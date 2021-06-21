maxima 22-28.06

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pakkumised kehtivad 22. juunist 28. juunini 2021 või kuni kaupa jätkub. Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtib...
2 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Tähelepanu! Tegemi...
3 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. 149 -40% 2.49€ Koh...
4 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. 189 -29% 2.69€ 649...
5 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Vikerforellifilee ...
1x Tootekood - TSF01, KLF03, HBF02 Komplekti väärtus € 414,99 20x PEAAUHIND Külmik on saadaval 3 toonis Tootekood - FAB28 ...
7 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Jäätis Oreo, 65 g ...
8 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Purgitoidud Salves...
9 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. *Ei ole müügil: Ta...
klienditeenindajaks või transporttööliseks! Pakume tasuta lõunaid! Kandideeri hiljemalt 25. juuniks cv@maxima.ee 5556 6720...
11 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Kassiliiv Happy, ...
Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! Alkohol võib...
Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! Alkohol võib...
14 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Pann Maja 22 cm С...
15 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. -33% 399 5.99€ -5...
-100% Mineraalvesi Borjomi, 1.25 l Минеральная вода Hind 1.85 +pant 0.10 1.48/l Lisa ostukorvi 1,25 l mineraalvesi Borjomi...
  1. 1. Pakkumised kehtivad 22. juunist 28. juunini 2021 või kuni kaupa jätkub. Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. 22.-28.06 Nr.25 Juust Eesti, 1 kg viilutatud Сыр Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! Arbuus, 1 kg Арбуз Kurgid lühikesed, 1 kg Огурцы Viin Hlebniy Dar, 40%, 500 ml Klassikaline; Pshenichnaja; Ozimaja; Na Pror. Zerne Водка Sulatatud juust Merevaik, 200 g erinevad maitsed Плавленый сыр 4.75/kg Karastusjook Coca-Cola, 2 l Прохладительный напиток 0.63/l + pant 0.10 Armeenia grill-liha Maks & Moorits, 500 g Мясо-гриль по-армянски 6.50/kg Jahutatud broilerifileepalad Talupoja, 1 kg Охлаждённые кусочки филе бройлера Jahutatud sea kaelakarbonaad, 1 kg Охлаждённый свиной шейный карбонад 325 -24% 4.29€ 095 -30% 1.35€ 399 -24% 5.29€ 395 -28% 5.49€ 125 -30% 1.79€ GRILLIPIDU odava Maxima hinnaga 055 -38% 0.89€ -100% Lisainfo lk 16! 099 -50% 1.99€ Täissuitsuvorst Rannarootsi, 240 g Moskva; hirve Твёрдокопчёная колбаса 8.29/kg Hele õlu Alexander, 5,2%, 6 tk x 568 ml Светлое пиво 399 -55% 8.99€ 199 -23% 2.59€ Mineraalvesi Borjomi, 1.25 l Минеральная вода Hind 1.85 +pant 0.10 1.48/l
