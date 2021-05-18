Mis primeros números

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 Autoras: Mª Victoria López  Cecilia ...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 2 uno Dibuje 1(un) elemento:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 3 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 4 Encierre en un círculo azul los núme...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 5 Marque con una cruz todos los conjun...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 6 dos Dibuje 2 (dos) elementos
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 7 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 8 Marque con una cruz los números 2: 1...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 9 Una la cantidad de instrumentos que ...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 0 tres Dibuje 3 (tres) objetos:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 1 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces ...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 2 Encierre en un círculo rojo los nú...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 3 Marca con una cruz todos los conju...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 4 cuatro Dibuje 4 (cuatro) objetos:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 5 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces ...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 6 Subraye los números 4: 3 4 1 4 2 3...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 7 Escribe en número que corresponde ...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 8 cinco Dibuje 5 (cinco) objetos:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 9 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces ...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 20 Encierre en un círculo rojo los núm...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 21 Escribe el número que corresponde a...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 22 Une con una línea el número con su ...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 23 Escribamos los números del 1 al 5
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 24 seis Dibuje 6 (seis) objetos:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 25 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces e...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 26 Encierra en un los números 6 y marc...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 27 Cuenta los peces y escribe el númer...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 28 siete Dibuje 7 (siete) objetos:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 29 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces e...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 30 Marque con una X los números 7 y en...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 31 Escribe la cantidad de animales que...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 32 ocho Dibuje 8 (ocho) objetos:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 33 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces e...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 34 Encierre en un círculo los números ...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 35 Una el número con el grupo que cont...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 36 nueve Dibuje 9 (nueve) objetos:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 37 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces e...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 38 Encierra en un los números 9: 5 4 6...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 39 Cuente y escriba el número correspo...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 40 diez Dibuje 10 (diez) objetos:
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 41 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces e...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 42 Encierre en un círculo verde los nú...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 43 Pinte las monedas de 10 y escriba c...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 44 Dado el número escribe el que va an...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 45 Dado el número escribe el que va an...
© Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 46 Escribamos los números del 1 al 10
May. 18, 2021

Mis primeros números

Cuadernillo para trabajar matemáticas con los mas pequeños.

  1. 1. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 Autoras: Mª Victoria López  Cecilia Rodríguez  Nombre: Kinder:
  2. 2. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 2 uno Dibuje 1(un) elemento:
  3. 3. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 3 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 1: Ahora escríbalo.
  4. 4. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 4 Encierre en un círculo azul los números 1: 1 7 1 1 1 1 7 7 7 1 1 1 7 7 7 7 1 7 1 7 7 1 1 1 7 1
  5. 5. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 5 Marque con una cruz todos los conjuntos que tienen 1 verdura: X
  6. 6. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 6 dos Dibuje 2 (dos) elementos
  7. 7. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 7 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 2: Ahora escríbalo.
  8. 8. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 8 Marque con una cruz los números 2: 1 2 5 2 2 1 5 1 5 5 2 1 1 2 5 2 1 5 2 1 5 2 5 2 1 2 5 2
  9. 9. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 9 Una la cantidad de instrumentos que corresponde a cada número: 2 1
  10. 10. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 0 tres Dibuje 3 (tres) objetos:
  11. 11. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 1 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 3: Ahora escríbalo.
  12. 12. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 2 Encierre en un círculo rojo los números 3: 3 8 1 8 2 3 8 3 1 2 3 8 3 3 8 2 1 8 3 8 2 1 8 3 3
  13. 13. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 3 Marca con una cruz todos los conjuntos donde hay 3 (tres) medios de transporte: X
  14. 14. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 4 cuatro Dibuje 4 (cuatro) objetos:
  15. 15. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 5 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 4: Ahora escríbalo.
  16. 16. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 6 Subraye los números 4: 3 4 1 4 2 3 4 3 1 2 3 4 4 3 4 2 1 4 3 4 2 1 4 3 4
  17. 17. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 7 Escribe en número que corresponde a la cantidad de animales que hay en cada conjunto:
  18. 18. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 8 cinco Dibuje 5 (cinco) objetos:
  19. 19. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 1 9 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 5: Ahora escríbalo.
  20. 20. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 20 Encierre en un círculo rojo los números 5 y marque con una cruz verde los números 2: 5 3 1 4 5 2 5 4 3 5 1 5 2 3 4 4 4 2 1 4 3 4 5 5 2 1 3 5 2 X
  21. 21. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 21 Escribe el número que corresponde a la cantidad de frutas que hay en cada conjunto:
  22. 22. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 22 Une con una línea el número con su correspondiente cantidad de insectos. 4 2 5 3
  23. 23. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 23 Escribamos los números del 1 al 5
  24. 24. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 24 seis Dibuje 6 (seis) objetos:
  25. 25. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 25 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el 6: Ahora escríbalo.
  26. 26. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 26 Encierra en un los números 6 y marca con una X los números 9: 5 4 6 6 4 9 2 4 1 6 6 9 2 3 1 6 5 9 1 9 3 4 6 5 2 6 9 6 9 X
  27. 27. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 27 Cuenta los peces y escribe el número.
  28. 28. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 28 siete Dibuje 7 (siete) objetos:
  29. 29. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 29 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 7: Ahora escríbalo.
  30. 30. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 30 Marque con una X los números 7 y encierre en un los números 1: 7 1 6 7 4 3 2 4 1 7 1 7 2 3 1 1 7 6 1 7 3 7 6 5 1 6 7 7 X 1
  31. 31. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 31 Escribe la cantidad de animales que corresponde en cada riel
  32. 32. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 32 ocho Dibuje 8 (ocho) objetos:
  33. 33. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 33 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 8: Ahora escríbalo.
  34. 34. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 34 Encierre en un círculo los números 8 5 4 6 6 4 8 2 4 1 6 7 8 7 3 1 6 5 8 1 8 7 4 6 5 2 7 8 8
  35. 35. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 35 Una el número con el grupo que contenga la misma cantidad de aves 7 6 8
  36. 36. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 36 nueve Dibuje 9 (nueve) objetos:
  37. 37. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 37 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 9: Ahora escríbalo.
  38. 38. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 38 Encierra en un los números 9: 5 4 6 6 4 9 2 4 1 7 6 9 7 3 1 8 7 9 1 9 8 4 6 5 2 8 9 9
  39. 39. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 39 Cuente y escriba el número correspondiente en cada riel
  40. 40. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 40 diez Dibuje 10 (diez) objetos:
  41. 41. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 41 Repase con el dedo índice 3 veces el número 10: Ahora escríbalo.
  42. 42. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 42 Encierre en un círculo verde los números 10: 5 4 6 6 4 10 2 4 10 10 6 9 2 3 10 6 5 9 10 9 3 10 6 5 2 6 10 10
  43. 43. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 43 Pinte las monedas de 10 y escriba cuantas pintó ¿Cuántas monedas de $10 pintó?
  44. 44. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 44 Dado el número escribe el que va antes y el que va después. 2 8 5
  45. 45. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 45 Dado el número escribe el que va antes y el que va después. 3 6 9
  46. 46. © Fundación Astoreca — Versión preliminar Programa matemática — Nivel Kinder — 2008 46 Escribamos los números del 1 al 10

