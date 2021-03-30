Off2Class Free Lesson Plan: Introduction to Phrasal Verbs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PV1.1 – Introduction to Phrasal Verbs Off2Class Lesson Plan Lesson 1/9 ESL Lesson Plan © 2014-2021 Global Online Language ...
© 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc. Thank you for downloading your FREE Off2Class lesson plan! This teacher-l...
What is a multiword verb? Multi- is used in many English words to mean ‘many’ or ‘much’. A multiword verb is a verb that h...
Which sentences have multiword verbs? 1. She looked at the painting. 2. She looked up a word in the dictionary. 3. He look...
Only number 4 is not a multiword verb 1. She looked at the painting. 2. She looked up a word in the dictionary. 3. He look...
How can you understand multiword verbs? There are different groups of multiword verbs. They all have rules, like every oth...
What do you think? They blew up the building. She is filling out an application form. They turned on the air conditioning....
Sometimes, it is easy to understand the meaning of a phrasal verb… …but sometimes it isn’t. It’s always helpful to use a d...
Give up, blow up and fill out are all phrasal verbs phrasal verb A particle can be a preposition or an adverb, such as up,...
What did each person do? Match the first column to the second Ring, ring… ring, ring… ‘Hello, Jen, it’s John here. How are...
Match the phrasal verb to its definition The students handed in their work. Lisa looked up a word. make a choice among peo...
6. Jacob _________ a new crime novel as a gift for his girlfriend. 7. Joseph found a wallet in the street. He _________ th...
Let’s try some more phrasal verbs. Match each scenario to a sentence It was a cold day so Anthony covered his neck with a ...
What can you… …check out? …jot down? a piece of meat, a letter, a book, a packet of something a friend’s new house, a stra...
10.Leah quickly _________ the steak because it was going to burn. 11. The professor talked fast so Henry _________ notes i...
14. John spilled coffee onto the cushion… He turned over/jotted down the cushion so that no one could see the coffee stain...
Match the sentences He picked out this dress for me. It’s going to be cold this evening. I want to jot down the recipe for...
All of these phrasal verbs are transitive This means they always take a direct object: I handed in the paper. We put on ou...
18.Before Jackson went into the pool, he wore swimming trunks and goggles. 19.On Monday, Owen gave his essay to his teache...
20.Steve is looking for a new car. He looked at about five cars on the weekend. He’s not sure which car he will buy. 21.Cl...
22.Phillip looked at the other side of the book to find out more information about the author. 23. Aaron was at the floris...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Off2Class Free Lesson Plan: Introduction to Phrasal Verbs

5 views

Published on

“Do I have to learn phrasal verbs?” You’ve probably been asked this by your ESL students. The answer is yes, they MUST learn phrasal verbs. The English language is full of phrasal verbs and English speakers use them constantly. Avoiding phrasal verbs would be doing your students a disservice. Therefore, Off2Class has created this handy introductory lesson plan that you can use with your intermediate-level ESL students.

Web link: https://www.off2class.com/lesson-plan-downloads/phrasal-verbs-an-introductory-lesson-for-your-esl-class/

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Off2Class Free Lesson Plan: Introduction to Phrasal Verbs

