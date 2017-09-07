Conferencia Magistral Dr. Guy Ausloos

Medios para activar la competencia en el proceso familiar Conferencia Magistral impartida por el Profesor Dr. Guy Ausloos...
Cuando comencé a hablar de competencias de familias, yo trabajaba principalmente con familias y adolescentes y quería re...
Epíteto también decía: “El que progresa no culpa a nadie, no alquila a nadie, no critica a nadie, no incrimina a nadie”....
El problema, de este modelo es que uno siempre está en la posición de corregir lo que está mal, cuando sería mucho más i...
Si cambiamos el modelo, lo que he propuesto, y en vez de buscar la falta buscamos el talento, haciendo circular la inform...
¿Cómo ampliar las competencias para aumentar la capacidad de responsabilidad? Luego de esta presentación teórica, voy a p...
encontrar defectos, pero es mucho más interesante subrayar las cualidades: ese padre ama a su hijo y es generoso de su pa...
Entonces les explico que si vuelven a ser como antes, van a encontrar las mismas dificultades. Hay que convertirse en com...
- Es susceptible de excepciones. - Requiere algunas veces explicaciones. Las pequeñas reglas tienen entonces también la...
caracteriza, con reglas muy rigurosas, tras los pogroms de los cuales fueron víctimas en Europa del Este. Esta rigide...
lo que se debía para hacerlas madurar en buenas condiciones. Pero yo preferiría hablar de niños desorientados, porque no ...
Bibliografía AUSLOOS, G. (1986): “Equation personnelle, langage familial et formation”, Thérapie familiale, et formation...
  1. 1. Medios para activar la competencia en el proceso familiar Conferencia Magistral impartida por el Profesor Dr. Guy Ausloos. Invitado de Honor XIII Jornadas Internacionales RELATES. Lisboa. Julio 2017 Traducción por Claudia Borrero. Fundaterapia. Bogotá (Colombia). AGRADECIMIENTOS Me sentí muy emocionado por haber sido elegido como invitado de honor por RELATES y por su presidente Roberto Pereira, así como por la Sociedad Portuguesa de Terapia Familiar y por su presidenta Ana Gomes, a quienes conozco desde hace años. Pero la STPF es igualmente querida para mí, porque tuve la oportunidad de colaborar con sus fundadores desde el momento de su creación en el año 1980. Quisiera saludar por este medio a mis amigos Jose Manuel de Almeida Costa, expresidente, Daniel Sampaio y José Gameiro, quien escribió el prefacio de mi libro en portugués. Recuerdo igualmente con gran placer el Primer Congreso Ibérico de TF en Barcelona en el 2010, al cual me habían invitado Roberto Pereira y Juan Linares, quien es también autor del prefacio de mi libro en español. No es entonces para mí únicamente un congreso de Terapia Familiar, sino el reencuentro de una familia de amigos a quienes aprecio mucho. Lo único que lamento es no hablar lo suficiente bien el portugués o el español, imponiéndoles la carga de una traducción, aun cuando yo sé que ésta será excelente. Hace dos días, cumplí 77 años: les prometo que para los 50 años de SPTF, hablaré fluidamente los dos idiomas! He aquí mi presentación: Medios para activar la competencia en el proceso familiar (Con niños o adolescentes) (XIII Jornadas Internacionales RELATES – Lisboa 6- 7 -8 Julio 2017)
  2. 2. Cuando comencé a hablar de competencias de familias, yo trabajaba principalmente con familias y adolescentes y quería recalcar la importancia de cambiar la representación que nos hacíamos de los padres y de la familia. Fue por esto que propuse este título provocador para mi libro: “La competencia de las familias”. Es muy común decir que trabajamos con la representación que nos hacemos de la gente, pero estas representaciones son con frecuencia negativas. Debemos deshacernos de esas representaciones negativas que nos impiden trabajar correctamente con las familias. Se convirtió para mí en una exigencia ética: Somos responsables de las representaciones que nos hacemos de los miembros de la familia. Epíteto decía: “No es el sufrimiento lo que altera a los hombres, sino la imagen que ellos se hacen de sí mismos y los juicios que conllevan”. Nuestra formación y nuestra cultura, nos llevan primero a ver lo que no está correcto y esto es sin duda un mecanismo útil para la supervivencia, pero no para la terapia. Los expedientes o las informaciones dadas por los colegas, nos presentan con frecuencia a las familias en sus peores días. Sobre todo los padres están descalificados, como lo testifica el vocabulario utilizado para describirlos: el padre ausente, alcohólico, controlador, violento, y algunas veces incestuoso…la madre super-protectora, excesiva, entrometida, castradora…. No