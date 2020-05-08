Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Orion Market Research Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025 Request a free sample of o...
The increasing adoption of personalized medicines for cancer treatment is furthermore augmenting the growth of the colorec...
Current Market Trends Covered in the Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Report  Based on the drug class type, the immu...
North America  United States  Canada Rest of the World  Middle East & Africa  Latin America Company Profiles  AbbVie ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

29 views

Published on

The increasing adoption of personalized medicines for cancer treatment is furthermore augmenting the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market. Detection of cancer is important for the surgeon or the doctor to find the best-suited therapy that can treat the person. For developing of personalized medicine, several genetic tests need to be taken in account as these tests will eventually reveal the various conditions of the patients such as detection of the individual developing a specific type of cancer. The personalized medicine provides an approach to treat the patient based on the age, sex, type of cancer, the reaction towards a drug and other factors.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

  1. 1. Orion Market Research Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025 Request a free sample of our report on Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/colorectal-cancer-drugs-market ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 7803040404
  2. 2. The increasing adoption of personalized medicines for cancer treatment is furthermore augmenting the growth of the colorectal cancer drugs market. Detection of cancer is important for the surgeon or the doctor to find the best-suited therapy that can treat the person. For developing of personalized medicine, several genetic tests need to be taken in account as these tests will eventually reveal the various conditions of the patients such as detection of the individual developing a specific type of cancer. The personalized medicine provides an approach to treat the patient based on the age, sex, type of cancer, the reaction towards a drug and other factors. Personalized medicine holds promise for improving healthcare while lowering costs by enabling each patient to receive earlier diagnoses, optimal treatments, and risk assessments, expected to be a positive indicator for colorectal cancer drugs market growth. A full report of Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/colorectal-cancer-drugs-market As per the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC) 2017 report, around 42% of all compounds and around 73% of oncology compounds in the pipeline have the potential to be included in personalized medicines. The biopharmaceutical companies closely doubled their R&D investment in personalized medicine over the past five years and suppose to increase their investment in the near future. Moreover, estimates of disease susceptibility or disease prognosis can be improved by combining genomic test results with the knowledge about various factors such as age, lifestyle, or tumor size. This is promising for predicting disease susceptibility, disease prognosis, or drug response of an individual patient. To learn more about this report request a free sample copy @ https://www.omrglobal.com/request- sample/colorectal-cancer-drugs-market Increasing colorectal cancer prevalence is driving the global market Additionally, the increasing prevalence and incidence of colorectal cancers are also fueling the demand for drugs that are intended to treat colorectal cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is diagnosed in more than 1.2 million people globally every year, with North America being the most dominant region. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the incidence of colorectal cancer is around 93,898 in men and 85,873 in women; whereas, it has caused mortalities to nearly 33,752 men and 30,369 women during 2018. The increasing prevalence of cancers addresses the need for right treatment solutions including drugs; thereby, drives the global colorectal cancer drugs market.
  3. 3. Current Market Trends Covered in the Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Report  Based on the drug class type, the immunotherapy segment is estimated to hold a dominating market share during the forecast period.  Based on the geography, North America is estimated to dominate the global colorectal cancer drugs market during the forecast period.  Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the global colorectal cancer drugs industry during the forecast period. Global Colorectal Cancer Market Segmentation By Drug Class Type  Chemotherapy  Targeted Therapy  Immunotherapy  Hormonal Therapy For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report- customization/colorectal-cancer-drugs-market Global Colorectal Cancer Market – Segment by Region Asia-Pacific  China  Japan  India  Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe  Germany  United Kingdom  France  Spain  Italy  Rest of Europe
  4. 4. North America  United States  Canada Rest of the World  Middle East & Africa  Latin America Company Profiles  AbbVie Inc.  Amgen Inc.  AstraZeneca PLC  Bayer AG  Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.  Celgene Corp.  Eli Lilly and Co.  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.  Merck & Co., Inc.,  Novartis AG  Pfizer Inc.  Sanofi SA About Orion Market Research Orion Market Research (OMR) is a market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research- based services. For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research Media Contact: Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 7803040404

×