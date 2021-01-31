Hidraulica basica2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HIDRAULICA BASICA HIDRAULICA BASICA
SIMBOLOGIA HIDRAULICA SIMBOLOGIA HIDRAULICA  Entender y reconocer los símbolos hidráulicos en una necesidad para leer los...
Como recordar Como recordar  Usted recordará mas fácilmente los símbolos hidráulicos si aprende el significado de estas t...
Símbolos de Línea Símbolos de Línea Empecemos con símbolos de línea. Empecemos con símbolos de línea. La línea de trabajo ...
Otras Otras lineas lineas  La línea piloto significa presión piloto ----------------------- Línea Piloto  La línea de dr...
Símbolos de Líneas Cruzadas Símbolos de Líneas Cruzadas  Veamos el símbolo de las líneas cruzadas.  Estos son fluidos o ...
Símbolos de Líneas que se Símbolos de Líneas que se juntan juntan  Este es el símbolo de líneas que se juntan.  Esto ind...
Símbolos de líneas flexibles Símbolos de líneas flexibles  Este es el símbolo de las líneas flexibles o mangueras.  La c...
Símbolos de flechas Símbolos de flechas  La flecha aparecerá en las líneas de trabajo.  Esta flecha muestra la dirección...
Símbolos del Estanque Símbolos del Estanque  Estos son los símbolos de los estanques.  Aparecen en los diagramas hidrául...
Símbolo Acondicionador de Símbolo Acondicionador de Fluido Fluido  Este es el símbolo para el acondicionador de fluido AC...
Símbolos de Filtros de Aceite y Símbolos de Filtros de Aceite y Enfriadores de Aceite Enfriadores de Aceite  Con una líne...
Símbolos de Acumuladores Símbolos de Acumuladores  Los símbolos de los acumuladores se muestran en la figura. A la izquie...
Símbolo de Símbolo de Restrictores Restrictores  Este es el símbolo de los restrictores.  Este símbolo normalmente se mu...
Símbolo de Cilindros Símbolo de Cilindros  Hay dos símbolos de cilindros que son comúnmente usados.  Estos son el símbol...
Símbolos de Elementos de Símbolos de Elementos de Activamiento Activamiento  Hay diez arreglos básicos de los elementos d...
Símbolos de Elementos de Símbolos de Elementos de Activamiento Activamiento SOLENOIDE ENCLAVAMIENTO PRESION COMPENSADA PIL...
Bomba y Motor Bomba y Motor  Es importante ver que la única diferencia entre los símbolos del motor y la bomba es la dire...
Símbolos de Bombas Símbolos de Bombas  Los símbolos de las bombas.  Hay cuatro configuraciones básicas que podemos encon...
Símbolo de Bomba de Símbolo de Bomba de Desplazamiento Fijo Unidireccional Desplazamiento Fijo Unidireccional  El símbolo...
Símbolo de Bomba de Símbolo de Bomba de Desplazamiento Fijo Bidireccional Desplazamiento Fijo Bidireccional  El siguiente...
Símbolos de Bomba de Símbolos de Bomba de DesplazamientoVariable DesplazamientoVariable  Las bombas Unidireccionales y Bi...
Símbolos de los Motores Símbolos de los Motores Hidráulicos Hidráulicos  Siguiendo están los símbolos de los Motores Hidr...
Símbolos de Instrumentos Símbolos de Instrumentos  Hay tres tipos de símbolos de instrumentos que se deben conocer.  El ...
Símbolos de Instrumentos Símbolos de Instrumentos FLUJO TEMPERATURA PRESION
Símbolos deVálvulas Símbolos deVálvulas  La siguiente área a cubrir son los símbolos de las válvulas. Empezando con las b...
Símbolos deVálvulas Símbolos deVálvulas  Vea que en éstos símbolos las cajas tienen líneas dibujadas en ellas.  Esto est...
Válvula de tres posiciones y 4 Válvula de tres posiciones y 4 vías vías  Examinemos las válvulas de control mas comunes, ...
