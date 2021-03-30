Off2Class Free Lesson Plan: Introduction to Phrasal Verbs

“Do I have to learn phrasal verbs?” You’ve probably been asked this by your ESL students. The answer is yes, they MUST learn phrasal verbs. The English language is full of phrasal verbs and English speakers use them constantly. Avoiding phrasal verbs would be doing your students a disservice. Therefore, Off2Class has created this handy introductory lesson plan that you can use with your intermediate-level ESL students.



Web link: https://www.off2class.com/lesson-plan-downloads/phrasal-verbs-an-introductory-lesson-for-your-esl-class/