Proposal on Telemedicine in Bangladesh

Current status of telemedicine in Bangladesh Investigator: Dr. Refaya Noor MBBS,DMU
Research question What is the current status of telemedicine in Bangladesh?
Study objectives General Objective: To assess the current status of telemedicine in Bangladesh Specific Objectives: 1. To ...
List of Variables a. Variables related to socio-demography: 1. Age 2. Sex 3. Religion 4. Marital status 5. Educational sta...
c. Variables regarding technological factors associated with telemedicine : 1.ICT infrastructure 2.Network & internet conn...
e. Variables related to perception of service provider physicians: 1.Interest in promoting telemedicine sector 2.Perceptio...
Methodology Study Design: Descriptive cross sectional study Study Area: Selected telemedicine centres in selected district...
Sample Size: Sample size , n = z2pq/d 2 p= % of people use telemedicine =11% =0.11 (3) q=1-p=0.89 z=1.96 at 95% of CI d=Le...
Sampling technique 1. Multistage stratified sampling will be done. 2. List of current telemedicine centres will be collect...
Selection criteria Inclusion criteria: All physicians of the selected telemedicine centres Exclusion Criteria: 1.Physician...
Data Collection Method and Instrument 1.Data will be collected by semi-structured pre tested self administered questionnai...
Data Management plan: All data will be checked for it’s correctness & completeness Coding & classification will be done Da...
Time Frame Literature Review Proposal prepare and defense Questionnaire development and pretesting Data collection Data en...
Ethical Issues 1.Approval will be taken from Ethical Review Committee of State university of Bangladesh 2. Permission from...
Published in: Health & Medicine
  2. 2. Justification Bangladesh is facing serious shortage of trained health professionals. Access to quality health services and associated costs are a threat to Bangladesh’s current momentum for universal health coverage. There is serious lack and unequal distribution of qualified health human resource. Only 25% of the human health resource is working for the rural population.70% of the total population is rural. Formal health care providers (doctor,nurse,dentist) constitute 5% of total workforce. There are 5 physicians & 2 nurses/10000 population in Bangladesh. ICT can act as a powerful tool for linking communities with formal healthcare providers. There is serious health vulnerability among the people of Bangladesh. Many children are dying due to diarrhoea, pneumonia and so on. Women are awfully suffering from pregnancy and delivery related complications since access to health care services is beyond geographical, cultural and economic reach in many places. In such situation, high-risk approach of preventive measure is an way to improve the situation by using telemedicine knowledge since the telecommunication reached almost every corner of Bangladesh.
  3. 3. Bangladesh is already in the process of adapting telemedicine. It potentially reduces waiting times for patients, reduce the cost of health system’s operations, improve inter departmental, inter-hospital communication and collaboration, provide opportunity for sharing best practices among physicians within. So it is very crucial to identify the current status, problems, future scopes and perception of service providers of telemedicine in Bangladesh. This study is proposed to find out the current status, prospects, barriers and perception of service providers of telemedicine in Bangladesh, which will also act as a prelude to future systematic reviews in this field.
  4. 4. Research question What is the current status of telemedicine in Bangladesh?
  5. 5. Study objectives General Objective: To assess the current status of telemedicine in Bangladesh Specific Objectives: 1. To find out the existing government policies of telemedicine in Bangladesh 2. To identify the technological factors associated with implementation of telemedicine 3. To know the perception of service provider physicians regarding telemedicine 4. To find the socio-demographic & educational characteristics of the respondents
  6. 6. List of Variables a. Variables related to socio-demography: 1. Age 2. Sex 3. Religion 4. Marital status 5. Educational status b. Variables related to policy of telemedicine: 1.Existing gov policies of telemedicine 2. Currently functioning gov telemedicine centers in Bangladesh 3.Monitoring system of telemedicine service
  7. 7. c. Variables regarding technological factors associated with telemedicine : 1.ICT infrastructure 2.Network & internet connection 3.Troubleshooting & maintenance 4.IT training d. Variables related to profession: 1.Professional degree 2.Duration of professional experience 3..Duration of experience in telemedicine sector
  8. 8. e. Variables related to perception of service provider physicians: 1.Interest in promoting telemedicine sector 2.Perception regarding usefulness 3.Benefits of telemedicine over conventional approach in country 4.Satisfaction status by providing treatment through telemedicine 5.Limitations faced in service delivery 6. Ways to improve telemedicine sector in our country 7. Population who need telemedicine service most f.Average number of consultation/day g.Average duration of per consultation h.Common ailments for which people seek telemedicine service
  9. 9. Methodology Study Design: Descriptive cross sectional study Study Area: Selected telemedicine centres in selected district Study Population: Service provider physicians in selected centres Study Period and Duration: 4 months
  10. 10. Sample Size: Sample size , n = z2pq/d 2 p= % of people use telemedicine =11% =0.11 (3) q=1-p=0.89 z=1.96 at 95% of CI d=Level of error=5%=0.05 So, n=(1.96)2x0.11x0.89/(0.05)2 =150.4 =151 Fatema K,Mohammad I,etal.Prospects of mHealth services in Bangladesh.PLoS One.2014;9(11): www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4222888/.November 2014.September 2017.
  11. 11. Sampling technique 1. Multistage stratified sampling will be done. 2. List of current telemedicine centres will be collected. 3. Then the centres will be listed according to districts. 4. One district will be selected randomly 5. Five centres from the selected district will be selected by simple random sampling 5.All physicians who will be present in selected centres will be interviewed
  12. 12. Selection criteria Inclusion criteria: All physicians of the selected telemedicine centres Exclusion Criteria: 1.Physicians who will be absent 2.Have experience in telemedicine <2months 3.Have ongoing official meetings 4.Ill that unable to participate
  13. 13. Data Collection Method and Instrument 1.Data will be collected by semi-structured pre tested self administered questionnaire 2.The questionnaire will be developed by using the variables and objectives 3.Questionnaire will be pre tested by 5% of total sample size other than study area 4.Data regarding existing policies of telemedicine & technological factors will be collected by interviewing key informants in DGHS & Kazla technologies Ltd respectively.
  14. 14. Data Management plan: All data will be checked for it’s correctness & completeness Coding & classification will be done Data will be then entered into SPSS Data Analysis plan : Data analysis will be done by SPSS Appropriate statistical tools will be used.
  15. 15. Time Frame Literature Review Proposal prepare and defense Questionnaire development and pretesting Data collection Data entry Data analysis Report writing Report submission Final defense Week 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 Month November December January February March Time schedule shown in weeks and months Activities
  16. 16. Ethical Issues 1.Approval will be taken from Ethical Review Committee of State university of Bangladesh 2. Permission from the concerned authority will be taken 4. Verbal informed consent of the respondents will be taken 5. Privacy & confidentiality of data will be kept preserved 6. Respondents have every right to withdraw from the procedure at any time during data collection