  2. 2. 2 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! Grilljuust Camembert, President, 2 x 90 g Сыр для гриля 8.83/kg Marineeritud kurgid Favorit 680 g - 1.31/kg; mini, 340 g - 2.62/kg Маринованные огурцы Šašlõkk Rakvere, 600 g kodune äädikamarinaadis; Armeenia Шашлык 4.82/kg Küüslaugu-juustu dipikaste Dipp-Tops, 200 g Чесночно-сырный соус дип 4.95/kg Ketšup Tšumak, 570 g terav; Delicate Кетчуп 1.74/kg Eesti Rahwa grillvorst Rakvere, 900 g Гриль-колбаски 3.99/kg Kartuli-vorstisalat, Meistrite kvaliteet, 1 kg Картофельный салат с колбасой Kaste Felix, 375 g erinevad maitsed Соус 3.97/kg Maitselt mahe grillvorst Maks & Moorits, 900 g Гриль-колбаски 4.21/kg Wrap Street Food Fazer, 340 g traditsiooniline; täisteraga Врап 5.26/kg Kartulikrõpsud Estrella, 180 g Ühe toote tavahind 2.09 erinevad Картофельные чипсы 7.72/kg 159 -31% 2.29€ UUS! 289 -34% 4.39€ 099 -27% 1.35€ 359 -34% 5.49€ 379 -24% 4.99€ 179 -31% 2.59€ Beebispinat Tasty Home, 200 g Шпинат 7.45/kg Ketšup Heinz, 460 g Кетчуп 2.80/kg Karastusjook Pepsi Cola, 1,5 l Прохладительный напиток 0.59/l+ pant 0.10 Hele õlu Heineken, 500 ml 5% Светлое пиво Džinn Beefeater, 700 ml 40% Джин Viilutatud piprasalaami Oskar, 80 g Нарезанная перечная салями 14.88/kg Tort Mascarpone Meistrite Kvaliteet, 650 g Торт «Маскарпоне» 7.68/kg 149 € 089 € 129 € 119 € 499 € 389 € OSTA2 250 € Kvaliteet odava Maxima hinnaga! SOODNE GRILLI- PIDU! Täispiim Farmi, 2 l 3,8%-4,2% Цельное молоко 0.65/l 089 -31% 1.29€ 099 -41% 1.69€ 149 -21% 1.89€ 129 €
  3. 3. 3 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. 149 -40% 2.49€ Kohupiim Piimameister Otto, 200 g Ricotta; vanilliga Творог 1.65/kg Maitsestatud seasisefilee Rakvere, 1 kg Свиное внутреннее филе с приправами Eesti või 82%, 250 g Масло 5.96/kg KVALITEETNE JA VÄRSKE, odava Maxima hinnaga! Lahtine tomat, 1 kg Помидоры 499 -28% 6.99€ Viineripirukas Eesti Pagar, 60 g Пирожок с сосиской 4.83/kg 029 -39% 0.48€ 089 -25% 1.19€ 033 0.38€ Lavendel potis 17 cm Лаванда в горшке Kalanhoe või lavendel potis Ø12 cm Каланхоэ или лаванда в горшке 369 -32% 5.49€ 199 -33% 2.99€ 199 -33% 2.99€ Virsik Paraguayo, 1 kg Персики 069 -42% 1.19€ Värske kapsas, 1 kg Капуста ранняя 069 -36% 1.09€ Varajane lahtine kartul, 1 kg Развесной ранний картофель 179 -35% 2.79€ 249 -37% 3.99€ Ploom punane, 1 kg Сливы красные Maisitõlvik, 1 kg Кукурузные початки 279 -30% 3.99€ Värske soolakurk ämbris Peipsi, 500 g Свежепросольные огурцы в ведёрке 5.58/kg 059 -40% 0.99€ Apelsin, 1 kg Апельсины 139 -44% 2.49€ Kabatšokk, 1 kg Кабачки Gerberakimp, 11 tk Букет гербер 0.23/tk 249 -37% 3.99€ Jahutatud lõhefilee, 1 kg* Охлаждённое филе лосося *kõikides kauplustes 1099 € 23.-28.06.2021
  4. 4. 4 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. 189 -29% 2.69€ 649 -25% 8.69€ 239 -20% 2.99€ 219 -33% 3.29€ 179 -18% 2.19€ 235 -28% 3.29€ 229 -23% 2.99€ 169 -26% 2.29€ 239 -20% 2.99€ 489 -16% 5.89€ 299 -25% 3.99€ Kanafilee toorvorst kolme juustuga, 400 g Сырые колбаски из куриного филе с тремя сортами сыра 2.86/kg Kana poolkoivad või -tiivad klassikalises marinaadis Tallegg, 800 g Половинки куриных ножек или крылышек в классическом маринаде 2.86/kg Jahutatud broileri poolkoivad Talupoja, 1 kg Охлаждённые половинки ножек бройлера Peekonilõigud Rakvere, 450 g Ломтики бекона 5.31/kg Searibi Best butcher, 1 kg Свиные рёбрышки Toored grillvorstid lambasooles VK, 500 g Сырые гриль-колбаски в бараньей кишке 5.98/kg Poolsuitsuvorst A-Vorst, 300 g Krakov; Odessa Полукопчёная колбаса 6.30/kg Juustuvorst Rakvere, 600 g Колбаса с сыром 3.65/kg Maksapasteet Delikatess, Nõo, 200 g Delikatess; Kurkidega Печёночный паштет 4.25/kg Kanalihatasku singi-juustuga Cordon Bleu, 375 g Куриный кармашек с