Bases de datos nacionales y de la BVS: gestión e interfaz de búsqueda Sueli Mitiko Yano Suga BIREME/OPS/OMS 11 de Mayo de ...
Agenda de la reunión • Informes – Reuniones de coordinación LILACS y BVS – Capacitaciones LILACS 2021 – FI-Admin en manten...
Reuniones de coordinación de la Red LILACS Participan los coordinadores LILACS: • Nacionales • Temáticos (Enfermería, Odon...
Reuniones de coordinación de la Red BVS Red América Latina y el Caribe: http://red.bvsalud.org/modelo-bvs/es/fortalecimien...
Reuniones de la Red de Referencistas
CAPACITACIONES PARA LAS REDES LILACS Y BVS
¡Hoy por la tarde!
Sesiones para Editores y Bibliotecólogos que actúan con revistas científicas
Temas # Fecha Tema Panelista 1 17/03/2021 Ecosistema LILACS Sueli Mitiko Yano Suga (BIREME/OPS/OMS) 2 20/04/2021 Reproduci...
Estudio de caso de las revistas de Honduras 1. Revista Científica de la Escuela Universitaria de Ciencias de la Salud 2. R...
Sesiones para bibliotecólogos de la red Sesiones sobre Indización de documentos según la Metodología LILACS (2021)
Metodología Basado en la sugerencia de documentos por la Red LILACS y BVS Se puede sugerir documentos: • Tesis y disertaci...
Metodología Facilitadores de BIREME y de la Red de Indizadores LILACS
Calendario de presentación Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Facilitador Maria Anália Conceição Ana Lucia Vidili Lucilena Ma...
Capacitación sobre las metodologías de las Fuentes de Información de la BVS 04 mar - 63 conexiones de Brasil 08 abr - 61 p...
Nuevo flujo de comunicación sobre las sesiones virtuales 1r día hábil del més-> Calendario con las atividades del més publ...
GESTIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO DEL SISTEMA FI-ADMIN PARA LILACS Y BASES BIBLIOGRÁFICAS
Actualización de FI-Admin FI-Admin fue cerrado el 06 de Abril de 2021 Fecha probable del próximo cierre: 10 de junio
Carga realizada el 06 de Mayo de 2021 para LILACS y BDENF y BINACIS (MNT), INS Perú y Minsa Perú Colección Revistas Cantid...
BINACIS – 63.342 registros
Perú LIPECS – 22.403 registros Minsa Perú – 2.406 registros INS Perú - 819 registros
METODOLOGÍA LILACS
Manuales de la Metodología LILACS actualizados en portugués Guia de Seleção de documentos para a Base de dados LILACS http...
MONITOREO DE LA CONTRIBUCIÓN A LILACS
Las coordinaciones más destacadas por la contribución de enero a 10/05/2021 son: 1. Brasil 2. Cuba 3. Argentina 4. Colombi...
Punto de atención 1: Status LILACS-Express https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/es/infometrias-lilacs/lilacs-estadisticas-de-contrib...
Punto de atención 2: Status Borrador
BASES DE DATOS NACIONALES Y DE LA BVS: GESTIÓN E INTERFAZ DE BÚSQUEDA Gestión de las bases de datos en FI-Admin
Diapositiva de 11 jun. 2019
Diapositiva de 11 jun. 2019
Status de las bases de datos en los países País FI-Admin Base Nacional Argentina BINACIS ok Bolivia LIBOCS tratamiento de ...
69 de 78 las bases de datos con registros* Todos, incluso si sólo como borrador
http://red.bvsalud.org/bases-de-dados-bibliograficas-geridas-no-fi-admin/
Características de las bases de datos em FI- Admin País Nome da base no sistema FI-Admin Código Coord FI-Admin/LILDBI Alca...
Características de las bases de datos em FI- Admin País Nome da base no sistema FI-Admin Código Coord FI-Admin/LILDBI Alca...
