Nutriband Inc. 2021 Deck

Innovative Transdermal Technologies
Company History & Organization Creating Products to meet the needs of Physicians, Patients and Payers (the 4 P’s) 1
Company Timeline 2012 Nutriband Ltd. Founded in Dublin, Ireland Research conducted on Transdermal technologies in healthca...
2018 2020 Nutriband Inc.’s Abuse Deterrent Patent filed by its subsidiary 4P Therapeutics not granted and issued in Europe...
2020 December – Nutriband Inc. Signs Exclusive License Agreement with RAMBAM Hospital Group for its Closed System Transfer...
Organizational Chart CEO: Gareth Sheridan Core Objective: Develop a transdermal abuse deterrent technology for Fentanyl pa...
Capabilities ● Contract Manufacturing (Pocono) ● Testing and Release (Pocono) ● Quality Systems (Pocono / 4P) ● R&D / Clin...
460,000,000+ 9 Topical / Transdermal Patches Manufactured to Date Average annual growth rate of 60% (2018-2021) Manufactur...
1MM Patches 1.25”x1.25” patch 10 Over 250,000 Kinesiology Tape Strips 2”x10” (12,500 rolls w/20 strips) Larger patch daily...
Research & Development 4P Therapeutics: The company has capabilities for developing pharmaceutical products from pre-clini...
Core Prescription Pipeline Exenatide ● Dermal ablation technology to deliver peptides. ● Indication for type 2 Diabetes. A...
AVERSA overview 3
Public Profile NTRB 4
Stock symbol: NTRB Trading Market: OTCQB As of Feb 8, 2021
Partners and Customers Served 1 6 NTRB Locations Transdermal Patches/ partners / customers
Healthcare
Nutriband is a transdermal focused pharmaceutical company based in the United States with a goal to improve the safety, comfort and efficacy of existing drugs using transdermal technologies. The Company is developing a pharmaceutical pipeline to improve drug delivery technologies and capabilities for patients, physicians, and payers through transdermal delivery technologies. Nutriband’s lead product is its AVERSA® technology. AVERSA® abuse deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents to prevent the Abuse, DiVERsion, MiSuse and Accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, such as opioids. The Company’s first application for AVERSA® is an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch which it is developing to provide clinicians and patients a safe extended-release patch for chronic pain. The goal is to make opioid based pain treatments safe for all who need them. AVERSA technology has received patent protection in the European Union, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Russia with patent prosecution in the US and Canada. Nutriband has made sure to target all large applicable markets and its global patent protection has opened up many opportunities for the Company to make a big impact on the safety profile of drugs globally.