ветчиной и сыром 4.77/kg Suitsutatud broiler, 1 kg Копчёный бройлер Abasink Oskar, 1 kg Ветчина Sealihasardell Priske, Maks & Moorits, 500 g Свиные сардельки 3.78/kg VÄRSKE LIHA otse grillile! Searibi punases marinaadis Wõro, 1 kg Свиные рёбрышки в красном маринаде Viilutatud lihatooted Nõo Lihavürst, 135 g Rulaad, peekon, kaelakarbonaad, maasuitsuribiliha Нарезанные мясные продукты 8.81/kg 085 -14% 0.99€ 189 -21% 2.39€ 119 € 279 -26% 3.79€ 279 -30% 3.99€ Fileeribad jogurti-tilli marinaadis Tallegg, 500 g Филе бройлера в йогуртово- укропном маринаде 5.58/kg
  5. 5. 5 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Vikerforellifilee viilutatud, 150 g õrnsoola; külmsuitsu Нарезанное филе радужной форели 18.60/kg Krevetid Santa Bremor, 250 g Замороженные креветки 15.16/kg Lõhesalat, 240 g Mehhiko; Itaalia; Prantsuse Салат из лосося 3.71/kg Jahutatud krabimaitselised pulgad Vici, 300 g Охлаждённые крабовые палочки 4.30/kg Tursafilee Symphony, 360 g Замороженное филе трески 6.08/kg Heeringafilee Vici, 400 g traditsiooniline; kergsoola õlis Филе сельди 3.98/kg Salaami Elpozo, 80 g Салями 14.88/kg Külmsuitsu skumbria, M.V.Wool, 1 kg Скумбрия холодного копчения -35% 279 4.39€ 379 -24% 4.99€ 219 -33% 3.29€ 159 -29% 2.25€ 089 -23% 1.39€ 519 -28% 7.29€ 119 -33% 1.79€ Hinnad kehtivad kauplustes: • • • Viimsi MAXIMA X - Pargi tee 22 Tallinna MAXIMA X – Pärnu mnt 390b 23.-28.06.2021 Konserveeritud liha Biovela või Sava veise; sea, 250 g - 3.56/kg; sea, 240 g - 3.71/kg Консервированное мясо 089 -31% 1.29€ Viiner Rannarootsi juustu, 330 g - 4.21/kg; tavalised, 400 g - 3.48/kg Сосиски Vürtsikilufileed, Viru Rand, 100 g Филе кильки пряного посола 12.90/kg 129 -39% 2.09€ 139 -26% 1.89€ 129 -30% 1.85€ Krevetid Vannamei, 1 kg värsked, 70/80 tk/kg Свежие креветки Ваннамей Krevetid Vannamei, 1 kg Вареные креветки Ваннамей keedetud, 60/80 tk/kg keedetud, 30/40 tk/kg; 9.99 € Sulatatud pakslaup-pangaasiuse filee, 1 kg Дефростированное филе пангасиуса Sulatatud skumbria, 1 kg Дефростированная скумбрия 699 € Jahutatud kuld-merikoger, 1 kg Охлаждённая дорада 329 € 549 € 899 € 799 €
  6. 6. 1x Tootekood - TSF01, KLF03, HBF02 Komplekti väärtus € 414,99 20x PEAAUHIND Külmik on saadaval 3 toonis Tootekood - FAB28 / 1530x604x728 mm / 270 l Auhinna väärtus € 1289 S M E G D I S A I N J A K VA L I T E E T KÖ Ö K I ! KAMPAANIA KEHTIB 26.05 KUNI 14.09.2021 SÄÄSTA KUNI 87% IGA 12€ OSTUGA SAAB ÜHE KLEEPSU WWW.MAXIMA.EE/SMEG OSTA JA VÕIDA! MN05544_Magazine X_w25_290x80mm_SMEG_MAXIMA EE-210520ads-R3.indd 1 MN05544_Magazine X_w25_290x80mm_SMEG_MAXIMA EE-210520ads-R3.indd 1 20/05/2021 08:27:22 20/05/2021 08:27:22 6 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. 099 -23% 1.29€ Glasuurkohuke Tere, 43 g mustika; vanilje; metsmaasikalaktoosivaba Глазированный сырок 6.74/kg Juustupulgad Pik-Nik, 280 g Сlassic Сырные палочки 8.54/kg Majonees Provansaal, Lemmik, 700 g Майонез 1.99/kg Juustu Snäkk, Farmi, 200 g õrnsuitsu; tavaline Сырная закуска 8.95/kg Valged munad Muhe Muna, 10 tk M-suurus Белые яйца 0.09/tk Suitsujuust Tere, 18%, 200 g Копчёный сыр 6.45/kg Püree Põnn, Salvest, 100 g pirni; mango; mustika-õuna; aprikoosi Детское пюре 10.90/kg Jogurtijook Hellus, Tere, 4 x 100 g maasika; metsamarja