Características de las bases de datos em FI- Admin País Nome da base no sistema FI-Admin Código Coord FI-Admin/LILDBI Alca...
Características de las bases de datos em FI- Admin País Nome da base no sistema FI-Admin Código Coord FI-Admin/LILDBI Alca...
18 países con bases de datos creadas en FI-Admin 3 1 45 1 2 1 1 1 10 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 2 1 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 País
62 instituciones coordinan bases de datos 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Centro Coordinador
4 tipos de producción en términos de alcance 5 32 27 14 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Global Institucional Nacional Regional Alcan...
3 tipos de contenido 36 38 4 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Institucional Temático Tipos de estudio Contenidos Minsa Secretarias...
0. Planeamiento de la migración por la coordinación y BIREME Diapositiva de 11 jun. 2019 6.1. Organización de la colección...
La organización de las bases de datos de FI-Admin Una interfaz integrada de búsqueda por país LILDBI-Web de REPEBIS LILDBI...
Caso de Uruguay ¿Hay otros LILDBI-Web con contenido para integración en la BVS Uruguay? https://url.lildbi.para.migracion/...
Si cumple con estos requisitos, puede ser una base de datos a ser creada en FI-Admin Otros ejemplos de llenado: BNUY UY-BN...
Si es una colección temática o institucional que está incluída em la bases de datos LILACS y bases nacionales / temática E...
¿Cómo será la interfaz de búsqueda? BNUY (100000) UY-BNMED (100000) PCI (100000)
¡Muchas gracias! bir.lilacs@paho.org
  1. 1. Bases de datos nacionales y de la BVS: gestión e interfaz de búsqueda Sueli Mitiko Yano Suga BIREME/OPS/OMS 11 de Mayo de 2021 III Reunión de Coordinación LILACS 2021
  2. 2. Agenda de la reunión • Informes – Reuniones de coordinación LILACS y BVS – Capacitaciones LILACS 2021 – FI-Admin en mantenimiento • Bases de datos • Dudas y sugerencias Esta Foto de Autor Desconhecido está licenciado em CC BY-SA
  3. 3. Reuniones de coordinación de la Red LILACS Participan los coordinadores LILACS: • Nacionales • Temáticos (Enfermería, Odontología y Psicología) Invitados: • Todos coordinadores de red BVS https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/es/sesiones-virtuales-lilacs/reunion-de-coordinacion-de-la- red-lilacs-2021/
  4. 4. Reuniones de coordinación de la Red BVS Red América Latina y el Caribe: http://red.bvsalud.org/modelo-bvs/es/fortalecimiento-de- la-red-bvs-alc-plan-accion-2021/ Red Brasileña: http://red.bvsalud.org/modelo-bvs/pt/fortalecimento-da-rede-bvs-brasil- plano-de-acao-2021/
  5. 5. Reuniones de la Red de Referencistas
  6. 6. CAPACITACIONES PARA LAS REDES LILACS Y BVS
  7. 7. ¡Hoy por la tarde!
