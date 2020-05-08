The increasing adoption of personalized medicines for cancer treatment is furthermore augmenting the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market. Detection of cancer is important for the surgeon or the doctor to find the best-suited therapy that can treat the person. For developing of personalized medicine, several genetic tests need to be taken in account as these tests will eventually reveal the various conditions of the patients such as detection of the individual developing a specific type of cancer. The personalized medicine provides an approach to treat the patient based on the age, sex, type of cancer, the reaction towards a drug and other factors.