Йогуртовый напиток 0.30/tk Hapukoor Tere, 20%, 500 g Сметана 1.70/kg Riivitud Eesti juust, Estover, 200 g Тёртый сыр 4.95/kg Keefir Farmi, 1 kg Кефир Kodujuust Farmi, 330 g hapukoorega; rõõsa koorega Зернёный творог 3.30/kg Panna Cotta Farmi, 150 g karamelli; vanilje Панна-котта 3.67/kg 239 -20% 2.99€ 179 -18% 2.19€ 079 -20% 0.99€ 029 -17% 0.35€ 089 -31% 1.29€ 109 -19% 1.35€ 109 -21% 1.39€ 055 -30% 0.79€ 119 -20% 1.49€ 085 0.98€ Koorene jogurt Farmi, 400 g erinevad maitsed Сливочный йогурт 2.48/kg Brioche burger rebitud lihaga, Mamma, 170 g Гамбургер с рваным мясом 12.88/kg 219 -26% 2.99€ 099 -16% 1.18€ 139 -22% 1.79€ 129 -34% 1.97€
  7. 7. 7 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Jäätis Oreo, 65 g - 14.62/kg; Daim, 71 g - 13.38/kg Мороженое Marjasegu vaarikatega HORTEX, 300g Замороженная смесь ягод с малиной 3,97/kg Jäätis Eriti Rammus, 85 g metsamaasika Мороженое 10.00/kg Tsaari salat, Bauer, 400 g Замороженный царский салат 1,63/kg Vanillijäätis Onu Eskimo, 480 g vanilli; piparmündi Ванильное мороженое 6.02/kg Pelmeenid Nostalgia, 1 kg Замороженные пельмени Kaneelisaiake või mini-croissant võiga Eesti Pagar 800 g - 4.24/kg; 600 g -5.65/kg Замороженные булочки с корицей или круассаны Jäätis Smile, maasika&vanilli, 700 g Клубнично-ванильное мороженое 3.41/kg 119 -25% 1.59€ 229 -32% 3.39€ 239 -35% 3.69€ Vinegrett, Meistrite Kvaliteet, 1 kg Винегрет Baklažaanisalat maitserohelisega, Meistrite Kvaliteet, 300 g Баклажанный салат с зеленью 12.88/kg Värskekapsasalat, Meistrite Kvaliteet, 1 kg Салат со свежей капустой 065 -31% 0.95€ 085 -29% 1.19€ 289 -19% 3.45€ Napoleoni kook, Eesti Pagar, 1,2 kg Торт «Наполеон» 4.40/kg Suur kodusai, Fazer, 500 g Булка 1.18/kg Sulatatud moosipall Berliner, Mantinga, 60 g Пончик с вареньем 4.83/kg Must rukkileib, Eesti Pagar, 390 g Чёрный ржаной хлеб 1.51/kg Kapsapirukas Mantinga, 50 g Пирожок с капустой 5.80/kg Röst kaerajuuretisega, Leibur, 280 g Булка для тостов на овсяной закваске 2.46/kg Šokolaadisõõrik, Eesti Pagar, 77 g Шоколадный пончик 8.44/kg Rabarberi-õunakook, Meistrite Kvaliteet, 440 g Пирог с ревенем и яблоками 6.34/kg 059 -20% 0.74€ 069 -22% 0.89€ 029 -51% 0.59€ 529 -29% 7.48€ 029 -38% 0.47€ 065 -31% 0.94€ Terav porgandisalat, Meistrite Kvaliteet, 300 g Острый морковный салат 3.30/kg 079 -37% 1,25€ 269 -10% 2.99€ 059 -24% 0.78€ 099 € 279 € 349 € 229 € 339 -17% 4.09€
  8. 8. 8 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Purgitoidud Salvest, 530 g makaroniroog; suitsupeekoniga pilaff, pilaff; ühepajatoit; tatrapuder Готовые блюда 3.57/kg Rohelised oliivid Ol’mar, 280 g erinevad Зелёные оливки 2.82/kg Eesti nisujahu Kalew, 1 kg Эстонская пшеничная мука Tatar Favorit, 4 x 100 g Гречка 1.86/kg Oliiviõli Filippo Berio, 500 ml ekstra-neitsi; light Оливковое масло 9.38/l Nuudlid Doshirak, Kvisti, 70 g kana; peekoni; veise; mereandide Лапша 3.27/kg Kamajahu Tartu Mill, 400 g rukki; klassikaline Кама 2.98/kg Pikateraline riis Tartu Mill, 4 tk x 125 g Длиннозёрный рис 1.58/kg Supp Topz, Põltsamaa, 380 g seljanka; minestroone Суп 4.71/kg Moos Põltsamaa, 380 g mustasõstra; metsamarja; maasika; aprikoosi Варенье 1.35/kg Grill-artišokid õlis, Santolino, 290 g Артишоки для гриля в масле 8.59/kg Jahusegu