Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Como BIREME y la Red BVS está enfrentando a la COVID-19 en las Américas Sueli Mitiko Yano Suga Supervisora FIR/PFI BIREME/...
Agenda de la reunión • Informes – Reuniones agendadas – Capacitaciones 2020 • Como BIREME y la Red BVS está enfrentando a ...
Reuniones para coordinadores de red LILACS Participan los coordinadores LILACS: • Nacionales • Temáticos (Enfermería, Odon...
Reuniones de coordinación de la Red BVS http://red.bvsalud.org/modelo-bvs/es/fortalecimiento-de-la-red-bvs-alc-plan-accion...
Sesiones para Editores y Bibliotecólogos que actúan con revistas científicas
Temas # Fecha Tema Panelista 1 18/03/2020 ¿Por qué indexar en LILACS? Sueli Mitiko Yano Suga (BIREME/OPS/OMS) 2 15/04/2020...
Página con la información sobre la capacitación https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/es/buenas-practicas-en-los-procesos-editoriales...
Webinars “Buenas prácticas en los processos editoriales de revistas científicas de LILACS” - 192 inscriptos 16 2 47 15 28 ...
Sesiones para bibliotecólogos de la red
Sesiones sobre Indización de documentos según Metodología LILACS – 218 inscriptos 19 1 50 8 33 28 12 1 5 11 1 4 1 4 12 6 2...
Red de Indizadores de Documentos • Selección de miembros: Prueba de indización de 5 documentos con la aplicación de las pr...
Capacitación sobre las metodologías de las Fuentes de Información de la BVS
Actualización de FI-Admin Probable el 16/04/2020 (JUEVES) por la noche
Vitrina de Coronavírus (COVID-19)
Contribución de la Red • LIS: 99 registros BIREME, ISCIII/España, SES/SP e INCA • Multimedia: 36 registros FUCS/Colombia, ...
CONTRIBUCIÓN A LILACS
Contribución a LILACS por país Las coordinaciones más destacadas por la contribución son: 1. Brasil 2. Perú 3. Argentina 4...
Contribución a LILACS por país Centros cooperantes e Editores con mayor contribución: 1. PE386.9 - Hospital Nacional Alman...
Punto de atención 1: Status LILACS- Express
Punto de atención 2: Status Borrador
COMO BIREME Y LA RED BVS ESTÁ ENFRENTANDO A LA COVID-19 EN LAS AMÉRICAS
Números de la COVID-19 en las Américas
FUENTE: https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation- reports/20200413-sitrep-84-covid-19.pdf?sfvrsn=44f...
Nota técnica sobre contribución de la Red a la COVID-19 y teletrabajo
Temas
Otras fuentes importantes para contribución
Revisión de los registros en el Directorio de Eventos
Portal LIS destacado en el página inicial
LIS registro continuado
Catálogo Multimedia registro continuado
DirEve revisión de las fechas de eventos
En la vitrina de Coronavirus
Red de Refencistas
El registro en la vitrina NO garantiza el registro en LILACS y bases de datos nacionales
Creación de estrategias de búsqueda para investigaciones en curso en el Solidarity Trials de la OMS
BVS Enfermería - Un llamado a la cooperación técnica (1) Prezados Membros da Rede BVS Enfermagem Cordiais cumprimentos. Em...
BVS Enfermería - Un llamado a la cooperación técnica (2) Neste sentido, venho convidá-los para esse esforço de cooperação,...
BVS Enfermería - Un llamado a la cooperación técnica (3) Informo que foi criado um Grupo de Trabalho que irá cuidar das in...
Enlaces en la Vitrina de Coronavirus
Enlaces en la Vitrina de Coronavirus
Tercera versión de la nota técnica sobre indización de documentos
Dinámica de actualización de las notas técnicas de LILACS
COVID-19 en el DeCS La creación de descriptores en el DeCS depende de su creación en el MeSH. Estos términos o conceptos q...