había nunca un vocabulario para decir: son padres que hacen lo que pueden. Los jóvenes también son descritos como agresivos, mentirosos, ladrones y sobre todo manipuladores. Yo no puedo trabajar con un padre controlador, pero si cambio mi representación y lo veo como un padre protector, podré trabajar con él. Un joven definido como mentiroso, sin duda tuvo que defenderse contra las injusticias, escondiendo la verdad. Una madre super-protectora es sin duda una madre demasiado preocupada. Debemos liberarnos de todos esos adjetivos que nos impiden ver a la personas detrás de esa etiqueta. Ahora me doy cuenta que durante mucho tiempo trabajé con una representación errónea: Es necesario que los padres cambien, para que el joven pueda cambiar, puesto que son los padres los culpables. Fue trabajando en una institución para adolescentes delincuentes y toxicómanos que empecé a cambiar mi visión, y fue un giro importante. Mientras que al comienzo yo proponía a la familia entrevistas “porque yo creo que esto puede ayudarlos, porque ustedes tienen necesidades” que redefiní diciendo: “Los necesito para hacer mi trabajo, porque como padres, ustedes son los que conocen mejor a su hijo, porque ustedes han pasado dificultades y porque a pesar de todo, continúan amándolo. ¿Puedo contar con su ayuda?” No es una manipulación, es una verdad: tanto en ambulatorio como en institución, necesitamos a los padres para hacer correctamente nuestro trabajo y hay que estar convencidos. Ustedes ven que es un cambio de modelo absolutamente importante. Lejos de criticar, de culpar, yo quiero responsabilizar. Volveré sobre esto.
  3. 3. Epíteto también decía: “El que progresa no culpa a nadie, no alquila a nadie, no critica a nadie, no incrimina a nadie”. Acostumbro a decir que muchos de estos padres son desollados vivos cuando nos reunimos con ellos: la mayoría de las veces ya han tenido múltiples reuniones con profesionales y éstas no han sido para nada agradables. Ellos se encuentran en posición de “legítima defensa” y no en posición de resistencia o de no querer colaborar. Esta es la razón por la cual necesitan ser “apaciguados”. Decirles que su ayuda será invaluable, les cambia muchas veces las amonestaciones anteriores. Pero este apaciguamiento es una danza que tomará tiempo. Nada mejor para empezar que decirles “ los necesito a ustedes” Luego me quedé impresionado por tres lecturas que me inspiraron. La primera es un libro de Jean Delumeau “Le péché et l’Occident” (el pecado y el Occidente). Decía que en nuestra sociedad, aún educamos a los niños corrigiendo las faltas, más que valorizando las cualidades. Todavía vivimos en una cultura basada en las faltas. Si se aplica a la psiquiatría, a la medicina en general, puede decirse que tenemos como médicos una cultura basada en los disfuncionamientos, en lo que está mal, en lo que se considera una enfermedad, en lo que se constituye en un problema. Mucho más que una cultura basada en lo que sí funciona. Y es también cierto en lo que se refiere a la formación de los psicólogos y de los trabajadores sociales. Encontré una segunda inspiración en los escritos de Brazalton: El habla de un “competent baby”, el bebé talentoso. Podría resumir su pensamiento diciendo: En el fondo, cuando se dice que los bebés nacen siendo totalmente incapaces y dependientes, se comete un error. Los bebés están perfectamente equipados para hacer el trabajo de bebé. Los bebés son muy competentes para ser bebés. Pero no les pidan que hagan cosas que no correspondan a su edad. Fue en ese momento, cuando empecé a reflexionar sobre esta noción de competencia, que utilicé luego como título de mi libro. El “bebé talentoso” me llevó a preguntarme: “¿son éstos padres culpables, esos adolescentes llamados problemáticos tendrían en el fondo aptitudes?” La representación que yo tenía de esas familias comenzó a cambiar en mi mente. Me dije a mi mismo: “Cuando me reunía con las familias, trataba de corregir lo que no estaba bien. ¿No sería más interesante ampliar lo que sí está bien?” Yo pienso que en muchas formas de terapia, siempre estamos corrigiendo lo que está mal, en vez de ampliar lo que está bien. La tercera influencia fue el libro de Michel Foucault: “La voluntad de saber”. Él dice que se puede hacer una analogía entre terapia y confesión. ¿Y qué se hace en la confesión? Uno debe decir sus pecados, sus faltas y si uno los ha reconocido, puede obtener el perdón o la absolución. De cierto modo, en no pocas intervenciones psiquiátricas o psicoterapéuticas, se dice implícitamente: “Dígame lo que no está bien.” Y cuando nos reunimos con la gente, solo quieren hablar de lo que está mal.
