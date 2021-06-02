read online : https://cbookdownload2.blogspot.com/?book=B07T3QDG8R

*** Shortlisted for Amazon UK's Kindle Storyteller Award 2019 ***Armed with a handbag and fuelled by cake, Annabel Churchill is a mature yet tenacious private detective. Together with her quirky sidekick, Doris Pemberley, she's determined to solve mysteries and chase down criminals in the sleepy English village of Compton Poppleford. *** A new cozy mystery series from the author of the Penny Green Series, Emily Organ. *** 1932. Growing bored in the autumn of her years, Londoner Annabel Churchill decides to buy a private detective agency in a Dorset village. The purchase brings with it the eccentric Doris Pemberley and it’s not long before the two old ladies have their first case. No one has made more enemies than the local busybody, Mrs Furzgate, but when she suffers a fatal fall at Piddleton Hotel everyone assumes it was an accident. The detective duo, Churchill and Pemberley, suspect murder and are soon on the case. But is it possible they’ll upset even more people than Mrs Furzgate managed to? With the subtlety of two bulls in a china shop, Churchill and Pemberley employ unconventional sleuthing techniques. What appears to be a shortcoming is actually a skill: being consistently underestimated enables them to spring a clever surprise. For fans of light-hearted mysteries and sharp-witted elderly sleuths. Tragedy at Piddleton Hotel is the first book in the Churchill & Pemberley cozy mystery series. Book 1: Tragedy at Piddleton Hotel Book 2: Murder in Cold Mud