  8. 8. Sesiones para Editores y Bibliotecólogos que actúan con revistas científicas
  9. 9. Temas # Fecha Tema Panelista 1 17/03/2021 Ecosistema LILACS Sueli Mitiko Yano Suga (BIREME/OPS/OMS) 2 20/04/2021 Reproducibilidad Olavo Amaral (UFRJ) 3 19/05/2021 Datos de investigación Pascal Aventurier (Mission Culture Scientifique et Technique) 4 16/06/2021 Derechos de autor Enrique Muriel (UFSC) 5 21/07/2021 Autoría y responsabilidad Angélica de S. A. de Paula (BIREME/OPS/OMS) 6 18/08/2021 Plagio y retractación Dra Lílian Calò (BIREME/OPS/OMS) 7 15/09/2021 8 20/10/2021 9 17/11/2021 https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/es/sesiones-virtuales-lilacs/buenas-practicas-en-los-procesos-editoriales-de-revistas-cientificas- para-lilacs-2021/
  10. 10. Estudio de caso de las revistas de Honduras 1. Revista Científica de la Escuela Universitaria de Ciencias de la Salud 2. Revista de Ciencias Forenses de Honduras 3. Revista de la Facultad de Ciencias Médicas 4. Honduras Pediátrica 5. Revista Medica Hondureña 6. Acta pediátr. hondu 7. Revista de los posgrados de Medicina Próxima reunión 27 de maio de 2021
  11. 11. Sesiones para bibliotecólogos de la red Sesiones sobre Indización de documentos según la Metodología LILACS (2021)
  12. 12. Metodología Basado en la sugerencia de documentos por la Red LILACS y BVS Se puede sugerir documentos: • Tesis y disertaciones • Monográficos • Literatura gris • Artículos de revistas Hasta la fecha sólo hay uma sugerencia de documento por España • https://docs.google.com/form s/d/e/1FAIpQLScO0qXaHpbEN oWjrHPXoy8EYMjwFqiCsmV32 kVj8xwTbsf9Kg/viewform
  13. 13. Metodología Facilitadores de BIREME y de la Red de Indizadores LILACS
  14. 14. Calendario de presentación Julio Agosto Septiembre Octubre Facilitador Maria Anália Conceição Ana Lucia Vidili Lucilena Maria Braggion de Micco Maria Regina Chiquetto Multiplicadores Juan Carlos Machuca (CL1.1) Fabiola Triviño Gü iza (ES15.1) Luz Céspedes Aranda (PY98.1) Maria Graciela Sevilla (AR1.1) Aldana Ijeschak Marino (AR2.1) Adriana Campos Jaña Caamaño (BR1366.1) Rosangela de Jesus Bellizia (BR40.1) Leonardo Adriano Ragacini Handry Lisbe Veliz Rojas (VE70.1) Nisbeth Julitza Ji menez Valdespin o (VE497.1) Carmen Oscarin a Muñoz (VE539. 1) Países Chile, España, Paraguay Argentina Brasil Venezuela Próxima reunión: 13 de mayo de 2021 (10h00 – 12h00)
  15. 15. Capacitación sobre las metodologías de las Fuentes de Información de la BVS 04 mar - 63 conexiones de Brasil 08 abr - 61 participantes de 4 países 06 maio – 3 países 03 mar - 103 conexiones de ALyC 07 abr – 86 participantes de 15 países 05 mayo – 79 participantes
  16. 16. Nuevo flujo de comunicación sobre las sesiones virtuales 1r día hábil del més-> Calendario con las atividades del més publicado en el Twitter y enviado en los grupos de BIREME Todos los lunes → anuncio de las sesiones que tendrán lugar esa semana, con información horaria y enlace de acceso publicado en el Twitter y enviado en los grupos de BIREME Todos los viernes → envío de documentación (grabación y diapositivas) de todas las sesiones que tuvieron lugar durante la semana Toda sesión tiene su documentación publicada en: •Sesiones virtuales LILACS •Sesiones virtuales de Referencistas •Sesiones virtuales de BVS
  17. 17. GESTIÓN Y MANTENIMIENTO DEL SISTEMA FI-ADMIN PARA LILACS Y BASES BIBLIOGRÁFICAS
  18. 18. Actualización de FI-Admin FI-Admin fue cerrado el 06 de Abril de 2021 Fecha probable del próximo cierre: 10 de junio
  19. 19. Carga realizada el 06 de Mayo de 2021 para LILACS y BDENF y BINACIS (MNT), INS Perú y Minsa Perú Colección Revistas Cantidad Brasil 25 161 Colombia 3 24 Cuba 1 21 Perú 4 47 Psicología 2 27 Uruguay 1 14 IPEA 0 Total Geral 294 Colección Tipo Cantidad BINACIS MNT 39.654 Minsa Perú MNT 1.611 Sas 20 INS Perú MNT 2 Sas 11 Total General 41.298 Cosechas Migración BD
  20. 20. BINACIS – 63.342 registros
  21. 21. Perú LIPECS – 22.403 registros Minsa Perú – 2.406 registros INS Perú - 819 registros
  22. 22. METODOLOGÍA LILACS
