Coffee Vending Machine - Coffee Machine Suppliers

Jan. 16, 2022
Refreshing USA is excited to introduce our Coffee vending machine. We meticulously designed the equipment to make the highest quality coffee beverages while encompassing the latest technology available. Tried and true, our systems utilize a variety of brewing methods such as pour-over or if you prefer a barista experience step into a kiosk where a barista will prepare a fresh brew for each patron.

  1. 1. COFFEE VENDING MACHINE FOR SALE !
  2. 2. Refreshing USA delivers the perfect refreshment experience with state-of-the-art equipment, fresh and appealing products, and unparalleled service. 2
  3. 3. we’ve got state-of-the-art equipment We’re efficient. 3 We’reinnovative. We’re available. We’respeedy.
  4. 4. Refreshing USA’s Coffee Vending Machines will deliver an incredible selection of beverages including coffee, tea, hot chocolate, water, sports drinks and more. 4
  5. 5. Refreshing USA’s Services 5
  6. 6. ADD A FOOTER 6 Office Coffee Station Industrial Coffee Machine Coffee Espresso Machine Commercial Coffee Machines
  7. 7. Get All of Your Office Coffee needs in One Place. Refreshing USA coffee vending machines are custom made to suit both commercial use and residential use. Learn more about Refreshing USA visit our website now! 7
  8. 8. This coffee machine lets you make the perfect espresso every time. It is versatile and offers multiple settings to make a variety of cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee and other espresso-based flavored beverages. 8
  9. 9. No longer will you have to run out to the store at lunch. The Refreshing USA industrial coffee machine is a great addition to your work place. The innovative product line includes a variety of both hot and cold drinks. 9
  10. 10. Bringing a bit of home to your work place has never been easier. Brew the perfect cup of coffee espresso in minutes using our unique Refreshing USA Coffee Espresso Machine. All of our espresso machines feature a stainless steel boiler, a solid brass brew head and a bar high pressure pump. Whether you're a latte lover or prefer a hot cup of cappuccino, we have the ideal tool for you. 10
  11. 11. 11 Our company installs any size coffee machine of your choice. Refreshing USA
  12. 12. 12 12
  13. 13. CONTACT US. 2732 Grand Ave, Ste 122 Everett, WA 98201 Phone: (800) 655-VEND Email: info@refreshingusa.com Website: www.refreshingusa.com Address: 13
  14. 14. Thank You 14