  4. 4. El problema, de este modelo es que uno siempre está en la posición de corregir lo que está mal, cuando sería mucho más interesante tratar de ampliar lo que está bien. Y puedo garantizarles que no me he reunido con familias que no tengan un mínimo de habilidades. Ni tampoco me he encontrado una familia que las tenga todas. Esto me llevó a hacer el siguiente esquema: Cuadro 1: Del modelo judeocristiano al modelo sistémico En mi primer esquema, pueden ver que la falta mantiene a la culpabilidad. Un proverbio francés dice: “falta reconocida es…a mitad perdonada”. ¿Que hacemos con la otra mitad? Con la otra mitad hacemos culpabilidad y la culpabilidad es el fondo comercial. El pan bendito de todos los psicólogos, educadores y otros terapeutas.
  5. 5. Si cambiamos el modelo, lo que he propuesto, y en vez de buscar la falta buscamos el talento, haciendo circular la información, en ese momento en vez de dar absolución, vamos a buscar la auto- solución, es decir, la solución que conviene a esas personas específicamente y en ese momento de su vida. Cuando se buscan activamente los talentos, se desarrolla el sentido de la responsabilidad. Observen la palabra culpabilidad y córtenla en dos “culp/abilidad”. Habilidad es la capacidad, luego la “culp/abilidad” sería la capacidad de cometer faltas. Mea culpa. Mientras que la “respons/abilidad” sería la capacidad de responder (habilidad de responder). Que bella definición de responsabilidad: capacidad de responder. Esto fue lo que me puse a investigar cuando me reunía con las familias. Como señor, cómo señora, como hermano mayor, o aún como hermanita, ¿Cómo tienen ellos la capacidad de responder? La capacidad de responder a qué, me dirán ustedes. Primero a sus propias necesidades. Una jovencita no frecuentaba el colegio desde hacía un mes, cuando a sus 14 años había robado dinero. La trabajadora social con quien yo trabajaba, y a quien yo supervisaba; va al domicilio y en el momento es que se reúne con su madre, quiere sentarse a la mesa al lado de un jovencito de unos diez años y la madre dice: “No se siente al lado de él, porque le podría pegar”. La asistente social se desplaza y dice: ¿Por qué me dice usted eso? “Porque él es autista y no quiere a los extraños, por lo que a veces los golpea, y entonces es por eso que yo no quería que usted se hiciera a su lado”. Y la mamá comienza a decir: “Por cierto, ya no puedo más, estoy completamente exhausta, hace tres meses él fue golpeado por un carro, porque siempre se atraviesa sin mirar, estuvo tres días en coma en el hospital. Yo tuve que quedarme con él prácticamente durante toda su estadía en el hospital, que duró un mes. Estoy totalmente agotada”. Les recuerdo que la asistente social estaba ahí por la niña de 14 años que no había asistido a la escuela y que había robado. La madre no habla en absoluto de eso. La madre habla del hecho de que está totalmente extenuada. Notamos de hecho que la niña, se había quedado en la casa porque estaba muy preocupada por su madre y por su hermano, y que ella desarrolló una capacidad de responder a las necesidades de su madre y de su hermano, porque la madre ya no tenía la capacidad de responder ni a sus propias necesidades. ¿En esta intervención, nos ocupamos de la niña? Prácticamente no. Nos encargamos de la madre, para que ella pudiera desahogarse y recibir los servicios para su hijo autista, y para que su hija pudiera volver al colegio sin dificultades. Entonces, una de mis maneras de considerar el trabajo con las familias donde yo busco el talento, es desarrollar la capacidad de respuesta de los padres, primero a sus propias necesidades y luego a las necesidades de sus hijos, si fuera necesario. Recuerden entonces a la vez: responsabilizar y “necesito de ustedes” eso, porque en sistémica, no es el otro quien debe cambiar, sino la posición que tenemos frente al otro.
