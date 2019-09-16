Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to Read Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World by William H. McRaven (Original)...
How to Read Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World by William H. McRaven (Original)...
q q q q q q DETAIL OF BOOKS Author : William H. McRaven Pages : 130 pages Publisher : Grand Central Publishing Language : ...
Book Image View Books By William H. McRaven
If You want to have this book, please click button download in below....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Read Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World by William H. McRaven (Original)

2 views

Published on

Welcome to My Story
Are you looking for books Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World ?
You are in the right place!

<<< If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. I you can't do the little things right, you will never do the big things right.- From Admiral McRaven's University of Texas Commencement Speech >>>
If you want to get this book, please visit this link : https://hubmediasipub.blogspot.com/?book=1455570249 (Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World)
Meet your favorite book, find your reading community, and manage your reading life.

GET A COPY
# Goodreads https://www.goodreads.com
# Amazon https://www.amazon.com

Available formats : PDF \ EPUB \ MOBI \ KINDLE \ AUDIOBOOK

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to Read Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World by William H. McRaven (Original)

  1. 1. How to Read Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World by William H. McRaven (Original) Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World If you want to change the world, start off by making your bed.If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. I you can't do the little things right, you will never do the big things right.- From Admiral McRaven's University of Texas Commencement Speech
  2. 2. How to Read Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life... And Maybe the World by William H. McRaven (Original) Author : William H. McRaven Pages : 130 pages Publisher : Grand Central Publishing Language : eng ISBN- 10 : 1455570249 ISBN-13 : 9781455570249
  3. 3. q q q q q q DETAIL OF BOOKS Author : William H. McRaven Pages : 130 pages Publisher : Grand Central Publishing Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1455570249 ISBN-13 : 9781455570249
  4. 4. Book Image View Books By William H. McRaven
  5. 5. If You want to have this book, please click button download in below....

×