Flechas Flechas  Las flechas en los cuadrados adjunto muestran el flujo cuando la válvula se mueve a la otra posición.
Posición Adelante Posición Adelante  Con la Posición Adelante activada, el flujo de aceite fluye desde la bomba a través ...
Posición Neutra Posición Neutra  Con la válvula en la posición neutra, el flujo de aceite pasa desde la bomba a través de...
Posición Reversa Posición Reversa  Con la posición reversa activada el flujo de aceite pasa desde la bomba a través de la...
Centros de la válvula Centros de la válvula  Veamos el centro de las válvulas.  Hay cuatro símbolos de configuración de ...
Válvula Serie Paralelo Válvula Serie Paralelo  Cuando la válvula de abajo se mueve a la posición reversa, el aceite está ...
Hay muchos otros símbolos los Hay muchos otros símbolos los cuales siempre aparecen en los cuales siempre aparecen en los ...
Válvula Conectado Válvula Conectado Desconectado Manual Desconectado Manual  Este es el símbolo de la válvula VÁLVULA DES...
Válvula de Alivio de Presión Válvula de Alivio de Presión  Este es el símbolo de la válvula de alivio de presión, está mo...
Válvula Reductora de Presión Válvula Reductora de Presión  Este es el símbolo de la válvula reductora de presión.  Se mu...
Válvula check Válvula check  Otro símbolo de válvula importante es la válvula check.  En la ilustración, la válvula chec...
Válvula check Operada por Válvula check Operada por Pilotaje Pilotaje  El símbolo de la línea piloto indica una válvula c...
Válvula de Desvío Válvula de Desvío  El símbolo de la válvula check también se usa para mostrar una válvula de desvío.  ...
Válvula de Sobre Centro Válvula de Sobre Centro  La válvula de sobre centro regula el retorno de aceite para evitar una c...
¿ Puede nombrar los componentes? ¿ Puede nombrar los componentes?  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9
  1. 1. HIDRAULICA BASICA HIDRAULICA BASICA
  2. 2. SIMBOLOGIA HIDRAULICA SIMBOLOGIA HIDRAULICA  Entender y reconocer los símbolos hidráulicos en una necesidad para leer los dibujos y esquemas para la detección de fallas.También ayuda para entender los esquemas usados para describir el sistema hidráulico usado en la perforadora.  Los siguientes símbolo son un lenguaje internacional designados por el American National Standard Institute.
  3. 3. Como recordar Como recordar  Usted recordará mas fácilmente los símbolos hidráulicos si aprende el significado de estas tres formas.  Circulo: Bomba, Motor o Indicador  Cuadrado:Válvula o alguna fuente  Diamante: Acondicionador de fluido
  4. 4. Símbolos de Línea Símbolos de Línea Empecemos con símbolos de línea. Empecemos con símbolos de línea. La línea de trabajo es una línea continua la cual conecta símbolos en el diagrama Hidráulico Linea de Trabajo
  5. 5. Otras Otras lineas lineas  La línea piloto significa presión piloto ----------------------- Línea Piloto  La línea de drenaje significa sistema de Drenaje ............................ Línea de drenaje
  6. 6. Símbolos de Líneas Cruzadas Símbolos de Líneas Cruzadas  Veamos el símbolo de las líneas cruzadas.  Estos son fluidos o líneas que se cruzan pero no se juntan.  Estas son independientes y separadas unas de otras. LINEAS QUE SE CRUZAN
