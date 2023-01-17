The Rise of US $50 Billion e-Baazar

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
India continues to shine as one of the beacons of growth in the world economy. Performance on key fundamentals remains robust, with strong GDP growth and sustained FDI inflows driving the economy and driving up the optimism in the stock markets