  23. 23. Manuales de la Metodología LILACS actualizados en portugués Guia de Seleção de documentos para a Base de dados LILACS https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/metodolo gia-lilacs/guia-de-selecao-de- documentos-para-a-base-de-dados- lilacs/ Manual de indexação de documentos para a Base de dados LILACS https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/metodolo gia-lilacs/manual-de-indexacao-de- documentos-para-a-base-de-dados- lilacs/ Estamos buscando traductores del portugués al español para los manuales de LILACS
  24. 24. MONITOREO DE LA CONTRIBUCIÓN A LILACS
  25. 25. Las coordinaciones más destacadas por la contribución de enero a 10/05/2021 son: 1. Brasil 2. Cuba 3. Argentina 4. Colombia 5. Chile ¡Congratulaciones! https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/es/infometrias-lilacs/lilacs-estadisticas-de-contribucion/
  26. 26. Punto de atención 1: Status LILACS-Express https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/es/infometrias-lilacs/lilacs-estadisticas-de-contribucion/
  27. 27. Punto de atención 2: Status Borrador
  28. 28. BASES DE DATOS NACIONALES Y DE LA BVS: GESTIÓN E INTERFAZ DE BÚSQUEDA Gestión de las bases de datos en FI-Admin
  29. 29. Diapositiva de 11 jun. 2019
  30. 30. Diapositiva de 11 jun. 2019
  31. 31. Status de las bases de datos en los países País FI-Admin Base Nacional Argentina BINACIS ok Bolivia LIBOCS tratamiento de datos Brasil ColecionaSUS ok Chile - no aplicable Colombia COLNAL ok Cuba CUMED a cargo del país Ecuador aguardando migración El Salvador BISSAL ok España IBECS aguardando migración Guatemala LIGCSA aguardando migración Honduras BIMENA aguardando migración México - no aplicable Mozambique RSDM ok Nicaragua BDSNIC/BSaludNi ok Paraguay BDNPAR ok Perú LIPECS ok Trinidad y Tobago MEDCARIB aguardando migración Uruguay BNUY revisión de bases de datos Venezuela LIVECS aguardando migración Otras bases de datos en migración: HANSEN (trat. datos), VetIndex (trat. datos) y AFRO
  32. 32. 69 de 78 las bases de datos con registros* Todos, incluso si sólo como borrador
  33. 33. http://red.bvsalud.org/bases-de-dados-bibliograficas-geridas-no-fi-admin/
  34. 34. Características de las bases de datos em FI- Admin País Nome da base no sistema FI-Admin Código Coord FI-Admin/LILDBI Alcance de la literatura Contenido Argentina ARGMSAL - Argentina. Ministerio de Salud y Desarrollo Social de la Nación AR650.1 FI-Admin Nacional Institucional Argentina BINACIS - Bibliografía Nacional en Ciencias de la Salud Argentina AR1.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Argentina UNISALUD - Unión de Bases de Datos en Ciencias de la Salud AR1.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Bolivia LIBOCS - Bolivia BO138.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Brasil BIGG - Base Internacional de Guias GRADE BR1.1 FI-Admin Global Tipos de estudio Brasil Bioética e Diplomacia em Saúde BR2260 FI-Admin Global Temático Brasil HANSEN - Hanseníase BR191.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Global Temático Brasil PIE - Políticas Informadas por Evidencias BR1.1 FI-Admin Global Tipos de estudio Brasil SDG - Sustainable Development Goals BR1.1 FI-Admin Global Temático Brasil Minha base de dados institucional BR1.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SESAPI - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde do Piauí BR1897.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SESA-PR - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde do Paraná BR1961 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-BA - Secretaria de Saúde do Estado da Bahia BR2149.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-ES - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde de Espírito Santo BR2511 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-MA - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde de Maranhão BR2195.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-MG - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde de Minas Gerais BR1361.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-MS - Secretaria de Estado de Saúde de Mato Grosso do Sul BR476 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-MT - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde de Mato Grosso BR479 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-PB - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde da Paraíba BR2199.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional
  35. 35. Características de las bases de datos em FI- Admin País Nome da base no sistema FI-Admin Código Coord FI-Admin/LILDBI Alcance de la literatura Contenido Brasil SES-PE - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde de Pernambuco BR1903.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-RN - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde do Rio Grande do Norte BR298.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-RS - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde do Rio Grande do Sul BR559.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-SC - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde de Santa Catarina BR518.2 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-SE - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde de Sergipe BR2157.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-SP - Portal NATS (BR) BR91.2 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-SP - Portal NITS (BR) BR91.2 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-SP - Sec. Est. Saúde GO BR1759.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-SP - Sec. Est. Saúde RJ BR454.4 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-SP - Sec. Est. Saúde SP BR76.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SES-TO - Secretaria de Estado da Saúde de Tocantins BR1965 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Brasil SMS-SP - Sec. Munic. Saúde SP BR59.2 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Brasil BBO - Odontologia (*) BR97.1 FI-Admin Nacional Temático Brasil CidSaúde - Cidades Saudáveis BR67.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Brasil CNS - Brazilian National Health Council BR878 Nacional Institucional Brasil ColecionaSUS BR599.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Brasil CONASS - Produção Científica e Técnica BR1.1 FI-Admin Nacional Institucional Brasil ECOS - Economia da Saúde BR600 FI-Admin Nacional Temático Brasil Educa - Educação em Saúde BR66.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Brasil HomeoIndex - Homeopatia BR926.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático
  36. 36. Características de las bases de datos em FI- Admin País Nome da base no sistema FI-Admin Código Coord FI-Admin/LILDBI Alcance de la literatura Contenido Brasil PrevCan - Base de Dados de Prevenção e Controle de Câncer BR440.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Brasil VetIndex - Veterinária BR68.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Brasil BDENF - Enfermería (*) BR21.2 FI-Admin Regional Temático Brasil BRISA - Base Regional de Relatórios de Avaliação de Tecnologias em Saúde das Américas BR1.1 FI-Admin Regional Tipos de estudio Brasil IndexPsi - Psicologia (*) BR85.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Regional Temático Brasil LILACS BR1.1 FI-Admin Regional Temático Brasil MTCI - Medicinas Tradicionales Complementarias e Integrativas (MOSAICO)BR1.1 FI-Admin Regional Temático Brasil Repositório sobre a BVS BR1.1 FI-Admin Regional Temático Brasil RHS - Recursos Humanos para a Saúde BR1.1 FI-Admin Regional Temático Brasil SOF - Segunda Opinião Formativa BR1.1 FI-Admin/WP Regional Tipos de estudio Colombia COLNAL - Colombia-Nacional CO304.1 FI-Admin Nacional Temático Cuba CUMED - Literatura sobre Salud en Cuba CU1.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Cuba OPS-CUBA - Organización Panamericana de la Salud - Cuba CU2.1 FI-Admin Nacional Institucional Ecuador BDNEcuador - Base de Datos Nacional Ecuador EC107 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático El Salvador BISSAL - BISSAL - Biblioteca Salvadoreña de Salud SV2 FI-Admin Nacional Temático España IBECS - Índice Bibliográfico Español en Ciencias de la Salud ES15.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático
  37. 37. Características de las bases de datos em FI- Admin País Nome da base no sistema FI-Admin Código Coord FI-Admin/LILDBI Alcance de la literatura Contenido Guatemala CEDOF - Centro de Documentación de Ciencias Químicas y Farmacia de la USAC GT5.3 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Guatemala DIGIUSAC - Dirección General de Investigación de la Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala GT49.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Guatemala IGSSMED - Instituto Guatemalteco de Seguridad Social GT13.1 FI-Admin Institucional Institucional Guatemala LIGCSA - Literatura Guatemalteca en Ciencias de la Salud GT5.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Guatemala MEDUSAC - Facultad de Ciencias Médicas, Universidad de San Carlos de Guatemala GT5.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Guatemala PROINCAP - Proyectos INCAP GT3.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Guatemala REPINCAP - Repositorio INCAP GT3.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Guatemala ALINUT - Alimentación y Nutrición GT3.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Regional Temático Guatemala DESGT - Desastres GT5.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Regional Temático Guatemala RECELAC: Repositorio Centroamericano de Lactancia Materna GT3.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Regional Temático Honduras BIMENA - Bibliografía Médica Nacional de Honduras HN1.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático México BVSF - Biblioteca Virtual en Salud Fronteriza MX343.2 FI-Admin/LILDBI Regional Temático Mozambiqu e RSDM - Rede de Documentação sobre Saúde em Moçambique MZ1.1 FI-Admin Nacional Temático Nicaragua BSaludNi - Ministerio de Salud de Nicaragua NI1.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Nicaragua BDSNIC- Base de Datos en Salud Nicaragua NI38.1 Nacional Temático Paraguay BDNPAR - Base de Datos Nacional de la Biblioteca Virtual en Salud de Paraguay PY40.1 FI-Admin Nacional Temático Perú INS Perú - Instituto Nacional de Salud del Perú PE14.1 Institucional Institucional Perú MINSAPERU - Biblioteca Virtual en Salud del Ministerio de Salud de Perú PE18.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Institucional Institucional Perú LIPECS - Peru PE1.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático Trinidad y Tobago MEDCARIB - Caribbean Health Sciences Literature TT5 FI-Admin/LILDBI Regional Temático Uruguay BNUY - Bibliografía Nacional de Uruguay UY1.1 FI-Admin Nacional Temático Uruguay MMyP – Salud de la Mujer, Materna y Perinatal UY4.1 FI-Admin/LILDBI Regional Temático Venezuela LIVECS - Venezuela FI-Admin/LILDBI Nacional Temático
  38. 38. 18 países con bases de datos creadas en FI-Admin 3 1 45 1 2 1 1 1 10 1 1 1 2 1 3 1 2 1 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 País
  39. 39. 62 instituciones coordinan bases de datos 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 Centro Coordinador
  40. 40. 4 tipos de producción en términos de alcance 5 32 27 14 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 Global Institucional Nacional Regional Alcance del tipo de literatura BIGG HANSEN PIE ... Minsa Secretarias Institutos ... BDNPAR BINACIS COLNAL ... LILACS MEDCARIB BDENF ...
  41. 41. 3 tipos de contenido 36 38 4 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 Institucional Temático Tipos de estudio Contenidos Minsa Secretarias Institutos LILACS BINACIS BDENF ... BIGG PIE RHS ...
  42. 42. 0. Planeamiento de la migración por la coordinación y BIREME Diapositiva de 11 jun. 2019 6.1. Organización de la colección en la interfaz
  43. 43. La organización de las bases de datos de FI-Admin Una interfaz integrada de búsqueda por país LILDBI-Web de REPEBIS LILDBI-Web de Minsa Perú
  44. 44. Caso de Uruguay ¿Hay otros LILDBI-Web con contenido para integración en la BVS Uruguay? https://url.lildbi.para.migracion/lildbi/index_es.htm
  45. 45. Si cumple con estos requisitos, puede ser una base de datos a ser creada en FI-Admin Otros ejemplos de llenado: BNUY UY-BNMED
  46. 46. Si es una colección temática o institucional que está incluída em la bases de datos LILACS y bases nacionales / temática Ejemplos de llenado: PCI MONO
  47. 47. ¿Cómo será la interfaz de búsqueda? BNUY (100000) UY-BNMED (100000) PCI (100000)
  48. 48. ¡Muchas gracias! bir.lilacs@paho.org