  1. 1. PV1.1 – Introduction to Phrasal Verbs Off2Class Lesson Plan Lesson 1/9 ESL Lesson Plan © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  2. 2. © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc. Thank you for downloading your FREE Off2Class lesson plan! This teacher-led lesson plan is designed using the communicative approach - perfect for teaching students online or in any screen-enabled classroom. To access the Teacher Notes and Answer Key, or to assign homework, click here to set up your FREE Off2class account. Don’t forget to join the discussion on Facebook to get access to other great tools for online ESL instruction.
  3. 3. What is a multiword verb? Multi- is used in many English words to mean ‘many’ or ‘much’. A multiword verb is a verb that has two or more parts: call up hand in © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  4. 4. Which sentences have multiword verbs? 1. She looked at the painting. 2. She looked up a word in the dictionary. 3. He looked his friend’s address up. 4. Adam is looking up the tree. 5. The boss looks down on his employees. © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  5. 5. Only number 4 is not a multiword verb 1. She looked at the painting. 2. She looked up a word in the dictionary. 3. He looked his friend’s address up. 4. Adam is looking up the tree. 5. The boss looks down on his employees. © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  6. 6. How can you understand multiword verbs? There are different groups of multiword verbs. They all have rules, like every other part of English grammar. Look at these sentences. Can you explain to your teacher what they mean? He is giving up cigarettes. They blew up the building. She is filling out the application form. © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  7. 7. What do you think? They blew up the building. She is filling out an application form. They turned on the air conditioning. She is writing information on a form. He is giving up cigarettes. He is trying to stop smoking. They destroyed the building. She is giving the application form to someone. He is placing a pack of cigarettes on the table. A B © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  8. 8. Sometimes, it is easy to understand the meaning of a phrasal verb… …but sometimes it isn’t. It’s always helpful to use a dictionary. give up = stop using something blow up = explode fill in = to write the necessary information on a form © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  9. 9. Give up, blow up and fill out are all phrasal verbs phrasal verb A particle can be a preposition or an adverb, such as up, down, in, out, etc. More phrasal verbs: call up hand in look up pick out verb particle © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  10. 10. What did each person do? Match the first column to the second Ring, ring… ring, ring… ‘Hello, Jen, it’s John here. How are you? Lisa looked up a word. The students gave their homework sheets to the teacher. Joanne picked out a dress. Lisa searched the meaning of ‘cacophony’ in the dictionary. The students handed in their work. Joanne selected her black dress to wear at the opera. John called up Jen. © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  11. 11. Match the phrasal verb to its definition The students handed in their work. Lisa looked up a word. make a choice among people or things in a group give something to someone, usually in a position of authority John called up Jen. find a piece of information, from a book or on the Internet, etc. Joanne picked out a dress. telephone someone © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  12. 12. 6. Jacob _________ a new crime novel as a gift for his girlfriend. 7. Joseph found a wallet in the street. He _________ the wallet at the police station. 8. Chris _________ his old friend. They chatted on the phone for an hour or so. 9. I couldn’t remember how to get to the restaurant so I _________ the address on the Internet. Complete the sentences using an appropriate tense of the phrasal verb call up hand in look up pick out © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  13. 13. Let’s try some more phrasal verbs. Match each scenario to a sentence It was a cold day so Anthony covered his neck with a scarf. When the teacher said ‘Start,’ the students looked at the other side of the paper and began the exam. We checked out the restaurant. Anthony put on a scarf. We weren’t sure if the restaurant was good, so we went inside and looked around before making a reservation. The students turned over the exam paper. I didn’t want to forget his address so I wrote it quickly. I jotted down his address. © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  14. 14. What can you… …check out? …jot down? a piece of meat, a letter, a book, a packet of something a friend’s new house, a strange place, a popular club …turn over? someone’s address, the time of an appointment, a telephone number …put on? a hat, jewelry, shoes, a shirt, make-up, gloves © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  15. 15. 10.Leah quickly _________ the steak because it was going to burn. 11. The professor talked fast so Henry _________ notes in his notebook. 12.Jonathan _________ his favorite red tie for the wedding. 13.Gabriella is looking for a place to live. She _________ four apartments last weekend. Complete the sentences jot down turn over check out put on © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  16. 16. 14. John spilled coffee onto the cushion… He turned over/jotted down the cushion so that no one could see the coffee stain! 15. Fiona handed in/put on her report to her boss. She had worked on it all week. 16. You should jot down/check out the new nightclub on King St. It’s fantastic. 17. I didn’t need to put on/look up her address because I remembered it. Which is correct? © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  17. 17. Match the sentences He picked out this dress for me. It’s going to be cold this evening. I want to jot down the recipe for that cake. How do I tell him that I don’t like it? Do you have a pencil? You should put on some warm clothes. I called up Susan three times today. She didn’t answer the phone. © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  18. 18. All of these phrasal verbs are transitive This means they always take a direct object: I handed in the paper. We put on our shoes. I handed in. We put on. ✓ ✗ ✓ ✗ © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  19. 19. 18.Before Jackson went into the pool, he wore swimming trunks and goggles. 19.On Monday, Owen gave his essay to his teacher. What did they do? Read each example. Then, make your own sentence with an appropriate phrasal verb: © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  20. 20. 20.Steve is looking for a new car. He looked at about five cars on the weekend. He’s not sure which car he will buy. 21.Claire wrote the name and address of a new café onto her hand because she didn’t have any paper. What did they do? Read each example. Then, make your own sentence with an appropriate phrasal verb: © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.
  21. 21. 22.Phillip looked at the other side of the book to find out more information about the author. 23. Aaron was at the florist. He selected red roses for his wife. 24. The students searched Wikipedia for information about astronomy. 25.Ariana phoned her doctor to confirm her appointment. And here? © 2014-2021 Global Online Language Services Inc.

×