  6. 6. ¿Cómo ampliar las competencias para aumentar la capacidad de responsabilidad? Luego de esta presentación teórica, voy a presentarles rápidamente algunos de los medios que yo utilizaba para activar el cambio. Replantear: Como supervisor, me di cuenta que con frecuencia, lo esencial de mi trabajo consistía en una reorientación de la situación, es decir, ver con otros ojos la situación presentada. Se trataba entonces de cambiar a un sentido positivo la representación que pudiera tener quien presentaba. Una vez más, cambiar la representación del terapeuta le abría nuevas pistas de intervención y permitía una mejor relación con la familia, porque todo el mundo prefiere una visión positiva a una peyorativa sobre uno mismo. Un ejemplo de reorientación: Ese padre descrito en el expediente como un controlador e incluso violento, podía también ser visto como un protector no muy bueno, esa madre descrita como histérica y que grita mucho y muy fuerte, era también una madre que quería lo mejor para sus hijos. No disto mucho de pensar que las discusiones de casos, deberían estar centradas en la reorientación, más que en la formulación de hipótesis. La reorientación modifica la representación negativa, mientras que con frecuencia la hipótesis la confirma y la aumenta. La hipótesis más favorable: No podemos impedirnos plantear hipótesis, menos aún en el momento de discusiones de casos encontrados espontáneamente. Muchas de esas hipótesis dan sin embargo una imagen negativa de la situación. Un ejemplo de hipótesis favorable: Esa familia desorganizada puede ser vista como intentando desenvolverse en una situación social precaria. ¿Cómo podemos ayudarla a salir de eso? Yo prefiero la hipótesis más favorable que emerge frecuentemente de una reorientación: si ella se confirma, promoverá el alivio y será útil para la familia, si ella es desmentida, será para la familia y no para el terapeuta. El podrá siempre intentar otra reorientación y al menos no habrá descalificado a la familia. No son las dificultades ni los problemas lo que debo corregir, estoy aquí para ampliar lo que ellos saben hacer, más que combatir lo que no saben hacer. Lo aburrido es que, con frecuencia los expedientes que nos son entregados, son descripciones de todo lo que la gente no hace o no sabe hacer. Y frecuentemente los expedientes amplían lo que está mal: en un momento dado, en el expediente se nos dice: “el padre tiene probablemente problemas de alcohol”, uno o dos años más tarde, es: “como lo sabemos, el padre tiene problemas de alcohol” y luego, un poco después nos hablan de: “padre alcohólico de este joven”, y se subraya únicamente esta característica. Quisiera hablar de esta situación, de un padre que estaba descrito como alcohólico, aunque también era chofer de camión. Pero parece que era en la noche que se alcoholizaba. Al mismo tiempo, se levantaba muy temprano todos los sábados para llevar a su hijo al entrenamiento de hockey. Ahí estaba su disposición, mientras que en el expediente se decía que era un padre alcohólico y ausente. Pero el sábado por la mañana, tenía el valor de levantarse para complacer a su hijo. Cuando destaco esto, la asistente social me dice: “ah bien, sí, pero…él aprovecha para ir a beber porque en todas las canchas de hockey hay naturalmente un barcito…” Sí, siempre se podrán