  7. 7. Símbolos de Líneas que se Símbolos de Líneas que se juntan juntan  Este es el símbolo de líneas que se juntan.  Esto indica que los pasos de fluido están conectados LINEAS QUE SE JUNTAN
  8. 8. Símbolos de líneas flexibles Símbolos de líneas flexibles  Este es el símbolo de las líneas flexibles o mangueras.  La curva en la línea indica una manguera flexible y dos puntos negros representan los terminales. LINEAS FLEXIBLES
  9. 9. Símbolos de flechas Símbolos de flechas  La flecha aparecerá en las líneas de trabajo.  Esta flecha muestra la dirección del flujo. DIRECCIÓN DE FLUJO
  10. 10. Símbolos del Estanque Símbolos del Estanque  Estos son los símbolos de los estanques.  Aparecen en los diagramas hidráulicos como estanques venteados o presurizados.  Es importante notar que aunque estos símbolos pueden aparecer en muchos lugares en el diagrama hidráulico, normalmente hay un solo estanque centralizado. ESTANQUE VENTEADO ESTANQUE PRESURIZADO
  11. 11. Símbolo Acondicionador de Símbolo Acondicionador de Fluido Fluido  Este es el símbolo para el acondicionador de fluido ACONDICIONADOR DE FLUIDOS
  12. 12. Símbolos de Filtros de Aceite y Símbolos de Filtros de Aceite y Enfriadores de Aceite Enfriadores de Aceite  Con una línea punteada dibujada desde la parte superior a la inferior, éste símbolo representa un filtro de aceite.  El mismo símbolo con una flecha desde la parte superior a la inferior representa un enfriador de aceite. FILTRO ENFRIADOR
  13. 13. Símbolos de Acumuladores Símbolos de Acumuladores  Los símbolos de los acumuladores se muestran en la figura. A la izquierda está el tipo cargado a resorte, en el centro el tipo cargado a gas y a la derecha el tipo cargado por peso. RESORTE GAS PESO
  14. 14. Símbolo de Símbolo de Restrictores Restrictores  Este es el símbolo de los restrictores.  Este símbolo normalmente se muestra en una línea de trabajo e indica un orificio de tipo restricción. RESTRICTOR
  15. 15. Símbolo de Cilindros Símbolo de Cilindros  Hay dos símbolos de cilindros que son comúnmente usados.  Estos son el símbolo de los cilindros de doble acción de un solo vástago y el símbolo de doble acción de doble vástago.
  16. 16. Símbolos de Elementos de Símbolos de Elementos de Activamiento Activamiento  Hay diez arreglos básicos de los elementos de activamiento que aparecerán en los diagramas hidráulicos.Estos símbolos muestran como una bomba, motor o válvula es activada RESORTE MANUAL BOTON PALANCA PEDAL
  17. 17. Símbolos de Elementos de Símbolos de Elementos de Activamiento Activamiento SOLENOIDE ENCLAVAMIENTO PRESION COMPENSADA PILOTO INTERNO SERVO
  18. 18. Bomba y Motor Bomba y Motor  Es importante ver que la única diferencia entre los símbolos del motor y la bomba es la dirección del triángulo.  Recuerde que en el símbolo de la bomba el triángulo apunta hacia la línea de trabajo.  En el símbolo del motor el triángulo apunta hacia el centro del circulo alejándose de la línea de trabajo BOMBA MOTOR
  19. 19. Símbolos de Bombas Símbolos de Bombas  Los símbolos de las bombas.  Hay cuatro configuraciones básicas que podemos encontrar en los diagramas hidráulicos.  Configuración Unidireccional  Configuración Bidireccional  Configuración de Desplazamiento Fijo  Configuración de Desplazamiento Variable