Descriptor autorizado y los sinónimos
Resumen de las reglas de indización sobre la COVID-19
Fast track de entrada de artículos en LILACS https://forms.gle/1qo3zFH6R9LTCxpRA
Mapas de evidencia sobre Reflexologia, Auriculoterapia y Ozonioterapia bucal Salud mental en el período de aislamiento soc...
eBlueInfo de El Salvador con tema de la COVID-19
En desarrollo base de datos de la OMS sobre la COVID-19
Pediatría Argentina BVS Colombia BVS Enfermería Argentina ¡Muchas gracias! ¡Avante redes LILACS y BVS!
¡Muchas gracias!
II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS - Enfrentamiento de la COVID-19 en las redes LILACS yTe BVS
II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS - Enfrentamiento de la COVID-19 en las redes LILACS yTe BVS
II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS - Enfrentamiento de la COVID-19 en las redes LILACS yTe BVS
II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS - Enfrentamiento de la COVID-19 en las redes LILACS yTe BVS
II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS - Enfrentamiento de la COVID-19 en las redes LILACS yTe BVS
II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS - Enfrentamiento de la COVID-19 en las redes LILACS yTe BVS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS - Enfrentamiento de la COVID-19 en las redes LILACS yTe BVS

47 views

Published on

Tema: Como BIREME y la red BVS está enfrentando a la COVID-19 en las Américas

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS - Enfrentamiento de la COVID-19 en las redes LILACS yTe BVS

  1. 1. Como BIREME y la Red BVS está enfrentando a la COVID-19 en las Américas Sueli Mitiko Yano Suga Supervisora FIR/PFI BIREME/OPS/OMS 14 de Abril de 2020 II Reunión de Coordinación LILACS 2020
  2. 2. Agenda de la reunión • Informes – Reuniones agendadas – Capacitaciones 2020 • Como BIREME y la Red BVS está enfrentando a la COVID-19 en las Américas • Dudas y sugerencias Esta Foto de Autor Desconhecido está licenciado em CC BY-SA
  3. 3. Reuniones para coordinadores de red LILACS Participan los coordinadores LILACS: • Nacionales • Temáticos (Enfermería, Odontología y Psicología) Invitados: • Todos coordinadores de red BVS (MTCI y otros)
  4. 4. Reuniones de coordinación de la Red BVS http://red.bvsalud.org/modelo-bvs/es/fortalecimiento-de-la-red-bvs-alc-plan-accion-2020/
  5. 5. Sesiones para Editores y Bibliotecólogos que actúan con revistas científicas
  6. 6. Temas # Fecha Tema Panelista 1 18/03/2020 ¿Por qué indexar en LILACS? Sueli Mitiko Yano Suga (BIREME/OPS/OMS) 2 15/04/2020 Definiendo y consolidando el alcance de la revista Dr Piotr Trzeniak (UFPE) 3 20/05/2020 Flujo Editorial Dra. Nancy Sánchez Tarragó (UFRN) 4 17/06/2020 ¿Su revista es electrónica? Angélica de Souza Alves de Paula (BIREME/OPS/OMS) 5 15/07/2020 ¿Cómo mejorar el proceso de Peer Review? 6 19/08/2020 ¿Qué contenido debo destacar? 7 16/09/2020 ¿Dónde y cómo diseminar? 8 21/10/2020 Adhiriéndose con seguridad a la Ciencia Abierta 9 18/11/2020 Adhiriéndose con seguridad a la Ciencia Abierta Juliana Gonçalves Reis Fiocruz https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/es/buenas-practicas-en-los-procesos-editoriales-de-revistas-cientificas-para-lilacs-2020/
  7. 7. Página con la información sobre la capacitación https://lilacs.bvsalud.org/es/buenas-practicas-en-los-procesos-editoriales-de-revistas-cientificas-para-lilacs-2020/
  8. 8. Webinars “Buenas prácticas en los processos editoriales de revistas científicas de LILACS” - 192 inscriptos 16 2 47 15 28 2 1 8 1 7 21 11 1 6 13 2 5 9
  9. 9. Sesiones para bibliotecólogos de la red
  10. 10. Sesiones sobre Indización de documentos según Metodología LILACS – 218 inscriptos 19 1 50 8 33 28 12 1 5 11 1 4 1 4 12 6 2 20 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Series1
  11. 11. Red de Indizadores de Documentos • Selección de miembros: Prueba de indización de 5 documentos con la aplicación de las principales coordinaciones mandatórias. – 1 Paraguay (PY98.1) – 1 México (MX380.1) – 2 España (ES1.1) – 1 Brasil (BR40.1) • Solicitamos divulgación e incentivo a la red para participar de la selección. Entrenamiento avanzado será ministrado y la indización de estos profesionales será monitoreada com feedbacks por parte de BIREME/OPS/OMS – Enlace de la prueba: https://bit.ly/3bheMfH • Solicitamos indicar por lo menos un profesional responsable por esta actividad porque el será responsable por el apoyo a la red en los países.