  7. 7. encontrar defectos, pero es mucho más interesante subrayar las cualidades: ese padre ama a su hijo y es generoso de su parte levantarse por las mañanas para llevar a su hijo al hockey. Un mal seguro: Con demasiada frecuencia aún, nuestras intervenciones producen un mal seguro para evitar un posible mal. Testigo de esta situación extrema pero vivida: una madre que tres años antes presentó un episodio psicótico, se hizo retirar a su bebé de la maternidad, porque se arrodilló en su habitación sosteniendo a su bebé en los brazos, para presentárselo a su padre muerto dos meses antes. Se temía una psicosis posparto. El niño le sería devuelto luego de tres meses ya sin episodios psicóticos, a pesar de su rechazo a tomar medicamentos ella se encargó perfectamente de él. Desafortunadamente se le hizo un mal seguro a esta madre y a su bebé, así como al padre, privándolos de estos tres primeros meses tan importantes, todo esto para evitar un posible mal, que a propósito no se dio. Entiendo que hay que ser prudente, pero yo creo que el exceso de prudencia que caracteriza nuestra época, hace muchas veces más mal que bien. Hay que jugarse la suerte, como se dice en Quebec, es decir, aceptar el riesgo que hace parte de la vida. La malvada connotación positiva: Expuse esta técnica en mi libro y me contentaré con resumirla. Se trata de connotar positivamente lo que nos ha molestado en la entrevista. En la mayoría de los idiomas la conjunción “pero” une dos proposiciones y tiene como característica que la segunda proposición debilita la primera. Normalmente se comienza por lo que es favorable (+)”su reporte está bien escrito” para enseguida decir lo que esta menos bien (-) “pero sus conclusiones no sin correctas”: (+) pero (-). En la malvada connotación positiva, yo propongo invertir la secuencia: (-) “Me parece terrible que todo el mundo hable al mismo tiempo, pero (+) esto demuestra cunto están comprometidos y esto será muy útil para lo que sigue”. (-) pero (+). Va a llamar la atención porque la gente no espera que el terapeuta diga lo que le ha molestado. Se irán con la connotación positiva que les hará mucho bien. Y finalmente aquí está una ilustración de la segunda cibernética, el terapeuta se implicó personalmente. Nombrar lo innombrable: Fue Carl Whitaker quien nos inició en “name the unnemable”: debemos abordar los temas en los cuales todo el mundo piensa, pero nadie osa abordar: el alcoholismo del padre, la violencia verbal de la madre, las críticas estériles, el dolor de los más cercanos a un suicida y la presencia de la muerte… Si no nos atrevemos a abordar estos temas, no serán los miembros de la familia quienes lo hagan, pero sí, nos reprocharán el haberlo callado. Descortesía: Una entrevista de familia no es una conversación de salón: Hay que arriesgarse y permitir cosas que no se harían en una sala. Es importante dirigir la entrevista: Entiendo con esto, enmarcarla definiendo la relación e imponiendo reglas: dirigirla apuntando el dedo hacia la persona a quien se interroga, o cortándo a quien ya habla desde hace cinco minutos, retomando al que habla en lugar de otro (lo que no se hace en una sala). Sin embargo, es importante ser gentilmente descortés, sin provocar. Como después: A menudo los pacientes depresivos preguntan: “¿Voy a volver a ser como antes?” y las familias también lamentan con frecuencia la época en que todo estaba bien y quisieran volver a ser “como antes”. Yo siempre les respondo: “Espero que no”, lo que naturalmente los sorprende.
