan harga.
  4. 4. Artinya bahwa pembeli mengetahui tingkat harga yang berlaku dan perubahan-perubahan ke atas harga tersebut. Sehingga produsen tidak dapat menjual barangnya dengan harga yang lain lebih tinggi dan pada yang berlaku di pasar. 6) Mudah untuk masuk dan keluar dari pasar. Artinya sekiranya perusahaan mengalami kerugian, dan ingin meninggalkan industri tersebut, langkah ini dengan mudah dilakukan. Sebaliknya apabila ada produsen yang ingin melakukan kegiatan di industri tersebut. Produsen tersebut dapat dengan mudah melakukan kegiatan tersebut. 7) Volume produksi setiap produsen hanya merupakan bagian yang kecil dari volume transaksi total di pasar. b. Kelebihan dan kekurangan pasar persaingan sempurna 1) Kelebihan Harga jual barang dan jasa adalah yang jual yang termurah. Jumlah output paling banyak sehingga rasio output setiap penduduk maksimal (kemakmuran maksimal). Masyarakat merasa nyaman dalam mengkonsumsi (produk yang homogen) dan tidak takut ditipu dalam kualitas dan harga. 2) Kekurangan Persaingan sempurna tidak mendorong inovasi. Persaingan sempurna terkadang menimbulkan biaya sosial. Membatasi pilihan konsumen. Tidak mendorong dalam pengembangan teknologi 2. Pasar Monopoli Pasar Monopoli adalah suatu bentuk pasar dimana hanya terdapat satu perusahaan saja, dan perusahaan ini menghasilkan barang yang tidak mempunyai barang pengganti yang sangat dekat. Artinya bahwa barang-barang atau jasa yang dihasilkan tidak dapat dibeli dari tempat lain. Konsumen tidak punya pilihan lain, bila mereka menginginkan barang tersebut, maka mereka harus membeli dari perusahaan tersebut. Para konsumen tidak dapat berbuat suatu apapun di dalam menentukan harga.
  5. 5. a. Ciri-ciri Pasar Monopoli 1) Hanya ada satu produsen yang menguasai penawaran 2) Tidak ada barang substitusi/pengganti yang mirip (close substitute) 3) Produsen memiliki kekuatan menentukan harga 4) Tidak ada pengusaha lain yang bisa memasuki pasar tersebut karena ada hambatan berupa keunggulan perusahaan. b. Sebab-sebab timbulnya Pasar Monopoli 1) Mempunyai suatu sumber daya tertentu yang unik dan tidak dimiliki oleh perusahaan dan pasar lain. 2) Ditetapkannya Undang-undang (Monopoli Undang-undang). Atas pertimbangan pemerintah, maka pemerintah dapat memberikan hak pada suatu perusahaan seperti PT. Pos dan Giro, PT. PLN. 3) Hasil pembinaan mutu dan spesifikasi yang tidak dimiliki oleh perusahaan lain, sehingga lama kelamaan timbul kepercayaan masyarakat untuk selalu menggunakan produk tersebut. 4) Hasil cipta atau karya seseorang yang diberikan kepada suatu perusahaan untuk diproduksi, yang kita kenal dengan istilah hak paten atau hak cipta. 5) Modal yang besar, berarti mendukung suatu perusahaan untuk lebih mengembangkan dan penguasaan terhadap suatu bidang usaha. c. Kelebihan dan kekurangan Pasar Monopoli 1) Kelebihan Bisa menentukan outputnya. Bisa menentukan harga jual. Apabila menikmati skala ekonomi, biaya produksi lebih murah dari pada firma pasar persaingan sempurna, dan tingkat produksi lebih besar. Mutu barang semakin meningkat dan harganya semakin murah apabila perusahaan terus-menerus melakukan pengembangan dan inovasi. Kesejahteraan masyarakat dapat ditingkatkan apabila monopoli dapat terus menghasilkan barang yang lebih murah dan bermutu. 3) Kekurangan Harga barang lebih mahal dan tingkat produksi lebih rendah dipasar persaingan sempurna. Barang yang dihasilkan tidak banyak mengalami perubahan.