  12. 12. Capacitación sobre las metodologías de las Fuentes de Información de la BVS
  13. 13. Actualización de FI-Admin Probable el 16/04/2020 (JUEVES) por la noche
  14. 14. Vitrina de Coronavírus (COVID-19)
  15. 15. Contribución de la Red • LIS: 99 registros BIREME, ISCIII/España, SES/SP e INCA • Multimedia: 36 registros FUCS/Colombia, SES/SP y BIREME • LILACS: 17 registros BIREME, FUCS/Colombia, SES/SP, SES/RJ, Minsa/Perú.
  16. 16. CONTRIBUCIÓN A LILACS
  17. 17. Contribución a LILACS por país Las coordinaciones más destacadas por la contribución son: 1. Brasil 2. Perú 3. Argentina 4. Colombia ¡Congratulaciones!
  18. 18. Contribución a LILACS por país Centros cooperantes e Editores con mayor contribución: 1. PE386.9 - Hospital Nacional Almanzor Aguinaga Asenjo 2. BR396.4 – Univ. Fed. Uberlandia 3. BR1.1 - BIREME 4. CL1.1 - Univ. Chile 5. BR1973.9 - Associação Brasileira da Rede UNIDA ¡Congratulaciones!
  19. 19. Punto de atención 1: Status LILACS- Express
  20. 20. Punto de atención 2: Status Borrador
  21. 21. COMO BIREME Y LA RED BVS ESTÁ ENFRENTANDO A LA COVID-19 EN LAS AMÉRICAS
  22. 22. Números de la COVID-19 en las Américas
  23. 23. FUENTE: https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/situation- reports/20200413-sitrep-84-covid-19.pdf?sfvrsn=44f511ab_2
  24. 24. Nota técnica sobre contribución de la Red a la COVID-19 y teletrabajo
  25. 25. Temas
  26. 26. Otras fuentes importantes para contribución
  27. 27. Revisión de los registros en el Directorio de Eventos
  28. 28. Portal LIS destacado en el página inicial
  29. 29. LIS registro continuado
  30. 30. Catálogo Multimedia registro continuado
  31. 31. DirEve revisión de las fechas de eventos
  32. 32. En la vitrina de Coronavirus
  33. 33. Red de Refencistas
  34. 34. El registro en la vitrina NO garantiza el registro en LILACS y bases de datos nacionales
  35. 35. Creación de estrategias de búsqueda para investigaciones en curso en el Solidarity Trials de la OMS
  36. 36. BVS Enfermería - Un llamado a la cooperación técnica (1) Prezados Membros da Rede BVS Enfermagem Cordiais cumprimentos. Em atenção ao exposto pela BIREME e à iniciativa da BVS Enfermagem de acelerar o processo de sistematização e difusão do conhecimento científico e técnico da Enfermagem , venho comunicar que estamos trabalhando para disponibilizar no site da BVS Enfermería Internacional ( http://bvsenfermeria.bvsalud.org/pt/) e suas redes sociais (Instagram e Facebook) um espaço dedicado à Enfermagem em relação ao processo de Enfrentamento da Pandemia do COVID-19 com informações relevantes e atualizadas da prática de enfermagem e seu entorno de modo a proporcionar um acesso rápido, estruturado e de qualidade técnica e científica. Estamos elaborando estratégias de recuperação de documentos tanto para alimentar esse espaço no site da BVS Enfermagem, como também no espaço dedicado pela BIREME, na Vitrine do Conhecimento Coronavírus - https://bvsalud.org/vitrinas/post_vitrines/novo_coronavirus/tps://bvsalud.org/vitrinas/es/po st_vitrines/nuevo_coronavirus/ , o qual solicitamos acessar e divulgar em suas redes e instituições.