  8. 8. Entonces les explico que si vuelven a ser como antes, van a encontrar las mismas dificultades. Hay que convertirse en como después, es decir construirse un futuro diferente en lugar de soñar con un pasado que ya no existe. Citemos entonces a Epíteto: “Uva verde, uva madura, uva seca. Todo es solo un cambio, No para no ser más, sino para convertirse en lo que no se es todavía.” El confort del terapeuta: Si no nos ocupamos de nuestro confort, nos sentiremos mal y en mala postura para intervenir adecuadamente. Esto consiste en cortar el sonido cuando uno ya no comprende, en hablar de la tensión que se experimenta y en preguntarse si alguien más está tenso, en que se apague la televisión cuando se haga una visita domiciliaria, en salir cuando la situación se vuelva conflictiva… A usted no se le paga para sentirse mal: Arrégleselas para estar bien y para recobrar su confort. Soltarse: Los bebés tienen un reflejo primario, el reflejo de adherencia o “grasping”. Esto permite levantarlos con un dedo. Este reflejo desaparece, pero parece persistir en algunos terapeutas que continúan hablando de “mi expediente” como si fuera de su propiedad y que no pueden pensar que otros terapeutas tal vez tengan razón o que al menos haya que colaborar. Es una persistencia de este reflejo que hace que algunas instituciones continúen indebidamente luego de 2-3 años porque “él no está listo” o la familia “no está lista”. Hay que arriesgar el regreso a la familia – dándoles el soporte necesario – cuando todo no es perfecto, porque no será jamás perfecto. Hay que saber parar un tratamiento cuando las razones que lo han motivado hayan desaparecido. Hay que intentar el riesgo calculado. Si tengo el tiempo, quisiera agregar una última estrategia que yo utilizaba normalmente con los padres: Yo hablaba de las grandes y las pequeñas reglas. Grandes y pequeñas reglas: Cuando uno cría a un niño pequeño, es necesario imponer reglas que el niño no puede quebrantar a ningún precio sin correr un riesgo vital. “No atravieses la calle sin darme la mano” es un buen ejemplo. Si esta regla no es respetada e integrada, son serios los riesgos de accidente. Es lo que yo llamo una regla grande. Por el contrario, la regla “No comerás más chocolate antes de la comida”, no conlleva a ningún riesgo al niño en caso de transgresión. Y bien sabemos que de vez en cuando, cuando llamamos a un amigo a tomarnos el aperitivo, terminaremos por decir “OK, está bien por esta vez”. Autorizaremos al niño a comer un pedazo de chocolate. Se trata de una pequeña regla. Para el pequeño entonces la gran regla: - Es necesaria para la supervivencia. - No puede ser transgredida bajo ningún pretexto. - No necesita ninguna explicación, ni justificación. La pequeña regla por el contrario: - Es negociable.
  9. 9. - Es susceptible de excepciones. - Requiere algunas veces explicaciones. Las pequeñas reglas tienen entonces también la ventaja de permitirle al niño negociar y saber que en ciertos momentos puede ganar. Él se dará cuenta rápidamente que el aperitivo es un buen momento, mientras que no será el momento oportuno cuando la cena se esté sirviendo. Descubrirá igualmente que algunos permisos serán más fáciles de obtener de mamá que de papá o viceversa. Estos diferentes jueguitos son los primeros ejercicios prácticos en la formación de su psicología relacional. Esto es muy importante, porque es necesario para su autoestima poder ganar…algunas veces. En ciertas familias (y en muchas instituciones) casi todas las reglas son grandes reglas. Esto lo percibieron los primeros terapeutas que denominaron a estas familias como familias de transacciones rígidas. De hecho, es la rigidez de las reglas lo que les da su carácter específico. El niño aprende rápidamente que no sirve para nada negociar, que no hay excepciones a la regla, que tiene pocas posibilidades de ganar, y que debe someterse si quiere evitar los castigos. El exceso de grandes reglas, puede llevar a generar múltiples secretos. Si uno no puede apartarse abiertamente, hay que esconder. Secretos no dichos y disimulación, son con frecuencia indicadores de reglas muy rígidas. La clasificación entre familias de transacciones rígidas y caóticas es problemática, por lo que lleva a pensar que esas familias han sido siempre así y que así se quedarán. Hay naturalmente ciertos patrones que se repiten de generación en generación. Con mucha más frecuencia sin embargo, las familias de transacciones rígidas o caóticas son temporales y su funcionamiento