Coffee Vending Machine - Coffee Machine Suppliers

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Refreshing USA is excited to introduce our Coffee vending machine. We meticulously designed the equipment to make the highest quality coffee beverages while encompassing the latest technology available. Tried and true, our systems utilize a variety of brewing methods such as pour-over or if you prefer a barista experience step into a kiosk where a barista will prepare a fresh brew for each patron.