Vilma, 400 g Ülepannikoogi; šokolaadi; muffini Мучная смесь 1.74/kg Hommikusöögi padjakesed Start, 250 g šokolaadimaitseline; piimamaitseline; banaani Подушечки 4.76/kg Klaas- ja plastpurkides maitseained Santa Maria Специи Santa Maria в стеклянных и пластмассовых банках Makaronid Divella, 500 g erinevad Макароны 1.38/kg 025 -29% 0.35€ 249 -16% 2.99€ 149 -12% 1.69€ 119 -20% 1.49€ 079 -34% 1.19€ 055 -15% 0.65€ 069 -30% 0.99€ 149 -29% 2.09€ Oliivijääkõli Basso, 1 l Оливковое масло второго отжима 349 -37% 5.59€ 469 -24% 6.19€ Konservherned Globus, 660 g Консервированный горошек 2.98/kg 109 -19% 1.35€ 179 -25% 2.39€ 189 -23% 2.45€ Konserveeritud ananassitükid või viilud Meltez, 565 g Консервированные кусочки или ломтики ананаса 2.64/kg 25 % - 099 -20% 1.25€ 119 -20% 1.49€ 079 -19% 0.98€ 189 -20% 2.39€ Supp Salvest, 530 g rassolnik; Ukraina borš; värskekapsa Суп 3.75/kg 199 -20% 2.49€
  9. 9. 9 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. *Ei ole müügil: Tallinn, Vabaduse pst 128; Narva, Fama tn 9 Pähklid Arimex, 300 g Kreeka; India; India röstitud; sarapuu Орехи 11.63/kg Sarvesai 7Days, 60 g erinevad maitsed Круассан 4.83/kg Kompvekikarp Maiuspala, Kalev, 200 g Коробка конфет Kalev 14.95/kg Šokolaad Pergale, 250 g tume kakao 72%; tume, tervete pähklitega Шоколад 7.96/kg Maisikrõpsud Cheetos, 165 g ketšupi; juustu; cruncho Кукурузные чипсы 6.00/kg Maapähklid maitsekattega Zet Rock’s, 190 g juustu; sibula Арахис в обсыпке со вкусовыми добавками 5.74/kg Küpsised Jyväshyvä soolakaramelli, 320 g - 6.22/kg; šokolaaditükkidega; kaera, 350 g - 5.69/kg Печенье Šokolaadikommide karp, Pergale, 373 g Milk; Dark Коробка шоколадных конфет 10.70/kg Piimašokolaad Anneke, Kalev, 100 g Anneke; Nurr; Bitter, 56%; 70%; 87% Молочный шоколад 9.90/kg Kartulivahvel Balsnack, 90 g erinevad maitsed Картофельные вафли 7.67/kg Sarapuupähkel, 1 kg* Лесные орехи Vaarikamaitselised küpsised, 1 kg* Малиновое печенье Kompvekikarp Estonia V.Pergale, 126 g Коробка конфет 12.62/kg Vahvlikompvek Kalev, 150 g Tallinn; Ananass; Mesikäpp Вафельные конфеты 1.69/kg Müslibatoon Sante, 40 g banaani; ploomi; jõhvika ja vaarika Батончик мюсли 9.75/kg Päevalilleseemned Bazarnije, 300 g klassikaline; soolaga Подсолнечные семечки 5.97/kg Šokolaadibatoonike, 4-pakk Snickers; Twix 200 g - 5.75/kg; Bounty 228 g - 5.04/kg Шоколадный батончик Kommid Pergale, 190 g kirsi; brändi; vodka Конфеты 11.53/kg Kompvekipakk 7 Lemmikut, Kalev, 500 g Набор из 7 сортов любимых конфет в упаковке 5.98/kg 099 -29% 1.39€ 109 -19% 1.35€ 199 -26% 2.69€ 349 -30% 4.99€ 029 -34% 0.44€ 199 -39% 3.25€ 349 -30% 4.99€ 039 -20% 0.45€ 179 -25% 2.39€ 129 -23% 1.89€ 399 -33% 5.99€ 159 -20% 1.99€ 219 -27% 2.99€ 069 -18% 0.85€ 949 -32% 13.99€ 299 -36% 4.69€ 099 -31% 1.44€ 119 -30% 1.69€ 299 -28% 4.15€
