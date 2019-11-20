Cloud Native Patterns Meetup 2019-11-20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs Regis Wilson, Truecar Cloud Architect Meetup, 2019-11-18
2Meetup Presentation Overview Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● (Lengthy) Introduction to your presenter ● (Brie...
3Meetup Presentation Introduction to the Presenter Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Regis Wilson ● Cloud Archit...
4Meetup Presentation Introduction to CloudFront Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● CloudFront is AWS’ Content Del...
5Meetup Presentation Introduction to Lambda@Edge Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Lambda@Edge has four function...
6Meetup Presentation Introduction to Lambda@Edge Part II Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Viewer Request/Respon...
7Meetup Presentation Use Case 1: Traffic Routing by Application; The Problem Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● T...
8Meetup Presentation Use Case 1: Traffic Routing by Application; Solution Design Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs...
9Meetup Presentation Use Case 1: Traffic Routing by Application; Solution Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● We c...
10Meetup Presentation Use Case 1: Traffic Routing by Application; Results Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Is i...
11Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; The Problem Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Cache mi...
12Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; The First Problem Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Ca...
13Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; The Second Problem Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● B...
14Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; Solution? Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Not the So...
15Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; Solution? Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Maybe we c...
16Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; Solution? Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● A little b...
17Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; Solution? Not Yet! Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● ⅓...
18Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; Solution! Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Solution: ...
19Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Fixing Content Headers; Results Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Cache Miss d...
20Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; The Problem Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Landing pages ...
21Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; The Design Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● These are infre...
22Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; Phase 1 (Upload) Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● In this p...
23Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; Phase 2 (Batch) Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● In this ph...
24Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; Phase 3 (Crawl and Cache) Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● ...
25Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; Phase 4 (Serve) Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● Now that o...
26Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; Results Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs ● We reduce the Spee...
27Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; Results Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs Cached (ms) Uncached
28Meetup Presentation Use Case 2: Advanced Caching; Results Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs Cached Uncached <--3...
29Meetup Presentation References Lambda@Edge: the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs 1. rwilson@truecar.com 2. https://aws.amazon.co...
Cloud Native Patterns Meetup 2019-11-20

This is the presentation deck I wrote for the LA TrueCar meetup. In it we discuss three use cases for Lambda@Edge, which I call "the Swiss Army Knife of CDNs".