  37. 37. BVS Enfermería - Un llamado a la cooperación técnica (2) Neste sentido, venho convidá-los para esse esforço de cooperação, contribuindo com o envio de materiais convencionais e não-convencionais relacionados à prática de enfermagem no enfrentamento ao COVID-19. Há muitos materiais de relevância sendo produzidos pelas instituições que, muitas vezes, não alcançam os usuários finais - seja devido à velocidade que a pandemia imprime aos contextos, exigindo respostas rápidas; seja pelas dificuldades inerentes desses materiais circularem nos espaços tradicionais. Esses documentos serão recebidos por um Grupo de Trabalho que irá receber, analisar as contribuições e indicar a indexação nas bases de dados: BDENF, LILACS e no caso do Brasil, também na base ColecionaSUS de acordo com a natureza do documento e critérios de classificação. Vejam os tipos de documentos que podem ser indexados: - Artigos científicos - Teses e Dissertações - Protocolos Clínicos - Manuais e Guias de Prática - Vídeos - Folhetos técnicos - Fluxos e Rotinas - Sites de interesse
  38. 38. BVS Enfermería - Un llamado a la cooperación técnica (3) Informo que foi criado um Grupo de Trabalho que irá cuidar das indexações nas bases de dados e sua disponibilização na página da BVS Enfermagem, na Vitrine Coronavírus, Instagram e Facebook, e Os documentos podem ser enviados para esse e-mail - "BVS Enfermagem" <covidbvsenfermagem@gmail.com> Ficamos na expectativa da colaboração de vocês e colocamo-nos à disposição para esclarecimento de dúvidas e encaminhamentos. Um abraço VERSÃO EM ESPANHOL Prof. Francisco Carlos Félix Lana - Coordenador BVS ENFERMAGEM / BVS ENFERMERÍA Parceria - Centro Latino-Americano e do Caribe de Informação em Ciências da Saúde Coordenação Geral - Secretaria Executiva Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais
  39. 39. Enlaces en la Vitrina de Coronavirus
  40. 40. Enlaces en la Vitrina de Coronavirus
  41. 41. Tercera versión de la nota técnica sobre indización de documentos
  42. 42. Dinámica de actualización de las notas técnicas de LILACS
  43. 43. COVID-19 en el DeCS La creación de descriptores en el DeCS depende de su creación en el MeSH. Estos términos o conceptos que fueron creados en el Supplementary Concept Data aún están en evaluación y creo que van a ser creados por lo menos: COVID-19 y Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome 2
  44. 44. Descriptor autorizado y los sinónimos
  45. 45. Resumen de las reglas de indización sobre la COVID-19
  46. 46. Fast track de entrada de artículos en LILACS https://forms.gle/1qo3zFH6R9LTCxpRA
  47. 47. Mapas de evidencia sobre Reflexologia, Auriculoterapia y Ozonioterapia bucal Salud mental en el período de aislamiento social
  48. 48. eBlueInfo de El Salvador con tema de la COVID-19
  49. 49. En desarrollo base de datos de la OMS sobre la COVID-19
  50. 50. Pediatría Argentina BVS Colombia BVS Enfermería Argentina ¡Muchas gracias! ¡Avante redes LILACS y BVS!
  51. 51. ¡Muchas gracias!

×