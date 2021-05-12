Nutriband Inc. 2021 Deck

Nutriband is a transdermal focused pharmaceutical company based in the United States with a goal to improve the safety, comfort and efficacy of existing drugs using transdermal technologies. The Company is developing a pharmaceutical pipeline to improve drug delivery technologies and capabilities for patients, physicians, and payers through transdermal delivery technologies. Nutriband’s lead product is its AVERSA® technology. AVERSA® abuse deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents to prevent the Abuse, DiVERsion, MiSuse and Accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential, such as opioids. The Company’s first application for AVERSA® is an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch which it is developing to provide clinicians and patients a safe extended-release patch for chronic pain. The goal is to make opioid based pain treatments safe for all who need them. AVERSA technology has received patent protection in the European Union, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Russia with patent prosecution in the US and Canada. Nutriband has made sure to target all large applicable markets and its global patent protection has opened up many opportunities for the Company to make a big impact on the safety profile of drugs globally.