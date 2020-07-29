Successfully reported this slideshow.
Foundation of organizational structure
  1. 1. Presented by Ruth Emmanuel Parwesha Ishaq Ayesha Lone Sardar Zahir Presented to Ma’am Ghazala Shaheen
  2. 2. The formal framework by which job tasks are divided grouped and coordinated. Organizational design Creating or changing an organization’s structure.
  3. 3. Elements of organizational structure Work specializatio n Departme ntalization Chain of command Span of Control Centraliza tion and Decentrali zation Formaliz ation Organizationa l structure elements
  4. 4. Elements of organizational structure • Work specialization  The degree to which tasks in the organization are divided into separate jobs with each step completed by a different person. • Departmentalization It is the basis by which jobs are grouped together.
  5. 5. Elements of organizational structure  There are five common forms of departmentalization : • Functional Departmentalization  It groups jobs by functions performed. • Product Departmentalization.  It groups jobs by product line. • Geographical Departmentalization.  It groups jobs on the basis of territory or geography.
  6. 6. Elements of organizational structure • Process Departmentalization.  It groups on the basis of product or customer flow. • Customer Departmentalization.  It groups jobs on the basis of common customers.
  7. 7. Elements of organizational structure  Chain of command It is defined as a continuous line of authority that extends from upper organizational levels to the lowest levels and clarifies who reports to whom.  There are three important concepts attached to this theory :  Authority: Refers to the rights inherent in a managerial position to tell people what to do and to expect them to do it.  Responsibility: The obligation to perform any assigned duties.  Unity of command: The management principle that each person should report to only one manager.
  8. 8. Elements of organizational structure Span of Control The number of employees a manager can efficiently and effectively manage.  Wider span of control  Narrow span of control
  9. 9. Elements of organizational structure  Centralization and Decentralization  Centralization  The degree to which decision making is concentrated at a single point in the organization.  Decentralization  The degree to which lower-level employees provide input or actually make decisions.  Formalization It refers to the degree to which jobs within the organization are standardized and the extent to which employee behavior is guided by rules and procedures.
  10. 10. Common organizational designs  Simple structure  An organizational design with low departmentalization, wide spans of control, centralized authority, and little formalization.  Functional structure  An organizational design that groups similar or related occupational specialties together.  Divisional structure  An organizational structure made up of separate semi autonomous units of divisions.
  11. 11. New Design Options  Team-based structure  An organizational structure in which the entire organization is made up of work groups of teams.  Virtual structure  A small, core organization that out sources its major business functions.  Highly centralized with little or no departmentalization.  Boundary less structure  The boundary less organization seeks to eliminate the chain of command, have limitless spans of control, and replace departments with empowered teams.
  12. 12. Why structures differ  There are two models of structure • Organic model  A structure that is flat, uses cross-hierarchical and cross functional teams, has low formalization possesses a comprehensive information network, and relies on participative decision making. • Mechanistic model  A structure characterized by extensive departmentalization, high formalization, a limited information network, and centralization.