  10. 10. klienditeenindajaks või transporttööliseks! Pakume tasuta lõunaid! Kandideeri hiljemalt 25. juuniks cv@maxima.ee 5556 6720 Vaata lisaks: talendipank.ee/maxima Tule meie meeskonda 10 *Ei ole müügil: Tallinn, Vabaduse pst 128; Narva, Fama tn 9 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Kummikommid Trolli, 200 g Playmouse; Sour Glowworms 200 g; Pingummi 175 g Жевательные конфеты 5.45/kg Jahvatatud kohv Classic Cremoso Paulig, 500 g Молотый кофе 6.18/kg Mahlajook Aura Fresh, 2 l viinamarja; apelsini; metsamarja Соковый напиток 0,55/l Lahustuv kohv Classic Strong, Nescafe, 100 g Растворимый кофе 20.90/kg Jäätee Nestea, 1,5 l virsiku; sidruni; roheline Холодный чай 0.77/l + pant 0.10 Pralineekompvek Tallinn, 1 kg* Конфеты с пралине Must tee Classic Tetley, 100 tk tavaline; EarlGrey Чёрный чай 0.01/tk Karastusjook, 1,5 l Limonaad; Kelluke; Valge Klaar; Limon-Cola Прохладительный напиток 0.53/l + pant 0.10 Mineraalvesi Borjomi, 6 tk x 1.25 l Минеральная вода 1,07/l + pant 0.60 Kohvioad Löfbergs, 1 kg keskmine röst; Espresso; Kharisma Кофе в зёрнах Kali A. Le Coq, 2 l Квас 0.55/l + pant 0.10 Allikavesi Cristaline, 500 ml Родниковая вода 0.44/l + pant 0.10 209 -30% 2.99€ 799 -20% 9.99€ 115 -30% 1.65€ 309 -28% 4.29€ 109 -22% 1.39€ 179 -40% 2.99€ 799 -25% 10.59€ 049 -45% 0.89€ 022 -31% 0.32€ 599 -25% 7.99€ 109 -15% 1.28€ Alkoholivaba õlu Heineken, 330 ml Безалкогольное пиво 2.09/l + pant 0.10 Alkoholivaba siider Hoggys, 500 ml Безалкогольный сидр 1.38/l + pant 0.10 Itaalia mineraalvesi Sant’Anna, 1,5 l gaasiga; gaasita Итальянская минеральная вода 0.33/l + pant 0.10 069 -22% 0.89€ 069 -22% 0.89€ 25 % - Milka tooted Товары Milka 079 € 109 -27% 1.49€
  11. 11. 11 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Kassiliiv Happy, 5 kg Наполнитель для кошачьего туалета 0.36/kg Huggies Elite soft mähkmed Подгузники Huggies Elite soft Pesukapslid Persil, Power, 14 pk Color; Regular Капсулы для стирки 0.29/tk Raseerija Bic, 5 tk Twin Lady naistele Бритвенные станки 0.24/tk Kiisueine Whiskas, 4 tk x 100 g/85 g erinevad maitsed Корм для кошек 0.27/kg Koeraeine Cesar, 100 g kana-köögivilja; loomaliha-köögivilja Корм для собак 3.90/kg WC-paber Zewa Deluxe, 3-kihiline, 8 rulli Туалетная бумага 0.25/rl Näohooldustooted Nivea Men Товары для ухода за лицом Nivea Men Kuiv kassisööt Kitekat, 1,8 kg kana; kala Сухой корм для кошек 1.66/kg Koerte närimispulgad Dentalife, Purina, 115 g väikestele; keskmistele koertele Жевательные палочки для ухода за полостью рта для собак 8.61/kg Majapidamispaber Grite, Blossom XL, 1rl, 2 kihti Бумажные полотенца Klaasipuhastusvahend Clin, 500 ml Citrus; Anti-Fog Средство для мытья окон 2.78/l Always hügieenisidemed ja pesukaitsmed Прокладки always Suupisted kassidele Dreamies Закуски для кошек Niisked salvrätikud Pure Aqua, Pampers, 48 tk Влажные салфетки для малышей 0.04/tk Paberrätikud Grite, Blossom, 120 tk Бумажные полотенца 0.01/tk Lenor pesuloputusvahendid Средства для полоскания белья Lenor Kondoomid Pleasuremax, Durex, 12 tk Презервативы 0.65/tk 109 -34% 1.65€ 039 -40% 0.65€ 199 -46% 3.69€ 179 -25% 2.39€ 119 -37% 1.89€ 299 -27% 4.19€ 099 -28% 1.38€ 199 -43% 3.49€ 199 -29% 2.79€ 079 -39% 1.29€ 779 -26% 10.49€ 399 -33% 5.99€ 139 -25% 1.89€ 25 % - 40 % - 25 % - 30 % - 089 € Fairy nõudepesukapslid Капсулы для посудомоечной машины Fairy 40 % -
