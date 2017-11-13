OM SAI MANAGEMENT CONSULTING SERVICES C-201,Morphous Green (Antriksha Golf View-1), Sector-78, Noida, UP, 201301. M : +91-...
 HR Generalist Training is designed to put In-depth knowledge and experience to candidate for practical knowledge and han...
 To Provide basic Training Program to HR Candidate to Create Healthy Environment in Organization.  How to Increase Organ...
“ How to get a good job on HR Profile”  Get Trained to Become an Expert in every Human Resource Function. You are not onl...
1. THE EMPLOYEE’S PROVIDENT FUNDS AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS ACT, 1952 Duties of Employer`s in terms of Statutory compli...
2. THE EMPLOYEE’S STATE INSURANCE ACT, 1948 - Employer Applicability / Employee Eligibility  Employer and Employee Contri...
3. THE PAYMENT OF BONUS ACT, 1965 & GRATUITY ACT, 1972  Bonus Calculation and Payment.  Forms of bonus/Gratuity & calcul...
5.ATTENDANCE AND LEAVE CONCEPT AND IMPORTANCE OF MUSTER ROLL. Maintenance and filling of Muster roll Register.  Concept ...
7.REGISTRATION UNDER FACTORY ACT AND SHOPS AND COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENT ACT. Employer Registration.  Employees Facilitat...
9.EMPLOYEE’S COMPENSATION ACT, 1923 Duties of Employer’s in respect of Applicability  Employees Eligibility.  Concept of...
11.THE CONTRACT LABOUR (REGULATION & ABOLITION) ACT, 1970 Duties of Principal Employer & Contractor in respect of Applicat...
13.SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE ACT, 2013 DEFINITION COMMITTEES.  POWERS OF COMMITTEES.  Submission of Enqui...
15. JOINING & EXIT FORMALITIES   Maintaining Personnel File.  Issuing procedure and making of Offer.  Letter/Appoint...
17. ATTRITION AND RETENTION : Concept of Attrition/Reasons/Calculation of Attrition Rate  Concept of Retention Strategy ...
Registration / Fee Details: INR- 12000/- + GST for the complete course including all the above activities + course materia...
Osppt

  2. 2.  HR Generalist Training is designed to put In-depth knowledge and experience to candidate for practical knowledge and handling of core responsibilities: like Payroll, legal Compliances, PF, ESI, Gratuity, designing CTC and many other Generalist functions of HR in organization
  3. 3.  To Provide basic Training Program to HR Candidate to Create Healthy Environment in Organization.  How to Increase Organization’s Productivity.  Stand yourself on Corporate Demands.  Create the good Job Opportunities in Market.  To achieve the goal set by the Organization.  Competency Mapping.  Create Competent HR Professional.  Overview.  Compliance Background.  Element s of an Effective Compliance Program.  Reference Materials.
  4. 4. “ How to get a good job on HR Profile”  Get Trained to Become an Expert in every Human Resource Function. You are not only expected to possess strong knowledge base, but more importantly, you are expected to use /apply the knowledge to day to day situations that arise at the workplace and developing the right attitude, responsibilities, people and process management skills required in the long run. You get the training from our Company Corporate
  5. 5. 1. THE EMPLOYEE’S PROVIDENT FUNDS AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS ACT, 1952 Duties of Employer`s in terms of Statutory compliance.  Employer and Employees Contributions & calculations.  EPF FORMS.  EPF Online Process.  Benefits of various EPF Schemes.
  6. 6. 2. THE EMPLOYEE’S STATE INSURANCE ACT, 1948 - Employer Applicability / Employee Eligibility  Employer and Employee Contribution.  ESI Calculations .  ESI FORM.  ESI Online Process.
  7. 7. 3. THE PAYMENT OF BONUS ACT, 1965 & GRATUITY ACT, 1972  Bonus Calculation and Payment.  Forms of bonus/Gratuity & calculation.  Employees Eligibility. 4. PAYROLL PROCESSING – SALARY PROCESSING  Concept of Payroll Processing & CTC Calculation.  Concept of TAKE HOME and Calculation.  Concept and Calculation of INCOME TAX.  TDS. Designing Salary Breakup and Salary Slip of over 100 employees.
  8. 8. 5.ATTENDANCE AND LEAVE CONCEPT AND IMPORTANCE OF MUSTER ROLL. Maintenance and filling of Muster roll Register.  Concept of Paid Days.  Concept EL/CL/SL/ ML and others leave as per Factory Act.  Calculation and Maintenance of Leave.  Leave Encashment. 6.PAYROLL SOFTWARE AND EXCEL PRACTICE CALCULATION OF EPF, ESI, BONUS, GRATUITY. Salary Breakup.  Attendance Maintenance.  FUNCTIONS :- SUMIF, COUNTIF, VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, ROUND, ROUNDUP, IF, SUM, PERCENTAGE etc.
  9. 9. 7.REGISTRATION UNDER FACTORY ACT AND SHOPS AND COMMERCIAL ESTABLISHMENT ACT. Employer Registration.  Employees Facilitations Provisions.  Important FORMS/REGISTERS to be maintained by the Employer. 8.THE MINIMUM WAGES ACT, 1948 & PAYMENT OF WAGES ACT, 1936  Employer Applicability.  Employee Eligibility.  Concept of Minimum wages & Disbursement of wages.  Important FORMS/REGISTERS to be maintained by the Employer.
  10. 10. 9.EMPLOYEE’S COMPENSATION ACT, 1923 Duties of Employer’s in respect of Applicability  Employees Eligibility.  Concept of DISABLEMENT.  Calculation of Compensation. 10. MATERNITY LEAVE ACT, 1961 & PATERNATIVE LEAVE BENEFITS Employer’s Duties in respect of Applicability  Employees Eligibility  Concept of MATERNITY BENEFITMaternity Leave Period and Approval
  11. 11. 11.THE CONTRACT LABOUR (REGULATION & ABOLITION) ACT, 1970 Duties of Principal Employer & Contractor in respect of Application of the ACT.  Registration and License  Maintenance of Records and other statutory returns/forms 12.THE INDUSTRIAL DISPUTES ACT, 1947 What is DISPUTE and REDRESSAL?  Counseling Officer  Adjudication  Retrenchment and Layoff
  12. 12. 13.SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE ACT, 2013 DEFINITION COMMITTEES.  POWERS OF COMMITTEES.  Submission of Enquiry Report .  DETERMINATION OF COMPENSATION.  DUTIES OF EMPLOYER .  DO’S & DON’TS FOR MEN AT WORK PLACE TIPS TO WOMEN EMPLOYEES AT WORKPLACE. 14.RECRUITMENT . Designing JD/JS, Conducting JA HR Round.  Talent Acquisition.  Head Hunting.
  13. 13. 15. JOINING & EXIT FORMALITIES   Maintaining Personnel File.  Issuing procedure and making of Offer.  Letter/Appointment Letter Induction, Welcome to new joining.  Resignation or Termination. 16.PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM & TYPES OF APPRAISAL SYSTEMS  Why Appraisal is needed ?  Procedure/ Making of Self Appraisal Form/Evaluation of Performance/ Reward Policy.
  14. 14. 17. ATTRITION AND RETENTION : Concept of Attrition/Reasons/Calculation of Attrition Rate  Concept of Retention Strategy  Employee Engagement and Retention Strategy
  15. 15. Registration / Fee Details: INR- 12000/- + GST for the complete course including all the above activities + course material, + Recruitment Counseling and Resume formatting + Training Completion Certificate + Placement Assistance. HR Terminologies Application of relevant laws Case Study