está relacionado con eventos perturbadores o traumatizantes. Pongamos un ejemplo: la muerte de uno de los padres o de uno de los hijos, lleva siempre a perturbaciones mayores de funcionamiento familiar. Uno quisiera que todo fuera como antes, pero la única cosa segura es que nunca será como antes, y que uno no sabe cómo hacer para vivir “como después”. En algunas familias un caos más o menos largo se instala, porque las antiguas reglas ya no son válidas, y porque no se sabe cuáles nuevas regalas serán puestas en vigor. En otras, las reglas se vuelven demasiado rígidas y se sacraliza al muerto, impidiendo que el duelo se haga. Trabajando desde hace más de 40 años en Instituciones, me impresiona ver la cantidad de niños cuyos problemas de comportamiento o aún sus problemas mentales, pueden estar ligados a un duelo familiar no elaborado. La enfermedad grave también puede tener efectos análogos al duelo en la familia. Los traumatismos pueden también afectar a grupos humanos más amplios que las familias. Los Amish, adoptaron reglas de vida demasiado estrictas y decidieron vivir apartados de la sociedad luego de las persecuciones de las que fueron víctimas desde el siglo XVI, tanto por parte de los católicos como de los protestantes; porque rechazaban el bautizo de los niños (anabaptistas), y por haber escogido una forma de culto sin sacerdotes, ni pastores, pero con predicadores y obispos “elegidos” por la comunidad bajo la influencia del Espíritu Santo, rechazando así las reglas de la jerarquía religiosa tradicional. Los judíos hasidicos también eligieron un modo de vida que los
  10. 10. caracteriza, con reglas muy rigurosas, tras los pogroms de los cuales fueron víctimas en Europa del Este. Esta rigidez en la aplicación de reglas puede ser una herencia transgeneracional, pero también puede ser el resultado de situaciones particulares que la familia haya podido conocer, como las guerras y la inmigración que ellas conllevan. En este último caso las reglas de la cultura de origen, se convierten en grandes reglas, las cuales no pueden ser tocadas, mientras que las reglas del país de recepción tienden a ser solo pequeñas reglas. Para flexibilizar esta rigidez, se vuelve importante ver con los padres cómo las grandes reglas del país de origen pueden convertirse en pequeñas reglas en el país de recepción, sin dejarse disuadir por los “sí, pero aquí no es como en nuestro país”. La cultura de origen puede muy bien acomdarse a una relajación, que de he hecho es solo un retorno a viejas formas de funcionamiento. Esto lleva a hablar de familias que no son ni rígidas, ni caóticas, pero dentro de las cuales los padres piensan poder explicar todo a sus hijos como a personas iguales, y dejarlos escoger las reglas a las cuales ellos quieran obedecer. En estas familias “Nueva era” que se encuentran cada vez con más frecuencia, la confusión resulta del hecho que si es evidentemente verdadero que nuestros hijos son nuestros semejantes, ellos no son iguales a nosotros como seres humanos, no son iguales a nosotros en sus capacidades funcionales, relacionales, emocionales, intelectuales y físicas. Algunas veces los padres, habiendo sido criados de manera muy rígida o autoritaria, temen imponerse u oponerse, con miedo a reproducir el esquema educativo el cual ellos mismos sufrieron, o de miedo a perder el amor de sus hijos. En fin, algunos padres creen poder “comprar la paz” cediendo a las peticiones de sus hijos. No conocen sin duda, el adagio latino “ si vis pacem para bellum” “si quieres la paz, prepara la guerra”. Las actitudes muy laxas, llevan con frecuencia a las crisis, las cóleras, las rabias impotentes que ellos no evitan y que se toman como el poder absoluto de esos niños, que de hecho no es sino la impotencia total a saber cómo comportarse. La infancia es la edad de la dependencia de los adultos, no de algunos, y los adultos tienen el deber de guiar a los niños hacia su madurez. Investigaciones recientes han mostrado que es entre los 2 y 5 años que los humanos muestran la mayor agresividad. Afortunadamente su pequeña estatura y su falta de fuerza no les permiten desplegar esta agresividad. Si se piensa únicamente en la violencia de una crisis que puede hacer un niño de tres años, si tuviera la fuerza, podría ser extremamente destructor. Es entonces, desde esta temprana edad que es importante empezar a imponer las grandes reglas, que permitirán al niño integrarse progresivamente a los grupos sociales que él tendrá que frecuentar. De hecho, es