  20. 20. Símbolo de Bomba de Símbolo de Bomba de Desplazamiento Fijo Unidireccional Desplazamiento Fijo Unidireccional  El símbolo de la bomba de desplazamiento fijo unidireccional, lo que significa una dirección de flujo, que es mostrado por un círculo con un triángulo apuntando hacia la línea de trabajo. BOMBA DE DESPLAZAMIENTO FIJO UNIDIRECCIONAL
  21. 21. Símbolo de Bomba de Símbolo de Bomba de Desplazamiento Fijo Bidireccional Desplazamiento Fijo Bidireccional  El siguiente símbolo es para la bomba de desplazamiento fijo bidireccional, la cual tiene dos direcciones de flujo.  Los triángulos apuntan hacia las líneas de trabajo, un triángulo en la parte superior y el otro triángulo en la parte inferior del circulo BOMBA DE DESPLAZAMIENTO FIJO BIDIRECCIONAL
  22. 22. Símbolos de Bomba de Símbolos de Bomba de DesplazamientoVariable DesplazamientoVariable  Las bombas Unidireccionales y Bidireccionales pueden ser bombas de desplazamiento variable.  Los símbolos para las bombas que tienen desplazamiento variable tienen una flecha a 45° dibujada dentro del círculo. BOMBAS DE DESPLAZAMIENTO VARIABLE UNIDIRECCIONAL BIDIRECCIONAL
  23. 23. Símbolos de los Motores Símbolos de los Motores Hidráulicos Hidráulicos  Siguiendo están los símbolos de los Motores Hidráulicos.  Los símbolos de los motores está representado por un círculo con el triángulo apuntando hacia adentro desde la línea de trabajo. Hay dos tipos básicos:  Desplazamiento Fijo Unidireccional  Desplazamiento Fijo Bidireccional UNIDIRECCIONAL BIDIRECCIONAL MOTORES DE DESPLAZAMIENTO FIJO
  24. 24. Símbolos de Instrumentos Símbolos de Instrumentos  Hay tres tipos de símbolos de instrumentos que se deben conocer.  El símbolo del instrumento indicador de presión se muestra en el lado izquierdo.  El símbolo del instrumento indicador de temperatura se muestra en el centro  El símbolo del indicador de flujo se muestra a la derecha
  25. 25. Símbolos de Instrumentos Símbolos de Instrumentos FLUJO TEMPERATURA PRESION
  26. 26. Símbolos deVálvulas Símbolos deVálvulas  La siguiente área a cubrir son los símbolos de las válvulas. Empezando con las básicas.  La mayoría de las válvulas están representadas usando una caja como un símbolo.  Las válvulas de control de flujo y presión usan dos o mas cajas.  Las válvulas de Control Direccional usan dos o mas cajas.  El número de cajas indica el número de posiciones de la válvula. CAJAS = POSICIONES
  27. 27. Símbolos deVálvulas Símbolos deVálvulas  Vea que en éstos símbolos las cajas tienen líneas dibujadas en ellas.  Esto está referido a las Puertas.  A la izquierda es una válvula de dos Puertas comúnmente llamada válvula de “2Vías” .  En el centro de tres puertas o “3Vías”.  A la derecha la válvula de Cuatro puertas o de “4 Vías” 2 puertas 3 puertas 4 puertas 2 vías 3 vías 4 vías
  28. 28. Válvula de tres posiciones y 4 Válvula de tres posiciones y 4 vías vías  Examinemos las válvulas de control mas comunes, la de tres posiciones y cuatro vías.  Esta válvula de control dirige el flujo de aceite hacia la posición adelante, posición neutra o posición reversa.  La ilustración muestra el flujo de aceite cuando la válvula está en posición neutra. En neutro el aceite fluye desde la bomba a la válvula y retorna al estanque.
  29. 29. Flechas Flechas  Las flechas en los cuadrados adjunto muestran el flujo cuando la válvula se mueve a la otra posición.