  12. 12. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! 12 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Õlu Apostel, 5,3%, 500 ml Weissbier; Dunkel; Apostel Bräu Пиво Itaalia KPN vein Terra Nostra Chianti, 750 ml Итальянское вино Prantsusmaa KGT vein J.P. Chenet, 750 ml erinevad Французское вино Hele õlu Saku Originaal, 4,7%, 12 x 330 ml Светлое пиво Saksamaa KGT vein Peter Weinbach, 750 ml Riesling; Late Harvest Немецкое вино Alkohoolne jook Smirnoff Ice, 4%, 275 ml Алкогольный напиток Läti puuviljavahuvein Cosmopolitan, 750 ml Diva; maasika-piparmündi Латвийское фруктовое игристое вино Saksamaa KPN kuiv valge vein Maybach, 3 l Weisser Burgunder; Chardonnay; Riesling Немецкое сухое белое вино Hele õlu Saaremaa Tuulik, 4,7%, 500 ml Светлое пиво Hispaania KPN vein Torre, 750 ml Reserva; Crianza Испанское вино Siider Somersby, 4,5%, 500 ml õuna; Pirn Сидр Itaalia KPN vahuvein Pirovano Prosecco Doc 750 ml Итальянское игристое вино Hele õlu Premium A.Le Coq 4.7% 500ml x 24 Светлое пиво Uus -Meremaa vein Dollfly River Sauvignon Blanc, 750 ml Новозеландское вино Siider SIP, 5% 1.5 l pirni; õuna Сидр Itaalia KPN-kvaliteetvahuvein Martini, 750 ml Asti; Prosecco Итальянское высококачественное игристое вино Õlu Karl Friedrich, 5%, 568 ml hele; punane; tume Пиво Saksamaa aromatiseeritud puuviljavein Monte Cristo, 750 ml punane; valge; roosa Немецкое ароматизированное фруктовое вино Alkohoolne jook A.Le Coq G:N, 1,5 l Long Drink; Mohhiito; Red Orange Алкогольный напиток
  13. 13. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Tähelepanu! Tegemist on alkoholiga. Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! Alkohol võib kahjustada teie tervist! 13 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Viski Jim Beam White Label 4YO, 40%, 1 l Виски Konjak Courvoisier VS, 40%, 700 ml Коньяк Liköör Jägermeister, 35%, 700 ml Ликёр Liköör Pina Colada, 14 %, 700 ml Ликёр Viski Johnnie Walker Red Label, 40%, 700 ml Виски Brändi Ararat 5YO, 40%, 500 ml Бренди Liköör Vana Tallinn, 500 ml 40%, Eesti 100 Ликёр Viski Glen Forest, 40% 700 ml Виски Brändi Legion VS 3*, 36%, 500 ml Бренди Džinn Kingsmill, 38%, 500 ml Джин Viski Jameson, 40%, 500 ml Виски Muu piiritusjook Captain Morgan, 35%, 700 ml Спиртной напиток Viin Medoff, 40%, 700 ml Classic; Royal Водка Viin Absolut Vodka, 40%, 1 l Водка Viin Viru Valge, 500 ml originaal Водка
  14. 14. 14 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. Pann Maja 22 cm Сковорода 699 -41% 11.99€ -39% 1699 27.99€ 40 % - 40 % - 40 % - 50 % - Suhkruroost taldrik Smile 10 tk 26 cm 1.19 2.39 10 tk 22cm 1.09 1.99 Тарелка из сахарного тростника Termospott 2.5 l Термокастрюля Pannid ja potid Сковороды и кастрюли Mänguasi Cloudees pilveke Игрушка Poiste aluspüksid Seven Lemon 7-14 a, 3 tk Трусы для мальчика Biolagunev lusikas, kahvel, nuga Smile 20 tk Биоразлагающиеся ложка, вилка, нож Serveerimistarvikud ja maitseainetopsid Принадлежности для сервировки и баночки для приправ Naiste teksapüksid Seven Lemon S-XL Женские джинсы Juukseaksessuaarid Набор аксессуаров для волос Plastnõude kompl 20 tk Набор пластиковой посуды Kodutekstiil ja laudlinad Домашний текстиль и скатерти Meeste T-särk Seven Lemon S- L Мужская футболка Naistesokid Seven Lemon s 37-42 Носки женские Vaas 20 cm Ваза Ühekordsed nõud ja tarvikud Одноразовая посуда и принадлежности Kummiga voodilina 100 x 200 cm 3.49 5.99 140 x 200 cm 3.99 6.99 160 x 200 cm 4.49 7.99 180 x 20 0cm 4.99 8.99 Простыня с резинкой Naiste-öösärk Seven Lemon S - XXl suurus; täpiline; triibuline Женская ночная рубашка Voodipesu komplekt 140 x 200 cm/60 x 60 cm 5.99 11.99 200 x 220 cm/2 x 60 x 60 cm 9.99 16.99 Комплект постельного белья 079 -46% 1.49€ 109 -45% 1.99€ 399 -20% 4.99€ 499 -44% 8.99€ 399 -50% 7.99€ 059 -40% 0.99€ 199 -20% 2.49€ 599 -50% 11.99€ 899 -40% 14.99€ 699 -52% 14.69€ 499 -29% 6.99€ 599 -50% 9.99€ 349 -41% 5.99€ Nugade komplekt Lets Cook 2 tk Набор ножей 249 -37% 3.99€