a esta corta edad, en la guardería o en la maternal, donde vemos que estos niños que siempre pudieron escoger sus reglas, presentan sus primeras dificultades de integración. En estos medios y luego en el colegio, hay reglas, incluso a veces muy numerosas y para aquel que siempre ha podido negociar o decidir, es muy difícil admitir que a veces se debe doblegar a las decisiones de los adultos o del grupo, mientras que en familia, son los padres quienes se doblegan ante los reclamos del niño. No me gusta el término “niño rey”, porque los reyes deben tener en cuenta la opinión de sus súbditos si no quieren ser destituidos. Podríamos retomar el término de “niño consentido”, en el primer sentido refiriéndonos a las frutas que están podridas, porque no se hizo
  11. 11. lo que se debía para hacerlas madurar en buenas condiciones. Pero yo preferiría hablar de niños desorientados, porque no saben encontrar la dirección correcta, puesto que no se les enseñó que todas las direcciones no son buenas. Las grandes y pequeñas reglas deben evidentemente modularse en función de la edad: “Tú no atravesarás la calle, sin darme la mano” sería evidentemente ridícula en la adolescencia. Esta gran regla de la primera infancia debe modularse progresivamente en función del crecimiento del niño, de sus capacidades y de su ambiente. Ningún niño entre los 7-8 años de edad podría atravesar solo y la situación no sería la misma en la ciudad que en el campo. Lo que es interesante en este ejemplo, es que la regla va a desaparecer progresivamente, para ser remplazada por instrucciones de prudencia que reflejarán la necesidad de garantizar su propia seguridad. La regla desaparece en beneficio del valor: “Debo encargarme de mi propia seguridad”. Si este valor no está integrado, si el niño no ha entendido que es él quien debe encargarse de su seguridad, que él vive con una familia muy rígida o demasiado protectora o con una familia caótica o demasiado negligente, corre el riesgo de ponerse en peligro, ya sea voluntariamente con comportamientos suicidas o auto- mutiladores, o involuntariamente por accidentes, consumo de drogas o trastornos psíquicos. Se podría decir que las reglas, grandes o pequeñas, deben desaparecer progresivamente, para dar paso a la integración de los valores en que ellas se basan. Como ya lo dijimos: “no atravesarás la calle…” debe ser remplazado por “debes cuidarte”; “no puedes pegarle a tu compañero” por “debes respetar a los otros”; “dile buenos días a la señora” por la integración de las reglas relacionales de cortesía y de respeto; necesarias para la vida en sociedad. Es importante aquí introducir un matiz: al comienzo de la adolescencia todo pasa como si el joven pasara de nuevo por el estadio de sus 2 años. Y hay de hecho una analogía en esa necesidad de rechazar o de cuestionar, tanto para el pequeño, como para el adolescente, es una manera de decir y de mostrar: “ahora soy grande” “quiero más autonomía” “quiero tomar mis propias decisiones”. Es en estas frases de transición donde es importante que los padres no pierdan el control, no abandonen su papel educativo, no se dejen llevar por el desánimo: “No logro hacerme obedecer, que haga lo que quiera”. Es claro que lo que no se puso en su lugar antes de la adolescencia, en términos de valores de respeto de sí mismo y de los demás, será más difícil de instaurar después de los 12 años. Yo tenía la costumbre de hablar con los padres de estas pequeñas y grandes reglas y pude verificar que es un lenguaje que todos comprenden, no importa cuál sea su cultura. Conclusión: Estos diferentes medios que enuncié son aquellos que yo utilizaba en mis terapias y en mis formaciones y supervisiones. Pero yo pienso profundamente que cada uno debe encontrar su propia manera de intervenir, su propia vía, lo que yo llamé su “ecuación personal”. Todos tenemos nuestras historias personales, nuestras formaciones, nuestro temperamento y es con esto que hay que trabajar. Yo no deseo en ningún caso, que ustedes se sientan obligados a apropiarse de mis estrategias, pero si los pude ayudar a comprometerse con su propia vía, luego de esta comunicación, habré cumplido mi tarea.
  12. 12. Bibliografía AUSLOOS, G. (1986): “Equation personnelle, langage familial et formation”, Thérapie familiale, et formation », Thérapie familiale, VII (2) : 137-145. AUSLOOS, G. (1995): La compétence des familles » Temps-Chaos – Processus, Toulouse, collection Relations, Erès. BRAZELTON, T.B. (1983) : « Infants and Mothers « Bantam

