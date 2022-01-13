Aridis Investor Presentation 2022 Q1

Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical development company, leading the creation of transformative, first-in-class anti-infectives for life-threatening viral and bacterial respiratory infections. The company’s lead drug candidate for acute pneumonia met all endpoints for its phase 2 clinical trial and the Company is now preparing for a phase 3 study. Its pipeline of novel mechanism antibacterial and antivirals, sprung from its proprietary technology platforms, are designed to combat the growing public health threat of viral pandemics and antimicrobial resistant (AMR) bacteria. Its anti-toxin monoclonal antibody approach is a proven Mechanism of Action and has shown efficacy as a combination therapy in reducing acute pneumonia patients time in ICU as compared to the current standard of care, which is antibiotics. In addition to its phase 3 program, ARDS also has a phase 2 asset for the treatment of Bacteria HAP/VAP LPS 011. It also recently began enrolling for a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis patients with acute pneumonia, a program funded by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for $7.5 million. Importantly, ARDS is also preparing to launch a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the second half of 2021 with its novel inhalation antibody technology for emerging COVID-19 mutated variants. The expansion of COVID virus strain coverage, combined with the product's self-administered, at-home treatment modality, further differentiates the company's AR-712 COVID treatment offering.