  15. 15. 15 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustuskehtibtavahinnagatoodeteleegakehtikoosteistepakkumistega. -33% 399 5.99€ -56% 1099 24.99€ -45% 1099 19.99€ 40 % - 40 % - 40 % - Laste kummikud Lol s 24-30, valged Cars s 24-29, sinised Детские резиновые сапоги Naisteplätud Seven Lemon s 36 - 41 6,99 3,59 s 40 - 45 4,99 3,59 Женские шлёпанцы Kokkupandav tool erinevad värvid Складной табурет Sääsetõrjeküünal Citronella 10 cm Свеча от комаров Massaažipall Hudora 2 tk Массажный мяч Laste mänguasjad v.a. Lego Детские игрушки Igapäevajalatsid s 41 - 46 Повседневная обувь Aroomiküünal klaastopsis 7,5 x 7,4 cm Ароматическая свеча в стеклянном стаканчике Teeküünlad Citronella 15 tk Чайные свечи Prügikotid 35 l/26 tk 1,79 0,99 60 l/18 tk 1,99 0,99 Мешки для мусора Täispuhutav ujumisrõngas Надувной круг Köögikäsn 24t k Губка кухонная Kodulõhnastaja Mikado Cinnamon Orange, Red Fruits, 50ml Парфюмерия для дома Patareid Varta Energy AA 10 tk, AAA 10 tk Батарейки Aknapesulapp 40 x 40 cm Салфетки для мытья окон Punutud korv, sangaga 39 x 39 x 15 cm 4.99 7.99 31 x 31 x 13 cm 3.99 5.99 27 x 27 x 11 cm 2.49 3.99 Плетёная корзина с ручкой Naistejalatsid s 36 - 41 Женская обувь Naistesussid Seven Lemon s 36 - 41, erinevad värvid Женские тапочки Energizer ja Osram tooted Товары Energizer и Osram Grillkaubad v.a. grillsüsi ja süütevedelik Товары для гриля 399 -43% 6.99€ 129 -41% 2.19€ 359 -28% 4.99€ 159 -47% 2.99€ 249 -50% 4.99€ 099 -47% 1.79€ 089 -44% 1.59€ 899 -40% 14.99€ 499 -50% 9.99€ 399 -33% 5.99€ 399 -50% 7.99€ 249 -38% 3.99€ 299 -40% 4.99€ 159 -31% 2.29€
  16. 16. -100% Mineraalvesi Borjomi, 1.25 l Минеральная вода Hind 1.85 +pant 0.10 1.48/l Lisa ostukorvi 1,25 l mineraalvesi Borjomi, osta vähemalt 30 € eest, kasuta Aitäh kaarti ja saad 1,25 l mineraalvee Borjomi TASUTA*! Üks tasuta toode ostukorvi kohta. *Tasuta tootele lisandub pandi hind 10 senti. Tutvu kampaania reeglitega www.maxima.ee/tasuta 22.06-28.06 Piltidel on illustreeriv tähendus. Soodustus kehtib tavahinnaga toodetele ega kehti koos teiste pakkumistega. Majapidamispaber Бумажные полотенца *Soodushind on märgitud hinnasildil Pakendatud kana- ja seašašlõkid* Фасованные куриные и свиные шашлыки *Soodushind on märgitud hinnasildil Koogid Eesti Pagar* Пироги Eesti Pagar *Soodushind on märgitud hinnasildil Taffel krõpsud ja kastmed* Чипсы и соусы Taffel *Soodushind on märgitud hinnasildil Alkoholivabad joogid Безалкогольные напитки *Soodushind on märgitud hinnasildil 30 % - 25 % - 30 % - 30 % - 30 % - GRILLIPIDU odava Maxima hinnaga 22.-25.06.2021 Murel karbis, 500 g Черешня в коробке 4.78/kg 239 -40% 3.99€ 25 % - Grillsüsi ja süütevedelik Угли для гриля и жидкость для розжига Jahutatud lõhe, 1 kg Охлаждённый лосось *MAXIMA ; Viimsi MAXIMA - Pargi tee 22; Tallinna MAXIMA – Pärnu mnt 390b 579 €

