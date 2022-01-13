Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 11
Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
29 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Best addiction treatment program in south carolina

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine
Jan. 13, 2022
29 views

At Recovery Concepts, all we do is opiate addiction treatment. We provide a nationally accredited, medication-assisted outpatient treatment program that is individually tailored to fit the background, needs, and experiences of each patient. Call us today at (843) 288-1914 for a free initial assessment. For more update visit our website - https://recoveryconceptsllc.com/methadone-addiction-treatment/

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Best addiction treatment program in south carolina

  1. 1. A whole new direction
  2. 2. 2 Welcome to Recovery Concepts, LLC is in the Okatie Area of Jasper County in Ridgeland, South Carolina, off of I-95. Conveniently located 25 minutes from Beaufort, SC and Hilton Head, SC, the nearest cross streets are Highway 170 & Jasper Station Road, off of Argent Boulevard.
  3. 3. Oxycotton Addiction Treatment Center in Hilton Head and Hardeeville Oxycodone, also known as OxyContin (and on the street as “Oxy,” “OC,” and “Oxycotton”), is a potent painkiller that is commonly prescribed to individuals who are struggling with moderate-to-severe pain. Oxycodone is a Schedule II narcotic and is legally available only through a prescription from a physician. Unfortunately, a substantial amount is diverted and sold on the streets due to the euphoric high it produces by stimulating the reward center of the brain. Oxycodone works by elevating the neurotransmitter dopamine, or “the pleasure chemical of the brain,” similar to the effects of heroin. Individuals who abuse oxycodone typically do so in one of three manners: through IV injection, snorting, or chewing. These methods can drastically increase the risk for overdose. They were also once able to defeat the extended-release coating on the pills; however, as of September 2013, oxycodone was reformulated to make crushing the tablets a challenge— to discourage abuse of this potent narcotic.
  4. 4. Many individuals who abuse oxycodone also abuse other substances. Some opt to combine it with benzodiazepines or alcohol to further the high. This combination can be particularly deadly as it easily leads to respiratory depression. Some individuals use oxycodone with stimulants such as amphetamines, cocaine, or meth to reduce undesired side effects. These combinations can lead to heart attack and stroke.
  5. 5. Right from the moment our patients arrive, the first thing that many notice is that our recovery center isn’t like other treatment facilities or other ‘methadone clinics’.
  6. 6. Our Patients Feel at Ease Recovery Concepts is an outpatient drug addiction treatment facility that has been designed to help our patients feel at ease as they go through treatment. The inside of the facility is full of earth tones and designs that soothe the mind, body, and spirit while undergoing individual addiction treatment. We have created a serene, stress-free environment in efforts to keep our patients focused solely on finding themselves again through recovery. Our Patients deserve a professional and discrete environment with the same decorum of any other professional medical practice. Staff and Patients are expected to interact appropriately while always respecting confidentiality. Our no loitering policy is strictly enforced and we are dedicated to providing a safe comfortable environment inside and out.
  7. 7. Take Back Control Of Your Life We are a DHEC licensed facility & accredited by CARF, an organization that accredits health care facilities. We are certified by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the DEA and S.C. Board of Pharmacy. We are active members of the South Carolina Association for the https://recoveryconceptsllc.com/ (SCATOD) Our Counselors are required to be credentialed by the South Carolina Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (SCAADAC) We all work together to provide the best care possible to help you put your life back in order. We offer a qualitative and evidenced based approach to treatment and long term recovery.
  8. 8. DHEC Licensed Facility & Accredited By CARF Overcoming a substance use disorder is one of the most difficult things a person can go through in life, and this process is not one to go through alone. Overcoming addiction takes a strong commitment from the individual, and also support, encouragement, and help from loved ones and treatment professionals. Our staff can provide you with the tools, support system, and knowledge to take back control of your life and begin to set goals for a better future.) Our
  9. 9. Contact Us Two Locations to serve you: Recovery Concepts, LLC 124-A Boardwalk Drive Ridgeland, SC 29936 Phone: 843.645.2770 On phone call for after hours: (843)288-1914 Facsimile: (843) 645-2771 Email: recoveryconceptsllc@outlook.com Website: https://recoveryconceptsllc.com/

At Recovery Concepts, all we do is opiate addiction treatment. We provide a nationally accredited, medication-assisted outpatient treatment program that is individually tailored to fit the background, needs, and experiences of each patient. Call us today at (843) 288-1914 for a free initial assessment. For more update visit our website - https://recoveryconceptsllc.com/methadone-addiction-treatment/

Views

Total views

29

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×