  30. 30. Posición Adelante Posición Adelante  Con la Posición Adelante activada, el flujo de aceite fluye desde la bomba a través de la válvula y al lado izquierdo del cilindro.  El aceite de retorno desde el cilindro es enviada a través de la válvula de retorno al estanque. POSICIÓN ADELANTE
  31. 31. Posición Neutra Posición Neutra  Con la válvula en la posición neutra, el flujo de aceite pasa desde la bomba a través del cuerpo de la válvula y retorna al estanque. POSICION NEUTRA
  32. 32. Posición Reversa Posición Reversa  Con la posición reversa activada el flujo de aceite pasa desde la bomba a través de la válvula en el lado derecho del cilindro.  El aceite retorna desde el lado izquierdo del cilindro a través de la válvula al estanque. POSICIÓN REVERSA
  33. 33. Centros de la válvula Centros de la válvula  Veamos el centro de las válvulas.  Hay cuatro símbolos de configuración de los centros de la válvula.  Puerta Cerrada. Centro Cerrado  Puerta Cerrada. Centro Abierto  Puerta Abierta. Centro Cerrado  Puerta Abierta. Centro Abierto PUERTA CERRADA PUERTA CERRADA CENTRO CERRADO CENTRO ABIERTO PUERTA ABIERTA PUERTA ABIERTA CENTRO CERRADO CENTRO ABIERTO
  34. 34. Válvula Serie Paralelo Válvula Serie Paralelo  Cuando la válvula de abajo se mueve a la posición reversa, el aceite está aún disponible para el otro carrete a través del pasaje paralelo.  Esto tiene el nombre de válvula serie paralelo. SERIE PARALELO
  35. 35. Hay muchos otros símbolos los Hay muchos otros símbolos los cuales siempre aparecen en los cuales siempre aparecen en los diagramas hidráulicos diagramas hidráulicos  Conectado Desconectado Manual  Alivio  Reductora de Presión  check  check Operada por Pilotaje  Sobre centro
  36. 36. Válvula Conectado Válvula Conectado Desconectado Manual Desconectado Manual  Este es el símbolo de la válvula VÁLVULA DESCONECTADO CONECTADO MANUAL
  37. 37. Válvula de Alivio de Presión Válvula de Alivio de Presión  Este es el símbolo de la válvula de alivio de presión, está mostrada en su posición normal.  Vea que la flecha está siendo retenida al lado derecho por resorte.  La línea piloto está conectada en el lado de arriba de la válvula.  Cuando la presión en el lado de arriba excede el ajuste del resorte la flecha se mueve, descargando aceite al estanque VALVULA DE ALIVIO DE PRESION
  38. 38. Válvula Reductora de Presión Válvula Reductora de Presión  Este es el símbolo de la válvula reductora de presión.  Se muestra en su posición normal.Vea que la línea piloto está conectada a la línea de trabajo en la parte de debajo de la flecha.  Esta es la forma de diferenciar una válvula reductora de presión de una válvula de alivio de presión. VALVULA REDUCTORA DE PRESION
  39. 39. Válvula check Válvula check  Otro símbolo de válvula importante es la válvula check.  En la ilustración, la válvula check se muestra con la dirección de flujo libre a la izquierda.  El fluido no puede fluir hacia la derecha porque la bola está en su asiento. VALVULA CHECK
  40. 40. Válvula check Operada por Válvula check Operada por Pilotaje Pilotaje  El símbolo de la línea piloto indica una válvula check operada por pilotaje.  Esta válvula permitirá el flujo en reversa cuando la presión piloto esté presente VÁLVULA CHECK PILOTEADA LINEA PILOTO
  41. 41. Válvula de Desvío Válvula de Desvío  El símbolo de la válvula check también se usa para mostrar una válvula de desvío.  En ésta aplicación, la bola se mantiene asentada por la presión del resorte y la válvula abre cuando la caída de presión a través del filtro es muy grande. FILTRO CON DESVIO
  42. 42. Válvula de Sobre Centro Válvula de Sobre Centro  La válvula de sobre centro regula el retorno de aceite para evitar una condición de embalamiento en un cilindro o motor con carga pesada.  Si el cilindro trata de moverse mas rápido que el suministro de aceite desde la bomba, la presión piloto caerá y la válvula de sobre centro regulará la salida del aceite que está saliendo del cilindro. A LAVÁLVULA DIRECCIONAL DE LAVÁLVULA DIRECCIONAL VÁLVULA DE SOBRE CENTRO
  43. 43. ¿ Puede nombrar los componentes? ¿ Puede nombrar los componentes?  1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9

