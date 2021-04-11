COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B00U57DYTW Breeze is on the move again, aboard Leap of Faith. There is trouble lurking in every port. He gets mixed up with a cocaine kingpin, talks his way out of a Cuban jail, and takes on a pretty refugee as a passenger. His trusty trawler takes him from the Keys to the Caribbean, and even to the Chesapeake Bay, where he contemplates turning himself in to the authorities. This is a timely tale that uses current events to shape the storyline; from our diplomatic relations with Cuba, to the social impact of Fifty Shades of Grey.Robinson has proven himself to be a master of the nautical narrative. His adventure stories are part John D. MacDonald, and part Papa Hemingway. Following Breeze has action to burn. You 8217;ll feel the excitement as the pages turn faster and faster. You 8217;ll feel for Breeze as he struggles with his inner demons. You won 8217;t guess how it ends. (Second edition; corrected for typos, error free)